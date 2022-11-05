News
High school football roundup: Rosemount scores 28 unanswered in second half to move past Wayzata, into Class 6A quarters
Rosemount 42, Wayzata 14: Tied 14-14 at half, Rosemount exploded for 28 second-half points to move into the Class 6A quarterfinals.
Rosemount (10-0) ran for 402 yards as a team, with Will Priest carrying the ball nine times for 238 yards and four touchdowns — each of which was 40-plus yards.
The Irish will meet Centennial next week.
East Ridge 28, Prior Lake 27: Prior Lake led 27-20 in the final frame before Tanner Zolnosky hit Riley Schwellenbach for a 6-yard scoring strike, then rushing in the ensuing two-point conversion to put the Raptors (7-3) in front with five minutes to play.
That was one of two scoring connections between Zolnosky and Schwellenbach
Eden Prairie 55, Woodbury 14: Nick Fazi ran in a pair of touchdowns and six other Eagles players found the end zone as Eden Prairie (8-2) moved into the quarterfinals, where it will play Shakopee, which beat Mounds View.
Woodbury (7-3) opened the game with a 72-yard scoring strike from George Bjellos to Quentin Cobb-Butler.
CLASS 5A
St. Thomas Academy 45, Two Rivers 0: Savion Hart ran for three touchdowns while Love Adebayo tallied two — one rushing and one receiving — as the Cadets (10-0) continued their run of section dominance.
Friday marked the Cadets’ third shutout of the season and seventh time they’ve held an opponent to seven or fewer points.
Mahtomedi 20, Central 0: Mahtomedi running back Corey Bohmert continued his remarkable season on the ground by tallying 198 yards and a score on 22 carries as the Zephyrs claimed the Section 4 crown.
Sam Garry added a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Zephyrs (9-1), who will meet St. Thomas Academy in the state quarterfinals.
CLASS 3A
St. Croix Lutheran 14, Breck 6: Evan Valleau ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Crusaders, who went 3-5 in the regular season, reeled off a pair of section tournament road wins to reach the state tournament.
Trump Ad Highlights Early US Candidates Days Before Midterms
Former President Donald Trump released an ad urging voters to support Republican America First candidates to “help save America”, days before next week’s midterm elections.
Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich job the two and a half minute video on his Twitter account on Friday.
pic.twitter.com/1gddDH7uwk
— Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) November 4, 2022
The video begins with audio of Trump saying next week’s election is a ‘referendum’ on President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) and Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (D) .”
“The Radical Left Democratic Congress is destroying our country,” Trump said. “You’re going to elect an incredible list of America’s true Republicans first from top to bottom.”
The video displayed text encouraging voters to vote Republican while the montage of Trump’s audio plays.
“The November 8 red wave is in your hands,” the text reads before adding, “Go vote and help save America.”
The video then cuts to a montage of Republican America First candidates, including Kari Lake and Blake Masters in Arizona, Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, JD Vance in Ohio, Ted Budd in North Carolina, Sarah Palin and Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska, Herschel Walker in Georgia, the governor of Texas. Greg Abbott, Tudor Dixon from Michigan, Harriet Hageman from Wyoming, and Joe Lombardo and Adam Laxalt from Nevada.
“The future of the country is on the line, so vote like him, because we have to win, we’re going to win. Republican top to bottom, top to bottom of your ballot,” Masters said in the clip. God bless you. We are going to make this country great again.
“Put the interests of the citizens of this country first. Ladies and gentlemen, come on November 8, we’re going to take this country back and we’re going to do it together,” Vance said.
“We have a chance to save this great state, but we can’t do it alone. Save Nevada and save America. Let’s go,” Laxalt said.
“This race is really about the future of Alaska and the future of America,” Tshibaka said.
“We are a nation in decline. We are a failed nation. We had the biggest economy and the biggest country. But we are not going to let this continue. Soon we will have greatness again,” Trump said at one point in the video.
The video’s closing text again encouraged voters to vote red on Election Day.
“Do your part to save America,” reads the final post. “Vote November 8.”
The video ended with a supercut of other America First candidates, including Abe Hamadeh of Arizona, Madison Gesiotto Gilbert and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, and John James of Michigan, among others.
Trump will continue to campaign for Republicans across the country heading into the final weekend of the midterm campaign cycle. Trump held a rally in Iowa on Thursday and will travel to Pennsylvania on Saturday, Florida on Sunday and Ohio on Monday.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News.
Winderman’s view: Heat’s wings (other than Herro) are clipped yet again
Observations and other notes of interest from Friday night’s 101-99 loss to the Indiana Pacers:
– When Victor Oladipo was a thing, an apparent Heat strength was their depth of talent on the wing.
– Since the preseason, there has been no Victor Oladipo.
– And Friday, with Jimmy Butler back in Miami dealing with hip soreness, the Heat’s wings basically were clipped.
– Yes, Tyler Herro had his moments.
– Actually a lot of them.
– And Max Strus made timely plays.
– But the Heat were unable to match what the Pacers offered with Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton (how the heck did the Kings let him get away?) and Bennedict Mathurun.
– Kyle Lowry may be many things, but a dynamic wing is not one of them.
– And even Butler offers more of a methodical approach.
– So Herro or bust.
– And on Friday, again bust.
– If Oladipo can’t make it back soon, and can’t make it back looking like Oladipo, all-or-nothing Herro it might have to be.
– And that likely is not enough.
– Strus started for the second consecutive game in place of Butler.
– Actually, it was the second-and-a-half start for Strus, who opened the second half against the Warriors on Tuesday night when Herro was lost in that second quarter with an eye contusion.
– Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo remained in the starting lineup, after being listed earlier with a bruised right knee.
– Rounding out the starting lineup were Herro, Lowry and Caleb Martin.
– Gabe Vincent entered as the Heat first substitute.
– Dewayne Dedmon, who had been on the injury report earlier, then followed in a dual substitution along with Duncan Robinson.
– Then, with the Heat struggling and Martin called for his third foul, Haywood Highsmith was inserted midway through the second quarter.
– Herro’s second 3-pointer moved him past Josh Richardson for 10th on the Heat all-time list.
– Herro’s sixth basket moved him past Richardson for 21st on the Heat all-time list.
– With his fifth defensive rebound, Herro moved past James Johnson for 25th on the Heat all-time list.
– With his first blocked shot, Martin made it 50 for his career.
– Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, going in, on the Pacers’ style, “They play fast. It seems like our last few games we’ve been playing only teams that play super fast. I think we need to conquer that.”
– He added of the Pacers, “They are young, and they play with that kind of exuberance and confidence and joy.”
– Of already emerging rookie Mathurin, Spoelstra noted, “just how confident he is as a young player. You see him on the edit and he comes into the game as if he had been in a flow already.”
– Having spent the week in camp with the Heat’s G League affiliate before meeting the team in Indiana, forward Jamal Cain said the time in Sioux Falls allowed him to reunite with Heat-camp teammates such as Orlando Robinson, Jamaree Bouyea and Mychal Mulder.
– “It felt good, just to see some of my guys,” he said. “I kind of built a relationship with them over the summer time and we were kind of in the same boat, so it was good to see ‘em, just to talk about the whole Sioux Falls process.”
– The Heat have stressed the common systems in Miami and Sioux Falls, and Cain said he found that to be the case.
– “It’s definitely similar just in terms of the intensity, the way they want to practice and some of the stuff to be run,” Cain said. “Some of the plays and play styles will basically be the same. But the weather is a little different.”
– Pacers coach Rick Carlisle spoke pregame of the Heat defense.
– “You have to have a mindset of that you’re in a game where it involves playmaking, not play calling,” Carlisle said. “You’ve just got to play basketball. And all of the different looks that they throw teams, it gets teams to kind of back up and kind of look, and when you do that, now you’re hesitating.”
– Carlisle also spoke pregame of Lowry.
– “The guys that are real comfortable in making those running shots, and making it look effortless, those are the guys you really worry about. Because those are the guys that can flat-out score.”
– Of playing the Heat without Butler, Carlisle said, “When they’re down guys, they become even more dangerous in many ways.”
If the GOP wins, ‘we’re going to see this democracy come to a screeching halt’
House Majority Whip Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) told “The Situation Room” on Friday that if Republicans led by former President Donald Trump win a majority in the midterm elections next week, we are “going to see this democracy come to a screeching halt”. .”
Anchor Brianna Keilar asked, “You recently compared America right now to Germany in the early 1930s. That’s what you said. And you said we’re on track to repeat what happened in Germany here in America. Can you explain what you see happening here in America that made you say that? »
Clyburn said: “All you have to do is watch the story. Remember, I’ve studied history all my life. I used to teach it. And what I see lining up in this country, and there’s a lot of people starting to say that now, I’ve been saying that since 2018, when I said that Trump wasn’t planning on giving up the presidency a lot of them people gave me a hard time for saying that. Now we see on January 6, he had no intention of giving up the presidency. And I will tell you something else if the voters do not intervene, we will see this democracy come to an abrupt end. This democracy existed because people were free to participate in it. When you set up committees that can overturn the results of an election, that’s what autocracies are born of. To say we’re going to make it a crime to give anyone a bottle of water while waiting in line for four or five hours is the kind of thing autocracies are made of. That’s what I’m talking about. So you go back and look at Germany, which duly elected Adolf Hitler as chancellor and then proceeded to discredit the press. What did the former president say? The press is the enemy of the people. This is what an autocracy is made of. We better get real.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Volleyball: No. 9 Gophers sweep Michigan
Taylor Landfair had a team-high 21 kills as ninth-ranked Minnesota beat Michigan Friday in three sets, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22, at Maturi Pavilion.
Carter Booth added 11 kills and four blocks, and CC McGraw paced the backcourt with 14 digs for Minnesota, which improved to 14-7 overall, 9-4 in the Big Ten. The Gophers hit .321 with 47 kills. Michigan (14-9, 5-8 Big Ten) hit .202 with 42 kills, three team blocks, 44 digs and five aces.
May Pertofsky led Michigan with 11 kills.
50 years later, Burton Malkiel hasn’t changed his mind about indexing
Journal Reports: Investing Monthly
AARP-brand drug plan is too expensive for many retirees, critics say
By R and All Smith
November 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. ET
The price of the popular plan has risen sharply in recent years, prompting some experts to suggest enrollees consider switching.
wsj
Tom Thibodeau leans on Obi Toppin, Julius Randle in Knicks’ win over shorthanded Sixers
PHILADELPHIA — Desperation finally got Tom Thibodeau to try it.
The starting center, Mitchell Robinson, was out since the second quarter with a sore knee. The deficit reached 12 points with about 11 minutes remaining and the offense was sputtering.
Thibodeau required offense and the Sixers were undersized because Joel Embiid sat with the flu.
So for the first time in his Knicks tenure, Thibodeau gave the Julius Randle-Obi Toppin frontcourt a legitimate chance. It was a smashing success and spurred the Knicks to a 106-104 victory Friday night in Philadelphia, snapping a three-game losing streak.
“That’s one of the first times [I saw the Toppin-Randle frontcourt],” said point guard Jalen Brunson. “I found it worked.”
Toppin was the catalyst with 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead trey with about 90 seconds remaining. Thibodeau prefers a traditional center, whether it’s Robinson or Isaiah Hartenstein, but the circumstances of the deficit and the Sixers playing small forced the coach out of his comfort zone.
If it’s a lineup Thibodeau embraces, it clears a hurdle toward one of the biggest conundrums of his tenure: finding more playing time for Toppin, the exciting fan favorite whose minutes have been limited as strictly Randle’s backup.
“We talked about getting the opportunity to do it,” Thibodeau said. “If it presents itself, we’ll do it.”
“We had the need. They were small, so the speed of the game and we were behind — I thought that was a way we could speed the game up a bit.”
Brunson, who scored eight of his team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, was a fan of the configuration. Removing the center unclogged the paint and opened the driving lanes.
“We scored points and we won the game. I think that’s pretty special,” Brunson said. “Different dynamic, different look and we were able to flow through it and came out with a win.”
Thibodeau, coming off three blowout defeats, mixed it up beyond the fourth-quarter frontcourt. He tried a new starting lineup with Quentin Grimes replacing Evan Fournier. Then he tried an 11-man rotation.
But the adjustments were largely duds until the fourth quarter, when the Knicks (4-4) outscored the Sixers (4-6), 32-18, over the final 10 ½ minutes.
“We got in a hole. I liked the competitive spirit of the team, the fight,” Thibodeau said. “They put a lot of pressure on us with dribble penetration. I thought our closeouts were better. We got down the floor, got them spread out and we got some good looks.”
The Sixers (4-6) are considered pseudo-contenders when healthy, but they were ripe for picking off Friday without James Harden (out for a month with a foot injury) and Embiid (flu).
Thibodeau countered with Grimes at small forward.
The Knicks starters with Fournier had struggled in the three previous contests, all lopsided defeats. Thibodeau was hesitant to make lineup changes in his first two seasons with the Knicks, preferring consistency even during downtrends and baffling play at point guard.
But a backcourt of Fournier and Jalen Brunson was always problematic given their defensive deficiencies. Thibodeau labeled Grimes’ chance as an evaluation.
“Each season’s different, each situation’s different. So you just take it by — you’re looking at everything,” Thibodeau said. “You’re studying your team. You want to take a look at something. We didn’t have an opportunity to get a look at Quentin in the starting lineup in the preseason. We were going to evaluate it then. So this gives us an opportunity to do it now.”
The ‘evaluation’ didn’t last long in the first half. Grimes was subbed out after two quick fouls and didn’t return until the third quarter. He finished with just two points in 20 ineffective minutes.
“There’s nothing set in stone,” Thibodeau said about the lineup. “It’ll be game by game, get a look at different guys.”
The big adjustment was unleashing Toppin.
MITCH INJURED
Robinson limped to the locker room in the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder with a “sore knee,” according to the Knicks. Robinson, who missed 51 games the last two seasons (most of them because of a fractured foot), was scoreless in 12 minutes Friday with three fouls.
()
