Man claims police gang-raped him in 2022 World Cup host Qatar

A gay man identified only as ‘Ali’ told the British newspaper I that an attempted meeting in Qatar, which was to host the FIFA World Cup this month, ended with police gang-raping him and eventually deporting him.

Ali, a Filipino who had traveled to Qatar for work, said he planned to meet a Turk who also claimed to be gay in a hotel and found six policemen in the room. Talk to Ihe acknowledged that identifying as LGBT or any activity associated with homosexuality is illegal in the country, but questioned why the police felt the need to rape and torture him before his arrest.

FIFA and the Qatari government are facing a global wave of condemnation for allowing the small authoritarian Islamist regime to host the tournament, one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world. The controversy began as soon as FIFA announced that Qatar would host, as the desert nation’s climate is so dry and hot that asking athletes to play during the summer months when the World Cup usually takes place would pose a risk. serious for health. Qatari officials and FIFA responded to those concerns by moving the tournament to November – the temperature in Doha, the nation’s capital, is expected to be in the upper 80s and lower 90s Fahrenheit this week. The tournament is due to start on November 20.

Qatar has also faced an outcry from human rights activists for abusing foreign workers used to build stadiums and other facilities for the tournament. under the nation kafala system, employers control almost every aspect of a foreign worker’s life and often use this power to force them to work hard hours and withhold wages. Qatar has responded to criticism of what many activists describe as a system of slavery by carrying out mass arrests of protesting workers and deporting those who do not comply or try to draw attention to the issue.

Over the past month, Qatar officials have amped up complaints that the country has faced ‘unfair’ condemnation for its abysmal human rights record and is signaling football fans around the world that they will not be free from the abuse locals are used to if they attend the World Cup. . FIFA insisted, in defiance of human rights campaigners, that the Qatar World Cup would be “a celebration of diversity” and in June, considered LGBT Pride Month, claimed that the event would be open to everyone “regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, age, disability, sex characteristics, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression.

The I report focused specifically on abuses against LGBT people in the country, whether they were Qataris or foreigners. Qatar legally prohibits homosexuality and all extramarital sexual activity, and severely punishes women under Sharia legal structure.

Ali’s story indicated that the crackdown on suspected gay people went far beyond fines or jail time for those who violated rules of public behavior in routine entrapment operations designed to humiliate and torture LGBT people.

Ali said he decided to use a gay dating mobile phone app while in Qatar and a man identifying as a Turkish national messaged him and suggested they meet . He offered Ali 300 Qatari rials, or about $82, if he would wear a dress in his hotel room.

“When I saw the hotel, I went inside. It was the tenth floor. … I opened the door and walked in. There are six people,” he said, all of whom were police officers.

“They grabbed me and threw me on the bed. They started raping me. … All except the Turk [man] – he watched until they were done. He was laughing at me,” Ali recalled. “When they were done, they opened my bag and checked all my stuff, looking for evidence, saying, ‘He’s a prostitute, he’s gay’. So they had evidence.

Qatari officials then promptly expelled Ali.

Dr. Nasser Mohamed, an LGBT rights advocate who I described as the world’s only publicly exposed “gay Qatar”, explained that the men who raped Ali were likely part of Qatar’s “Preventive Security Department”, an agency separate from politics that acts as an “unbalanced mafia that goes [around] arrest people. »

“They go undercover, they pull people out of public places, just because they suspect them of being gay,” he explained, often targeting visibly gender nonconforming people, like men who have the long hair or wearing makeup.

FIFA responded to the report with a statement to I similar to his Pride Month statement, insisting that Qatari officials knew they could not treat World Cup spectators with the same brutality as they treat migrant workers or their own people.

“Qatar, as the host country, is fully aware of its responsibility to meet FIFA’s expectations and requirements with regard to human rights, equality and non-discrimination,” the statement said.

In October, the Qatari government issued a long list of rules for World Cup spectators which seemed to indicate that FIFA’s promise of leniency to football fans would not be fulfilled. Among Doha’s demands of World Cup tourists is for everyone to download spyware onto cellphones to allow the government to track all their data. Data experts responded to this announcement by suggesting that anyone traveling to the World Cup simply do not bring a mobile phone.

FIFA has done little in response to years of heartbreaking and deadly reports of abuse by foreign workers. Qatar has faced years of protests from workers who say employers simply refuse to pay their wages and the government offers them little recourse as foreign nationals. In August, Qatar rounded up 60 foreign workers protesting over their pay and arrested them for allegedly “breaking public safety laws” during peaceful protests. An estimated 30,000 foreign workers were used to build the World Cup facilities, often toiling in the oppressive desert heat for inhumane hours and paid little – if any – at all.

Investigations of abusive employers, reports years have documented, rarely result in meaningful action.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, complained last week about global disgust over Qatar’s human rights record ahead of the sporting event.

“Since we won the honor of hosting the World Cup, Qatar has been subjected to an unprecedented campaign that no host country has ever faced,” Sheikh Tamim said, blaming rights campaigners of man” of inventions and double standards so fierce that it has sadly made many people question the real reasons and motives behind the campaign.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the French newspaper The world that the human rights concerns were “attacks…by a very small number of people” who were simply “unfortunate”.

“The reality is that the world is looking forward to this celebration. Over 97% of the tickets were sold. Among the 10 countries that bought the most tickets, we find European countries such as France,” said Al Thani.

Al Thani appeared to blame bigotry for the outrage: “I think there are people who don’t accept that a small country in the Middle East is hosting such a global event.”

