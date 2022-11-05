News
Jacob Elordi’s Last Elvis Transformation Will Always Be On Your Mind
We can’t help but fall more in love with this cast.
Less than two months later Jacob Eloridi announced that he would enter Elvis Presleyblue suede shoes for the next movie Priscillathe actor was spotted on set showing off his epic transformation.
The 25-year-old appeared in character on November 3 while recreating a scene with Cailee SpaenyWho’s playing Priscilla Presleyoutside a makeshift Palmetto Theater in Toronto.
Dressed in a signature white jacket, black button-up shirt and matching sunglasses, Jacob certainly nailed the King of Rock and Roll’s style as he made his way to a Mercedes Benz 600 Pullman limo. And yes, her slicked back black pompadour hair really completed the look.
The next film is based on Priscilla’s memoir from 1985 Elvis and me, which detailed the highs and lows of the couple’s relationship. Priscilla, who met Elvis when she was 14, was married to the musician for six years and had a daughter Lisa Marie Presley in 1968 before their divorce was finalized in 1973.
News
Substitute teacher charged with beating boy at Waukegan school
CHICAGO (SCS) — A Waukegan substitute teacher has been accused of leaving a 14-year-old boy with a black eye and a broken finger after physically being with the student last month at Jack Benny Middle School.
Lamont Bankston, 49, is charged with one count of grievous bodily harm causing grievous bodily harm and four counts of aggravated bodily harm in a public place, according to the Lake County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. A warrant has been issued for Bankston’s arrest.
Waukegan Community Unit School District No. 60 is calling what happened at Jack Benny Middle School a breach of trust.
The Boy Who Was Injured, Brandon Cole, 14 spoke with CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar last week – straight from the hospital where he was treated for injuries to his face and hand.
“I’m really scared right now, because my teacher punched me in the face,” Brandon said, “broken my finger, bruised my face.”
Brandon said he was arguing with another student in a science classroom at Jack Benny Middle School on Tuesday morning when a teacher identified by the district as a substitute intervened and became physical.
“I don’t know what to say about it,” said Brandon’s mother, Natasha Cade. “I just know my son is hurt.”
Cade provided photos of his son from the hospital. She said that with a bruised face and a black eye, Brandon ended up with a bloody fractured finger.
“Not only are they not protecting the students, but now they’re mistreating and abusing them,” said attorney Kevin O’Connor, who represents the family.
With her son standing beside her, Cade addressed the incident at an Oct. 25 school board meeting.
“Look at his face and tell me how you act – how should I feel?” she told the council.
Some board members also expressed anger over what happened to Brandon.
“I’m going to make a hydrogen bomb,” said school board member Anita Hanna.
“Either we’re going to have a zero-tolerance policy or we won’t,” said school board chairman Brandon Ewing. “Either it’s OK to get your hands on the kids or it’s not.”
School District Superintendent Theresa Plascencia spoke directly to the 14-year-old during the meet.
“Brandon, whatever we can do to support you, we’ll be there for you,” Plascencia said. “Whatever happened today – regardless of anything – no one ever has the right to lay their hands on you.”
The district said last month that the teacher would not return to any of its schools.
News
Did Robert Lewandowski win the Ballon d’Or? How many goals has he scored for Poland? When will he retire?
Robert Lewandowski will have one last chance to assert himself as the best striker of his generation at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The Barcelona star may be in the twilight of his career, but he’s still going strong, having run flawlessly through the La Liga goalscoring charts.
The 34-year-old moved to Camp Nou last summer, having scored 344 goals in 375 appearances at Bayern Munich.
And now Lewandowski also has the chance to make his mark on the international stage in what will likely be his last World Cup.
Did Lewandowski win the Ballon d’Or?
Famously, the Polish captain has never won FIFA’s most illustrious individual award – with a second place in 2021 his best result.
Lewandowski appeared like a shoe to win the 2020 Ballon d’Or award after spearheading Bayern’s treble success.
Yet the coveted Ballon d’Or was dropped after the pandemic hit and no winner was named.
Even 2021 Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi claimed Lewandowski should get one but the Pole still doesn’t.
But the man himself seems indifferent to the snub, saying the FIFA Best Player award he won in January “is more important”.
“I’ve been thinking about these two awards recently – Best FIFA Player and Ballon d’Or,” Lewandowski told Pilka Nozna.
“I have come to the conclusion that the FIFA award matters more. Only journalists vote in the latter – there is no clear verification.
How many goals has he scored for Poland?
Lewandowski made his debut for Poland in 2008, two years before moving from Lech Poznan to Borussia Dortmund.
He holds a number of accolades with his national team – including Poland’s all-time top scorer record with 76 goals.
However, NONE of them have come to a World Cup, with Lewandowski’s only appearance at the tournament in 2018 in which he blanked in all three group stage games.
News
Northwood Football eliminates Monrovia in first round of playoffs – Orange County Register
MONROVIA – An attack-dominated game resulted in a huge play on defense as the Northwood High football team held off Monrovia 63-56 on Friday night in the first round of the Division 8 playoffs. southern section of the CIF.
Monrovia led the Northwood 38 with 55 seconds left. But a diving interception by Danial Kamel of a Brian Salazar pass that was deflected off the line of scrimmage sealed the game for Northwood.
Northwood (10-1) will now face the Grand Terrace-Harvard-Westlake winner next week.
Monrovia (8-3) ends its second straight season with a narrow and heartbreaking loss in the first round of the playoffs.
The Timberwolves and Wildcats were tied at 56 with just 2:25 left in the game. Northwood took over at 28 and wasted no time scoring. Quarterback Eugene Miyata hit Andrew Penrod on the left side. Penrod was close to the sideline but stayed in bounds and edged several Monrovia defenders for a 72-yard touchdown. It was Penrod’s fourth touchdown of the game. He finished with seven receptions for 164 yards.
Monrovia took over at their 20 with 2:08 remaining and marched to the Northwood 38 before the interception.
Impressive individual attacking numbers were put up by both teams. Northwood running back Adam Harper rushed for 195 yards on 32 carries and scored three touchdowns. Miyata completed 17 of 26 passes for 280 yards and six touchdowns. Ahmad Kazi caught five passes for 94 yards for the Timberwolves.
The Wildcats were led by Salazar, running back Marcel Jones and receiver Carlos Hernandez. Jones rushed for 170 yards on 19 carries and scored five touchdowns, including a 10-yard rush that closed Northwood’s lead at 56-54 with 2:32 left in the game. Salazar then hit Jacob Calnon for the 2-point conversion pass to tie the game at 56.
Salazar completed 18 of 29 passes for 439 yards and three touchdowns. All three were to Hernandez who caught eight passes for 236 yards.
The first half was an offensive explosion as Northwood led 42-28 at halftime. The two teams combined for a combined 685 yards and 10 touchdowns. Five players scored two touchdowns each.
The two Wildcat players to score multiple touchdowns in the first half were Jones and Hernandez. Jones started the scoring when he took a handoff and cut right for a 25-yard touchdown on the game-opening possession to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. His second touchdown came with 8:21 left in the second quarter when he took a pass to the left side for an 8-yard score that gave Monrovia a 28-21 lead.
Hernandez had a big first half, catching seven passes for 167 yards. His first touchdown came late in the first quarter when he passed his defender on the left side and caught a 32-yard pass off the heels of quarterback Brian Salazar to tie the game at 14.
His second touchdown was even more impressive. He took a screen pass and sprinted down the left side, blowing through defenders and breaking up a tackle for 66 yards early in the second quarter that tied the game at 21 and helped Monrovia keep pace effective Timberwolves offense.
Harper, Penrod and Kazi scored two touchdowns apiece for Northwood in that crazy first half. Harper rushed for 135 yards in the half. He had a 1-yard touchdown run and caught a screen pass for an 11-yard touchdown. Both came in the first quarter as Northwood led 21-14 at the end of the quarter.
Penrod and Kazi caught four touchdowns from Miyata. Kazi scored his first touchdown when he caught a 37-yard wide pass late in the first quarter as the Wildcats committed to stopping the run.
Kazi’s second touchdown came in the second quarter on a fourth-and-3 at the Monrovia 32. Miyata threw deep in the middle. Manny Viramontes got in front of Kazi and tipped the pass. However, he was sent back to Kazi who caught him for the touchdown that tied the game 28-28 with 5:07 left in the first half.
Penrod caught a 23-yard pass with 45 seconds left in the half to give Northwood a 35-28 lead when Miyata hit him on the right side with Penrod wide open.
Penrod’s second touchdown came moments later after the Timberwolves salvaged a short kickoff as Monrovia were unable to handle the ball. That gave Northwood the ball at Monrovia 31 with just 39 seconds left in the second quarter. Four plays later, Miyata found Penrod in the middle of the end zone with just nine seconds left before halftime to give Northwood two touchdowns.
News
Student beaten, burned with tin can by college mates in Andhra
Hyderabad:
Four students from a private engineering college in Bhimavaram, West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh have been arrested after a video went viral showing them mercilessly beating another student in a bedroom hostel as he begged to be spared.
Video of the incident shows the victim pleading and apologizing as the attackers continue to beat him with sticks. His shirt looks torn and he is asked to take it off.
The victim and all of the defendants are studying computer science at SRKR Engineering College, and the incident allegedly took place a few days ago.
The student victim, Ankit, was admitted to hospital with injuries all over his body. There are also marks on his chest and hands.
It is suspected that the four attackers used an iron box to mark Ankit and also beat him with sticks and PVC pipes, although the reason is unclear.
The principal and management of the college are interrogated, although the boys are said to have stayed in a private hostel.
News
What to know about Danny Masterson’s rape trial
Actor Danny Masterson, known for his roles on sitcom ‘That ’70s Show’ and Netflix comedy ‘The Ranch’, before he was fired in 2017 amid sexual assault allegations, went on trial in Los Angeles for raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home in the early 2000s.
Masterson, 46, pleaded not guilty to three counts of forcible rape. Opening arguments began on October 18 and the trial is expected to last four weeks. Masterson could face 45 years to life in prison if convicted.
What are the allegations?
According to a brief filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Masterson raped a woman, identified only as Jen B., in April 2003 after she went to his house to retrieve the keys and he gave her a red vodka drink. About 20 or 30 minutes later, she felt “very disoriented,” the brief said.
According to the memoir, Masterson raped her after she regained consciousness on her bed. She reached for her hair to try to pull it out and tried to push a pillow over her face, he says. When Masterson heard a man screaming in the house, he pulled a gun from his nightstand and told him not to move or “say anything,” adding swear words, the document said.
The trial brief says Masterson raped a second woman, identified only as Christina B., who had a relationship with him and lived with him for six years.
In November 2001, according to the document, she woke up to Masterson “having sex with her” and told him to stop. “I fought back,” she said, according to the document. “I tried to push him away and say, ‘No, I don’t want to sleep with you. “”She also pulled his hair and he punched her, the document says.
In December 2001, she drank a glass or two of wine at a restaurant with Masterson and woke up naked in her bed the next morning feeling it hurt to sit down or go to the bathroom, the brief says. . She said she came downstairs and confronted Masterson, and he admitted to having sex with her while she was unconscious, the document says.
The memoir says Masterson raped a third woman, identified only as N. Trout, who saw him occasionally at parties and gatherings and, like him, was part of the Celebrity Center branch of Scientology.
Between October and December 2003, she went to his house, where he handed her a glass of wine and told her to get undressed and go to his hot tub, where “everything started to go empty”, says the Short. He assaulted her in the shower and on a bed, the document says. She told him, “No, I don’t want to do that,” according to the document.
How is the Church of Scientology involved?
The lawsuit involved accusations by two of the women that the Church of Scientology, to which they and Masterson belonged, had discouraged them from reporting the rapes to law enforcement.
After requesting the church’s permission, verbally and in writing, to report the rape, Jen B. received a written response from the church’s international chief justice that cited a 1965 policy letter regarding “repressive acts “, reads the brief.
For her, the response said that if she were to report a fellow Scientologist to the police, “I would be declared a suppressive person, and I would be out of my family and my friends and everything that I have,” the brief states. . Yet she reported the rape to law enforcement in June 2004, the document says.
The woman identified as Christina B. said that when she reported the rape to the church’s ‘ethics officer’ or ‘weapons master’, the officer told her, ‘You can’t rape someone you’re in a relationship with” and “Don’t say that word again,” the document reads.
The officer showed him “the policies and things in the Scientology Serious Crime Ethics Book.” One of them was “reporting another Scientologist to law enforcement,” she said, according to the brief.
She realized that if she went to the police, “the church would eventually destroy her” and declared her a “suppressive person,” the document says.
The woman identified as N. Trout told her mother and her best friend about the rape, but not at the church, the brief said.
“If you have a legal situation with another member of the church, you can’t handle it outside of the church, and that’s very explicit,” she said, according to the brief. She added that she “felt intimidated enough by the repercussions”.
What does the church say?
The church strongly denied exerting pressure on the victims. He accused prosecutors of bringing Scientology into the trial and misrepresenting its doctrines and beliefs “to stir up passion and prejudice among the uninformed,” he said in a statement emailed on Tuesday. 21st of October.
“The church does not discourage anyone from reporting a suspected crime or tell anyone not to report suspected criminal behavior,” she said in the statement. “The Church has no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting the criminal conduct of Scientologists, or anyone else, to law enforcement. Rather the reverse. Church policy explicitly requires Scientologists to observe all the laws of the country.
What does Masterson say?
An attorney representing Masterson said in a statement in 2020 that the actor was innocent and that Masterson and his wife were “completely shocked” that the “nearly 20-year-old allegations” had resulted in charges. “People who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know that the allegations are false,” said attorney Tom Mesereau.
Philip Cohen, who is representing Masterson in the lawsuit, has sought to limit discussions of Scientology in court, telling the judge last month that it would unfairly bias the jury and force the defense to wage a “war on two fronts”, The Los Angeles The Times reported.
But the judge, Charlaine F. Olmedo of the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County, found that Scientology was relevant to the case and that the women could testify to their belief that church policy discouraged them from report the charges to law enforcement, The Times reported.
News
Elon Musk to lay off half of Twitter staff – Bloomberg – RT Business News
New Twitter owner Elon Musk plans to lay off about half of the social media company’s employees in a bid to cut costs, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing sources.
According to the report, the cuts will affect around 3,700 of Twitter’s 7,500 employees. The terminated employees would be informed of the decision this Friday. Those who remain will be asked to stop working remotely and return to the office, although there are some exceptions. These measures would aim to reduce business costs.
While options for the job cuts are reportedly still being discussed, one scenario involves those made redundant being offered 60 days of severance pay.
Following his October 27 acquisition of the social media platform for a staggering $44 billion, Musk has already laid off much of Twitter’s management team, including CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief finance Ned Segal and leading legal minds Vijaya Gadde and Sean Edgett, among others.
The job cut lists were reportedly compiled based on workers’ contributions to Twitter’s code while employed. Musk recently said he plans to focus on Twitter’s core product.
“Software engineering, operations and server design will rule“, he tweeted last month.
He also said he plans to change the way Twitter operates in order to generate more revenue. Earlier this week, he announced that the platform would soon start charging for user verification.
