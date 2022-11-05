News
Magic look like different team when supporting cast kicks in
The Orlando Magic’s bench showed something special at Amway Center in Thursday’s upset of the Golden State Warriors.
Hustle.
It’s been part of an identity that coach Jamahl Mosley has been trying to build on since he took over last season. But now the Magic need to see results to match that effort and show real progress.
It started early with the reserves. It paid off late, and the starters were in better position to close.
“We’re not in the first quarter if Chuma [Okeke] doesn’t come in there and knock down some big shots,” Mosley said of his reserve forward making all 4 of his field-goal attempts to keep the score even at 30 entering the second quarter. “It’s a testament to those guys staying ready and stepping into the big moment and not being afraid.”
After starting the season 1-7, being close in multiple games down the stretch only to see victory escape, the Magic achieved it with a 130-129 victory.
Trailing by 16 in the third quarter, the Magic made their move. They cut the deficit to 6 after Okeke missed a 3 and rookie Kevon Harris put it back and drew a foul.
Harris missed the and-1 opportunity but Okeke returned the favor by rebounding his miss. He kicked the ball out to Jalen Suggs, who dished it to R.J. Hampton for a 3-pointer that made it a one-possession score at 96-94.
It electrified the arena. The Magic’s confidence grew with it.
It’s one thing for No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner to make a big shot. The offense runs through them with the starting unit and there’s a certain level of expectation that comes with that responsibility.
What made that sequence of hustle plays and ball movement significant was that it came from the Magic’s bench, a unit that had been underachieving and having difficulty holding leads and reducing deficits.
In a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, the bench combined for 30 points but Harris didn’t score. Suggs, who came off the bench after a five-game absence because of an injury, shot 3-for-14 in that game. Caleb Houstan made only 1 of 5 shots.
Their efficiency was improved Thursday in contributing 45 points. Okeke (16 points), Hampton (15 points) and Harris (12 points) combined to shoot 12-for-19 (63.1%).
Still, it was the hustle that made the difference. With two minutes left in the third quarter, Hampton dribbled into the corner and threw an errant pass that was stolen by Warriors center James Wiseman.
Hampton didn’t hang his head over the mistake. He ran back on defense to force a steal from behind to make up for it.
“I really believe it is part of it for our guys to understand that we must stay the course no matter happens in a 48-minute game,” Mosley said. “We saw what happened the other night and they learned from that. Understanding that they have to play it down the stretch and you have to dominate the simple plays, and we did that.”
While the Magic were creating their own luck with hustle plays, it was Golden State, winner of four NBA titles since 2015, that faltered late.
Suggs, now back in the starting lineup, picked up where the bench had left off. He’d already missed all of his attempts from 3, but he caught the wave.
Suggs knocked down his only makes from 3 when they counted most, the first coming against a busted coverage to put Orlando up 122-120 with 1:48 left.
“They messed up the switch,” he said. “Draymond [Green] was all the way back. Really wasn’t guarding anybody. He was all the way back in the paint. Out towards our screener. Nobody around.”
With 37.7 seconds remaining, Suggs broke a 126-all tie with another 3 and the Magic never looked back.
“Be the goldfish,” Suggs said, repeating advice he has received from his coaches, namely assistant Nate Tibbetts, even though he’s shooting less than 30% from 3 for the season. “Goldfish have short-term memory. He tells me that a lot in terms of whether it’s a turnover, missed shot, whatever, be the goldfish. … Trust your work.”
If they can repeat this effort Saturday vs. the Sacramento Kings, the Magic will have their first winning streak of the season.
Proof that Kendall Jenner was cool as a cucumber on her 27th birthday
Someone put cucumber slices on it Kendall Jennerthe eyes.
After all, the model was in deep relaxation as she spent her 27th birthday lounging around the house in a flowing dress. As seen in photos shared to Instagram on Nov. 4, Kendall wore a silk lace dress as she lay on a sofa under a set of balloons reading, “Happy Birthday Kenny.”
The snapshots also showed The Kardashians star doing yoga on a green lawn, while enjoying the sunset by the backyard pool. And — because no birthday is complete without him — Kendall celebrated her birthday with not one, but two white cakes adorned with golden candles.
Alongside an emoji of a red heart, she wrote in the caption of her post, “Thank you for all the birthday love.”
The 818 Tequila founder has certainly been inundated with well wishes on social media this year. His sister Khloe Kardashian wrote a lengthy tribute to mark the special occasion, calling Kendall her “first baby” who “stole my heart and you made me fall in love in more ways than I thought possible.”
Class 6A football: Lakeville South 30, White Bear Lake 0
With nearly 1,450 yards on the ground this season, Carson Hansen’s combination of speed and power makes him one of the top running backs in the state.
Sure, he gained another 113 yards mostly in the opening half Friday, but he didn’t find the end zone like he’s used to.
Yet, he had three first-half receptions that totaled 102 yards and 18 points, as Lakeville South took advantage of White Bear Lake’s generosity and beat the turnover-prone Bears 30-0 Friday in a Class 6A playoff in Lakeville.
The defending champion Cougars (8-2) next get Stillwater (9-1) in a state quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Nov. 11. That neutral-site game is at Eden Prairie.
Entering the game, Hansen had nine catches for 87 yards and a score this season.
His final touchdown — a 38-yarder — came on the final play of the first half. Quarterback Jacob Royse rolled right, received excellent offensive line play, stepped up and heaved the ball toward the end zone. Battling a pair of defenders, Hansen grabbed the football just inside the pylon to complete a 68-yard drive in under a minute.
That wasn’t his best catch.
Three minutes earlier, a one-handed, highlight-reel grab around a defender in ideal position covered 35 yards down the left side for a 14-0 Cougars lead.
Both drives came after White Bear Lake turnovers. The Bears had four first-half miscues, three more in the second half, and failed to cover the opening kickoff of the second half.
Owen McCloud had two interceptions and a fumble recovery for Lakeville South. Reece Volk scored on a 35-yard pick-6 in the fourth quarter.
Lakeville South had two lengthy possessions the first two times with the ball; however, White Bear Lake (7-3) forced a turnover on downs and the Cougars missed a long field goal.
Hansen’s first receiving touchdown was a leaping grab midway through the second quarter that covered 31 yards.
When should Premier League teams release players for the 2022 World Cup and when will they return?
Premier League clubs prepare for their mid-season break as the World Cup in Qatar takes over this winter.
England’s top flight find themselves in unprecedented circumstances where each team will be in action just a week before the tournament begins.
When should Premier League teams release players?
FIFA rules state that each club must allow its players to leave for international service on Monday, November 14.
It’s just a day after Brighton hosts Aston Villa and Manchester United faced Fulham with everyone playing on Saturday.
Premier League clubs have the option to release their stars earlier if they wish.
However, a number of teams have already rejected a request from the Argentine Football Association not to use their players in the final round of fixtures, so exceptions for anyone else will be highly unlikely.
When will they come back?
Whether Premier League players return to their clubs will of course depend on how far their country has come in the World Cup.
The English Premier League doesn’t restart until Boxing Day, which means stars knocked out after the group stages will get some time off, but can then take part in warm weather camps or friendlies at the start. december.
However, those playing in the round of 16 can miss those matches at club level and be back in training in the days before the Premier League restarts.
Some stars will have just eight days to recover in time for the league to resume if they reach the World Cup final on December 18.
In this scenario, it would be up to their respective teams to decide when exactly they will be needed in training.
What was said?
“Cancel the last round of Premier League games, give them some breathing room,” Jamie O’Hara told talkSPORT.
“The Premier League should do it, or the players should get involved.
“That’s the Premier League’s problem. It’s all about the money, it’s all about the income. The players are not protected.
“It’s as simple as that. There are too many games and too many injuries and England are going to suffer.
Watch the World Cup with talkSPORT
At talkSPORT, we’re powered by fans, so come join us for the ultimate World Cup fan experience this winter – at the talkSPORT fan zone.
In a huge covered room under the arches of Waterloo in London, we will bring you live screenings of every World Cup match.
There will be Q&A with talkSPORT talent, you’ll be part of our live shows and plenty of food and drink will be on offer too.
Come and have the best World Cup fan experience in London – and enjoy a free pint – with tickets for the England and Wales group stage matches on sale now HERE!
California’s largest teachers’ union has more on its mind than education
“Privatizers and politicians with extreme agendas have tried to divide our communities, instill fear and introduce political culture wars into schools,” CTA spokeswoman Claudia Briggs said in a statement on Friday. released in response to questions about his political spending. “Together with parents, we will continue to fight for our democracy and against flawed initiatives and politicians who put their agenda before what is best for students and our communities.”
This broad orientation – influenced in part by the left-leaning politics of local union leaders – has proven invaluable in tough political fights, bolstering campaigns with the stamp of approval of a trusted profession. It also serves to strengthen the union’s relationship with like-minded groups closely tied to the Democratic Party.
Unsurprisingly, the CTA’s influence and party ties are a source of deep resentment for many conservatives in California politics. Lance Christensen, a candidate for state superintendent of the GOP and longtime budget analyst, calls the union a “bully” that he “abhors.”
The Democratic Party and the union, he said in an interview, are “one and the same”.
The union has money to burn this year. A measure of artistic and musical education is moving towards the passage without organized opposition. The choice of association for state superintendent, Democratic incumbent Tony Thurmond is a strong frontrunner in a state that has barred the GOP from elected offices statewide for more than a decade.
CTA contributed $250,000 to Prop 1, a ballot initiative that would enshrine abortion and contraceptive rights in the state constitution. He contributed another quarter of a million towards Proposition 31, which would allow a state ban on flavored tobacco sales – suspended by a challenge from tobacco companies – to take effect.
The union has invested an additional $5 million in its opposition to Prop 30, a measure that would tax the ultra-rich to raise money for electric vehicle incentives and wildfire prevention — but not for education. The CTA has a long history of fighting policies that could circumvent California’s minimum funding guarantee for schools.
CTA’s policies are set by its more than 700 members, the State Council of Education, Briggs said.
The state’s second-largest school workers union, the CFT, also donated a quarter of a million dollars to support the abortion rights measure, the same amount to fight Prop 30 and 10 $000 to end sales of flavored tobacco. The president of this union, Jeffery Freitas, said that these contributions are directed by his elected officials representatives, who have long voted to support public positions on immigration reform and racial and social justice.
Freitas also pointed to the connection between schools and issues such as Propositions 1 and 31. School workers and students seek abortions, and flavored tobacco has been a health hazard to students, he said. declared.
The CTA spending follows an ideological shift within education work which organizers say began shortly after the mortgage crisis and the Great Recession, in which millions of families lost out. their home and schools have suffered deep budget cuts. During this period, a more “progressive” CTA has emerged, said Jane McAlevey, an organizer and negotiator who has worked for local teachers’ unions for the past twelve years.
California teachers’ unions are now “more willing to look at the intersection of crises, to move away from a traditional narrower look at wages and benefits,” she said.
Take the 35,000 members United Teachers Los Angeles, a union rivaled only by the Chicago Teachers Union and the United Federation of Teachers of New York. Nearly a decade ago, progressive candidates swept its internal elections, and the UTLA has since expanded the scope of contract negotiations to demand such policies. as district support for undocumented students.
Unions from Oakland to Sacramento followed suit, as did the CTA, their statewide umbrella organization, under pressure from rank-and-file members, said Bradley Marianno, a professor of education policy at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, which studies the influence of teachers’ unions in California. .
“We’ve seen a growing progressive caucus in local and state unions that are beginning to tackle more social justice-focused issues that are associated with education, but not essential to education delivery. “, said Marianno in an interview.
Teachers’ union endorsements are valuable because “most voters don’t see a distinction between the teachers’ union organization and their local teacher,” Marianno said. Thus, voters may see the support of a teachers’ union as a signal of support for teachers in their own communities.
CTA and CFT have already diversified. In 2008, they fought the Prop 8 ban on same-sex marriage, which passed only to be struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court as unconstitutional. But that was “more of an exception than a rule,” said McAlevey, a senior fellow at the University of California, Berkeley Labor Center.
The potential benefits of supporting broader Democratic Party priorities are clear. Democrats hold a supermajority in the state legislature, which, along with the governor, sets education budgets. And the State Party has backed campaigns supported by the CTA, such as when the government at the time. Jerry Brown and other prominent Democrats opposed a successful millionaire tax that sent millions to public schools and universities after the Great Recession.
And “if you try to play in power politics,” McAlevey said, “you’ll end up playing more with the ruling party.”
Tom Thibodeau leans on Toppin, Randle frontcourt in Knicks’ win over shorthanded Sixers
PHILADELPHIA — Desperation finally got Tom Thibodeau to try it.
His starting center, Mitchell Robinson, was out since the second quarter with a sore knee. His team’s deficit hit 12 points with about 11 minutes remaining.
The coach needed points and the Sixers were undersized because Joel Embiid caught the flu.
So for the first time in his Knicks tenure, Thibodeau gave the Julius Randle-Obi Toppin frontcourt a legitimate chance. It was a smashing success. With Toppin hitting the go-ahead trey with about 90 seconds remaining, the Knicks (4-4) completed their comeback Friday night over the shorthanded Sixers, 106-104, snapping a three-game losing streak as Thibodeau departed from his comfort zone.
The coach mixed it up beyond the fourth-quarter frontcourt. He tried a new starting lineup with Quentin Grimes replacing Evan Fournier. He tried an 11-man rotation.
But the adjustments were largely duds until the fourth quarter when Toppin scored 13 of his 17 points and ignited the offense.
The Sixers (4-6) are considered pseudo-contenders when healthy, but they were ripe for picking off Friday without James Harden (out for a month with a foot injury) and Embiid (flu).
Thibodeau countered with Grimes at small forward.
The Knicks starters with Fournier had struggled in the three previous contests, all lopsided defeats. Thibodeau was hesitant to make lineup changes in his first two seasons with the Knicks, preferring consistency even during downtrends and baffling play at point guard.
But a backcourt of Fournier and Jalen Brunson was always problematic given their defensive deficiencies. Thibodeau labeled Grimes’ chance as an evaluation.
“Each season’s different, each situation’s different. So you just take it by — you’re looking at everything,” Thibodeau said. “You’re studying your team. You want to take a look at something. We didn’t have an opportunity to get a look at Quentin in the starting lineup in the preseason. We were going to evaluate it then. So this gives us an opportunity to do it now.”
The ‘evaluation’ didn’t last long in the first half. Grimes was subbed out after two quick fouls and didn’t return until the third quarter. He finished with just two points in 20 ineffective minutes.
The big adjustment was unleashing Toppin.
The power forward could get more opportunities. Robinson, the starting center, limped to the locker room in the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder with a “sore knee,” according to the Knicks. Robinson, who missed 51 games the last two seasons (most of them because of a fractured foot), was scoreless in 12 minutes Friday with three fouls.
