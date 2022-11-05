News
Joe Fraser’s medal hopes soar in world championship all-around final | Gymnastic
Joe Fraser endured a tough night as his quest for a men’s all-around medal failed at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.
Fraser, who qualified for the final in fourth place, made errors on four of his six apparatus to score 77.098 and finish a modest 22nd in the standings. In contrast, Fraser’s teammate Jake Jarman underscored his enormous potential for the Paris Olympics and beyond with a solid set of routines to score 82.865 and finish in a very creditable fifth place.
Jarman, 20, scored among the world’s best on floor and vault to continue his stellar year that had included a four-gold sweep at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August. For Fraser, however, the evening was a big disappointment as he missed the opportunity to use his home tournament to announce his arrival as one of the best all-around gymnasts in the world.
Fraser might have hoped history would repeat itself after slipping off the knob midway through his routine, making the same mistake that cost him the team final on Wednesday night.
But while his mistake two days ago sparked an extraordinary turnaround that saw him nail parallel and horizontal bars routines to lead Britain back to an unlikely podium finish, this time he didn’t. there will be no redemption.
An error landing his jump effectively ruled him out of the competition, and two errors on the parallel bars – the apparatus on which he won his first world title in 2019 – plunged him lower in the rankings .
In her final high bar routine, Fraser crashed face first onto the mat before bravely returning to the apparatus to complete her routine and receive sympathy from the home crowd.
Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto took gold with a total score of 87.198, dethroning defending Chinese champion Zhang Boheng at 86.765, with Japan’s Wataru Tanigawa taking bronze.
FOX Bet Super 6: Win a $25,000 College Football Pick 6 Jackpot in Week 10
The first one college football The playoff standings (CFP) were released this week.
Cue all the outrage!
Don’t believe us? Just hop on Twitter and you’ll see the fans in their feelings screaming about how their team should, could, would have ranked this, that, or the other. “These rankings are so subjective!” And our favorite, “SEC BIAS!”
Guys, these are the cards we were dealt. We are just here to play the game.
And speaking of playing the game, it’s time for you to play the FOX bet Super 6 College Football Pick 6 Challenge.
FOX bet Super 6 is a free contest. To participate in the game and try your luck at the prize of $25,000, download the FOX Bet Super 6 appchoose the winners and winning margins of the six college football marquee matchups and submit your picks before games start on Saturday.
And people really win. Even if the committee has ranked your team so low that it has no chance of winning the natty, you still have a chance of winning from the green.
It doesn’t matter if you ride with the Buckeyes or the bulldogsthe Horned Frogs or the LonghornsThis game is made for you.
Before you make your choice to try your luck at this week’s 25,000, let’s dive into our predictions for Week 10 of the college football season!
Texas technology at No. 7 TOS (Noon ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports App)
The Texas Tech Red Raiders come into this game with their disappointing 4-4 record and likely with a “let’s finish this year already” attitude. Their opponent in the state had a different kind of season. And by different, we mean perfect. The Horned Frogs 8-0 had an incredibly impressive streak where they defeated the top 20 teams in four consecutive weeks.
Frogs are so good, in fact, that our own RJ Young insist that if TCU had more brand recognitionthat would be higher than No. 7. But seven is still good, and the Horned Amphibians have more than enough firepower to take control of this game against TTU.
TCU is the only college football program to average at least 300 passing yards per game, 200 rushing, and at least 20 passing and 20 rushing touchdowns. The Frogs rank second in the nation in yards per play and third in offense. An offensive juggernaut, to be honest.
So maybe the committee did err by not ranking frogs higher. Either way, they’ll get away with this one.
Prediction:
16 to 20 point TCU
No. 20 Syracuse at Pittsburgh (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)
Oh, what could have been, Syracuse. Orange punters sailed that silver Cuse line for six straight weeks, but then gave up two games to Clemson and our Lady in a row. This week, however, Bushel is back on track with a win at Pitt.
Now Pitt won’t be a pushover. The Panthers lead the ACC in time of possession, and on offense they have a not-so-secret weapon in the running back Israel Abanikanda. Israel leads the nation in all-around yards and ranks fifth in rushing.
But Syracuse still has the advantage. The Orange allows just 164.5 passing yards per game, which ranks third in the nation. And they’ve scored on 31 of their 33 trips to the red zone this season. Syracuse also dominates the first quarters of games, outscoring their opponents 82-30.
This game will be too close for Syracuse’s comfort in the first half, but once the Orange get their groove back, expect a rebound from W.
Prediction:
Syracuse 9 to 11 points
No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)
This game is more than just a battle between SEC rivals. It’s an SEC game East enemies — both undefeated and controlling their own destinies on the way to December’s coveted SEC Championship game in Atlanta. At stake is bragging rights and, more importantly, a spot in the college football playoffs. But only one team can win.
And that team will be the national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
This game will have you biting your nails so hard you might as well kiss your cuticles goodbye.
The Dawgs are 8 point favorites at FOX Bet, but this battle will be closer than that. The Vols will give the Dawgs everything they can handle on Saturday.
UT’s offense ranks first in the nation in scoring and total offense. The Vols are allowing an average of 92.9 rushing yards per game, ranking ninth in the FBS. Heisman-favorite QB Hendon Hooker has thrown a TD pass in 20 straight games. It’s the longest streak in the country.
So where do the Dawgs have the edge? Georgia is averaging 41.8 points per game, which ranks sixth in the nation. UGA also leads the nation in the red zone, going 46 out of 47. And the Georgian defense has nothing to play for. This unit has held opponents scoreless in 18 quarters this season.
Georgia will be energized playing between the hurdles in front of their home crowd at Sanford Stadium. Sometimes you need a little help from 92,000 of your closest friends to get you closer to a throwback.
Prediction:
Georgia 5 to 6 points
Number 6 Alabama at No. 10 USL (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)
What parallel universe do we live in where Bama isn’t at the forefront of all CFP conversations? Welcome to the world of college football from Bama to a defeat.
Ever since The Tide dropped this game in Week 7 Vols, fans haven’t been pushing the “we want Bama” talk too much. How quickly do we forget, however, that Bama is still first in SEC West, and they are in a prime position to represent that side of the conference in the SEC Championship game.
Alabama’s defense was a big part of its strong season. The Tide maintains its opponents at a conversion rate of 26.4% – a percentage that ranks fifth among FBS. Alabama is averaging 6.02 yards per carry, which is tied with the Army for best in the nation.
Moreover, Bama have won 49 of their last 50 games by scoring a TD on the game’s first offensive possession. So if the Tide scores on their first offensive possession this weekend, the Tigers can charge the buses.
We are only half joking. After all, the 6-2 season that LSU put together — a season where the team averaged 35.1 points per game — is one the Tigers should be proud of.
But we like that the tide is getting closer.
Prediction:
Alabama 7 to 8 points
No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)
Texas was supposed to be back. The Longhorns lost a heartbreaker 20-19 to Alabama in Week 2. Texas fans were pleased with how close the Horns played against Tide. Bettors were happy with the coverage. Then Texas lost to Texas Tech, but that 37-34 loss was also close.
But then they lost Again at Oklahoma State – a 41-34 loss that by all accounts the Longhorns should have won.
This weekend, Burnt Orange has another chance to prove its program is evolving to elite status. But Kansas State is hot and rolling, so Week 10 will be all about the Wildcats.
We could really play K-State’s game movie wiping out Oklahoma State last week and call it a day. who wants to face this team the week after this screening?
Well, the Longhorns get that honor, and that’s what they expect: A Wildcat team that’s racked up 11 steals this season, is giving opponents an average of just 17.3 points per game, and outplaying teams. 164-60 in the first half.
Expect the state to go wild.
Prediction:
Kansas State by 9 to 11 points
Number 4 Clemson at our Lady (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)
Let’s say the quiet part out loud. It will be a cupcake game for Clemson. And that just shouldn’t be the case, but that’s what we expect based on the lack of inspiration from the Fighting Irish this year.
Notre Dame is 5-3 and has lost games to Ohio State, Stanford and marshal! No shade at Marshall but Marshall? After all the hype surrounding the hiring of new head coach Marcus Freeman, the season has been an ultimate disappointment at South Bend.
Although the Tigers are the better team, they themselves have had a few near-death experiences. It took two overtime for the Tigers to defeat WakeForest, and they beat Syracuse 27-21 in a game the Orange led most of the time. But even if it was just the skin of their teeth, they managed a perfect 8-0 record. And the Tigers did it with their offense and defense both ranking in the top 20 in the nation.
The Leprechauns won’t be so lucky this week.
Prediction:
Clemson 5 to 6 points
So are you ready to play to win $25,000?
Open your FOX Bet Super 6 app and make your selections before Saturday’s games start. Don’t forget to tag us on all social media platforms at @FOXSuper6 and @EricaReneeD and show us your choices using the #EricaSuper6 hastag!
Let’s earn that money!
Timberwolves’ shooting woes continue in loss to Bucks
The Timberwolves actually felt as though they took a step forward Friday in their 115-102 home loss to unbeaten Milwaukee (8-0).
The offensive ball movement was markedly improved, one day after it was the emphasis of the team’s Thursday practice. Minnesota made a point to get into actions and dish the ball within a few seconds of crossing the half court line. That movement led to move spacing and flow.
The offense was less of an eye sore.
“I think we were better,” Anthony Edwards said. “I think we were moving the ball a little better, for sure.”
That still didn’t lead to points, as Minnesota shot 42 percent from the field, including an abysmal 11 for 41 from deep. But Edwards said he liked all of the looks Minnesota (4-5) got from deep. They just didn’t fall.
The latter has been the case all season for the Wolves, who rank 28th out of 30 teams in 3-point percentage (31.8). Such a number makes winning in the NBA on a nightly basis a challenging chore. Minnesota believes shots will start to fall. Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell are both shooting significantly below their career averages from beyond the arc. Jaylen Nowell is missing a number of good looks, too.
“Just keep shooting really. Who cares about percentages? The shots are going to fall. Who cares about us being 20 whatever in the league in three point shooting?” Kyle Anderson said. “Keep shooting, keep putting in the work and keep having confidence. Even with myself, if I’m open, I’m going to shoot the ball. I put the work in. You can’t pay attention to percentages and all that dumb stuff. Just shoot the ball when you’re open and make the right play. Play basketball.”
Minnesota did more of that Friday. Anderson called the performance “a step forward” for the team. That sounds strange on a night where the Wolves never seriously contended with Milwaukee. The Bucks led by as many as 22 points, with Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo imposing their wills at various points throughout the game.
Minnesota cut the deficit to six in the second half, but it never felt as though the Wolves had enough to get over the top. Still, the Wolves lost in a more palatable fashion. They made too many mental errors, still surrendered key offensive rebounds and turned the ball over at inopportune times, but it wasn’t the same selfish brand of ball they’d been putting forth on a nightly basis.
It was better.
And that’s a start?
“Just keep believing in each other. Keep believing in our system, keep believing in what we do. Everything will work,” Towns said. “Just got to keep playing the game. It’s a long season. I saw us get a little better today as a team and we’re not here for the moral victory, but … there’s some good in this, and there’s some good tape in here we can really use.”
Jacob Elordi’s Last Elvis Transformation Will Always Be On Your Mind
We can’t help but fall more in love with this cast.
Less than two months later Jacob Eloridi announced that he would enter Elvis Presleyblue suede shoes for the next movie Priscillathe actor was spotted on set showing off his epic transformation.
The 25-year-old appeared in character on November 3 while recreating a scene with Cailee SpaenyWho’s playing Priscilla Presleyoutside a makeshift Palmetto Theater in Toronto.
Dressed in a signature white jacket, black button-up shirt and matching sunglasses, Jacob certainly nailed the King of Rock and Roll’s style as he made his way to a Mercedes Benz 600 Pullman limo. And yes, her slicked back black pompadour hair really completed the look.
The next film is based on Priscilla’s memoir from 1985 Elvis and me, which detailed the highs and lows of the couple’s relationship. Priscilla, who met Elvis when she was 14, was married to the musician for six years and had a daughter Lisa Marie Presley in 1968 before their divorce was finalized in 1973.
Substitute teacher charged with beating boy at Waukegan school
CHICAGO (SCS) — A Waukegan substitute teacher has been accused of leaving a 14-year-old boy with a black eye and a broken finger after physically being with the student last month at Jack Benny Middle School.
Lamont Bankston, 49, is charged with one count of grievous bodily harm causing grievous bodily harm and four counts of aggravated bodily harm in a public place, according to the Lake County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. A warrant has been issued for Bankston’s arrest.
Waukegan Community Unit School District No. 60 is calling what happened at Jack Benny Middle School a breach of trust.
The Boy Who Was Injured, Brandon Cole, 14 spoke with CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar last week – straight from the hospital where he was treated for injuries to his face and hand.
“I’m really scared right now, because my teacher punched me in the face,” Brandon said, “broken my finger, bruised my face.”
Brandon said he was arguing with another student in a science classroom at Jack Benny Middle School on Tuesday morning when a teacher identified by the district as a substitute intervened and became physical.
“I don’t know what to say about it,” said Brandon’s mother, Natasha Cade. “I just know my son is hurt.”
Cade provided photos of his son from the hospital. She said that with a bruised face and a black eye, Brandon ended up with a bloody fractured finger.
“Not only are they not protecting the students, but now they’re mistreating and abusing them,” said attorney Kevin O’Connor, who represents the family.
With her son standing beside her, Cade addressed the incident at an Oct. 25 school board meeting.
“Look at his face and tell me how you act – how should I feel?” she told the council.
Some board members also expressed anger over what happened to Brandon.
“I’m going to make a hydrogen bomb,” said school board member Anita Hanna.
“Either we’re going to have a zero-tolerance policy or we won’t,” said school board chairman Brandon Ewing. “Either it’s OK to get your hands on the kids or it’s not.”
School District Superintendent Theresa Plascencia spoke directly to the 14-year-old during the meet.
“Brandon, whatever we can do to support you, we’ll be there for you,” Plascencia said. “Whatever happened today – regardless of anything – no one ever has the right to lay their hands on you.”
The district said last month that the teacher would not return to any of its schools.
Did Robert Lewandowski win the Ballon d’Or? How many goals has he scored for Poland? When will he retire?
Robert Lewandowski will have one last chance to assert himself as the best striker of his generation at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The Barcelona star may be in the twilight of his career, but he’s still going strong, having run flawlessly through the La Liga goalscoring charts.
The 34-year-old moved to Camp Nou last summer, having scored 344 goals in 375 appearances at Bayern Munich.
And now Lewandowski also has the chance to make his mark on the international stage in what will likely be his last World Cup.
Did Lewandowski win the Ballon d’Or?
Famously, the Polish captain has never won FIFA’s most illustrious individual award – with a second place in 2021 his best result.
Lewandowski appeared like a shoe to win the 2020 Ballon d’Or award after spearheading Bayern’s treble success.
Yet the coveted Ballon d’Or was dropped after the pandemic hit and no winner was named.
Even 2021 Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi claimed Lewandowski should get one but the Pole still doesn’t.
But the man himself seems indifferent to the snub, saying the FIFA Best Player award he won in January “is more important”.
“I’ve been thinking about these two awards recently – Best FIFA Player and Ballon d’Or,” Lewandowski told Pilka Nozna.
“I have come to the conclusion that the FIFA award matters more. Only journalists vote in the latter – there is no clear verification.
How many goals has he scored for Poland?
Lewandowski made his debut for Poland in 2008, two years before moving from Lech Poznan to Borussia Dortmund.
He holds a number of accolades with his national team – including Poland’s all-time top scorer record with 76 goals.
However, NONE of them have come to a World Cup, with Lewandowski’s only appearance at the tournament in 2018 in which he blanked in all three group stage games.
Watch the World Cup with talkSPORT
At talkSPORT, we’re powered by fans, so come join us for the ultimate World Cup fan experience this winter – at the talkSPORT fan zone.
In a huge covered room under the arches of Waterloo in London, we will bring you live screenings of every World Cup match.
There will be Q&A with talkSPORT talent, you’ll be part of our live shows and plenty of food and drink will be on offer too.
Come and have the best World Cup fan experience in London – and enjoy a free pint – with tickets for the England and Wales group stage matches on sale now HERE!
Northwood Football eliminates Monrovia in first round of playoffs – Orange County Register
MONROVIA – An attack-dominated game resulted in a huge play on defense as the Northwood High football team held off Monrovia 63-56 on Friday night in the first round of the Division 8 playoffs. southern section of the CIF.
Monrovia led the Northwood 38 with 55 seconds left. But a diving interception by Danial Kamel of a Brian Salazar pass that was deflected off the line of scrimmage sealed the game for Northwood.
Northwood (10-1) will now face the Grand Terrace-Harvard-Westlake winner next week.
Monrovia (8-3) ends its second straight season with a narrow and heartbreaking loss in the first round of the playoffs.
The Timberwolves and Wildcats were tied at 56 with just 2:25 left in the game. Northwood took over at 28 and wasted no time scoring. Quarterback Eugene Miyata hit Andrew Penrod on the left side. Penrod was close to the sideline but stayed in bounds and edged several Monrovia defenders for a 72-yard touchdown. It was Penrod’s fourth touchdown of the game. He finished with seven receptions for 164 yards.
Monrovia took over at their 20 with 2:08 remaining and marched to the Northwood 38 before the interception.
Impressive individual attacking numbers were put up by both teams. Northwood running back Adam Harper rushed for 195 yards on 32 carries and scored three touchdowns. Miyata completed 17 of 26 passes for 280 yards and six touchdowns. Ahmad Kazi caught five passes for 94 yards for the Timberwolves.
The Wildcats were led by Salazar, running back Marcel Jones and receiver Carlos Hernandez. Jones rushed for 170 yards on 19 carries and scored five touchdowns, including a 10-yard rush that closed Northwood’s lead at 56-54 with 2:32 left in the game. Salazar then hit Jacob Calnon for the 2-point conversion pass to tie the game at 56.
Salazar completed 18 of 29 passes for 439 yards and three touchdowns. All three were to Hernandez who caught eight passes for 236 yards.
The first half was an offensive explosion as Northwood led 42-28 at halftime. The two teams combined for a combined 685 yards and 10 touchdowns. Five players scored two touchdowns each.
The two Wildcat players to score multiple touchdowns in the first half were Jones and Hernandez. Jones started the scoring when he took a handoff and cut right for a 25-yard touchdown on the game-opening possession to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. His second touchdown came with 8:21 left in the second quarter when he took a pass to the left side for an 8-yard score that gave Monrovia a 28-21 lead.
Hernandez had a big first half, catching seven passes for 167 yards. His first touchdown came late in the first quarter when he passed his defender on the left side and caught a 32-yard pass off the heels of quarterback Brian Salazar to tie the game at 14.
His second touchdown was even more impressive. He took a screen pass and sprinted down the left side, blowing through defenders and breaking up a tackle for 66 yards early in the second quarter that tied the game at 21 and helped Monrovia keep pace effective Timberwolves offense.
Harper, Penrod and Kazi scored two touchdowns apiece for Northwood in that crazy first half. Harper rushed for 135 yards in the half. He had a 1-yard touchdown run and caught a screen pass for an 11-yard touchdown. Both came in the first quarter as Northwood led 21-14 at the end of the quarter.
Penrod and Kazi caught four touchdowns from Miyata. Kazi scored his first touchdown when he caught a 37-yard wide pass late in the first quarter as the Wildcats committed to stopping the run.
Kazi’s second touchdown came in the second quarter on a fourth-and-3 at the Monrovia 32. Miyata threw deep in the middle. Manny Viramontes got in front of Kazi and tipped the pass. However, he was sent back to Kazi who caught him for the touchdown that tied the game 28-28 with 5:07 left in the first half.
Penrod caught a 23-yard pass with 45 seconds left in the half to give Northwood a 35-28 lead when Miyata hit him on the right side with Penrod wide open.
Penrod’s second touchdown came moments later after the Timberwolves salvaged a short kickoff as Monrovia were unable to handle the ball. That gave Northwood the ball at Monrovia 31 with just 39 seconds left in the second quarter. Four plays later, Miyata found Penrod in the middle of the end zone with just nine seconds left before halftime to give Northwood two touchdowns.
California Daily Newspapers
