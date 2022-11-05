News
Marcus Mumford tells Jimmy Fallon about his awkward encounter with Pope Francis
The pope will tell you clearly when your time is up!
Marcus Mumford has revealed his awkward encounter with Pope Francis during his recent trip to the Vatican.
The 35-year-old Mumford & Sons frontman was invited to meet the head of the Catholic Church and was excited about the rare experience as he ‘wanted to hear it’.
Mumford, along with a handful of other artists, attended the “Summit Vitae” at the Vatican this summer to start a dialogue about how to use the arts to foster a culture of hope and unity.
Towards the end of his visit, the “I Will Wait” hitmaker had the opportunity to pray with His Holiness.
Mumford approached a seated Pope Francis and knelt in reverence after standing in line. The Pope insisted that Mumford stand up, which caused Mumford to crouch uncomfortably over the Holy Father.
“The only thing he said to me was, ‘Do you want to pray for me?’ Mumford said during an interview on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” Friday, “Where I’m from, I’d love to! I clapped an arm on his shoulder and said a quick prayer for him.
After about eight seconds, Mumford recalled Pope Francis looking at his watch during prayer.
“He’s just doing a cheeky little watch check,” Mumford said, mimicking the encounter. “It was great!”
Video of the incident was captured by Mumford’s friend, which Fallon played on air for his audience, causing the set to burst into laughter at the awkwardness of the encounter.
Mumford was a good player about his strange encounter with the Pope.
“He meets so many people. It must be hard.
News
Ira Winderman: Of the NBA, Kyrie, hate and hope while walking in Memphis
At the time, as I entered the temporary exhibit at the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, there was little idea how the moment, by turning to the room to the left, would so tie in with the reason I was in Memphis.
Coverage of the NBA was the purpose of the trip, for the most meaningless of October exhibitions, on the second night of a back-to-back set, with all of the Miami Heat’s regulars to be held out.
Attempting to turn the early-morning flight from LaGuardia into something of substance, after, ironically, an exhibition the night before in Brooklyn where Kyrie Irving was in attendance, I decided to head to the South Main District, paid admission to the memorial on the site where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968 and took stock of an ongoing part of our culture that never can be left to history.
So, as I was guided to the left by the docent, my enlightenment over the next few hours began with an exhibit titled, “A Better Life for Their Children.”
The subject matter admittedly was unfamiliar.
But in light of Irving’s recent promotion of a film filled with dangerous, harmful, hateful, shameful anti-Semitic tropes (and then belated apology in the wake of a team suspension), it is a moment that has caused sobering reflection in recent days.
Per the Museum, the synopsis of that exhibit, which is scheduled to be in place through Jan. 2:
“In the early decades of the twentieth century, a visionary partnership between a Black educator and a white business leader launched transformational change across the segregated South. A new book of photographs and stories brings readers into the impactful, yet largely unknown, story of Rosenwald schools. A Better Life for Their Children: Julius Rosenwald, Booker T. Washington, and the 4,978 Schools that Changed America is the latest book from photographer and author Andrew Feiler. The late Congressman John Lewis, a Rosenwald school alum, contributed the book’s foreword.
“Born to Jewish immigrants, Julius Rosenwald rose to lead Sears, Roebuck & Company and turn it into the world’s largest retailer. Born into slavery, Booker T. Washington became the founding principal of the Tuskegee Institute.
“In 1912 the two men launched an ambitious program to partner with Black communities to build public schools for African American children. From 1912 to 1937, when few such schools existed, the program built 4,978 schools across fifteen southern and border states. Rosenwald schools – one of the earliest collaborations between Jews and African Americans – drove dramatic improvement in Black educational attainment and educated the generation who became leaders and foot soldiers of the civil rights movement.”
Yes, this typically is not the space for history, nor was it what was planned for this week’s NBA discourse.
But, please, allow for just a bit more from the exhibit’s synopsis.
“Julius Rosenwald created the Rosenwald Fund in 1917 to manage his growing school-building program. The fund moved to Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee in 1920. The new Rosenwald Fund employees at the Nashville office set new standards for schools. The grants now required matching funds from the communities that wanted schools. The local Black community and its white school district had to match the amount of the grant. Rosenwald asked for a match to encourage communities to work together in building the schools. Some community members contributed building materials and labor as their match. Black communities also held fish frys, bake sales, and other events to raise money. Rosenwald hoped his money would jumpstart a school and then not need his support.
“Of the original 4,978 schools, only about 500 survive. To tell this story visually, Feiler drove more than twenty-five thousand miles, photographed 105 schools, and interviewed dozens of former students, teachers, preservationists, and community leaders. Brief narratives written by Feiler accompany each photograph, telling the stories of Rosenwald schools’ connections to the Trail of Tears, Great Migration, Tuskegee Syphilis Study, embezzlement, and murder.”
This, not Irving’s bile, which he personally declined to repudiate for days, is what deserves study, reflection, the type of unified moment of those persecuted persevering in common concern.
Not the spewing. Not the promotion. Not the self importance and self indulgence of the talented All-Star who balked only when his livelihood was placed in peril.
And since this is a basketball space, tying it together from a Heat perspective is the awful anti-Semitic slur from former Heat center Meyers Leonard that went viral in March 2021 and the actions that followed.
Leonard did not know. He was ignorant. He was wrong. He was fined. He was suspended. He has not played an NBA game since.
But he also was contrite, immediately contrite, set out to make amends, immersed himself in Jewish communities, came out a better person. To emphasize . . . immediately.
To speak the word that Leonard spoke when streaming his on-line video-game play was vile. To offer immediate heartfelt remorse through ensuing words and actions was human.
With the Nets having already made their lone regular-season visit to Memphis, “A Better Life for Their Children” won’t be on Brooklyn’s schedule.
If only Irving had promoted that exhibit across his vast social-media network.
IN THE LANE
SPEAKING OF: With Irving now in the midst of at least a five-game suspension by the Nets, it again raises question of whether the Heat acted too hastily in extending Tyler Herro and effectively removing him from this season’s trade market, because of the poison-pill element of Herro’s $130 million, four-year extension. No, not in a trade for Irving, but when it inevitably dawns again on Kevin Durant about why he wanted out of Brooklyn in the first place. Granted, any Heat deal with the Nets is complicated by the presence of Ben Simmons in Brooklyn and the inability to take on another player via trade with a designated rookie-scale extension, such as Bam Adebayo. Still, if some of the maneuvering by the Heat at the start of free agency — such as declining the full mid-level exception to P.J. Tucker — was predicated on the possibility of dealing for Durant, that trade door may open yet again for the NBA.
IRVING INSTABILITY: Another element of the Irving fallout was the Nets’ parting with Steve Nash as coach. During Tuesday night’s visit to FTX Arena, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said it made him even more appreciative for the working conditions he and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra enjoy. “It’s a good reminder to me, and I think all coaches, that we are at the whim of players, front offices, ownership [and] you really need a solid situation in which to thrive as a coach in this league,” Kerr said. “Erik’s got one here, I’ve got one in Golden State. We’re really lucky. You throw either one of us in that situation, we wouldn’t have done any better than Steve. And that’s the truth. So as a really good friend of mine, I feel bad for Steve. But I also know if he ever wants to get back in this thing, he can be great. He just needs a more stable environment.”
STILL A FAN: Before he went off into the Miami night angered, correctly, by the blown traveling non-call on Herro that ended the Kings’ night with a loss Wednesday at FTX Arena, Sacramento coach Mike Brown made note of his respect for the Heat as an organization. “It doesn’t matter that particular month, that week, that day, that game, everybody’s all in. They don’t have anybody that’s trying to stray or go out on their own,” Brown said. “They’re all in and they’re all in together, no matter who starts, no matter who comes off the bench, no matter who plays. When you have that buy-in from a group with the belief — not just the buy-in, but with the belief — that it can help you succeed, knowing that the foundation of it is hard work, great things can happen for a long, long time. And that’s what that culture is about.”
AND AN ADMIRER: Brown also had praise for Heat guard Gabe Vincent, who he coached on the Nigerian national team at the Tokyo Olympics two summers ago. “First of all,” Brown said, “he’s a phenomenal, phenomenal, phenomenal person. I don’t know if you get any better than Gabe. But on top of that, his skillset is at a level that most people don’t give him credit for. He’s working his tail off to get where he is.”
NUMBER
3. Times the Heat will play the same team in consecutive games in the same venue over the next month. The Heat host the Charlotte Hornets this coming Thursday and Saturday, host the Washington Wizards before and after Thanksgiving on Nov. 23 and Nov. 25, and then play the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.
News
The GOP taught people the word “inflation” and never used that word
MSNBC host Joy Reid said on “Deadline” Thursday that she never heard ordinary people use the word “inflation” until Republicans made it a campaign issue.
Reid said: “You know what’s also interesting is that I’ve never heard of a person who isn’t an economist or works on CNBC, I used to do a lot of CNBC as a as a guest, I used to do Larry Kludow once, twice a week, and the only people I hear using the word inflation are journalists and economists, so it’s not part of the lexicon normal the way people speak. So it’s interesting that the Republicans are doing something that they don’t normally do, which is to use the common language and not just plain English to do their campaigns as they did with crime.
She added: “But what they did was they taught people the word inflation. Most people who would never have used that word in their life use it now because they learned about it, including on television, including in newspapers. They learned this word.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
News
Two South Korean miners rescued after surviving for days with powdered coffee | South Korea
Two South Korean miners who were trapped underground for nine days survived on coffee powder, authorities said, after the couple were brought to safety.
On Friday evening, the men freed themselves from a collapsed zinc mine in Bonghwa County, in the northeast of the country. They had been trapped in a vertical shaft about 190 meters (620 ft) underground after the mine collapsed on October 26.
Officials said the couple, 62 and 56, were in stable condition. They “had a powdered instant coffee mix with them, and I was told they had some as a meal,” said Lim Yoon-sook, a fire officer. “I was also told that they endured drinking all the water that fell inside the well.”
The two men pitched a tent inside the mine to get warm, local newspaper Yonhap News reported, citing rescuers.
The family members were delighted. “I just shouted ‘father!’,” said Park Geun-hyeong, the son of one of the survivors, beaming at the moment they were reunited. “I told him: you have become a famous character now.”
A woman named Lim, a niece of the other survivor, said her uncle kept asking her who she was because he was wearing an eye patch after almost 10 days in the dark. He laughed when he finally recognized her. “It always seems surreal,” she said.
The news came during a period of national mourning in South Korea after more than 150 people were killed in a crowd crush in Seoul last week.
President Yoon Suk-yeol said in a Facebook post on Saturday that the men’s return was “truly miraculous”.
“Thank you and thank you again for coming back safe and sound from the crossroads of life and death,” he wrote, also thanking the rescuers.
News
South Dakota GOP Senate hopeful charged with child abuse after allegedly grooming and raping family member
A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature has been charged with child abuse following accusations he groomed, assaulted and raped a child family member for several years.
Joel Koskan, who is running for the state Senate for the third time, was charged Thursday in Mellette County with exposing the child to “sexual grooming behaviors” after Assistant Attorney General Mandy Miller reviewed an investigation conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations. He allegedly groomed and abused the girl for at least six years from 2014 when she was 12.
The Republican allegedly began grooming the child by kissing her, giving her long hugs and having her sit on his lap, a DCI agent wrote in court documents, adding that the girl believed that this behavior were “normal things” that families were expected to do.”
The girl, who reported Koskan to authorities in May, realized the conduct was inappropriate during a religious summer camp she attended aged 14, where counselors taught her when the physical contact with adults can become inappropriate or sexual.
SD ACT FORCING BALLOT PETITION WORKERS TO DISCLOSE PERSONAL INFORMATION BLOCKED BY COURT OF APPEALS
She said that when she grew up, Koskan would “require” her to wear a nightgown with no underwear after a shower. He also made her ride him after the shower, when she was not wearing underwear.
When the victim was 17, Koskan penetrated her with his fingers for the first time. She said he later began forcing sex which happened multiple times at different family homes across the state. She didn’t realize how inappropriate their interactions were until she started making friends her own age.
Koskan reportedly controls his social media accounts to limit his interactions with others. He also tracked her using GPS, demanded nightly phone calls, and dictated the clothes she wore.
Text messages between Koskan and the victim on May 6, the day she reported him to the sheriff’s office, appeared to confirm he was tracking her location.
“You promised you would never do this,” Koskan texted her. “I’m begging you, you don’t want to do this.”
SD GOV. NOEM IS NOT CHARGED FOR HER USE OF STATE GOVERNMENT AIRCRAFT, ATTORNEY SAYS
Other text messages reviewed by a DCI agent confirmed the victim’s story, according to court documents.
Koskan was taken into custody on Thursday. He has a first hearing scheduled for Monday. He could face up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $20,000.
The state senate candidate made his campaign website private after the alleged child abuse news broke. He also deleted his Twitter account.
He has yet to withdraw his candidacy in the race against Democratic state Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, but the South Dakota Democratic Party has urged him to suspend his campaign immediately.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“These allegations regarding Joel Koskan are deeply troubling, and he should immediately end his campaign,” State Democratic Party Chairman Randy Seiler said in a statement. “While he will still be on the ballot, the choice of voters in District 26 could not be clearer. Partisan politics aside, Joel Koskan should not vote in the Legislature on issues that affect children. of South Dakota – or on matters at all.”
South Dakota GOP Chairman Dan Lederman also condemned Koskan regarding the allegations.
“The allegation against Joel Koskan is very serious and the Republican Party of South Dakota unequivocally opposes child abuse in all its forms,” Lederman said. “The South Dakota Republican Party trusts the court system to resolve the allegation.”
News
Carl Icahn buys shares in canning giant Crown. Here’s how it can create value
Picture | Tetra Images | Getty Images
Company: Crown Holdings (CCK)
Company: Crown assets is a world leader in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods and industrial products. They operate in three segments: beverages, which accounts for approximately 70% of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; Transit Packaging and Food, which together account for approximately 30% of EBITDA. Their consumer packaging solutions primarily support the beverage and food industries through the sale of aluminum and steel cans. Their packaging for industrial products includes steel and plastic consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment, which are sold in the metal, food and beverage industries, construction, agriculture, corrugated and general.
Market value: $8.8 billion ($73.75 per share)
Activist: Carl Icahn
Percentage of ownership: 8.5%
Average cost: $79.80
Activist Comment: Carl Icahn is the grandfather of shareholder activism and a true pioneer of strategy. Although he’s not slowing down at all, he has made a deal with his son, Brett Icahn, to join the company as an eventual successor. Brett plans to use his father’s favorite approach of pushing companies to make changes intended to boost their stock prices, though he hasn’t ruled out friendly bets either. This is no departure from the strategy Carl has been successful with for many years. It can be friendly (eg Apple, Netflix) or it can be confrontational (eg Forest Labs, Biogen), often depending on management response. Brett is an impressive activist investor in his own right, not because he is Carl’s son, but because he has demonstrated a long track record of extremely successful activist investing. The Sargon portfolio he co-managed at Icahn totaled approximately $7 billion and included hugely profitable investments in companies such as Netflix Inc. and Apple Inc. The Sargon portfolio significantly outperformed the market with an annualized return of 27 %. However, before that, Brett started in 2002 with Icahn as an analyst and later was responsible for campaigns like Hain Celestial (280.3% return vs. 46.7% for the S&P500), Take-Two Interactive (81 .5% vs. 64.5% for the S&P500) and Mentor Graphics (106.4% vs. 79.4% for the S&P500).
What is happening?
In the wings
Crown operates in a consolidated global market with only four players globally and high barriers to entry – regional monopolies due to shipping costs, long-term contracts and training and experience to operate factories. Their growth profile is accelerating, driven by sustainability trends and shifting consumer preferences: around 75% of new products are canned today, up from around 30% in 2014. They also benefit downside protection for a non-cyclical product.
Crown boosted EBITDA during the pandemic, when demand for aluminum cans increased as restaurants and bars were forced to close and consumers bought canned cocktails and beer to consume at home. The company underperformed its peers, including its main competitor Ball. Last week, they saw a sharp decline in the share price from $85.01 on Oct. 24 to $70.69 on Oct. 25, following their latest earnings release. They attributed their weaker financial outlook to inflation, high interest rates and unfavorable currency translation. This underperformance is also due to a hesitant demand for canned drinks which has exploded during the pandemic, leading to excess inventory.
The opportunity to create shareholder value here is relatively straightforward: sell non-core businesses, buy back shares, and focus on the pure-play beverage business. The company announced its acquisition of Signode, a transit packaging company, for $3.9 billion in 2017, and may be hesitant to sell it for less now. However, there is a lot of value in selling this business, not the least of which is the amount of proceeds they receive (within reason). There is more value in how they use these products (i.e. buying back shares in an undervalued and growing company). There’s also tremendous value in freeing up management to focus on the core business, and there’s value in being a pure play company and bringing a market multiple closer to its pure play counterpart, Ball. Thus, management should not focus so much on what they can get for Signode as on what a sale allows them to do in the future. Crown also runs an aerosol and food packaging business that makes boxes for household products and snacks and still has a minority stake in the European food box business. Icahn believes the company should sell off all those non-core assets and focus on the beverage can business which has secular tailwinds and is undervalued compared to its pure-play counterpart. Using cash flow to strengthen the balance sheet and repurchase shares before that would improve returns for shareholders as Crown closes that valuation gap.
Icahn isn’t the only activist to hold a position at Crown. Impactive Capital first disclosed a stake in Crown in its Q1 2020 13F filing and argued for the company to pursue the same opportunities that Icahn advocated – disposal of non-core assets and share buybacks. Shortly after Impactive’s statement, Crown announced a strategic review of its portfolio and capital allocation priorities. This resulted in the divestment of 80% of the company’s European food box business in 2021. But there is clearly more portfolio simplification that can be done here. Impactive always has an environmental, social and governance thesis in its investments and looks for situations where positive ESG improvements can generate value. This situation is no exception. Focusing on the growing market for aluminum cans as a replacement for plastic and glass is not only good for Crown, but also good for the environment. Because the inherent properties of aluminum do not change during use or recycling, the cans are 100% recyclable repeatedly.
It’s important to note that there’s a ton of value here regardless of who’s on the leadership team. I wouldn’t assume Icahn or Impactive want to see a change of direction here. But if the steering isn’t up to snuff, it’s always a possibility. On a recent conference call, Crown CEO Timothy Donahue said, “You never like to say, we’re caught off guard, but I think we really were.” When you’re a CEO who’s been caught off guard, the last thing you want to see is Carl Icahn appearing in your stock.
Ken Squire is the founder and president of 13D Monitor, an institutional research service on shareholder activism, and he is the founder and portfolio manager of the 13D Activist Fund, a mutual fund that invests in a portfolio of activist investments 13D. Squire is also the creator of the AESG™ investment category, an activist style of investing focused on improving the ESG practices of portfolio companies.
News
North Korea launched four short-range missiles at sea, Seoul says — RT in French
North Korea has launched four short-range missiles towards the Yellow Sea, the South Korean military said, after a record series of missile fire by Pyongyang this week. Tension is rising a notch between the two countries.
Seoul announced on November 5 that North Korea had fired four missiles towards the Yellow Sea.
South Korea’s military detected the launch “from Donglim, North Pyongan Province, to the Western Sea, between 11:32 and 11:39 a.m. [entre 2h32 et 2h39 GMT] today,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, using another name for the Yellow Sea.
Their “flight distance was detected at some 130 kilometers, at an altitude of approximately 20 kilometers and a speed of Mach 5,” the statement added.
Shortly before, the South Korean army had announced the participation this November 5 in the afternoon of the American supersonic heavy bomber B-1B in the vast air exercises in progress in South Korea jointly carried out by Seoul and Washington.
“The South Korean and US Air Forces conducted joint exercises on November 5 on the Korean Peninsula with two US Air Force B-1Bs, four South Korean F-35As and four F -16 Americans”, according to a press release from the South Korean general staff.
The B-1B is a supersonic bomber that the United States Air Force describes as the “backbone of America’s long-range bomber force.”
The “Vigilant Storm” aerial exercises, which started on October 31, are the largest ever jointly organized by South Korea and the United States. Initially scheduled until November 4, they have been extended until November 5 after the multiplication, by North Korea, of missile launches in recent days, and in particular the apparently failed launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in towards the Sea of Japan.
North Korea has always viewed U.S.-South Korean military maneuvers as dress rehearsals for an invasion of its territory or an overthrow of its rulers.
Tension at its highest between North Korea and its neighbor
The Vigilant Storm exercise [constitue] an aggressive and provocative military maneuver targeting the People’s and Democratic Republic of Korea”, denounced Pyongyang on November 2, which threatened Seoul and Washington to “pay the most horrible price in history”.
Although it was originally designed to carry nuclear weapons, the B-1B has only been used by the United States for exclusively conventional combat missions since the mid-1990s, its manufacturer Boeing said on its website. It was notably used in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya.
It can carry up to 34 tons of missiles or laser-guided bombs (BGL), according to the US Air Force. Its aerial refueling allows it to strike anywhere in the world.
On the evening of November 4, the South Korean army announced that it had deployed 80 F-35A stealth aircraft after detecting 180 fighter jets flying in North Korean airspace, a new episode in the spectacular rise in tension in the peninsula. Korean in recent weeks.
The United States denounced on November 4 the repeated firing of missiles by North Korea which “ridiculously ridicules” the UN Security Council, with the complicity according to them of Russia and China, the latter being an ally of Pyongyang.
The UN secretary-general is concerned about the current confrontation
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called, through his spokesperson, that “North Korea immediately refrain from any act of provocation and fully comply with its obligations under Security Council resolutions. “.
He said he was “deeply concerned by the tensions on the Korean peninsula and the thrust of a rhetoric of confrontation”, insisted his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.
Pyongyang fired about 30 missiles on November 1-2, including one that ended its course near South Korea’s territorial waters for the first time since the end of the Korean War in 1953. South Korean President Yoon Suk -yeol spoke of a “de facto territorial invasion”.
North Korea had already, in September, revised its nuclear doctrine to allow itself to carry out preventive strikes in the event of an existential threat.
If North Korea’s nuclear “command and control system” is “endangered by an attack by hostile forces, a nuclear strike will be launched automatically and immediately,” the new doctrine says.
Seoul and Washington have been warning for months that North Korea is about to carry out a nuclear test, which would be its seventh.
