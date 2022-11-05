News
Kristian Winfield’s NBA Weekend Wrap-up: The Bucks are the team to beat
The Milwaukee Bucks are the team to beat, and the Cavs are who we thought they were.
In this edition of the Weekend Wrap-up, we catch you up on the week’s top NBA storylines. This week, two Eastern Conference teams firmly separated themselves from the pack, and one ex-Net finds himself in the spotlight — and not for a good reason.
Let’s dig in.
THE BUCKS ARE THE RUNAWAY CHAMPIONSHIP FAVORITES
Is anyone surprised the Bucks are off to a strong start? You shouldn’t be.
They should be the reigning NBA champions.
I’m of the belief that Milwaukee wins last season’s NBA title if Khris Middleton was healthy, that the three-time All-Star would have turned the second-round series against the Boston Celtics before the Bucks went on to steamroll the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors for back-to-back championships.
Through the first three weeks of the NBA season, the proof is in the pudding: The Bucks are the NBA’s only undefeated team — and Middleton still hasn’t rejoined the lineup.
The All-Star forward also underwent wrist surgery during the offseason and was expected to miss the opening chunk of the season rehabbing. It remains unclear when he’ll return and unclear when ex-Jazz F Joe Ingles will make his debut in a Bucks jersey, plus starting guard Pat Connaughton has been sidelined with a calf strain.
And yet Milwaukee (8-0) is dominating the league as if its fully healthy, which makes it even scarier to think about how good the Bucks will be when those missing pieces are actually in uniform.
This is where that buzzword “continuity” comes into play; so many seek it, while the Bucks live and breathe it. Ten of the 11 players who suited up in Friday’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves played minutes during their playoff run last season. The other one was rookie MarJon Beauchamp, who had 14 points and five rebounds and adds to the depth of a loaded Bucks squad.
The real reason the Bucks are unstoppable, of course, is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will be the runaway favorite for league Most Valuable Player if his team continues to win at a high rate.
Antetokounmpo and his Bucks are poised for another NBA title run, and three weeks into the regular season, no team looks remotely capable of stopping them.
EXCEPT MAYBE THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS
Which makes Nov. 16 and 25 two dates the NBA needs to investigate — because it would be a crime for both early-season showdowns between the league’s two best teams to be buried on NBA League Pass or NBA TV.
The Cavaliers (7-1) are the real deal, proving the Donovan Mitchell trade was well worth it (as expected). They have the NBA’s second-best record and have brought excitement to the city of Cleveland that has been missing since LeBron James left for the Los Angeles Lakers.
This is why you pay the premium. It’s why you forfeit five years worth of draft assets — plus two capable rotation players (as we’ll get to in Utah’s surprisingly hot start) — for a superstar-caliber talent.
The Cavs had the infrastructure with Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. They needed a captain, and Mitchell has emerged as just that, averaging 31 points and seven assists to power Cleveland to heights the city hasn’t seen in years.
THE WARRIORS ARE 3-7, THE JAZZ ARE 7-3
Not sure what kind of alternate universe we’re living in, but here we are: The Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz have traded places.
The Jazz notably blew it up during the offseason by trading Mitchell to the Cavs, Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves and Royce O’Neale to the Nets in deals that stockpiled the organization’s draft capital. They were expected to be among the pack of teams tanking for Victor Wembanyama.
They were never supposed to be the West’s hottest team.
Yet here they are, a testament that effort and selflessness can compensate where star power lacks. Utah’s star? Lauri Markkanen — the same first-round pick ousted from Chicago and moved by the Cavaliers who is emerging as the captain for the Jazz this season.
Meanwhile, the Warriors are a shell of themselves.
A team once heralded as the best defensive team in all of basketball has the worst defense in the league through the first leg of the season. This is the first time in league history sitting NBA champs have started the season 0-6 on the road.
I can’t tell you that Draymond Green cold-cocking Jordan Poole in training camp is the reason this team is so bad, so early —– but I can tell you this: There’s no way that helped the situation, at all.
So what do we make of two Western Conference teams on as opposite of trajectories as anyone could have expected?
Let’s give it 20 games and see how the dust settles.
OH, D-LO
The Timberwolves have a D’Angelo Russell problem: If he doesn’t play better, they won’t have the deep playoff run they went all-in for this offseason.
Remember: Minnesota gave up four first-round picks, a first-round pick swap, and five rotation-caliber players to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. They didn’t do that to peak as a first-round playoff team.
But if Russell doesn’t play better, a first-round exit — at best — is where the Wolves are headed. Russell was an eyesore in Minnesota’s loss to the Bucks on Saturday, shooting just 3-of-15 from the field and two-of-eight from downtown. He is averaging 14 points per game but is shooting below 40% on the season.
POOR DANIEL GAFFORD
Kevin Durant turned Wizards center Daniel Gafford into a meme, doing his best Allen Iverson impression with a four-piece crossover that sent Gafford into a full split like a game of Twister gone terribly wrong.
Durant said after the game the ankle-breaker was more so a byproduct of the slippery floor than anything, but it’s gonna take a while for Gafford to shake that one off.
RUSS’ REVENGE
Russell Westbrook is finally turning a corner.
Ever since embracing a sixth-man role, he has had full command of the Laker offense in his minutes on the floor. The Lakers lost to a surprisingly good Jazz team, but Westbrook scored 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field to go with six assists off the bench.
He looks happy, which is more than one can say for most of his tenure in Los Angeles.
Now, the Lakers (2-6) just need to find ways to win games.
Former Bulls star arrested after security guard punched at Chicago McDonald’s – NBC Chicago
Former NBA guard and Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon has been arrested after a Chicago McDonald’s security guard was punched in the face, police said.
Gordon, 39, was charged with misdemeanor assault causing bodily harm and bodily assault, the Chicago Tribune reported Saturday.
Gordon, who played for four teams during his NBA career, was arrested around 3:30 a.m. Friday when police responded to a report of a disturbance by a man who was being escorted out of McDonald’s.
A 29-year-old man was punched in the face and knocked to the ground. A 21-year-old man was pushed and also thrown to the ground. Both men refused medical help.
Police said Gordon was arrested at the scene.
Gordon was charged last month with assault, resisting arrest, contempt and endangering children in New York for allegedly punching his young son at LaGuardia Airport.
According to the Queens District Attorney’s Office, witnesses, including an American Airlines employee, saw Gordon yell at his son and punch him several times in the face after the boy dropped a book on the floor.
Gordon later confirmed to police that it was his son. Gordon also allegedly assaulted officers as they tried to handcuff him and put him in a patrol car.
Joshua Kirshner, a lawyer representing Gordon, said the son was 10 or 11 years old.
Gordon, who played college at the University of Connecticut, was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2004 and played 11 NBA seasons with Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte and Orlando, most recently in the 2014-15 season with the Magic. .
His best season was 2006-07 when he averaged 21.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulls.
A message was left by the AP seeking comment from Kirshner on Saturday.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards unlikely to play vs. Saints after missing week of practice
The Ravens will likely be without tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards in Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints after both missed their third straight day of practice Saturday.
Neither Andrews (knee/shoulder) nor Edwards (hamstring) has practiced since leaving the Ravens’ win last week over the Buccaneers with injuries. Players who don’t practice during a game week typically don’t play, although Andrews was activated against Tampa Bay despite not participating.
Andrews leads the Ravens in receiving yards (488) and receiving touchdowns (five) and has helped carry their passing offense in the absence of wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who’ll miss the rest of the season with a Lisfranc (foot) injury. Edwards is averaging 4.9 yards per carry and is the team’s highest-graded running back, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Ravens could also be without wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (groin), who was missing at Saturday’s practice after being limited Friday. Robinson had his best game of the season against Tampa Bay, making six catches for 64 yards.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul were also absent Saturday. Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters Saturday afternoon, and an injury report will be released later.
This story will be updated.
Brit, 80, arrested for ‘stabbing his wife, 69, to death in a frenzied knife attack’ on the Costa del Sol
A British expat who brutally stabbed his wife to death in their Costa del Sol flat has been arrested three times for domestic abuse, it has been revealed today – but she has refused to press charges against the man in 80 years old, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.
Police rushed to a property in the Benalmadena resort in Malaga on Friday night when the 69-year-old, also British, called frantically to say her partner had stabbed her four times – before the phone line went off the hook is suddenly cut off.
Officers arrived at the apartment, in the Maite-1 Building on Antonio Machado Avenue, to find her dead on the kitchen-dining room floor with more than 20 stab wounds, allegedly inflicted by a kitchen knife, while his alleged killer lay on their bed.
The husband, who has yet to be named, was questioned in the living room of the £130,000 home before being arrested. He is currently being held at the local national police station.
He is said to have Alzheimer’s disease, according to the respected national newspaper El Español.
Neighbors today recalled the dramatic moment police arrived on the scene as they tried unsuccessfully to break down the front door. Officers eventually entered through an emergency exit and the apartment’s first-floor terrace, which overlooks the idyllic beach just meters away.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, reportedly reported her husband to the police for domestic violence on three occasions.
According to DiarioSur, she filed a formal complaint, known as a ‘denuncia’, earlier this year. However, she did not follow up with the legal authorities, who could have seen her asking for police protection.
Officers arrived at the apartment, in the Maite-1 building (pictured) on Antonio Machado Avenue, to find the woman dead in the kitchen-dining room with more than 20 stab wounds, as her suspected killer was lying on their bed
Police rushed to a property in the Malaga resort of Benalmadena on Friday night when the woman, also British, called emergency services to say her husband had assaulted her (Picture: Police sealed the front door of the house)
The 80-year-old, who has not yet been named, was questioned in the living room before being arrested. He is currently being held at the local National Police Station (Pictured: Apartment building entrance)
Neighbors today recalled the dramatic moment police arrived on the scene as they tried unsuccessfully to break down the front door before making their way through a back entrance.
The front door to the couple’s first floor apartment was sealed with police tape on Saturday, with a warning sign reading ‘Do not enter’.
The door frame was badly damaged, a clear sign that officers responding to the emergency call had attempted to force entry.
A neighbor of the couple in the 12-storey 1970s building, which overlooks Benalmadena’s seafront promenade, confirmed that police tried unsuccessfully to break down the door before gaining access via another entrance to the ‘back.
He added: “They’ve been living here for ages, probably around 30 years.
“I had heard that they were both heavy drinkers and that the police were already there to deal with what I presume were domestic disputes.
“A lot of foreigners live in this block and I know they used to help newcomers find their feet here.
“I never saw young people visiting who might have been parents and I was told they had already decided to donate their apartment to an animal sanctuary when they died.”
The front door to the couple’s first floor apartment was sealed with police tape on Saturday, with a warning sign reading ‘Do not enter’.
A neighbor of the couple in the 12-storey 1970s building, which overlooks Benalmadena’s seafront promenade, confirmed that police tried unsuccessfully to break down the door before gaining access via another entrance to the ‘back.
Another neighbor said: ‘I didn’t hear any shouting or arguing until the police arrived.
“They tried to break down the door but couldn’t get through it and ended up entering through a rear entrance.
“It’s so awful that it ends this way.”
The alarm was first raised around 10.30pm on Friday when the victim desperately called the police, saying she had been stabbed several times before the phone went off.
A well-placed source said: ‘She said she was stabbed by her husband and police were mobilized along with other emergency responders but found her dead inside the property at their arrival.”
“She was stabbed multiple times, apparently more than 20.”
Another said the suspect was suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, although there has been no official confirmation yet.
He is expected to be brought to justice within the next 48 hours so that he can be questioned again by a judge in a closed hearing.
Police rushed to a property in the resort town of Benalmadena (pictured), Malaga on Friday night when the woman, also British, called emergency services to say her husband had assaulted her
The judge will have to decide whether to place him in pre-trial detention pending an ongoing investigation or send him to a secure psychiatric hospital if it is confirmed that he suffers from a mental or cerebral disorder.
There has been no official police comment on the incident yet.
A Malaga National Police spokesman said on Saturday: “Yesterday at around 10:30 p.m. an 80-year-old man allegedly killed his 69-year-old wife.
“The victim received several stab wounds with a bladed weapon. The alleged killer has been arrested.
“It would appear that he has a psychological illness with cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease.”
He added: “Over the past few months, the alleged killer has been arrested three times for domestic violence.
“According to police reports, he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
“His wife has decided not to ratify her complaints in court and the cases have been archived.
“She never asked for protective measures.”
Confirming the suspect did not resist arrest, the police spokesperson said: ‘The victim, a 69-year-old female, called for assistance.
“After finding it impossible to enter the property, the officers requested the assistance of the fire brigade who were also unable to enter through the front door and managed to gain access to the property through the terrace and an exit. rescue.”
Fans say goodbye to Jerry Lee Lewis – NBC Chicago
Family, friends and fans will gather on Saturday to bid farewell to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his northern Louisiana hometown.
Lewis, known for hits such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” died Oct. 28 at his Mississippi home south of Memphis, Tennessee. He was 87 years old.
Saturday’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Young Funeral Home in Ferriday, the town where he was born, family members said. A private burial will follow. At 1 p.m., a celebration of life is scheduled at the Arcade Theater, also in Ferriday.
Lewis, who called himself “The Killer”, was the last survivor of a generation of artists who rewrote music history, a group that included Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Little Richard.
After her personal life exploded in the late 1950s following the announcement of her marriage to her cousin, 13-year-old – possibly even 12-year-old Myra Gale Brown, while still married to her previous wife, the pianist and rock rebel was blacklisted from the radio and his income dropped to virtually nothing. Over the next few decades, Lewis struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, legal disputes, and physical illness.
In the 1960s Lewis reinvented himself as a country performer and the music industry finally forgave him. He had a string of top 10 country hits from 1967 to 1970, including “She Still Comes Around” and “What’s Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made a Loser Out of Me)”.
Lewis was the cousin of television evangelist Jimmy Swaggart and country star Mickey Gilley. Swaggart and Lewis released “The Boys From Ferriday,” a gospel album, earlier this year. Swaggart will officiate at his funeral service.
In 1986, along with Elvis, Berry and others, he was among the first class of inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and joined the Country Hall of Fame that year. His life and music were reintroduced to young fans in the 1989 biopic “Great Balls of Fire,” starring Dennis Quaid, and Ethan Coen’s 2022 documentary “Trouble in Mind.”
A 2010 Broadway score, “Million Dollar Quartet”, was inspired by a recording session featuring Lewis, Elvis, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash.
Jerry Lee Lewis has died at age 87, after a successful rock n’ roll and country career and a tumultuous personal life.
Lewis won a Grammy in 1987 as part of an interview album that was nominated for Best Spoken Word Recording, and he received a Grammy for Lifetime Achievement in 2005.
The following year, “Whole Lotta Shakin’” was selected for the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress, whose board praised the “propelling boogie piano perfectly complemented by the dynamism of JM Van Eaton’s energetic drums. Listeners to the recording, like Lewis himself, found it difficult to remain seated during the performance.
___
Associated Press writer Hillel Italy contributed to this report.
Amid big trades and Super Bowl proclamations, Dolphins, with Bears next, still must win games they should
“And when you say Miami, you’re talking Super Bowl …”
The famous line from the Dolphins’ longtime fight song probably hasn’t been closer to being true in two decades.
It started with ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky on Tuesday in his immediate reaction to Miami dealing for star Denver Broncos edge defender Bradley Chubb ahead of the trade deadline. Then, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa proclaimed Wednesday neither he nor his team shy away from Super Bowl talk or expectations. Chubb himself mentioned he believes his new team can compete at that level at his introductory press conference Thursday.
Super Bowls, however, aren’t won in early November.
So, the immediate task for the Dolphins (5-3) is to handle the games in front of them, beating teams they should beat through the end of the month.
It begins with the Chicago Bears (3-5) in a 1 p.m. kickoff at Soldier Field on Sunday before they come home for the Cleveland Browns (2-5) and, after a bye week, the Houston Texans (1-6-1).
Miami will be favored in each of those matchups. Nothing’s ever guaranteed in the NFL, but if this team has Super Bowl aspirations, then they should go into December at 8-3. That’ll put the Dolphins in prime position for the playoff push in a stretch that involves a West Coast swing at the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers, divisional road games in frigid Buffalo and New England and home tilts with the Green Bay Packers on Christmas and New York Jets in the finale.
“Miami can win the Super Bowl now,” said Orlovsky, the former quarterback turned analyst, on Tuesday, minutes after the news on Chubb broke. “I did not feel that way this morning. Miami can absolutely win the Super Bowl right now.”
Tagovailoa, coming off what was likely his best overall performance in last week’s win over the Detroit Lions, manifested his confidence in how deep the Dolphins can go.
“We’re not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here,” Tagovailoa said Wednesday. “We’re not afraid to talk about going to a playoff game, having an opportunity to go to one and then hopefully winning one. … I have full belief that we are capable.”
“I see the sky’s the limit,” Chubb said Thursday. “I’m just glad I could come in and fall to a good position where guys are winning, guys care, and we can get after this playoff run and Super Bowl and accomplish all the goals we go out there and fight for.”
What a difference a year makes. At this same point last season, the Dolphins had fallen to 1-7 after a seventh consecutive defeat. Although organizational faith was expressed in Tagovailoa, no one really believed it when former coach Brian Flores repeatedly said “Tua’s our quarterback.” Miami was in continuous pursuit of embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson. Now, there’s no question after trading the last of what was once two first-round picks in the 2023 draft.
From that moment at the trade deadline last year, the Dolphins are 13-4. Tagovailoa is 12-1 in games he starts and finishes, including 5-0 this year. And, maybe deservedly so, this team is indeed being mentioned in the championship conversation.
But adding Chubb and former San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. — after dealing fellow back Chase Edmonds in the trade that brought Chubb to Miami — doesn’t improve the Dolphins’ record today. To add to the win column this week, all Miami can do is win against the Bears.
And that’s the approach Mike McDaniel took, even in going through a busier-than-usual trade deadline.
“Right now, I’m exclusively a football coach,” McDaniel said Monday, a day before Miami’s coup to land Chubb and Wilson. “We have conversations, but I’m focused on our team as it stands and the Chicago Bears, who are going to be trying to beat us.”
That said, general manager Chris Grier noted Wednesday that McDaniel may have had a tad bit of influence in bringing in Wilson, his former player with the San Francisco 49ers. And McDaniel has said in the past that edge defender is his favorite position, so he was sure to be all in on adding one of Chubb’s caliber.
More so than the pass rush, which was previously lacking and hopes to be improved with Chubb’s presence, on Sunday, Miami will have to key in on stopping the run. Chicago has the league’s top-ranked rushing offense, splitting backfield carries between former American Heritage High standout Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery, while quarterback Justin Fields is right behind Lamar Jackson in terms of rushing at his position.
“He’s starting to just understand how disruptive he can be to NFL defenses,” McDaniel said of the second-year signal-caller. “Hopefully, he doesn’t further go on that learning curve here this Sunday, because it puts coaches and players in a nervous spot.”
Tagovailoa aims to build off his 29-of-36 performance for 382 yards and three touchdowns in Detroit. He faces a Bears defense that already ranked toward the bottom in several categories and recently traded away top defenders in linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn. But former Boyd Anderson High star Eddie Jackson is still a menace in the secondary.
With Wilson and former 49ers teammate Raheem Mostert reunited in the Dolphins backfield, Miami looks have the ground game complement the high-flying aerial attack. Robert Jones, in a Chicago homecoming, is likely to start at left guard for the injured Liam Eichenberg.
If the Dolphins are going to compete for a Super Bowl, they’re likely to have to win January playoff games on the road as a wild-card team if they can’t catch the Buffalo Bills (6-1) in the AFC East.
Winning in cold weather late in the year can help prove they’re capable of that. Miami lucked out in Chicago in terms of temperatures, which project to be around 60 degrees, but the Dolphins do figure to see winds in the double-digit miles per hour in the Windy City, giving Tagovailoa a chance to show he can throw in those conditions.
Elon Musk’s Past Tweets Reveal Clues About Twitter’s New Owner
He may be good with rockets and electric cars, but don’t look to Elon Musk for public health predictions.
“Probably close to zero new cases in the US as well by the end of April,” the world’s richest man tweeted of COVID-19 in March 2020, just as the pandemic escalated.
It’s one of many tweets that offer a glimpse into the mind of Twitter’s new owner and chief moderator. Playful, aggressive and sometimes reckless, Musk’s past tweets show how he’s used social media to tout his activities, hit back at criticism and polish his image as a brash billionaire who isn’t afraid to speak his mind.
Musk joined Twitter in 2009 and now has more than 112 million followers – the third after former President Barack Obama and Canadian singer Justin Bieber. He had long considered buying the platform before the $44 billion deal was finalized last week.
Musk did not detail what changes he intends to make to Twitter, although he wasted no time in making widespread layoffs. But he said he wanted to make Twitter a haven for free speech. He said he disagreed with the platform’s decision to ban ex-President Donald Trump for inciting violence ahead of the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol.
“I hope even my worst critics stay on Twitter because that’s what free speech means,” Musk tweeted earlier this year when he announced his intention to buy the platform.
As CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk uses his Twitter account to make commercial announcements and promote his companies. He reflects on technology and business, but has also posted jokes about women’s breasts and once compared Canada’s prime minister to Hitler. He regularly intervenes on world events, as he did in March 2020 when he tweeted that “the coronavirus pandemic is stupid”.
That same month, he tweeted that children were largely immune to the virus and predicted cases would soon disappear.
Musk has also used his Twitter account to weigh in on other major news events – with mixed results.
This fall, Musk infuriated Ukrainian leaders when he took to Twitter to offer a potential peace deal. Under Musk’s plan, Russia would retain Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and Ukraine would have to drop its plan to join NATO.
Musk also suggested that people living in other areas illegally annexed by Russia vote on whether Russia or Ukraine should take control of the territories – a decision that Ukraine supporters say would reward Russia. for his unlawful assault.
“The danger here is that in the name of ‘free speech,’ Musk will backtrack and turn Twitter into a more powerful engine of hate, division and misinformation,” said disinformation researcher and director Paul Barrett. Fellow of the Stern Center for Business and Human Rights at New York University.
Stern called Musk’s comments about Ukraine particularly concerning. “It’s not going to be pretty,” he said.
Just days after buying Twitter, Musk was thrown into another firestorm when he posted a link to an article advancing a bizarre conspiracy theory about the attack on US President Nancy Pelosi’s husband. The article suggested that Paul Pelosi and her attacker were lovers, even though authorities said the suspect confessed to targeting the speaker and did not know her husband.
Musk later deleted the tweet without explanation.
Musk has long used the megaphone on his Twitter account to hit back at critics or people he opposes, such as when he attacked a diver working to rescue boys trapped in a cave in Thailand by calling him a “pedo”. short for pedophile. The diver previously mocked Musk’s proposal to use a submarine to save the boys. Musk, who won a libel suit brought by the diver, later said he never intended “pedo” to be construed as a “paedophile”.
Three days before Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter, the world’s richest man tweeted a picture of Bill Gates and used a rude sexual term while making a belly joke.
Earlier this year, he criticized the Twitter executive in charge of the platform’s legal, policy and trust divisions. In response to her tweets about the executive, many of Musk’s supporters launched misogynistic and racist attacks, in addition to calling on Musk to fire her when her Twitter buyout was approved.
Musk fired the executive on day one.
Musk’s use of Twitter has sometimes caused problems for his own businesses. In an August 2018 tweet, for example, Musk claimed he had the funds to take Tesla private for $420 a share, although a court ruled that was not true. This led to an SEC investigation that Musk is still battling.
Last year, another federal agency, the National Labor Relations Board, ordered Musk to remove a tweet that officials said illegally threatened to cut stock options for Tesla employees who had joined. the United Auto Workers union.
These tweets helped cement Musk’s reputation as a brash underdog. But that doesn’t mean it’s equipped to handle a social media platform with more than 200 million users, said Jennifer Grygiel, a Syracuse University professor who studies social media. Grygiel assigned Musk’s tweets as reading material for students.
“Look at the flow: it’s everywhere. It’s erratic. Sometimes it’s quite extreme,” Grygiel said. “It paints him as some kind of rebel leader who will take over the public square to save it. It’s a myth he built.
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
