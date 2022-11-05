Northwood Football eliminates Monrovia in first round of playoffs – Orange County Register

Carlos Hernandez (7) of Monrovia maneuvers through the Northwood defense during the first round of the CIF-SS Division 8 football playoffs at Monrovia High School in Monrovia on Friday November 4, 2022. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Photographer collaborater)

MONROVIA – An attack-dominated game resulted in a huge play on defense as the Northwood High football team held off Monrovia 63-56 on Friday night in the first round of the Division 8 playoffs. southern section of the CIF.

Monrovia led the Northwood 38 with 55 seconds left. But a diving interception by Danial Kamel of a Brian Salazar pass that was deflected off the line of scrimmage sealed the game for Northwood.

Northwood (10-1) will now face the Grand Terrace-Harvard-Westlake winner next week.

Monrovia (8-3) ends its second straight season with a narrow and heartbreaking loss in the first round of the playoffs.

The Timberwolves and Wildcats were tied at 56 with just 2:25 left in the game. Northwood took over at 28 and wasted no time scoring. Quarterback Eugene Miyata hit Andrew Penrod on the left side. Penrod was close to the sideline but stayed in bounds and edged several Monrovia defenders for a 72-yard touchdown. It was Penrod’s fourth touchdown of the game. He finished with seven receptions for 164 yards.

Monrovia took over at their 20 with 2:08 remaining and marched to the Northwood 38 before the interception.

Impressive individual attacking numbers were put up by both teams. Northwood running back Adam Harper rushed for 195 yards on 32 carries and scored three touchdowns. Miyata completed 17 of 26 passes for 280 yards and six touchdowns. Ahmad Kazi caught five passes for 94 yards for the Timberwolves.

The Wildcats were led by Salazar, running back Marcel Jones and receiver Carlos Hernandez. Jones rushed for 170 yards on 19 carries and scored five touchdowns, including a 10-yard rush that closed Northwood’s lead at 56-54 with 2:32 left in the game. Salazar then hit Jacob Calnon for the 2-point conversion pass to tie the game at 56.

Salazar completed 18 of 29 passes for 439 yards and three touchdowns. All three were to Hernandez who caught eight passes for 236 yards.

The first half was an offensive explosion as Northwood led 42-28 at halftime. The two teams combined for a combined 685 yards and 10 touchdowns. Five players scored two touchdowns each.

The two Wildcat players to score multiple touchdowns in the first half were Jones and Hernandez. Jones started the scoring when he took a handoff and cut right for a 25-yard touchdown on the game-opening possession to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. His second touchdown came with 8:21 left in the second quarter when he took a pass to the left side for an 8-yard score that gave Monrovia a 28-21 lead.

Hernandez had a big first half, catching seven passes for 167 yards. His first touchdown came late in the first quarter when he passed his defender on the left side and caught a 32-yard pass off the heels of quarterback Brian Salazar to tie the game at 14.

His second touchdown was even more impressive. He took a screen pass and sprinted down the left side, blowing through defenders and breaking up a tackle for 66 yards early in the second quarter that tied the game at 21 and helped Monrovia keep pace effective Timberwolves offense.

Harper, Penrod and Kazi scored two touchdowns apiece for Northwood in that crazy first half. Harper rushed for 135 yards in the half. He had a 1-yard touchdown run and caught a screen pass for an 11-yard touchdown. Both came in the first quarter as Northwood led 21-14 at the end of the quarter.

Penrod and Kazi caught four touchdowns from Miyata. Kazi scored his first touchdown when he caught a 37-yard wide pass late in the first quarter as the Wildcats committed to stopping the run.

Kazi’s second touchdown came in the second quarter on a fourth-and-3 at the Monrovia 32. Miyata threw deep in the middle. Manny Viramontes got in front of Kazi and tipped the pass. However, he was sent back to Kazi who caught him for the touchdown that tied the game 28-28 with 5:07 left in the first half.

Penrod caught a 23-yard pass with 45 seconds left in the half to give Northwood a 35-28 lead when Miyata hit him on the right side with Penrod wide open.

Penrod’s second touchdown came moments later after the Timberwolves salvaged a short kickoff as Monrovia were unable to handle the ball. That gave Northwood the ball at Monrovia 31 with just 39 seconds left in the second quarter. Four plays later, Miyata found Penrod in the middle of the end zone with just nine seconds left before halftime to give Northwood two touchdowns.