Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving amid posting antisemitic film

Kash Patel, one of Donald Trump’s top advisers, testified before a federal grand jury in Washington on Friday about the former president’s unauthorized retention of government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Federal prosecutors’ questioning centered on Patel’s claims that documents the FBI found at the property were declassified while Trump was still president, as well as why the documents were removed from the House. Blanche, the source said.

Patel testified before the grand jury after the Justice Department granted him limited immunity this week, which ensured that he would not be prosecuted in the criminal investigation for his statements or information derived from them.

The decision to vaccinate Patel reflects the importance of his alleged declassification testimony and appears to mirror a decision to drop a potential case against him in order to secure evidence against a larger target such as Trump.

The status of the documents is important because if prosecutors can prove that those seized by the FBI during its search of Mar-a-Lago this summer were not declassified, it could bolster a potential obstruction case claiming Trump has used the claims as an excuse for why he did not return the records that had been subpoenaed.

Trump and advisers like Patel have repeatedly claimed since the Mar-a-Lago raid that the documents seized had been declassified, though no such evidence has emerged and Trump’s lawyers have not repeated the claims in court records, where they could face penalties for lying.

The Justice Department did not believe Patel would offer incriminating evidence against Trump. Still, federal prosecutors considered Patel — whom Trump named as a representative to the National Archives — a witness with insight into the former president’s actions.

The Guardian first reported that the Justice Department was considering granting Patel use immunity on Wednesday morning, before it was published later that day. The Washington Post earlier reported his appearance.

The Department of Justice is generally reluctant to grant immunity, especially in high-profile investigations that may set legal precedents, as it may make it more difficult to bring charges against the person in the future.

Approval must also come from higher echelons of the Justice Department, the guidelines say, and prosecutors’ preference for obtaining testimony is to have defendants plead guilty and then offer to cooperate for a reduced sentence.

The Justice Department authorized federal prosecutors to seek an immunity order after Patel appeared earlier this month before a federal grand jury hearing evidence in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, a said a source.

But Patel asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to a series of questions during the Oct. 13 appearance, the source said, though the basis for some is unclear; even if the documents were not declassified, making false public statements would probably not be a crime.

In the obstructionist investigation surrounding Trump by former special counsel Robert Mueller, for example, prosecutors concluded that the former president’s false claims about his campaign’s ties to Russia would have been criminal only if he had made them to Congress or the FBI.

In a statement, a spokesperson stressed that Patel had no choice but to testify before the grand jury despite his reservations: “His testimony was compelled over his objection by the only legal means available to the government – granting limited immunity”.