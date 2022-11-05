News
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes testifies at January 6 seditious conspiracy trial
Stewart Rhodes, leader of the militia known as the Oath Keepers, took the witness stand on Friday to testify in the Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial against himself and four other militia members.
Responding to questions from his defense attorney, Rhodes introduced the Oath Keepers as a civic service organization that provided relief to communities affected by natural disasters and served as security at conflict-prone protests.
Along with a group made up of some current and former members of law enforcement and the military, Rhodes, himself a disabled veteran, said his organization allows them to pursue their public service interests and feel as if they still had a purpose.
“The suicide rate is so high,” Rhodes said, seemingly emotional. “I don’t think the military is doing enough to let them transition from military to civilian life.”
But as civil protests and riots unfolded across the country in 2020, the group began to attend more political events and speaking engagements. Rhodes explained this as an interest in protecting free speech regardless of political opinion, saying that at one point the group was involved in protecting a Black Lives Matter rally.
Rhodes himself acknowledged his strong political beliefs, which he called libertarian, having worked for Rep. Ron Paul and conducted post-9/11 civil liberties research while at Yale Law School.
“What I saw that bothered me was that the Bush administration was doing things very quickly that I knew were unconstitutional,” Rhodes said of federal law enforcement crackdown in response to the September 11 attacks.
Then in 2020, Rhodes grew concerned about restrictions and new policies put in place in response to the global pandemic. According to him, some of these restrictions and new protocols violated the constitution because they were enacted by local officials in executive positions and not by state legislators. This led him to believe that the 2020 election was not legitimate, he said, and that neither Trump nor Biden legally won.
US courts across the country have largely dismissed challenges to the legitimacy of the 2020 election and Rhodes’ theories remain without merit.
For dozens of hours at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, prosecutors worked to reach the high bar of proving to the jury that the five defendants — Rhodes, Thomas Caldwell, Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson and Kelly Meggs — all engaged in a conspiracy to forcibly oppose the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power on January 6, 2021.
Judge Amit Mehta, overseeing the trial, said it was only the second time he had seen a defendant testify in a multi-defendant trial since he took office more than seven years ago.
Jurors have heard testimony from more than two dozen witnesses over the past month, ranging from law enforcement officials who investigated the group after Jan. 6, former members of the group who made deals advocacy with government, Capitol Police officials and officers. like Harry Dunn.
Prosecutors in the Oath Keepers trial officially closed their main case on Thursday after 19 days of presenting evidence against the five Oath Keeper members. Investigators meticulously documented the group’s actions both before, during and after the assault on the Capitol, using seized text messages, audio files and surveillance video to trace their steps and communications as, according to them, the group has become increasingly alert to their alleged plan to use force to prevent President Joe Biden from taking office.
What emerged was a very complex picture, prosecutors went into often granular detail – describing the group’s leadership structure, their financial records, arms purchases, even at one point presenting evidence that the group spent north of $400 at an Olive Garden the night of Jan. 6 where they allegedly “celebrated” the attack.
During cross-examination of government witnesses, lawyers sought to argue that prosecutors had exaggerated the group’s true intentions and misrepresented their words and actions as a conspiracy against the government.
Lawyers for the Oath Keepers offered some of their most direct defense on Thursday, saying the defendants had come to Washington to serve as security for other attendees of pro-Trump rallies that day.
Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of former President Donald Trump, invited Oath Keeper Kelly Meggs to Washington on Jan. 6 and had previously asked Rhodes for his people to act as his so-called “security detail” for the events. in Florida relying on their mutual connection to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Meggs would pick Stone up at the airport, stand by him at events and drive him back to the airport, according to Meggs’ defense attorney Stanley Woodward.
Defense attorney Brad Geyer cast his client, Oath Keeper Kenneth Harrelson, as an apolitical public servant who wanted to use his military experience to help others. He pointed out that Harrelson had been off social media since 2014 and hadn’t engaged in the same online vitriol that others had stirred up.
“He had no political objective that day,” Geyer said. “That’s what the evidence will show.”
Harrelson is accused of helping stock guns at a Virginia hotel as part of a so-called “Quick Reaction Force” in anticipation of the Jan. 6 violence. Geyer said Harrelson had never voted in a presidential election and didn’t know what the Electoral College was or how Congress worked. “Kenny is literally apolitical — no deep-seated position either way,” Geyer said.
Defense lawyers have previously said they expect their own presentations to stretch for at least another two to three weeks. The high-stakes lawsuits could have a significant impact not only on the other two seditious conspiracy cases that have yet to go to trial in the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 investigation, experts say, but also on the department’s comprehensive approach to countering extremist groups within the United States prone to using violence against the government.
Tim Walz, Scott Jensen and other candidates head into a frenzied final weekend – with a national boost
With a boost from national party brass, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen headlined rallies Friday that will serve as kick-offs for a whirlwind weekend of campaigning before Tuesday’s election.
While Walz, the one-term Democrat, and Jensen, a physician and former state senator, sit atop every Minnesotan’s ballot, the list of offices up for election is nearly as large as possible, with every state constitutional office, all eight U.S. House seats, every seat in the state Legislature and a bevvy of county and local races and judicial seats facing voters.
And many of the top races are seen as potential nail-biters.
Why national attention?
This was evidenced by the rare appearance Friday, hours apart at the Minnesota Capitol, of both national party leaders taking the stage to urge supporters to get out the vote.
No Republican has won statewide office in Minnesota since former Gov. Tim Pawlenty was re-elected in 2006, and in recent years the national conventional wisdom has been that Minnesota was safely blue. As such, national Democrats wouldn’t see the need for their top emissary to come, while national Republicans wouldn’t see the value.
But that clearly wasn’t the view of either national party Friday, as Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison flew into the state to make brief appearances before jetting off to other battleground states.
“The fact that I’m coming back to Minnesota four days from an election means that there’s an opportunity to pick up this governorship if people come out and vote,” McDaniel told reporters.
Harrison downplayed the timing of his visit, claiming he had committed months ago to come, but only recently did it work out with his schedule. “You guys are making too much of this,” Harrison chuckled to reporters after being asked if his presence amounted to a “rescue mission” for the state’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor ticket.
Close races
Given the polarized state of the electorate, many of the same dynamics are in play for other races as well.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is running on his record of consumer protection and using his office’s limited criminal resources to address gun violence, faces a challenge from Republican Jim Schultz, an attorney in private practice who accuses Ellison of being anti-police and wants to vastly expand the office’s criminal prosecutions beyond its traditional scope defined in state law.
Secretary of State Steve Simon, who on Friday championed the state’s high-in-America voter turnout rate, is being challenged by Republican Kim Crockett, an attorney who has sought to cast doubt on the trustworthiness of state elections.
In the south metro’s 2nd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat, is in a rematch with Republican Tyler Kistner, whom she defeated in a hard-fought race in 2020. Kistner has sought to tie Craig to President Joe Biden, who suffers from low approval ratings amid an unsteady economy, touting endorsement from business groups. Craig has tried to cast herself as a moderate, touting her support from police groups, as well as her support of abortion rights.
The control of the state Legislature — currently split with a DFL-led House and a GOP-led Senate — will be determined by a relatively small — perhaps a dozen or so — hotly contest races. The implication of that, combined with the governor’s race, could impact a host of policies, from taxes to the environment.
Voters should expect TV, radio, newspapers, flyers at the front steps and social media feeds to be blanketed with ads, many disparaging opposing candidates, in the culmination of a year of breakneck fund raising and spending.
GOTV vs. persuasion
The stated purpose of Friday’s events was to rally party loyalists and foot soldiers to embark on a weekend of knocking on doors and encouraging like-minded relatives, friends and neighbors to make sure they vote: getting out the vote by rallying the base.
In any close race — and especially in a non-presidential election year when turnout is often low — such a numbers game can make the difference.
For Democrats, that will mean a special focus on Black and young voters in the Twin Cities — demographics with strong Democratic leanings who might not be as motivated to turn out for a midterm election. For Republicans, maximizing turnout means appealing to segments of white working-class voters who weren’t particularly engaged in politics until former President Donald Trump arrived on the scene.
In both cases, the message might be less important than the ground game of simply reminding people when, where and how to vote.
But there’s another source of votes: The relatively small pockets of independents, third-party supporters and centrist swing voters who, candidates hope, can be still be persuaded ho to vote.
Jensen and Walz say they’re going after those voters as well.
“It’s not an either/or proposition,” Jensen said Friday when asked about whether his focus would be on rallying the base or persuading undecided or persuadable voters. “It’s both.”
The Republicans’ core message, they believe, works for both. That message focuses on high crime and high inflation, two issues they believe they have support from many sectors. Jensen and Schultz claim support of many of the state’s largest police organizations.
For Democrats, the message has varied, with core themes including abortion rights and Democracy itself, a critique of the Trump-spawned falsehoods over the 2020 election, which he lost. On Friday, speeches highlighted a range of issues, from child care to LGBT rights.
“I haven’t lost faith in ‘One Minnesota,’” Walz said, recalling his 2018 campaign slogan premised on the idea that, despite the political climate, Minnesotans can come together.
Over the weekend, the schedules of many of the candidates, including Walz and Jensen, is heavy in the metro, and especially the suburbs, where those persuadable voters are believed to reside. Both men will start barnstorming events shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday; Walz’s day will start at first light, when he’ll briefly go deer hunting.
Saturday is first day of the state’s main season for hunting deer with guns.
Zack Wheeler looks to keep Phillies alive after rocky start to Game 2
HOUSTON — Considering how their best guns fared in this World Series, it’s somewhat surprising that the Phillies are still alive for a Game 6.
Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola combined to pitch three times, all to lackluster results. The Phillies defeated a Nola clunker to win Game 1 of the series against the Astros, but lost the other two games started by their aces.
Now the Phillies are desperate. A loss will end their season and what has been a magical ride from October to early November. On Saturday, they’ll hand the ball to Wheeler at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 and hope he can help extend the World Series to Game 7.
“I’m very proud of that,” Wheeler said Friday. “I’m just going to try to be a stopper and give our team one more chance after [Saturday]. It’s a must win and I hope I can give us the best chance.
The former Mets pitcher suffered a drop in speed, which was likely due to fatigue, when he started in Game 2. Wheeler was eliminated after allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits and three bases on balls in five innings.
Now Wheeler will start six days off in what will be his final appearance of the season, regardless. Wheeler kicked off a bullpen session Thursday that went off without a hitch, according to Phillies manager Rob Thomson. Wheeler also expressed confidence in his physical condition.
“The extra rest always helps, but the bullpen felt good and I think we’re on the right track,” Wheeler said.
“They’re a good team, but I hope I can control the ball a bit better this time around and that will put me in a better position.”
Ranger Suarez, who gave the Phillies their best outing with a starting pitcher in this series — five scoreless innings in Game 3 — would be available behind Wheeler in the event of an early problem. If the Phillies can win without using Suarez, he would be available to start Game 7. Otherwise, Thomson would turn to Nola for a short rest in a bullpen game.
Framber Valdez, who allowed just one earned run over 6 ²/₃ innings in Game 2, will return to the mound for the Astros for Game 6. The southpaw threw at a 1.42 ERA this post- season and gave Houston the kind of performances we expected from Wheeler and Nola.
The Astros will get two home games, if needed, in their bid for their second World Series title in six years. They got to that point on a power throw, which included a combined no-hitter in Game 4 before Justin Verlander and the bullpen handled the Phillies in Game 5.
Combined with the Phillies coming back from a five-run deficit in Game 1 and their five-homer playoff against Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 3, it was a compelling World Series.
“The quality has been good, but not great,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “Both teams had opportunities to win these games several times. We had runners on third base, less than two out. I thought there was going to be a big attacking game, which could still be the case in the games to come.
“But the throwing was good at times. The defense has been good most of the time. I think one of the keys to it all, on both sides, has been defense, so that was exciting. Everyone I’ve talked to, I mean, they’re nervous. My wife said her blood pressure had gone up. Everyone I’ve spoken to is having a great time watching. I think it’s good for baseball, so I’m excited to be back in Houston.
Widespread Twitter layoffs begin a week after Musk takeover
Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the company, raising grave concerns about chaos enveloping the platform and its ability to fight disinformation just days ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.
The speed and size of the cuts also opened Musk and Twitter to lawsuits. At least one was filed Thursday in San Francisco alleging Twitter has violated federal law by not providing fired employees the required notice.
The company had told workers by email that they would find out Friday if they had been laid off. It did not say how many of the roughly 7,500 employees would lose their jobs.
Musk didn’t confirm or correct investor Ron Baron at a Friday conference in New York when he asked the billionaire Tesla CEO how much money he would save after he “fired half of Twitter.”
Musk responded by talking about Twitter’s cost and revenue challenges and blamed activists who urged big companies to halt advertising on the platform. Musk hasn’t commented on the layoffs themselves.
“The activist groups have been successful in causing a massive drop in Twitter advertising revenue, and we’ve done our absolute best to appease them and nothing is working,” he said.
Some employees of the San Francisco-based company got clues about their pending dismissal when they lost access to their work accounts hours earlier. They and others tweeted messages of support using the hashtag #OneTeam. The email to staff said job reductions were “necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”
No other social media platform comes close to Twitter as a place where public agencies and other vital service providers — election boards, police departments, utilities, schools and news outlets — keep people reliably informed. Many fear Musk’s layoffs will gut it and render it lawless.
Several employees who tweeted about losing their jobs said Twitter also eliminated their entire teams, including one focused on human rights and global conflicts, another checking Twitter’s algorithms for bias in how tweets get amplified, and an engineering team devoted to making the social platform more accessible for people with disabilities.
Eddie Perez, a Twitter civic integrity team manager who quit in September, said he fears the layoffs so close to the midterms could allow disinformation to “spread like wildfire” during the post-election vote-counting period in particular.
“I have a hard time believing that it doesn’t have a material impact on their ability to manage the amount of disinformation out there,” he said, adding that there simply may not be enough employees to beat it back.
Perez, a board member at the nonpartisan election integrity nonprofit OSET Institute, said the post-election period is particularly perilous because “some candidates may not concede and some may allege election irregularities and that is likely to generate a new cycle of falsehoods.”
Twitter’s employees have been expecting layoffs since Musk took the helm. He fired top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, and removed the company’s board of directors on his first day as owner.
As the emailed notices went out, many Twitter employees took to the platform to express support for each other — often simply tweeting blue heart emojis to signify its blue bird logo — and salute emojis in replies to each other.
The sweeping layoffs will jeopardize content moderation standards, according to a coalition of civil rights groups, that escalated their calls Friday for brands to pause advertising buys on the platform. The layoffs are particularly dangerous ahead of the elections, the groups warned, and for transgender users and other groups facing violence inspired by hate speech that proliferates online.
Leaders with the organizations Free Press and Color of Change said they spoke with Musk on Tuesday, and he promised to retain and enforce election integrity measures already in place. But the mass layoffs suggest otherwise, according to Jessica González, co-CEO of Free Press.
González pushed back on Musk’s assertion that content moderation rules — an operation she said was already “dangerously under-resourced” — had not changed since his takeover.
“When you lay off reportedly 50% of your staff — including teams who are in charge of actually tracking, monitoring and enforcing content moderation and rules — that necessarily means that content moderation has changed,” González said.
As of Friday, Musk and Twitter had given no public notice of the coming layoffs, according to a spokesperson for California’s Employment Development Department. That’s even though the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification statute requires employers with at least 100 workers to disclose layoffs involving 500 or more employees, regardless of whether a company is publicly traded or privately held.
A lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in San Francisco on behalf of one employee who was laid off and three others who were locked out of their work accounts. It alleges Twitter violated the law by not providing the required notice.
The layoffs affected Twitter’s offices around the world. In the United Kingdom, Twitter would be required by law to give employees notice, said Emma Bartlett, a partner specializing in employment and partnership law at CM Murray LLP.
In the case of mass firings, failure to notify the government could “have criminal penalties associated with it,’ Bartlett said, adding that whether criminal sanctions are ever applied is another question.
The speed of the layoffs could also open Musk and Twitter up to discrimination claims if it turns out, for instance, that they disproportionally affected women, people of color or older workers.
Employment lawyer Peter Rahbar said most employers “take great care in doing layoffs of this magnitude” to make they are justified and don’t unfairly discriminate or bring unwanted attention to the company.
“For some reason, he seemingly wants to lay off half the company without doing any due diligence on what these people do or who they are and without any regards to the law,” Rahbar said.
The layoffs come at a tough time for social media companies, as advertisers are scaling back and newcomers — mainly TikTok — are threatening older platforms like Twitter and Facebook.
In a tweet Friday, Musk blamed activists for what he described as a “massive drop in revenue” since he took over Twitter late last week. He did not say how much revenue had dropped.
Big companies including General Motors, REI, General Mills and Audi have all paused ads on Twitter due to questions about how it will operate under Musk. Volkswagen Group said it is recommending its brands, which include Audi, Lamborghini and Porsche, pause paid activities until Twitter issues revised brand safety guidelines.
Musk last week sought to convince advertisers that Twitter wouldn’t become a “free-for-all hellscape” but many remain concerned about whether content moderation will remain as stringent and whether staying on Twitter might tarnish their brands.
In his tweet, Musk said “nothing has changed with content moderation.”
But Twitter advertisers have steadily declined since Musk agreed to buy Twitter in April, according to MediaRadar, which tracks ad buys. Between January and April, the average number of advertisers on Twitter was 3,350. From May through September, the number dropped to 3,100. Prior to July, more than 1,000 new advertisers were spending on Twitter every month. In July and August, that number dropped to roughly 200.
Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg said there is “little Musk can say to appease advertisers when he’s keeping the company in a constant state of uncertainty and turmoil, and appears indifferent to Twitter employees and the law.”
“Musk needs advertisers more than they need him,” she said. “Pulling ads from Twitter is a quick and painless decision for most brands.”
AP Business Writers Mae Anderson, Alexandra Olson and Ken Sweet in New York, James Pollard in Columbia, S.C., Frank Bajak in Boston and Danica Kirka in London contributed to this story.
Man claims police gang-raped him in 2022 World Cup host Qatar
A gay man identified only as ‘Ali’ told the British newspaper I that an attempted meeting in Qatar, which was to host the FIFA World Cup this month, ended with police gang-raping him and eventually deporting him.
Ali, a Filipino who had traveled to Qatar for work, said he planned to meet a Turk who also claimed to be gay in a hotel and found six policemen in the room. Talk to Ihe acknowledged that identifying as LGBT or any activity associated with homosexuality is illegal in the country, but questioned why the police felt the need to rape and torture him before his arrest.
FIFA and the Qatari government are facing a global wave of condemnation for allowing the small authoritarian Islamist regime to host the tournament, one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world. The controversy began as soon as FIFA announced that Qatar would host, as the desert nation’s climate is so dry and hot that asking athletes to play during the summer months when the World Cup usually takes place would pose a risk. serious for health. Qatari officials and FIFA responded to those concerns by moving the tournament to November – the temperature in Doha, the nation’s capital, is expected to be in the upper 80s and lower 90s Fahrenheit this week. The tournament is due to start on November 20.
Qatar has also faced an outcry from human rights activists for abusing foreign workers used to build stadiums and other facilities for the tournament. under the nation kafala system, employers control almost every aspect of a foreign worker’s life and often use this power to force them to work hard hours and withhold wages. Qatar has responded to criticism of what many activists describe as a system of slavery by carrying out mass arrests of protesting workers and deporting those who do not comply or try to draw attention to the issue.
Over the past month, Qatar officials have amped up complaints that the country has faced ‘unfair’ condemnation for its abysmal human rights record and is signaling football fans around the world that they will not be free from the abuse locals are used to if they attend the World Cup. . FIFA insisted, in defiance of human rights campaigners, that the Qatar World Cup would be “a celebration of diversity” and in June, considered LGBT Pride Month, claimed that the event would be open to everyone “regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, age, disability, sex characteristics, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression.
The I report focused specifically on abuses against LGBT people in the country, whether they were Qataris or foreigners. Qatar legally prohibits homosexuality and all extramarital sexual activity, and severely punishes women under Sharia legal structure.
Ali’s story indicated that the crackdown on suspected gay people went far beyond fines or jail time for those who violated rules of public behavior in routine entrapment operations designed to humiliate and torture LGBT people.
Ali said he decided to use a gay dating mobile phone app while in Qatar and a man identifying as a Turkish national messaged him and suggested they meet . He offered Ali 300 Qatari rials, or about $82, if he would wear a dress in his hotel room.
“When I saw the hotel, I went inside. It was the tenth floor. … I opened the door and walked in. There are six people,” he said, all of whom were police officers.
“They grabbed me and threw me on the bed. They started raping me. … All except the Turk [man] – he watched until they were done. He was laughing at me,” Ali recalled. “When they were done, they opened my bag and checked all my stuff, looking for evidence, saying, ‘He’s a prostitute, he’s gay’. So they had evidence.
Qatari officials then promptly expelled Ali.
Dr. Nasser Mohamed, an LGBT rights advocate who I described as the world’s only publicly exposed “gay Qatar”, explained that the men who raped Ali were likely part of Qatar’s “Preventive Security Department”, an agency separate from politics that acts as an “unbalanced mafia that goes [around] arrest people. »
“They go undercover, they pull people out of public places, just because they suspect them of being gay,” he explained, often targeting visibly gender nonconforming people, like men who have the long hair or wearing makeup.
FIFA responded to the report with a statement to I similar to his Pride Month statement, insisting that Qatari officials knew they could not treat World Cup spectators with the same brutality as they treat migrant workers or their own people.
“Qatar, as the host country, is fully aware of its responsibility to meet FIFA’s expectations and requirements with regard to human rights, equality and non-discrimination,” the statement said.
In October, the Qatari government issued a long list of rules for World Cup spectators which seemed to indicate that FIFA’s promise of leniency to football fans would not be fulfilled. Among Doha’s demands of World Cup tourists is for everyone to download spyware onto cellphones to allow the government to track all their data. Data experts responded to this announcement by suggesting that anyone traveling to the World Cup simply do not bring a mobile phone.
FIFA has done little in response to years of heartbreaking and deadly reports of abuse by foreign workers. Qatar has faced years of protests from workers who say employers simply refuse to pay their wages and the government offers them little recourse as foreign nationals. In August, Qatar rounded up 60 foreign workers protesting over their pay and arrested them for allegedly “breaking public safety laws” during peaceful protests. An estimated 30,000 foreign workers were used to build the World Cup facilities, often toiling in the oppressive desert heat for inhumane hours and paid little – if any – at all.
Investigations of abusive employers, reports years have documented, rarely result in meaningful action.
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, complained last week about global disgust over Qatar’s human rights record ahead of the sporting event.
“Since we won the honor of hosting the World Cup, Qatar has been subjected to an unprecedented campaign that no host country has ever faced,” Sheikh Tamim said, blaming rights campaigners of man” of inventions and double standards so fierce that it has sadly made many people question the real reasons and motives behind the campaign.
On Thursday, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the French newspaper The world that the human rights concerns were “attacks…by a very small number of people” who were simply “unfortunate”.
“The reality is that the world is looking forward to this celebration. Over 97% of the tickets were sold. Among the 10 countries that bought the most tickets, we find European countries such as France,” said Al Thani.
Al Thani appeared to blame bigotry for the outrage: “I think there are people who don’t accept that a small country in the Middle East is hosting such a global event.”
Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.
Francisco Lindor named Marvin Miller Man of the Year
Mets’ shortstop Francisco Lindor has been honored by his peers by being named the 2022 Marvin Miller Man of the Year. One of the MLBPA Players Choice awards, this one is given annually to the player who excelled on the field and in the community and is voted on by other players. Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers and Brent Suter of the Milwaukee Brewers were the other two nominees.
Lindor has long been active with the MLBPA as a representative with Cleveland, and he’s currently an alternate association player rep with the Mets. The Puerto Rico native is only the third Latin-American-born player to serve on the union’s executive subcommittee, following Carlos Villanueva and Elvis Andrus.
In his second season with the Mets, he became a valued clubhouse leader, helping guide the team through the highs and lows of a successful 101-win season. The culture of the clubhouse is important to Lindor as the Mets continue to build under new owner Steve Cohen, and the 28-year-old shortstop nicknamed “Mr. Smile” has been influential in helping foster positive change.
Lindor was one of the most valuable players on the field this season posting a 6.8 fWAR, the sixth-best in baseball and the fifth-best in the National League. He missed only a single game this season and slashed .270/.339/.449 with a .788 OPS and 26 home runs. Over the second half of the season, he was especially impactful, hitting .299 with a .830 OPS.
Off the field, Lindor has been active in helping with hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. When the island that many MLB players call home was hit by Hurricane Fiona in September, the Amazin’ Mets Foundation partnered with Team Rubicon and Global Empowerment Mission to aid with relief efforts. Lindor donated $50,000 to Team Rubicon and Mets owner and president of the Amazin’ Mets Foundation, Alex Cohen, pledged to match the donation through the foundation.
Lindor has long been involved in mentoring young people through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Boys and Girls Clubs and his former school, Montverde Academy in Montverde Florida. Last year, and in 2021 he donated $1 million to Montverde Academy in Florida and established the Francisco Lindor Scholarship Fund.
The award has been given each year since 1997 and Lindor is the second Mets player to win, with retired outfielder Curtis Granderson winning his first of three Marvin Miller Man of the Year Awards in 2016.
