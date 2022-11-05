News
Jets WR Elijah Moore breaks his silence days after trade deadline passes
Days after the NFL trade deadline passed, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore broke his silence.
“I feel good,” Moore said to reporters Friday. “Had a good day of practice, got a big week coming up, got the Bills coming up and I’m ready to play.”
The second-year pro out of Ole Miss remains on the team despite having been frustrated enough with his reduced role in the offense to ask for a trade. The Jets declined his request and now that the trade deadline has come and gone, the two sides need to figure out how to work together.
Hours after the Jets’ 27-10 victory against the Packers on Oct. 16, Moore quoted a tweet saying he was targetted zero times.
“If I say what I really wanna say… I’ll be the selfish guy…we winning,” Moore said in the tweet. “Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Bittersweet for me, but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either.”
While he practiced on Wednesday of the following week, the 2021 second-round pick was sent home the next day following a reported disagreement with Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Then Jets coach Robert Saleh announced before the game against the Broncos on Oct. 23 that Moore would not travel with the rest of the team following his trade request.
Moore returned to the team following the win against the Broncos but played only 10 snaps in the 22-17 loss against the Patriots. Although he was not traded, Moore said it wasn’t easy to turn the page and start over fresh with the Jets organization.
“I’m a human, so it takes time,” Moore said. “Being the man that I am, I always try to reset my mind every time I go home. I go to the things that I believe in and that’s God.
“I just go to him in those moments and every day that I wake up, I’m just grateful to be up. Every day that I’m still here, it’s an opportunity to change.”
The Jets could undoubtedly use Moore this weekend against the mighty Bills, the third stingiest defense in the league in terms of yards, as they’re allowing 298.1 yards per game. Buffalo is also giving up just 14 points per game, which is tops in the NFL.
Gang Green will also be without Corey Davis this week as he is still dealing with a knee injury he suffered during the team’s win against the Broncos two weeks ago. In the loss against the Patriots, quarterback Zach Wilson struggled as he completed 20 of 41 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
After the game, Moore said he didn’t know about his chemistry with Wilson because he didn’t get the ball. It seemed like his tune changed when asked about it on Friday.
“We had a great week of practice,” Moore said. “I feel good about the plan, so we are just ready to play on Sunday.”
LaFleur said the team used Moore in a limited role last week because they were in more 12 personnel, which means that there is one running back, two tight ends and two receivers on the field. The two receivers that were mainly on the field were rookie Garrett Wilson and Denzel Mims, who was inactive for the first six weeks of the season before playing the last two games.
“I thought Mims did a lot of really good stuff, not necessarily that fill up the stat sheet, although he had some good plays,” LaFleur said. “But he did a lot of stuff without the ball that was very crucial for different situations throughout the game.
“We’ll continue to incorporate Elijah in some of the stuff, along with Brax [Braxton Berrios], along with our run game, along with our tight ends. We’re trying to get all these guys involved.”
()
News
Officials Involved in Nolensville Ticket Fixing Scandal Apologize to Citizens
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – City of Nolensville officials issued an apology Thursday night for their role in a ticket-fixing scandal.
WSMV4 Investigates revealed how city police chief Roddy Parker was setting tickets for commissioners and how frustrated officers felt the chief was unfairly showing favoritism to commissioners.
Records show Parker changed Vice Mayor Wendy Cook-Mucci’s ticket to a warning and overturned Commissioner Lisa Garramone’s speeding ticket.
Cook-Mucci told WSMV4 Investigates that she did not recall the tickets and requested that a third party investigate the ticket fixing to show full transparency to citizens.
The Nolensville Council of Commissioners met Thursday night with citizens expressing support for the police chief and the commissioners or berating them for their behaviors.
Although neither Parker nor Garramone answered questions from WSMV4 Investigates, both addressed Citizens at the meeting.
Garramone, visibly crying as she made her statement, apologized knowing her ticket had been canceled but said nothing, believing the leader had the power to change the tickets.
“I never intended to get any special treatment as commissioner,” Garramone said.
Parker apologized to city staff and citizens saying he tried to keep the peace between the commissioners and the police force, but it “blew up in my face.”
The commissioners ultimately voted to have the district attorney review the ethics investigation into the ticket fixing, led by the city attorney, which found the chief and commissioners violated the ethics policies of the town.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.
Cnn
News
Selena Gomez May Not Bear A Child Due To The Effect Of Her Bipolar Medication
30-year-old singer Selena Gomez has sought help for her deteriorating mental health and lupus, gladly she is recovering. Although her mental health is taking shape, the singer/actress says she may not have children due to the excess medication. Starting her entertainment career at just 10, Selena like most Hollywood kids was prone to depression and… Read More »Selena Gomez May Not Bear A Child Due To The Effect Of Her Bipolar Medication
The post Selena Gomez May Not Bear A Child Due To The Effect Of Her Bipolar Medication appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Column: Cringeworthy commercial is ruining our appetite for Chicago Bulls telecasts
It’s a delicate subject to discuss.
And for weeks I’ve avoided bringing it up to spare readers from having to have a deep discussion on such a touchy subject.
But it’s something we all can relate to, whether we admit it or not, and after repeated assaults on my senses, I no longer can remain silent. Watching Chicago Bulls games will be a thing of the past for me if changes aren’t made soon.
I’m talking about the repeated airing of a commercial for the PointsBet Sportsbook app during Bulls telecasts on NBC Sports Chicago.
It’s a simple premise: The 30-second ad is meant to show the ease of betting on the app. It portrays a man who kind of resembles Aaron Rodgers in a bright, red-collared shirt. He’s sitting down looking at his phone and clicking away on what appear to be some surefire bets. We are supposed to assume he’s making a killing with virtually no effort whatsoever.
Well, perhaps some effort, though not the kind you can talk about in polite company. It’s clear this man is sitting on a toilet. The key evidence is the toilet paper dispenser in the background with the roll inexplicably inserted backward.
The message of the PointsBet ad is basically that you can bet on No. 1 Tennessee — or any team — while going No. 2.
It’s probably unfair to single out Bulls telecasts for airing this crappy (pun intended) ad. It’s on other NBC Sports Chicago programs as well. But as the only nonrebuilding Chicago sports team this winter, the Bulls are the only ones really watchable.
So Bulls fans are forced to watch the ad multiple times on game nights, often while eating dinner.
This is most unfortunate because in the ad, after the man cashes in his winning bets, his body moves forward slightly, and a brief, unexplainable noise can be heard in the background. A viewer only can deduce that he has, uh, dropped a deuce.
It’s a cringeworthy moment that sends you reaching for the remote. I’ve seen it enough to keep the remote handy when watching the Bulls so I can turn the channel before the big payoff (pun intended).
Why PointsBet believes anyone would want to take a load off (no pun intended) and watch a man defecating is anyone’s guess. PointsBet brand director Josh Powell explained the “Do It Live” ad campaign to gamblingnews.com, insisting that betting on the toilet is a common occurrence.
“We view the bathroom as the ultimate sanctuary where plenty of people leave the world behind, get out their phone and use the PointsBet app,” Powell said. “While our original creative vision was a bit out of the box for broadcast, at the end of the day, whether you want to admit it or not, loads of us have enjoyed the thrill of a cash-out while being king — or queen — of the porcelain.”
The version not shown on TV includes a full shot of the man with his pants down to his ankles, so maybe we’re lucky. The less revealing cut is shown on NBC’s network and digital channels, including NBC Sports Chicago, according to the report.
An NBC Sports Chicago spokesman on Friday deferred questions to PointsBet, declining to say when the ads will stop airing. PointsBet spokesman Patrick Sandusky said it hasn’t had any complaints and that people enjoy the ad. Everyone has different tastes, I suppose.
“It’s a tongue-in-cheek ad,” he said.
No pun intended. I think.
Sandusky added that the bathroom is a sanctuary where “a guy can collect his thoughts and kind of leave the world behind.” He agreed it was a “little out of the box” and said it was a coincidence the actor looks like Rodgers.
“When we shot it we didn’t know the Packers were also going to be in the toilet,” he said, pun intended.
I’m not naive. I understand people make bets while sitting on the toilet, just as they scroll through Twitter, Facebook and many other apps there. You might even be reading this column on some device, or with newspaper in hand like the old days, while sitting alone in your bathroom. We’ve all been there.
I don’t object to betting while sitting on the toilet, whether you look like Rodgers or not. Still, I feel as if it’s my duty (pun intended) to point out to NBC Sports Chicago that some viewers might be turned off by repeated visuals of a sports junkie on the john during every game.
It not only can ruin our appetite but our overall enjoyment of what NBA basketball is all about. We want to see high-flying dunks, not bricklaying. We want to see King James, not some Rodgers clone on the throne.
So please stop dumping (no pun intended) this commercial on helpless viewers. There’s enough crap on TV without having to watch someone actually doing it.
This weekend we’ll see the end of another onslaught of annoying ads, ones created by political candidates for the Tuesday election. Maybe this would be the right time for NBCSCH to announce it’s pulling the plug on the PointsBet ad and replacing it with a good, old-fashioned Nugenix ad featuring Frank Thomas.
We’re begging you, NBC Sports Chicago.
Just doo-doo it.
()
News
Erik ten Hag offers no guarantees to Harry Maguire as Manchester United star seeks to earn start against Aston Villa with World Cup in Qatar looming
Erik ten Hag has said he won’t start Harry Maguire to help his England hopes unless it’s for the benefit of Manchester United.
The centre-back has returned to contention at Old Trafford in recent weeks and was even named in the starting line-up for last weekend’s win over West Ham.
Despite making several appearances as a substitute, the 29-year-old has only started once in three months for United meaning the defender is seriously lacking in fitness.
With Gareth Southgate naming his squad next week, Maguire will be hoping to get some substantial minutes under his belt against Aston Villa and Fulham next week.
But when asked if Maguire would get the starts he dreamed of, Ten Hag said he would not make any decisions to benefit England.
He said: “We have to win as Manchester United, clearly, and I hope we play well and the England manager takes as many Manchester United players as possible into the squad.
Victor Lindelof has been named in the starting XI alongside Lisandro Martinez against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night and Ten Hag says he will have a tough decision to make regarding who will start at the heart of his defence.
Why?
Ten Hag quizzed on ‘laughable’ Maguire tactics as Man United come second in group
shock
Only one Chelsea player would break into Arsenal’s squad right now, says Jamie O’Hara
SLAMMED
LaLiga releases video outlining new European Super League plans in message to giants
Next
Chelsea target, Man City ace and ‘Kvaradona’: Messi’s brilliant replacements for PSG
Ha!
‘It’s going to be a hit on YouTube’ – The goalkeeper who took the penalty spot for the ball
dying tradition
TalkSPORT study highlights demise of matchday schedule in football
“I have to think about it,” Ten Hag said. “I have to see Aston Villa, and it’s going to be difficult because you don’t know, he’s a new manager. So I have to take a look and analyze this team, then we will have a choice.
“But, I just said, Licha (Martinez) and Victor, they played very well together in a few more games, but I also think of Licha and Harry on Sunday against West Ham United: also a clean sheet and they also did very well. do.
“It’s a choice I make. When I choose one, there is nothing against the other.
DEALS OF THE DAY
BetVictor: Get 5/1 for a goal to be scored in Spurs v Liverpool* – CLAIM HERE
Betting: 30/1 for both teams to score at Chelsea v Arsenal* – CLAIM HERE
BetVictor: 18+ New customers only. Sign up and bet up to £5 on: Over 0.5 Aggregate Goals – Over/Under 0.5 90 mins – Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool; No collection. Improved odds paid out in free bets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10.00am UK time on 03.11.22 until 4.30pm UK time on 06.11.22. Card payments only. Terms and conditions apply, see below. BeGambleAware.org | Please play responsibly
Parimatch: 18+ new customers only. Sign up, bet max £1 on Chelsea v Arsenal – both teams to score – 90 mins. No collection. Improved odds paid out in free bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10.00am UK time on 02.11.22 until 11.00am UK time on 06.11.22. Card payments only. Terms and conditions apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please play responsibly
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Takeoff’s Murder: Body Ready To Be Transported To Family With One Person Of Interest In Custody
Medical examiners have provided results on the death of 28-year-old rapper Takeoff. The cause of death has been confirmed as an obvious gunshot wound to the head. The Houston police department further concluded the manner of death as ‘homicide’. Reports say Takeoff’s body is ready to be transported to the family for funeral preparations. Meanwhile,… Read More »Takeoff’s Murder: Body Ready To Be Transported To Family With One Person Of Interest In Custody
The post Takeoff’s Murder: Body Ready To Be Transported To Family With One Person Of Interest In Custody appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Ex-Savage middle school principal sentenced for trying to hire girl in police sex sting
A former south metro middle school principal was sentenced Friday to 30 days in the county workhouse and three years of probation for trying to hire for sex a 15-year-old girl who actually was an undercover police officer working a sex trafficking and prostitution sting.
Mohamed Ali Selim, 38, of Lakeville, was arrested in St. Louis Park on May 17 and charged in Hennepin County District Court two days later with prostitution of someone he believed to be between 13 to 16 years old. He pleaded guilty Sept. 9.
Judge Julie Allyn sentenced Selim in line with a plea agreement, also ordering him to complete 30 days in the county’s sentence-to-serve program and pay a $1,000 special assessment.
Selim’s attorney Eric Olson said after the hearing that it was a fair resolution. “My client accepted responsibility, and he’s trying to move on with his life now,” Olson said.
At the time of his arrest, Selim was the principal at Eagle Ridge, a middle school in Savage he joined in July 2021 following two years as principal at William Byrne Elementary in Burnsville. His last day of employment with the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district was May 23.
According to the criminal complaint:
Selim responded to an online ad for prostitution on May 17 by texting the listed number. He connected with the undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old girl as part of the sting set up by local and state law enforcement.
The undercover officer provided rates to Selim, who replied that he could, “head over now for a hhr,” or half an hour.” He then called the undercover officer, who didn’t answer and called him back.
In a recorded phone conversation, the undercover officer told Selim that she was 15 years old and said, “it’s not a problem for me if you’re fine with it,” the charges state. “Defendant laughed and stated, “OK, that’s fine” and then asked “So, you’re 15?”
Selim said that she was too young, but then asked the officer where she was located. When she said St. Louis Park, Selim asked if she was affiliated with the police.
Although noting that her age made him nervous, Selim said that he could meet her to “spend some time together.” The conversation shifted back to text messages, with Selim telling the undercover officer to “let me know if I can come see you now. Please send the address.”
The undercover officer gave Selim an address and once there he called her, then messaged when she didn’t answer. She told him where to pick her up and when he got there, he was arrested.
“Defendant was distraught and made comments that his life/career was over,” the charges read.
According to his now-deleted LinkedIn profile, Selim previously worked as a sixth-grade teacher and dean of students at Global Academy, a charter school in Columbia Heights at the time, and as a math coordinator for the Harvest Network of charter schools in North Minneapolis.
Jets WR Elijah Moore breaks his silence days after trade deadline passes
Officials Involved in Nolensville Ticket Fixing Scandal Apologize to Citizens
Selena Gomez May Not Bear A Child Due To The Effect Of Her Bipolar Medication
Column: Cringeworthy commercial is ruining our appetite for Chicago Bulls telecasts
Erik ten Hag offers no guarantees to Harry Maguire as Manchester United star seeks to earn start against Aston Villa with World Cup in Qatar looming
Takeoff’s Murder: Body Ready To Be Transported To Family With One Person Of Interest In Custody
Ex-Savage middle school principal sentenced for trying to hire girl in police sex sting
Chainlink (LINK) Breaks Out Of Range; Will Bulls Push The Price To $12?
Trump gifts from foreign leaders under scrutiny of House Oversight Committee
Kanye West Says He Was Mentally Misdiagnosed By A Jewish Friend Following His Twitter Comeback
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News2 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?