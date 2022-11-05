Manchester United have issued a response after a fan confiscated the ‘Glazers out’ flag from stewards ahead of the Europa League game

Emilio Rosario Matias had a strong season on the Stillwater freshman team this fall. But prior to Friday night, he hadn’t seen any varsity action.

In fact, he hadn’t even practiced with the varsity squad all that long.

But with junior running back Samuel Young continuing to battle illness, Ponies head coach Beau LaBore elected to roll the dice and start Matias in his team’s Class 6A second-round matchup against Lakeville North.

The move paid off in a big way as the 5-foot-9, 165-pounder finished with 26 carries for 112 yards and two first-half touchdowns to lead Stillwater, the top seed in its bracket, past the fifth-seeded Panthers 42-7 at Stillwater High School’s Pony Stadium.

“He’s got some good burst, so we invited him to come practice with us,” said LaBore, whose team (9-1) advances to meet No. 2 seed Lakeville South in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. next Friday at Eden Prairie High School.

The Cougars — the defending Class 6A state champions — beat White Bear Lake 30-0 in the second round Friday.

“Originally, we were just going to have him practice with us. Then we thought maybe we should put him on the roster,” LaBore continued. “But he really didn’t take any reps with the first team until he got just a few this past Wednesday.”

Matias got off to a bit of a rough start, shrugging off some early jitters. But he rebounded nicely after that, making a big impact when he bounced out of traffic and broke free on a 28-yard touchdown run that put his team in front 7-0 late in the first quarter.

“It developed slowly, but it worked out,” Matias said. “I can’t thank anybody but my blockers. They did a great job on that play.”

It was a play that came after the Stillwater defense stopped the Panthers on 4th-and-3 at the Ponies’ 37 on Lakeville North’s first possession of the game.

That proved to be the Panthers’ only real offensive threat of the first half. Meanwhile, Stillwater senior quarterback Max Shikenjanski connected with classmate Thomas Jacobs, who made an acrobatic 10-yard touchdown catch to expand the Ponies’ lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter.

“We put our defense in a pretty tough situation there with a short field right out of the gates,” LaBore said. “They gave up a first down, but then they buckled down and got us the ball back. It took our offense a couple of drives to get going, but we finally did.”

Shikenjanski scored himself on a 2-yard run with 3:58 to go before halftime, then Lakeville North fumbled the ensuing kickoff. That set up Matias for a 2-yard touchdown run of his own that put his team on top 28-0 at the half.

“I found out he was starting today,” Shikenjanski said of Matias.

“He did a great job. I know he was nervous at the start, but he overcame it and gave us everything he could.”

Sophomore Caleb Pedersen kept the Panthers in the game with a 20-yard touchdown catch on the opening drive of the second half. But the Ponies answered right back with an over five and a half minute drive capped by a 14-yard touchdown catch by Jacobs that made the score 35-7.

Senior Thomas Blair then put an exclamation mark on things when he rumbled 67 yards for a touchdown with 1:09 remaining in the third quarter. Blair finished with six carries for 116 yards to lead his team in rushing.

Shikenjanski was 12-for-19 passing for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

“They’re a good football team and they did a nice job,” said Lakeville North coach Brian Vossen, whose team finished its season 4-6. “We spent a lot of time preparing to defend the pass and they came out and ran it. So that’s a credit to them and their game plan.”

Now the Ponies turn their attention to the matchup with Lakeville South next week.

“They’re the defending state champs,” LaBore said. “They’ve played as tough a schedule as any team outside of Eden Prairie and they handled it very well. We know we’ll have to play an extraordinary football game and have the best week of practice of our lives.”