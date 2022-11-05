Imran Khan’s party holds nationwide protests after assassination attempt

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), staged protests across the country on Friday, blocking roads and clashing with police in some areas.

khan was shot in the leg on Thursday in an apparent assassination attempt after he reached halfway through his “long march” by truck to the national capital of Islamabad, in a bid to force a snap election so he could return to power.

Khan aides said on Friday that the protests have spread far beyond Khan’s ‘long march’ route and will continue until his ‘demand is met’ for his successor Shehbaz Sharif to step down. .

Sharif became prime minister after ousting Khan with a vote of no confidence in parliament, continuing the uninterrupted 75 years of tradition Pakistani Prime Ministers are being fired from office in various ways before the end of their term.

Khan was later charged with terrorism for threatening revenge against various officials, including a judge, once he regained power. In October, he was banned from holding public office for five years because he failed to properly report expensive gifts he received from strangers, a decision that was later overturned to leave him continue to run for office pending appeals.

Khan runs for all office, all at once – his strategy to win back the prime minister’s office is to run as the sole PTI candidate in every legislative race. Since this week, he has personally accumulated seven seats in Parliament. Under Pakistani law, it is legal for a single person to run for and win multiple seats in the Legislative Assembly, but they must choose one to retain and relinquish the others before Parliament convenes.

Reuters reported Khan’s supporters began protesting near the Wazirabad site where Khan was shot on Thursday and near Lahore hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries. Street actions radiated to other cities from there, some of them featuring violence and vandalism.

Road blockages were reported in many places in Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi, some of them featuring burning tires. The Punjab governor’s office was pelted with rocks, “destroying security cameras and barriers”.

“It can’t stop. People are very angry, it will get more intense,” a Khan supporter told Reuters while waving a PTI flag.

Other Pakistanis who spoke to Reuters decried the protests and questioned why Khan, who is believed to be recovering well from his gunshot wounds, did not issue a statement asking his supporters to calm down. Wazirabad in particular appears very nervous, especially as the truck Khan was driving on his march to Islamabad is still parked at the scene of the attack while police complete their investigation, turning the site into a magnet for supporters. angry at PTI.

Khan did make a statement through his party officials, but far from being conciliatory or appeasing, he accused Prime Minister Sharif, his Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and intelligence officer Major General Faisal Naseer of conspiring to assassinate him.

Khan demanded the immediate resignation of all three, threatening protests to continue if his demands are not met. As of Friday afternoon, he had produced no evidence to support his claims.

“The federal government has hatched a plot to kill Imran Khan. Hired assassin Rana Sanaullah and the federal government have brought the country to the brink of civil war,” said Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, former interior minister and close associate of Khan.

“You’ve crossed our red line…now face the music,” PTI Senior Member Pervez Khattak said Friday.

Sanaullah replied blaming the PTI for choosing a “path of destruction” and accusing the party’s combative rhetoric of inspiring violence. He said the Shiraz administration planned to “counter those forces that fuel intolerance”.

Khan gave a brief video address on Friday in which he said he was hit by four bullets. Earlier reports said he was hit twice, in the leg and thigh. He also claimed that two shooters were involved in the attack and one person was killed.

#LOOK | Former Prime Minister of Pakistan #Imran Khan said he was hit by four bullets, during his first address to the nation after the shooting at his rally in Wazirabad, Pakistan, yesterday. (Video source: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) pic.twitter.com/TWaa6ipLLy — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

Khan said during his video address that he would suspend his protest “march” across the country until he recovers.

“I will give a call to march on Islamabad once I get better,” he said.