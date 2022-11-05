‘It’s not just about childcare’: Focus on early childhood education sets Estonia apart | early childhood education

A7am, in the dim light of an autumnal Estonian morning, parents begin to arrive to drop off their children at the kindergarten in Viimsi, a 20-minute drive from the capital, Tallinn, before heading off to work in the city.

The day officially starts at 9 a.m., but the Laanelinnu kindergarten, one of eight in the MLA Viimsi crèche family, opens two hours earlier and does not close until 7 p.m., to provide maximum flexibility for parents and to the demands of their work.

The kindergarten, built in 2012, is bright, airy and modern. Classrooms, with expansive windows that overlook the surrounding forest, fan out around a whitewashed central hall, and outside, a large playground surrounds the entire building.

Some of the children who attend Laanelinnu are only two years old, but when we enter the building hardly a sound is heard. In each of the spacious and well-equipped classrooms, there are up to 20 children – attentive and concentrated – supervised by a qualified educator and two assistant educators.

In Estonia, early years teachers must have at least a first degree, while teachers usually have a master’s degree, which means that education staff are more highly qualified than in England. Assistant teachers, on the other hand, are offered training and development to improve their skills. There is no equivalent of Ofsted, no school inspectors and teachers have autonomy over the education they provide.

Despite the visitors, the children of Laanelinnu remain engaged in their lessons. In a dark classroom, they lie on their backs in a quiet corner as they and their teacher prepare for the day ahead. In another class, there is music and dancing. In another group, children carry out a project on the human body, while next door takes place a cooking class, with a tasting followed by the manufacture of rye bread.

Kindergarten is for children between the ages of two and seven, when it becomes compulsory to attend school. There is a specialist music teacher, a physical education teacher and, while children in England can wait months for expert support, here there are in-house psychologists and speech therapists always on hand to help children. in trouble.

The Early Years curriculum includes everything from letters and language skills to art, music, and robotics. “Although it is not called school, it is the first stage of their education,” says Pille Veisserik, head of the kindergarten project. “Here we teach children. It’s not just about child care. By the time they leave, most children will have learned to read and write, but in a relaxed, play-oriented environment.

Parents in this Baltic country of 1.3 million people also enjoy some of the best public support in the world. New mothers can take 140 days of fully paid leave, after which they can either take another 435 days – again fully paid – or share them with a family member.

Bridget Phillipson, left, talks to a teacher during her visit to Viimsi Nursery School near the capital, Tallinn. Photography: Toms Kalniņš/EPA-EFE/The Guardian

While parents in England face crippling childcare costs and unequal benefits, in many cases forcing them to stop working, in Estonia a guaranteed place in kindergarten is available for all aged children. from 18 months to 7 years – at minimal cost.

At Laanelinnu, families pay just €58 (£50) a month, plus a supplement for three hot meals a day. In England, full-time childcare for children under two can cost two-thirds of a parent’s weekly net salary or more.

The kindergarten system is an integral part of Estonian education – there is very little private provision – and at the end of their time there children receive a school readiness card which they take it with them to the next stage of their education, to a school like Tallinna Südalinna in the heart of the Estonian capital.

Südalinna is a põhikool or basic school, teaching children aged 7 to 15. It also offers a long school day, with children able to stay on site until 5 p.m. to enjoy ‘leisure school’ – one of more than 20 after-school ‘leisure groups’ on offer that are almost all free. Not only does it help parents, but it supports children’s learning and development. Porridge and early lunch are free, but you have to pay a small fee if you want a second lunch later in the day.

When shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson visited on Tuesday night, there was a basketball club, a Halloween movie night with popcorn, and a robotics club, where the students were playing with the sort of sophisticated equipment you would find in a university, including British-made equipment. VR headsets are unlikely to be found in most UK classrooms.

Robotics is important in Estonia, as is digital learning. The government made it a priority and when the coronavirus pandemic hit, Estonian schools seamlessly switched to homeschooling because children – and parents – were already used to learning online. Südalinna teachers have their own digital mentors to ensure they are kept up to date with the latest innovations.

Children in an after school basketball club at the Tallinna Südalinna school in Estonia. Photography: Toms Kalniņš/EPA-EFE/The Guardian

“Our society needs more and more people who can use these things,” said Kerttu Mölder-Jevdokimov, the primary school principal. “We’re such a small country that we can’t make an impact any other way, but in IT we can.”

Estonian schools are grappling with the same teacher recruitment crisis as English schools, and a difficult transition is underway to get Russian-speaking schools to adopt the Estonian language, as Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine continues to wreak havoc. rage. But Estonia’s approach to education has a positive effect on outcomes.

It is now one of the top performing countries on the OECD’s Program for International Student Assessment (Pisa) tests in mathematics, science and reading. By equal measure it is top of the class in Europe and has been dubbed the ‘new Finland’ after overtaking its neighbour, while the UK – despite signs of improvement in the test series of 2018 – is still lagging in the middle of the table.

The Pisa tests are just one measure, but as Labor realizes, there are lessons to be learned from this tiny Baltic state.