Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
With some notable exceptions — Pat Riley is one for sure, Gregg Popovich is another — there is no more powerful management figure in all of professional sports in this country than Brian Cashman who, for all intentions, shouldn’t even be called the general manager of the Yankees any longer, not when he seems to be working on a lifetime appointment. His title really ought to be Chief Justice Cashman.
But Cash can only be this strong working for one of the weakest owners in professional sports, and that is Hal Steinbrenner. Whether he owns the most famous franchise this country has in sports or not.
But unless Steinbrenner shocks the world now that Cashman’s contract has expired and decides to move on — though Steinbrenner would have no earthly idea who would replace Cashman at that point — nothing changes with the Yankees despite the fact that they haven’t won a World Series since 2009 and have only played in one since 2003.
Cashman and Aaron Boone both met with the media on Friday in an availability that was more like a pillow fight, especially with Cashman. At one point, though, Cashman gave you these two money quotes and let you know exactly how he continues to sell himself and a program that is a winner everywhere except October and now November to Steinbrenner, and with fans of his own team.
“People don’t get let go because of results. If they have a good process, and they’re doing the job well, that’s taken into account,” Cashman said.
He also said this:
“Or ownership is living proof that people are not let go because of results.”
And there it was.
Those words should have been up in lights at an empty Yankee Stadium on the day before the Astros and Phillies would still be playing baseball at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Yankees still like to think there some sort of capital of American League baseball because of all the pennants they won in the last century; because they have averaged 93 victories a year since that last World Series in ‘09. It is the Astros, though, who really are the capital of American League baseball, and continue to prove why they are year after year, making it to four World Series in the past six years, beating the Yankees three times in American League Championship Series along the way.
Only with Hal Steinbrenner’s Yankees are people not let go because of results.
This has nothing to with the fact that Cashman is a very nice guy and has been an engaging front office presence for a quarter-century at a time when Leon Rose seems to run the Knicks from the Federal Witness Protection Program and, for the most part, has always been the most accessible New York front office guy since Ernie Accorsi, and George Young before Ernie.
I’ve only been in Hal Steinbrenner’s presence a couple of times. But there isn’t anyone I know who has spent a lot more time with him than that who doesn’t think he is a complete gentleman and somehow who has conducted his adult life in a way that’s been resistant to the bombast and even bullying that defined his father when George Steinbrenner was the one who owned the Yankees, and ran them louder than New York City traffic.
This isn’t about that. Steinbrenner and Cashman and Boone are all good guys. The problem is that the Yankees aren’t great anymore. I’ve pointed out previously that they have become the champions of pretty good. It hasn’t motivated Steinbrenner the son, at least up until now, to consider making a change. But say this about Hal: He must be a bear for that process Cashman talks about.
What the Yankees owner does not do, in any meaningful way, is listen to his own fans. He just continues to go along to get along. Even as Cashman spoke of not having a contract on Friday, he was still the most powerful front office guy around, just between deals at the moment.
And by the way?
Is everything still Boone’s fault for the way the Yankees season ended, and the way the Yankees got swept by the Astros? Really?
They sure do want to talk a lot about injuries at Yankee Stadium, and the Yankees sure did have some injuries at the end. Michael King was one of the stars of the Yankee season before he blew out his arm. But as much as I like King, as a pitcher and as a person, the Yankees didn’t lose Mo Rivera when he went down. And people need to stop treating the loss of DJ LeMahieu as if it were some kind of catastrophe, not after the way he’s declined the past couple of years.
While we’re on the subject? Josh Donaldson (on the books for a $21 million hit this past season) and Isiah Kiner-Falefa didn’t trade for themselves. And shout this again, from the highest seat in the Stadium: When it was all on the line against the Astros, when you lined up the Yankees’ starting lineup against Houston’s, the Yankees had a decided edge at one position: Aaron Judge’s. When he stopped hitting, the Yankees were finished. When Yordan Alvarez, the Astros’ big bopper, stopped hitting, you know who stepped up for them and carried them to the first weekend of November?
Practically everybody.
Through it all, so much of the Yankee media wants to blame everything except global warming for the difference in talent level between the Astros and the Yankees before they even think about blaming Cashman. They still want to litigate Boone taking Gerrit Cole out of Game 4 too early, a game in which the Yankees got good and shut out, mostly because the kid who became the ace of the Astros staff — Cristian Javier — was better than the Yankees’ $324 million ace and difference maker. Or so Hal Steinbrenner was told.
The Astros continue to produce stars like Jeremy Pena, the shortstop who replaced their previous shortstop star, Carlos Correa. The last everyday star produced by the Yankees is No. 99. And this is all the manager’s fault? It’s his process that’s at fault? It must be the manager who must have fired darts at a dartboard with all the boys and girls from the analytics department deciding which of his three shortstops to play in the postseason.
But it appears that as long as Hal Steinbrenner is in control of the Yankees that Brian Cashman will be in charge of baseball operations. It doesn’t matter what Yankee fans think. It only matters what the owner thinks, and the owner clearly likes things the way they are. His process, until further notice, is the status quo.
But off what we heard Friday, here’s the question most Yankee fans have for the Steinbrenner who now controls their baseball team:
At what point will the only result that used to matter — the World Series — matter again at Yankee Stadium?
KYRIE IS NO VICTIM HERE, DANIEL JONES NEEDS TO PROVE HIS POCKET ABILITY & MAKE SURE TO VOTE …
There is this cockeyed notion out there that Kyrie Irving is being punished for what he thinks.
Except he clearly doesn’t know what he thinks, about anti-Semitism or anything else.
He wanted to be treated like Nelson Mandela last year when he refused to get a vaccine, even knowing the laws of the city and how his decision to remain un-vaxxed was affecting the Nets.
But before he got himself suspended this week, you started to get the idea that he saw himself as a victim all over again.
He’s not.
He did this to himself.
Here’s a heads-up for him:
When the Anti-Defamation League doesn’t want your money, maybe it’s time to re-examine the way you’re conducting your life.
Irving has a lot of co-conspirators over there at the Barclays Center, from owner Joe Tsai on down.
It’s like a Christmas miracle that Sean Marks, the general manager, is still employed.
But the face of the Nets is the man wearing No. 11.
Clown face.
My friend Barry Stanton made a good point about Kyrie the other day, and how much more interesting he’d be if he were as smart as he thinks he is.
I’ve been trying to come up with a worse press conference than the one Kyrie conducted the other day before the Nets did suspend him, but for the life of me I can’t remember one in New York sports.
Everybody knows the qualifiers with Daniel Jones, from the receiving corps to the offensive line.
But when the Giants still had a chance in Seattle, when they’d driven the ball down and had a chance to make it a one-score game, he couldn’t get them into the end zone.
And still makes you wonder if, even when he does get more blocking, if he’s ever going to be comfortable as a pocket passer.
Which you still need to be, if you want to be regarded as a great quarterback someday.
But you know who looks as if he does have the ability to be regarded as a great quarterback one of these days?
Jalen Hurts, is who.
If you care about the future of this country, you can’t sit out this election.
You need to get out and vote on Tuesday.
Because guess what?
All the people telling you that it’s really democracy on the ballot this time are absolutely right.
I saw this on Twitter the other day from @Knicksmuse:
In the Knicks last 6 games, they are 3-3.
In the Knicks last 30 games, they are 15-15.
In the Knicks last 134 games, they are 67-67.
In the Knicks last 154 games, they are 77-77.
I don’t know about you, but I’m kind of spotting a trend there.
Herschel Walker’s candidacy is the Brooklyn Nets of U.S. Senate campaigns.
Usyk manager claims fighter agreed to Fury’s terms – RT Sport News
WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight boxing champion Aleksandr Usyk’s camp says substantial progress has been made alongside them to secure an undisputed title fight against WBC executive Tyson Fury on the line .
With Usyk declaring himself out of action for the remainder of 2022 and a potential fight with Anthony Joshua falling through, Fury will next be seen in the ring taking on Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3.
But as Usyk confirmed from Lisbon this week, he is clear who he and the Mancunian should face next after Fury likely got rid of 38-year-old Chisora in easy fashion.
The Ukrainian wants a super fight against the ‘Gypsy King’ which will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four belt era.
Speaking to Seconds Out, Usyk manager Egis Klimas revealed progress is being made on their side of the negotiating table with only Fury holding things up.
“Everything is done on our side – everything. So there’s only one guy who can say, ‘Yes, we will [ahead];’ it’s Fury, Klimas said, while conceding that Usyk, who is a natural cruiserweight, will be the underdog despite having more belts at heavyweight.
“The size difference of course, it’s not in favor of Usyk. [Fury] is a giant. Plus, he’s a good fighter. He is above all a talented fighter; second, he has a good boxing IQ. He is a very, very dangerous fighter. Klimas added.
He also revealed that the potential box office shock would likely take place no earlier than February 18 and no later than March 4, which makes sense given comments Usyk made from the Portuguese capital.
“For me, the idea would be to fight maybe early February or early March, like March 4, because I’m an Orthodox Christian,” Usyk said.
“During the great fast before Easter I don’t fight, so everything should be before or after Orthodox Easter (April 16).”
With his sights set on making history, Usyk said he wanted to face Fury “Because I need the fourth belt and I don’t want to fight anyone else until I have the fourth belt.”
As Fury is banned from the United States, the UK or the Middle East are the most likely destinations for them to meet if a deal can be reached between promoters, managers and fighters.
China wants to take over your Xbox
Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard – the video game company behind titles such as ‘Guitar Hero’, ‘Candy Crush’, ‘World of Warcraft’ and ‘Call of Duty’ – in the company’s biggest tech acquisitions ‘story. Antitrust regulators are weighing whether the deal could harm competition in the booming global video game industry, for a number of reasons, including the fact that Microsoft already produces the widely used Xbox game console. Further consolidation of the tech industry is drawing well-deserved skepticism from regulators, but they should also think about how this deal might help the United States’ biggest geopolitical adversary: China.
To understand how, it’s first important to understand Microsoft’s long and close relationship with the People’s Republic of China and its ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Microsoft has operated in China for three decades, boasting on its website that its “most comprehensive subsidiary and largest R&D center outside the United States is in China”. Microsoft Research Asia (MRA) has trained thousands of Chinese AI researchers, including senior executives from companies like Huawei, whose products have been deemed such a security risk that the company is sanctioned by the US government and rejected by free nations around the world.
UK STEPS UP SECURITY OVER RUSSIA AND CHINA HACKING FEARS
The tech talents trained by Microsoft have been instrumental in building China’s oppressive surveillance state. A Financial Times report recently revealed that Microsoft itself was working “with a military-run Chinese university on research into artificial intelligence that could be used for surveillance and censorship.” It is also widely known that China’s unlimited national security laws compel companies, including Microsoft, to provide any data the CCP deems necessary for “public safety.” With these examples, and more, of Microsoft’s close relationship with China, it’s no wonder a Chinese government official enthusiastically declared that Bill Gates was “bigger in China than any movie star”.
The second thing to understand is that the Chinese government is ready to take serious action in the video game industry – action that could have major national security implications.
According to the Chinese government-affiliated Global Times newspaper, one of the Chinese regime’s top political advisers lamented that “Chinese officers and soldiers are playing computer war games made mainly by foreign companies that could carry false values”, including the “ideologies of so-called ‘democracy’ and ‘freedom’”.
He called on the government to “increase funding and political support for the domestic video game industry” not only to display “the good image of the Chinese military”, but also to possibly use video games to train their troops. . “We need to move forward to develop independent, regulated military-themed video games and explore how to use them scientifically to aid in military training,” he said.
The third thing to understand is that China has a proven playbook of industry takeovers that it is about to execute in the video game industry. For a preview of what to expect, look no further than the film industry. The CCP lured Hollywood with the promise of new moviegoers, controlled and manipulated content as best it could, acquired the industry’s technical and creative expertise over time, and built its own distribution capacity. Today, his propaganda films are among the highest-grossing films of all time.
It’s not hard to see the same process being deployed with video games, with Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard as the catalyst.
At a time when Microsoft is redoubling its investments and expansions in China, what will the CCP do to Microsoft-Activision? Will China force the merged company to censor all video games it deems “pro-Western”? Will the Chinese government require Microsoft to develop tools for its military? Tencent, the Chinese technology and entertainment conglomerate, already has a partnership with Activision, including a 5% stake in the company. Will China’s influence over Activision only expand when its longtime partner Microsoft is in charge?
These are questions Capitol Hill lawmakers should raise and every regulator should ask Microsoft before blessing a merger that expands the power of the world’s second most valuable company, especially one that is so friendly with the CCP.
“You don’t take away the punishment for raping a child”
While some Republicans still support “exceptions” for abortion, such as rape or incest, Live Action president and founder Lila Rose told Breitbart News, “You’re not removing the punishment for rape of a child. You go after the aggressor.
“These are innocent human beings who are being killed legally in our country and this must stop,” she said in an exclusive interview. “And, you know, rape and sexual abuse is horrific, and we need tougher penalties for abusers, and we need the best possible support for survivors of sexual trauma.”
“Abortion is by no means going to eliminate sexual trauma,” she continued. “It only adds trauma and ends the life of an innocent child.”
Evil can disguise itself as empathy. There is no “merciful” killing.
— Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) November 2, 2022
For some Republicans, the question remains how far the country should be willing to go to protect unborn babies.
But for many conservatives, allowing “exceptions” for abortion is an ideologically and morally incoherent framework.
“You don’t take away the punishment for raping a child. You’re going after the abuser, and I think that’s the message for politicians…ultimately stop punishing the child. Go after the perpetrator and penalize the person responsible for the crime, not the innocent third party,” Rose said. “We should protect life wherever we can at the federal level and everywhere else.”
Some Republicans also applauded the decision to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization sent the regulation of the gruesome procedure back to the state legislatures.
Whereas Dobbs was a significant victory for the pro-life movement, it still produces an untenable position in which state borders determine whether or not the killing of children is legal.
“It’s not a state issue,” Rose said. “This is a human rights issue, and whether you are in Georgia or California, you deserve a right to life and the Constitution guarantees that basic right under the 14th Amendment. So of course it’s the federal government’s job to do something about murder.
Rose is optimistic about abortion as a political issue in the United States, telling Breitbart News it will be a “winning issue” in the midterm elections and contribute to the “red wave”.
While some in the Republican Party remain steadfast in their plea for life, others — particularly in the establishment — have backed off from the issue, viewing it as politically inconvenient.
Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.
Jacob Bliss contributed to this report. Ffollow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Prison-like center sheds light on UK’s response to migrants – NBC Chicago
Behind wire fences in the south east of England, children wave their arms and sing ‘freedom’ to catch the attention of people on the other side. A young girl throws a bottle with a message inside. “We need your help. Please help us,” the note read.
The children are among thousands of people held in dangerously overcrowded conditions at a closed airport serving as a processing center for migrants who have recently arrived on British shores after crossing the English Channel in small boats. The situation there has reignited a heated debate over the treatment of asylum seekers by the British Conservative government.
Situated on the site of a former British Air Force base which had a short life as the civilian airport of Manston, the Kent hub was designed as a short-term processing facility housing around 1,600 new arrivals. Up to 4,000 people were staying there at one point this week, some believed to have been illegally detained for a month or more.
Independent government inspectors said they saw families sleeping on the floor in prison-like conditions that posed fire and health risks. Inspectors have warned of the risk of outbreaks after cases of scabies, diphtheria and other conditions were reported.
“Welcome to the UK,” reads the Metro newspaper, accompanied by a close-up photo of young children peering out from behind metal fences.
Faced with pressure on the situation, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman defended the government’s policy and described the growing number of migrants arriving via the English Channel as “an invasion on our southern coast”. His comment drew widespread condemnation.
Conditions in the center of the village of Manston have highlighted wider problems in the UK asylum system, which is struggling to cope with a record number of small boat crossings at a time when border authorities try to eliminating a massive backlog of refugee applications.
“We have this kind of perfect storm of more people coming – which the government has been warned about – and added to the mix we have this huge waiting list of around 100,000 people who have applied for asylum,” he said. said Jonathan Ellis, policy and public affairs officer at the UK Refugee Council. “There is a lack of political will, a lack of political direction, and therefore, (a lack of) the associated resources to really tackle this problem.”
Around 40,000 people from countries including Iran, Afghanistan, Iraq and Albania crossed one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes in dinghies and other unseaworthy boats from the north from France so far this year, hoping to start a new life in the UK.
It is the highest number on record, and represents an exponential increase from 2018, when just 299 migrants were detected arriving in England in small boats without permission, according to official data. Last year there were 28,536.
Dozens of people have lost their lives attempting the crossing, including 27 who died when a crowded smuggling boat capsized in November 2021.
Braverman, who is known for her hardline approach to immigration, blamed criminal gangs for facilitating crossings and focused on what she said were false claims by some of those seeking refuge.
She told lawmakers in parliament this week to ‘stop pretending they’re all refugees in distress’. His harsh language has drawn criticism, including from within the ruling Conservative Party. Some critics accuse Braverman of fueling anti-immigration hatred.
“Government rhetoric since my arrival has scapegoated migrants, blaming us for the problems in this country. But it got much worse,” said Hassan Akkad, a documentary filmmaker who fled Syria in 2012 to seek asylum in the UK.
“When you have a Home Secretary comparing asylum seekers to an invading enemy, you give the public the green light to attack them,” added Akkad, who works with the refugee charity. Choose Love.
Rishi Sunak took office as British Prime Minister on Tuesday, after meeting King Charles III.
Overcrowding at the Manston center reached breaking point this week after hundreds of people were moved there from another nearby migrant processing center which was hit by petrol bombs. Police say the man who carried out the October 30 attack and later killed himself was likely motivated by a “hate grievance”.
Braverman was also accused of blocking hotel reservations for asylum seekers to reduce overcrowding in Manston and ignoring legal advice about it. She denied the allegations.
Critics say the government’s incompetence in running Britain’s asylum system extends beyond Manston and predates Braverman becoming Home Secretary in September. The opposition Labor Party says only 4 per cent of asylum claims from small boats were processed last year, meaning more than 100,000 people are in limbo waiting for their protection claims be examined.
The United Kingdom is a preferred destination in Europe for migrants who speak English or have family ties in the country. Before the coronavirus pandemic, many attempted to cross from northern France by hiding in freight trucks crossing the Channel Tunnel. COVID-19 travel restrictions and tougher road safety measures have made the dangerous sea journey a more viable way to enter the UK
But despite the unprecedented increase in the number of people arriving in small boats, the UK is receiving far fewer asylum seekers than many other European countries, including France, Germany and Italy. Last year, 48,540 people applied for UK asylum, compared to 148,200 applicants in Germany and more than 103,000 in France.
A controversial deal the British government reached with Rwanda in April has added to its reputation as not being the most welcoming. The agreement provided for the deportation of some asylum seekers to the African country, where their applications would be processed and successful applicants would be allowed to stay in Rwanda. The plan was intended to deter people from entering the UK illegally, but no one to date has been deported due to legal challenges to the policy.
British authorities have also sought to work with their French counterparts to halt Channel crossings. The two sides engaged in tense feuds over the issue last year, but relations appeared to improve after Liz Truss – and her successor Rishi Sunak – became prime minister.
In a call with French President Emmanuel Macron last week, Sunak said the UK and France were “committed to deepening their partnership to deter deadly cross-Channel travel that benefits organized criminals.”
Ellis, of the Refugee Council, said authorities should ultimately focus less on hostile rhetoric and deterrence and more on safer routes for legitimate asylum seekers to seek refuge.
“We need to challenge this political rhetoric that people should only come to this country through legal channels,” he said. “Apparently that’s reasonable, but for someone fleeing the Horn of Africa, where are they supposed to go? What are these safe routes? There are not any.”
Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed to this report.
Case against officers and doctors charged in Elijah McClain’s death postponed
The indictment of the police officers and paramedics named in a grand jury indictment alleging their involvement in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colorado was again postponed by a county court on Friday . A final arraignment hearing is scheduled for January 20, 2023, more than three years after the fatal encounter.
Aurora Police Department officers Randy Roedema and Nathan Woodyard, former officer Jason Rosenblatt and Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper are charged with a collective total of 32 felony counts violence, assault, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Lawyers for the five had previously disputed the charges, citing insufficient evidence. The judge rejected those arguments in July.
Cooper’s attorneys, with the agreement of the rest of the defense, requested the postponement. The prosecution did not formally oppose it.
“Your Honor, Mrs. McClain opposes any further impeachment,” prosecutors said. “The people are ready to proceed with the impeachment, but the people understand the defendant’s position and the defendant’s request.”
McClain’s mother, Sheneen McClain, told ABC News last year that the charges were a step in the right direction, but more work needs to be done to get justice for her son.
“I still pray that they are in jail. My son’s murderers and their accomplices must all be in jail for what they did to him,” she told ABC News. “They had no right to arrest him. They had no right to handcuff him, brutalize and terrorize him, or inject him with ketamine.”
In November 2021, the McClain family reached a $15 million settlement with the city of Aurora in a civil rights lawsuit filed over how 23-year-old McClain was arrested and killed. later.
Roedema, Woodyard and Rosenblatt approached McClain on Aug. 24, 2019, in response to a 911 call that reported an individual wearing a ski mask who was “acting strangely,” according to a Colorado grand jury indictment. McClain was walking home from a convenience store at the time, according to the indictment.
Rosenblatt unsuccessfully attempted a carotid hold — a choke hold that applies pressure to the throat or windpipe — before the same hold was performed by Woodyard, which knocked McClain unconscious, according to the act of ‘charge. Roedema also placed McClain in a “hammer bar”, later saying he heard McClain’s shoulder jump three times during the process, according to the indictment.
Officers continued to restrain McClain with handcuffs and by sitting on top of him, even as he lost and regained consciousness, according to the indictment. McClain’s statements that he could not breathe were dismissed by Roedema, according to the indictment.
McClain died six days later, on August 30, 2019, at Aurora University Hospital after being declared brain dead three days earlier, never having regained consciousness after being placed, still handcuffed, inside ambulance for transportation. His cause of death was listed in his original 2019 autopsy report as “undetermined”.
Rosenblatt was fired in July 2020 for failing to report photos of officers mocking McClain’s strangulation and for responding “haha” when he received the footage via text. The other officers and paramedics were suspended without pay pending trial.
In September of this year, the Adams County Coroner’s Office released an amended report which determined that McClain’s death was caused by complications from a 500mg dose of ketamine given to him without his consent by paramedics Cichuniec and Cooper once they arrived at the scene.
Responding to a report alleging numerous errors made by police officers in the death of Elijah McClain, the Aurora, Colorado police chief said in February that she had hosted an independent monitor from her department and was apologized to McClain’s family.
“At the end of the day, Elijah McClain should still be here today,” Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said at a press conference. “Nothing I can say here today or the changes I have made or the changes I will continue to make will bring it back and for that I am extremely sorry.”
Marcus Mumford tells Jimmy Fallon about his awkward encounter with Pope Francis
The pope will tell you clearly when your time is up!
Marcus Mumford has revealed his awkward encounter with Pope Francis during his recent trip to the Vatican.
The 35-year-old Mumford & Sons frontman was invited to meet the head of the Catholic Church and was excited about the rare experience as he ‘wanted to hear it’.
Mumford, along with a handful of other artists, attended the “Summit Vitae” at the Vatican this summer to start a dialogue about how to use the arts to foster a culture of hope and unity.
Towards the end of his visit, the “I Will Wait” hitmaker had the opportunity to pray with His Holiness.
Mumford approached a seated Pope Francis and knelt in reverence after standing in line. The Pope insisted that Mumford stand up, which caused Mumford to crouch uncomfortably over the Holy Father.
“The only thing he said to me was, ‘Do you want to pray for me?’ Mumford said during an interview on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” Friday, “Where I’m from, I’d love to! I clapped an arm on his shoulder and said a quick prayer for him.
After about eight seconds, Mumford recalled Pope Francis looking at his watch during prayer.
“He’s just doing a cheeky little watch check,” Mumford said, mimicking the encounter. “It was great!”
Video of the incident was captured by Mumford’s friend, which Fallon played on air for his audience, causing the set to burst into laughter at the awkwardness of the encounter.
Mumford was a good player about his strange encounter with the Pope.
“He meets so many people. It must be hard.
