In an extremely rare move, a far-right French lawmaker was suspended from parliament on Friday for shouting “go back to Africa” as a black colleague spoke about migrants.
High school football playoffs: Unlikely hero helps Stillwater run past Lakeville North
Emilio Rosario Matias had a strong season on the Stillwater freshman team this fall. But prior to Friday night, he hadn’t seen any varsity action.
In fact, he hadn’t even practiced with the varsity squad all that long.
But with junior running back Samuel Young continuing to battle illness, Ponies head coach Beau LaBore elected to roll the dice and start Matias in his team’s Class 6A second-round matchup against Lakeville North.
The move paid off in a big way as the 5-foot-9, 165-pounder finished with 26 carries for 112 yards and two first-half touchdowns to lead Stillwater, the top seed in its bracket, past the fifth-seeded Panthers 42-7 at Stillwater High School’s Pony Stadium.
“He’s got some good burst, so we invited him to come practice with us,” said LaBore, whose team (9-1) advances to meet No. 2 seed Lakeville South in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. next Friday at Eden Prairie High School.
The Cougars — the defending Class 6A state champions — beat White Bear Lake 30-0 in the second round Friday.
“Originally, we were just going to have him practice with us. Then we thought maybe we should put him on the roster,” LaBore continued. “But he really didn’t take any reps with the first team until he got just a few this past Wednesday.”
Matias got off to a bit of a rough start, shrugging off some early jitters. But he rebounded nicely after that, making a big impact when he bounced out of traffic and broke free on a 28-yard touchdown run that put his team in front 7-0 late in the first quarter.
“It developed slowly, but it worked out,” Matias said. “I can’t thank anybody but my blockers. They did a great job on that play.”
It was a play that came after the Stillwater defense stopped the Panthers on 4th-and-3 at the Ponies’ 37 on Lakeville North’s first possession of the game.
That proved to be the Panthers’ only real offensive threat of the first half. Meanwhile, Stillwater senior quarterback Max Shikenjanski connected with classmate Thomas Jacobs, who made an acrobatic 10-yard touchdown catch to expand the Ponies’ lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter.
“We put our defense in a pretty tough situation there with a short field right out of the gates,” LaBore said. “They gave up a first down, but then they buckled down and got us the ball back. It took our offense a couple of drives to get going, but we finally did.”
Shikenjanski scored himself on a 2-yard run with 3:58 to go before halftime, then Lakeville North fumbled the ensuing kickoff. That set up Matias for a 2-yard touchdown run of his own that put his team on top 28-0 at the half.
“I found out he was starting today,” Shikenjanski said of Matias.
“He did a great job. I know he was nervous at the start, but he overcame it and gave us everything he could.”
Sophomore Caleb Pedersen kept the Panthers in the game with a 20-yard touchdown catch on the opening drive of the second half. But the Ponies answered right back with an over five and a half minute drive capped by a 14-yard touchdown catch by Jacobs that made the score 35-7.
Senior Thomas Blair then put an exclamation mark on things when he rumbled 67 yards for a touchdown with 1:09 remaining in the third quarter. Blair finished with six carries for 116 yards to lead his team in rushing.
Shikenjanski was 12-for-19 passing for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
“They’re a good football team and they did a nice job,” said Lakeville North coach Brian Vossen, whose team finished its season 4-6. “We spent a lot of time preparing to defend the pass and they came out and ran it. So that’s a credit to them and their game plan.”
Now the Ponies turn their attention to the matchup with Lakeville South next week.
“They’re the defending state champs,” LaBore said. “They’ve played as tough a schedule as any team outside of Eden Prairie and they handled it very well. We know we’ll have to play an extraordinary football game and have the best week of practice of our lives.”
Biden: Musk bought ‘an outfit that spews lies’
Musk had yet to respond to Biden’s comments Friday night. In a tweet earlier on Friday, Musk maintained that “Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged.”
Amid corporate turmoil, Musk complained of a “massive drop in revenue” in which he accused “activist groups pressuring advertisers” to remove their ads from the site, accusing them of “trying to destroy free speech by America”.
musk itself tweeted a fake story on the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, before deleting it.
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre also expressed concern about the use of social media to spread lies and hatred on Friday, though she declined to comment specifically on Musk’s firings or from Twitter.
“The president was candid about the importance of social media platforms continuing to take action to reduce hate speech and misinformation,” Jean-Pierre said. “This belief extends to Twitter, it extends to Facebook and all other social media platforms where users can spread misinformation.”
Jean-Pierre also said Biden supports reforms in the tech sector and “is concerned about the power of big tech platforms in our daily lives.”
Concert review: Jane’s Addiction outshines an often dull Smashing Pumpkins at Xcel Energy Center
It felt more like 1992 on Friday night when two reunited bands from the era played St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center in front of about 11,000 nostalgic fans.
Or, make that nearly reunited. Openers Jane’s Addiction were down guitarist Dave Navarro, who is currently dealing with the effects of long COVID. Bassist D’arcy Wretzky, meanwhile, never rejoined Smashing Pumpkins when Billy Corgan invited original guitarist James Iha to join him and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin to tour and record again in 2018. (Of Corgan, Wretzky has said: “I honestly think he may have a brain tumor. He’s always been insufferable.”)
And, well, Jane’s Addiction won the evening with an exceptional hourlong set marred only by lead singer Perry Farrell’s inane between-song patter, which at one point had him going on at length about the hair of some dude in the crowd.
Queens of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen lacked Navarro’s over-the-top rock persona, but he did a great job replicating Navarro’s memorable solos and added his own flourishes here and there.
The real secret weapon, though, was bassist Eric Avery, who has declined to participate in most reunited Jane’s Addiction activities, beyond a brief spell in the late ’10s. His distinctive, bass-as-lead-guitar approach is what made Jane’s Addiction’s early work so compelling, particularly on 1988’s “Nothing’s Shocking,” songs from which made up about half of Friday’s set list.
The band opened with the slow-burning “Kettle Whistle,” a track from Jane’s Addiction’s first, short-lived reunion in 1997. And while it was clear there were some effects being utilized, Farrell’s voice was shockingly on point. The guy is 63, has not led the healthiest lifestyle and, you know, the vocals on a lot of Jane’s Addiction songs are really weird and tough to sing in the best of circumstances.
Farrell and Avery soared on a huge “Ocean Size,” an even huger “Mountain Song” and an extended “Ted, Just Admit It …” Yes, Farrell did kind of mess up “Jane Says” and, again, he should have focused more on singing than speaking. But once they get Navarro back in the fold, these guys will be unstoppable, which no one was expecting from Jane’s Addiction in 2022.
The good news about Smashing Pumpkins is that they really dialed back the Billy Corgan Is God-isms of the 2018 tour. It felt much more like an actual band this time around, rather than Billy Corgan and others. The bad news is that Corgan has been quite prolific over the past years, recording a whopping 61 new songs across three albums, the most recent of which (“Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts”) is coming out in three separate 11-track collections.
That meant a lot of material unfamiliar to those who just wanted to rock out to “Bullet with Butterfly Wings.” They opened with “Empires,” the first of two selections from “Atum: Act Two.” Despite the bright “Today” popping up early, much of the first half of the show felt murky and aimless, with no real momentum and some truly dull newbies (“Cyr,” “Solara”).
The show hit rock bottom, though, when Corgan revived his cover version of Talking Heads’ “Once in a Lifetime,” which was previously a staple of live dates back in 2000. He slapped on an extended instrumental intro and recast the new wave smash as something approaching death metal. It didn’t work, Billy.
LA Council District Race Guide 13: O’Farrell vs Soto-Martinez
O’Farrell grew up in a working class family in Oklahoma. Her father was a trucker and a Teamster, her mother an administrative assistant. Native American and openly gay, he traveled to Southern California in the early 1980s for mostly Los Angeles reasons: he auditioned. The production did not pan out, but O’Farrell stayed, studying acting and dance.
After becoming a volunteer in the neighborhood, O’Farrell got a job on the staff of council member Eric Garcetti in 2002, overseeing voter services. Nearly a dozen years later, he came out of an eight-man race to win Garcetti’s former seat on city council, beating an opponent who had more money and the financial backing of one of City Hall’s biggest players – the Los Angeles County Federation. of work.
In recent years, O’Farrell has carved out a role for himself on the council’s energy committee, where he has called on the Department of Water and Energy achieve 100% renewable energy by 2035. He has also been a strong advocate for more housing, boasting that almost a third of the units built or in production in his neighborhood – nearly 4,400 of around 15,000 – are or will be affordable, with limits on the amount of rent that can be charged.
Soto-Martinez grew up in poverty, the son of Mexican immigrants who moved to South Los Angeles and worked as street vendors. He graduated from UC Irvine, studied political science and criminology, and became an organizer with Unite Here Local 11, the union for hotel and restaurant workers. He also became involved with the LA Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, or DSA, whose canvassers helped him take a nine-point lead in the June primary.
During the campaign trail, Soto-Martinez portrayed O’Farrell as a tool of real estate developers, saying every residential project should have 20% of its units designated as affordable. He also called on the city to convert hotel facilities — the Standard in downtown Los Angeles, the Sportsmen’s Lodge in the San Fernando Valley — into temporary housing for Los Angeles’ homeless population.
Soto-Martinez was highly critical of O’Farrell’s decision to clean up an Echo Park Lake homeless encampment, which resulted in the arrest of dozens of protesters last year. Although more than 100 people were moved from the park to Project Roomkey hotels and other facilities, few received permanent housing. O’Farrell defended the initiative, saying the park had become a dangerous place and needed to be restored for public use.
Class A boys soccer championship: SPA wins its eighth crown
The St. Paul Academy and Summit School Spartans added to their long history of success in boys soccer on Friday night by beating St. Anthony Village 2-0 in the Class A championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
While not as dominant as they have been leading up to the championship game, the fourth-seeded Spartans played a strong game against their unseeded opponent. The Spartans have now won eight state championships, the last coming in 1994.
Max Lipset, in his 13th season as Spartans head coach, picks up his first state title after taking the Spartans to the championship game in 2012.
After losing to Breck 1-0 on September 17 to fall to 3-3-2, the Spartans finished the season on a 12-game unbeaten streak (11-0-1). They shut out all three opponents in the Section 3A tournament, outscoring them by a combined score of 10-0, then tore through the state tournament to reach the championship game with a pair of 6-0 victories.
After a relatively slow start, Spartans began to click. They had the edge in play for much o the first 15 minutes of the game but were unable to create any quality scoring chances. That changed in the 17th minute when Cooper Bollinger-Danielson scored on a rebound to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead.
Eight minutes later, Bollinger-Danielson had another prime scoring opportunity turned away by St. Anthony Village goaltender Diego Brenes. Seconds later, however, Nathan Cohen scored on a header to put the Spartans up 2-0, and they took that lead into halftime.
Spartans goaltender Cooper Olson, who enjoyed a quiet first half, made a pair of stellar saves from in tight 11 minutes into the second half to keep St. Anthony Village off the board, pumping his fist in the air as the play went the other way.
While St. Anthony Village was able to create more offensive pressure in the second half, the Spartans were up to the challenge.
The French Parliament shaken by the explosion of the “return to Africa” of a far-right deputy
Thursday’s outburst troubled the session, not least because the pronouns “he” and “they” are pronounced the same in French, making it possible that de Fournas’ comment may have been aimed at his fellow lawmaker. An official’s jaw dropped. Others stood up and started shouting, before the leader of the assembly quickly adjourned the session.
Sticking to the longstanding anti-immigration rhetoric of his National Rally party, de Fournas later said he was referring to migrants, not his colleague. But critics found it no less offensive, and many saw it as an insult hurled in the legislative chamber at an MP.
🔴❌ SCANDALOUS! While our deputy @BilongoCarlos asks his question to the government, an RN deputy launches him: “Go back to Africa! “.
The extreme right remains what it has always been, racist and nauseating. A corresponding sanction must be pronounced indirectly. pic.twitter.com/0kR0iL0PLL
– Parliamentary group La France Insoumise – NUPES (@FiAssemblee) November 3, 2022
A Paris-born teacher, Bilongo said in a statement that de Fournas’ explanation did not justify the remark. “Has racism become so commonplace that this sentence has become acceptable? he wrote.
“I did not think that I would be insulted in the National Assembly today”, Bilongo Told journalists. “They insulted me and all the people in France who have this skin color.”
On Friday, the deputies approved the suspension of de Fournas for 15 days of parliamentary debates and the withholding of half of his indemnity for two months. It is only the second time in recent French history that such a disciplinary measure has been adopted.
“This sanction is the most severe provided for by our rules of procedure”, declared the president of the Parliament Yaël Braun-Pivet, calling for “dignity” in the debates to come.
Lawmakers from French President Emmanuel Macron’s party were quick to condemn the incident, describing as “scandalous” and pledge not to sit in the lower house unless de Fournas received a “heavy sentence”.
The discovery of the body of a young girl in a box in Paris sparks shock and an outcry from the right
De Fournas said on Friday that he would respect the decision to suspend it. But he criticized the decision as unfair, to accuse his opponents of “manipulation” and reaffirming his party’s position against the arrival of migrants. He told reporters his comment about returning to Africa referred to a boat carrying 234 migrants. The aid agency that rescued them at sea is appealing to European governments to find them a port of disembarkation as the weather deteriorates.
National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, who challenged Macron in elections in France this year, defended de Fournas, tweeting that the outrage was “created by our political adversaries”.
Her opponents have touted her party’s reactions to the outbreak in parliament this week as a testament to her xenophobic roots as she seeks to bring the far right into mainstream politics.
Le Pen led his party to its best performance in the June parliamentary elections, struggling to moderate its image and focus on issues such as the rising cost of living and record inflation in Europe. Those gains, and Macron’s loss of an absolute majority in parliament, complicate his second term at a time when voters are increasingly divided.
Gophers men’s hockey hammers away at the net, earns series-opening win vs. Notre Dame
MINNEAPOLIS — Earlier in the week, Minnesota Gophers freshman forward Jimmy Snuggerud said he liked having Matthew Knies on his line for the talented sophomore’s size and protective ability. But Knies’ skill with the puck is a nice asset as well.
On Friday, Knies scored a shorthanded goal and set up Snuggerud for two more as the Gophers attacked the Notre Dame net relentlessly and emerged with a 4-1 win. Snuggerud got his team-leading seventh and eighth goals of the season.
“Early in the game we had a 1-0 lead and that thing was teetering, but we just kept coming. We just kept coming,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “Pretty strong effort throughout our entire lineup tonight.”
Justen Close had 24 saves and Mason Nevers opened the scoring for the Gophers, who improved to 6-3-0 overall and 2-1-0 in Big Ten play.
The Irish (4-3-2, 1-1-1) got a late goal from Justin Janicke and a valiant, if unsuccessful effort from goalie Ryan Bischel. The former Fargo Force standout had 45 saves in the loss, and weathered storm after storm in and around his crease.
“That’s two weeks in a row we’ve given up too many shots, and a large part of it is we’re not managing the puck very well. They’re going to capitalize whenever we turn pucks over and it seemed like that’s what happened for most of the game,” said Irish coach Jeff Jackson. “(Bischel) played as well as he could. It certainly wasn’t on him.”
After a scoreless first period, Nevers finally broke the deadlock, converting after a pass from behind the net by Jaxon Nelson.
“It was on my tape before I could even call for it, because he’s so smart,” Nevers said of Nelson.
Knies got his sixth of the year while killing a penalty, when he blocked a shot then went in alone on a shorthanded breakaway, tucking a backhander between Bischel’s knees.
“I’ve tried that a few times in practice and it’s worked out for me pretty well, so it was kind of a no-brainer when I came down on him,” Knies said. “I kind of blinked quick and it was in the back of the net. I was happy.”
Snuggerud made it 3-0 early in the third, then scored on a 5-on-3 power play, ending Bischel’s night. Jack Williams, a freshman from St. Louis, finished the game in goal for the Irish.
Notre Dame ruined the shutout bid with 46.1 seconds to play. Nevers admitted that Close got many stick taps on his pads and a general apology for just missing the clean sheet.
Chemistry majors
Prior to their home series with North Dakota two weeks ago, Motzko put Knies on a line with Snuggerud and freshman Logan Cooley, and the three have been all but inseparable on and off the ice since then. Cooley and Snuggerud played together for Team USA last season, and Knies has found a connection with them that means offense nearly every shift.
“You see it coming. You’ve got freshman-freshman-sophomore, pretty young guys, but they’re gaining confidence,” Motzko said. “Snuggie is already feeling good. Pucks just come to him and he’s going to score. Logan is playing great in there and Knies is off to a good start.”
Off the ice, the trio can be seen sitting together at Gophers’ women’s games, hanging out on the road and seemingly becoming true friends as well as valued offense for the team. Knies lives next door to Snuggerud in a dormitory, and said he plays the role of the mature upperclassman, even though the other two are just a year younger.
“I’m happy, and it’s definitely a privilege to play with those two,” Knies said. “They’re kind of crazy. They’re like two little mice. I can’t get them to calm down or sit down by each other. They’re always roaming around. We have a pretty good bond together.”
The trio has a combined 11 points (five goals and six assists) in the Gophers past two games.
Extra pucks
Healthy scratches from the Gophers lineup on Friday were forwards Colin Schmidt, Carl Fish and Charlie Strobel and defenseman Matt Staudacher.
Bischel stopped Snuggerud on a solo rush to the net early in the first period, but the Gophers forward was slashed on the play and awarded a penalty shot, which Bischel also stopped. It was the first Gophers penalty shot since Jack Ramsey was unsuccessful versus Wisconsin goalie Jack Berry in a 3-2 loss to the Badgers on December 2, 2017 in Minneapolis.
In the third period with the Gophers leading 3-0, Knies was slashed in the act of shooting and awarded a penalty shot. The Gophers opted instead to take a two-minute power play. Notre Dame then took another penalty, and the Gophers scored while on a two-man advantage.
The Gophers conclude the Notre Dame series at 7 p.m. Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
