Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes testifies at January 6 seditious conspiracy trial

Stewart Rhodes, leader of the militia known as the Oath Keepers, took the witness stand on Friday to testify in the Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial against himself and four other militia members.

Responding to questions from his defense attorney, Rhodes introduced the Oath Keepers as a civic service organization that provided relief to communities affected by natural disasters and served as security at conflict-prone protests.

Along with a group made up of some current and former members of law enforcement and the military, Rhodes, himself a disabled veteran, said his organization allows them to pursue their public service interests and feel as if they still had a purpose.

“The suicide rate is so high,” Rhodes said, seemingly emotional. “I don’t think the military is doing enough to let them transition from military to civilian life.”

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, center, speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington, June 25, 2017. Susan Walsh/AP, FILE

But as civil protests and riots unfolded across the country in 2020, the group began to attend more political events and speaking engagements. Rhodes explained this as an interest in protecting free speech regardless of political opinion, saying that at one point the group was involved in protecting a Black Lives Matter rally.

Rhodes himself acknowledged his strong political beliefs, which he called libertarian, having worked for Rep. Ron Paul and conducted post-9/11 civil liberties research while at Yale Law School.

“What I saw that bothered me was that the Bush administration was doing things very quickly that I knew were unconstitutional,” Rhodes said of federal law enforcement crackdown in response to the September 11 attacks.

Then in 2020, Rhodes grew concerned about restrictions and new policies put in place in response to the global pandemic. According to him, some of these restrictions and new protocols violated the constitution because they were enacted by local officials in executive positions and not by state legislators. This led him to believe that the 2020 election was not legitimate, he said, and that neither Trump nor Biden legally won.

US courts across the country have largely dismissed challenges to the legitimacy of the 2020 election and Rhodes’ theories remain without merit.

Members of the Oath Keepers militia, including Jessica Marie Watkins, left, who has since been charged by federal authorities for her role in the Capitol siege, stand on the east steps of the U.S. Capitol, January 6, 2021, in Washington. Jim Bourg/Reuters

For dozens of hours at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, prosecutors worked to reach the high bar of proving to the jury that the five defendants — Rhodes, Thomas Caldwell, Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson and Kelly Meggs — all engaged in a conspiracy to forcibly oppose the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power on January 6, 2021.

Judge Amit Mehta, overseeing the trial, said it was only the second time he had seen a defendant testify in a multi-defendant trial since he took office more than seven years ago.

Jurors have heard testimony from more than two dozen witnesses over the past month, ranging from law enforcement officials who investigated the group after Jan. 6, former members of the group who made deals advocacy with government, Capitol Police officials and officers. like Harry Dunn.

Prosecutors in the Oath Keepers trial officially closed their main case on Thursday after 19 days of presenting evidence against the five Oath Keeper members. Investigators meticulously documented the group’s actions both before, during and after the assault on the Capitol, using seized text messages, audio files and surveillance video to trace their steps and communications as, according to them, the group has become increasingly alert to their alleged plan to use force to prevent President Joe Biden from taking office.

What emerged was a very complex picture, prosecutors went into often granular detail – describing the group’s leadership structure, their financial records, arms purchases, even at one point presenting evidence that the group spent north of $400 at an Olive Garden the night of Jan. 6 where they allegedly “celebrated” the attack.

During cross-examination of government witnesses, lawyers sought to argue that prosecutors had exaggerated the group’s true intentions and misrepresented their words and actions as a conspiracy against the government.

Lawyers for the Oath Keepers offered some of their most direct defense on Thursday, saying the defendants had come to Washington to serve as security for other attendees of pro-Trump rallies that day.

Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of former President Donald Trump, invited Oath Keeper Kelly Meggs to Washington on Jan. 6 and had previously asked Rhodes for his people to act as his so-called “security detail” for the events. in Florida relying on their mutual connection to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Meggs would pick Stone up at the airport, stand by him at events and drive him back to the airport, according to Meggs’ defense attorney Stanley Woodward.

Defense attorney Brad Geyer cast his client, Oath Keeper Kenneth Harrelson, as an apolitical public servant who wanted to use his military experience to help others. He pointed out that Harrelson had been off social media since 2014 and hadn’t engaged in the same online vitriol that others had stirred up.

“He had no political objective that day,” Geyer said. “That’s what the evidence will show.”

Harrelson is accused of helping stock guns at a Virginia hotel as part of a so-called “Quick Reaction Force” in anticipation of the Jan. 6 violence. Geyer said Harrelson had never voted in a presidential election and didn’t know what the Electoral College was or how Congress worked. “Kenny is literally apolitical — no deep-seated position either way,” Geyer said.

Defense lawyers have previously said they expect their own presentations to stretch for at least another two to three weeks. The high-stakes lawsuits could have a significant impact not only on the other two seditious conspiracy cases that have yet to go to trial in the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 investigation, experts say, but also on the department’s comprehensive approach to countering extremist groups within the United States prone to using violence against the government.