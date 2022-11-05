Congressional investigators are searching for dozens of expensive souvenirs given to former President Donald Trump and his family members by foreign governments, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Officials Involved in Nolensville Ticket Fixing Scandal Apologize to Citizens
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – City of Nolensville officials issued an apology Thursday night for their role in a ticket-fixing scandal.
WSMV4 Investigates revealed how city police chief Roddy Parker was setting tickets for commissioners and how frustrated officers felt the chief was unfairly showing favoritism to commissioners.
Records show Parker changed Vice Mayor Wendy Cook-Mucci’s ticket to a warning and overturned Commissioner Lisa Garramone’s speeding ticket.
Cook-Mucci told WSMV4 Investigates that she did not recall the tickets and requested that a third party investigate the ticket fixing to show full transparency to citizens.
The Nolensville Council of Commissioners met Thursday night with citizens expressing support for the police chief and the commissioners or berating them for their behaviors.
Although neither Parker nor Garramone answered questions from WSMV4 Investigates, both addressed Citizens at the meeting.
Garramone, visibly crying as she made her statement, apologized knowing her ticket had been canceled but said nothing, believing the leader had the power to change the tickets.
“I never intended to get any special treatment as commissioner,” Garramone said.
Parker apologized to city staff and citizens saying he tried to keep the peace between the commissioners and the police force, but it “blew up in my face.”
The commissioners ultimately voted to have the district attorney review the ethics investigation into the ticket fixing, led by the city attorney, which found the chief and commissioners violated the ethics policies of the town.
Selena Gomez May Not Bear A Child Due To The Effect Of Her Bipolar Medication
30-year-old singer Selena Gomez has sought help for her deteriorating mental health and lupus, gladly she is recovering. Although her mental health is taking shape, the singer/actress says she may not have children due to the excess medication. Starting her entertainment career at just 10, Selena like most Hollywood kids was prone to depression and… Read More »Selena Gomez May Not Bear A Child Due To The Effect Of Her Bipolar Medication
Column: Cringeworthy commercial is ruining our appetite for Chicago Bulls telecasts
It’s a delicate subject to discuss.
And for weeks I’ve avoided bringing it up to spare readers from having to have a deep discussion on such a touchy subject.
But it’s something we all can relate to, whether we admit it or not, and after repeated assaults on my senses, I no longer can remain silent. Watching Chicago Bulls games will be a thing of the past for me if changes aren’t made soon.
I’m talking about the repeated airing of a commercial for the PointsBet Sportsbook app during Bulls telecasts on NBC Sports Chicago.
It’s a simple premise: The 30-second ad is meant to show the ease of betting on the app. It portrays a man who kind of resembles Aaron Rodgers in a bright, red-collared shirt. He’s sitting down looking at his phone and clicking away on what appear to be some surefire bets. We are supposed to assume he’s making a killing with virtually no effort whatsoever.
Well, perhaps some effort, though not the kind you can talk about in polite company. It’s clear this man is sitting on a toilet. The key evidence is the toilet paper dispenser in the background with the roll inexplicably inserted backward.
The message of the PointsBet ad is basically that you can bet on No. 1 Tennessee — or any team — while going No. 2.
It’s probably unfair to single out Bulls telecasts for airing this crappy (pun intended) ad. It’s on other NBC Sports Chicago programs as well. But as the only nonrebuilding Chicago sports team this winter, the Bulls are the only ones really watchable.
So Bulls fans are forced to watch the ad multiple times on game nights, often while eating dinner.
This is most unfortunate because in the ad, after the man cashes in his winning bets, his body moves forward slightly, and a brief, unexplainable noise can be heard in the background. A viewer only can deduce that he has, uh, dropped a deuce.
It’s a cringeworthy moment that sends you reaching for the remote. I’ve seen it enough to keep the remote handy when watching the Bulls so I can turn the channel before the big payoff (pun intended).
Why PointsBet believes anyone would want to take a load off (no pun intended) and watch a man defecating is anyone’s guess. PointsBet brand director Josh Powell explained the “Do It Live” ad campaign to gamblingnews.com, insisting that betting on the toilet is a common occurrence.
“We view the bathroom as the ultimate sanctuary where plenty of people leave the world behind, get out their phone and use the PointsBet app,” Powell said. “While our original creative vision was a bit out of the box for broadcast, at the end of the day, whether you want to admit it or not, loads of us have enjoyed the thrill of a cash-out while being king — or queen — of the porcelain.”
The version not shown on TV includes a full shot of the man with his pants down to his ankles, so maybe we’re lucky. The less revealing cut is shown on NBC’s network and digital channels, including NBC Sports Chicago, according to the report.
An NBC Sports Chicago spokesman on Friday deferred questions to PointsBet, declining to say when the ads will stop airing. PointsBet spokesman Patrick Sandusky said it hasn’t had any complaints and that people enjoy the ad. Everyone has different tastes, I suppose.
“It’s a tongue-in-cheek ad,” he said.
No pun intended. I think.
Sandusky added that the bathroom is a sanctuary where “a guy can collect his thoughts and kind of leave the world behind.” He agreed it was a “little out of the box” and said it was a coincidence the actor looks like Rodgers.
“When we shot it we didn’t know the Packers were also going to be in the toilet,” he said, pun intended.
I’m not naive. I understand people make bets while sitting on the toilet, just as they scroll through Twitter, Facebook and many other apps there. You might even be reading this column on some device, or with newspaper in hand like the old days, while sitting alone in your bathroom. We’ve all been there.
I don’t object to betting while sitting on the toilet, whether you look like Rodgers or not. Still, I feel as if it’s my duty (pun intended) to point out to NBC Sports Chicago that some viewers might be turned off by repeated visuals of a sports junkie on the john during every game.
It not only can ruin our appetite but our overall enjoyment of what NBA basketball is all about. We want to see high-flying dunks, not bricklaying. We want to see King James, not some Rodgers clone on the throne.
So please stop dumping (no pun intended) this commercial on helpless viewers. There’s enough crap on TV without having to watch someone actually doing it.
This weekend we’ll see the end of another onslaught of annoying ads, ones created by political candidates for the Tuesday election. Maybe this would be the right time for NBCSCH to announce it’s pulling the plug on the PointsBet ad and replacing it with a good, old-fashioned Nugenix ad featuring Frank Thomas.
We’re begging you, NBC Sports Chicago.
Just doo-doo it.
Erik ten Hag offers no guarantees to Harry Maguire as Manchester United star seeks to earn start against Aston Villa with World Cup in Qatar looming
Erik ten Hag has said he won’t start Harry Maguire to help his England hopes unless it’s for the benefit of Manchester United.
The centre-back has returned to contention at Old Trafford in recent weeks and was even named in the starting line-up for last weekend’s win over West Ham.
Despite making several appearances as a substitute, the 29-year-old has only started once in three months for United meaning the defender is seriously lacking in fitness.
With Gareth Southgate naming his squad next week, Maguire will be hoping to get some substantial minutes under his belt against Aston Villa and Fulham next week.
But when asked if Maguire would get the starts he dreamed of, Ten Hag said he would not make any decisions to benefit England.
He said: “We have to win as Manchester United, clearly, and I hope we play well and the England manager takes as many Manchester United players as possible into the squad.
Victor Lindelof has been named in the starting XI alongside Lisandro Martinez against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night and Ten Hag says he will have a tough decision to make regarding who will start at the heart of his defence.
Why?
Ten Hag quizzed on ‘laughable’ Maguire tactics as Man United come second in group
shock
Only one Chelsea player would break into Arsenal’s squad right now, says Jamie O’Hara
SLAMMED
LaLiga releases video outlining new European Super League plans in message to giants
Next
Chelsea target, Man City ace and ‘Kvaradona’: Messi’s brilliant replacements for PSG
Ha!
‘It’s going to be a hit on YouTube’ – The goalkeeper who took the penalty spot for the ball
dying tradition
TalkSPORT study highlights demise of matchday schedule in football
“I have to think about it,” Ten Hag said. “I have to see Aston Villa, and it’s going to be difficult because you don’t know, he’s a new manager. So I have to take a look and analyze this team, then we will have a choice.
“But, I just said, Licha (Martinez) and Victor, they played very well together in a few more games, but I also think of Licha and Harry on Sunday against West Ham United: also a clean sheet and they also did very well. do.
“It’s a choice I make. When I choose one, there is nothing against the other.
Takeoff’s Murder: Body Ready To Be Transported To Family With One Person Of Interest In Custody
Medical examiners have provided results on the death of 28-year-old rapper Takeoff. The cause of death has been confirmed as an obvious gunshot wound to the head. The Houston police department further concluded the manner of death as ‘homicide’. Reports say Takeoff’s body is ready to be transported to the family for funeral preparations. Meanwhile,… Read More »Takeoff’s Murder: Body Ready To Be Transported To Family With One Person Of Interest In Custody
Ex-Savage middle school principal sentenced for trying to hire girl in police sex sting
A former south metro middle school principal was sentenced Friday to 30 days in the county workhouse and three years of probation for trying to hire for sex a 15-year-old girl who actually was an undercover police officer working a sex trafficking and prostitution sting.
Mohamed Ali Selim, 38, of Lakeville, was arrested in St. Louis Park on May 17 and charged in Hennepin County District Court two days later with prostitution of someone he believed to be between 13 to 16 years old. He pleaded guilty Sept. 9.
Judge Julie Allyn sentenced Selim in line with a plea agreement, also ordering him to complete 30 days in the county’s sentence-to-serve program and pay a $1,000 special assessment.
Selim’s attorney Eric Olson said after the hearing that it was a fair resolution. “My client accepted responsibility, and he’s trying to move on with his life now,” Olson said.
At the time of his arrest, Selim was the principal at Eagle Ridge, a middle school in Savage he joined in July 2021 following two years as principal at William Byrne Elementary in Burnsville. His last day of employment with the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district was May 23.
According to the criminal complaint:
Selim responded to an online ad for prostitution on May 17 by texting the listed number. He connected with the undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old girl as part of the sting set up by local and state law enforcement.
The undercover officer provided rates to Selim, who replied that he could, “head over now for a hhr,” or half an hour.” He then called the undercover officer, who didn’t answer and called him back.
In a recorded phone conversation, the undercover officer told Selim that she was 15 years old and said, “it’s not a problem for me if you’re fine with it,” the charges state. “Defendant laughed and stated, “OK, that’s fine” and then asked “So, you’re 15?”
Selim said that she was too young, but then asked the officer where she was located. When she said St. Louis Park, Selim asked if she was affiliated with the police.
Although noting that her age made him nervous, Selim said that he could meet her to “spend some time together.” The conversation shifted back to text messages, with Selim telling the undercover officer to “let me know if I can come see you now. Please send the address.”
The undercover officer gave Selim an address and once there he called her, then messaged when she didn’t answer. She told him where to pick her up and when he got there, he was arrested.
“Defendant was distraught and made comments that his life/career was over,” the charges read.
According to his now-deleted LinkedIn profile, Selim previously worked as a sixth-grade teacher and dean of students at Global Academy, a charter school in Columbia Heights at the time, and as a math coordinator for the Harvest Network of charter schools in North Minneapolis.
Trump gifts from foreign leaders under scrutiny of House Oversight Committee
The eclectic list ranges from golf clubs given to Trump by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to a 2018 World Cup soccer ball gifted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, a gold-plated necklace of Horus, the ancient Egyptian god with a falcon’s head, offered by the Egyptian president. , a large Trump painting of the president of El Salvador and a $6,400 necklace of King Abdulaziz al Saud, a ceremonial honor of Saudi Arabia, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity. to discuss an ongoing matter. investigation.
The dozens of freebies are altogether worth around $50,000 or more, according to people familiar with the claim. The committee asked the archives to verify whether the gifts were among the items transferred from the White House at the end of Trump’s presidency, as required by law, according to people familiar with the request. The committee is also seeking records from Trump’s team about its record keeping, a Trump adviser said.
It is not clear why the Oversight Committee made the request for these specific items; a spokesperson for the committee declined to comment, except to say the investigation is ongoing. The Archives also declined to comment, and it’s unclear where the agency is trying to find these items and what gifts, if any, on the list were correctly accounted for.
A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment, nor did officials who have handled giveaways in the Trump administration.
The search comes as Trump faces an FBI investigation into whether he and his aides mishandled classified documents after agents recovered numerous documents from his Mar-a-Lago home, including highly detailed information. sensitive regarding China and Iran.
This summer, the The oversight committee launched its own investigation at the request of its chairwoman, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (DN.Y.), into whether Trump correctly followed the Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act, a 1966 law that prohibits presidents and other government officials from personally keeping gifts from strangers worth more than $415 unless they pay for them.
Under the law, there is no specific criminal penalty for someone who improperly retains gifts. But ethics experts said criminal action could be warranted depending on the circumstances.
“If you have an item of great value that you are required by law to turn over to the federal government and you don’t, I don’t know if that would preclude criminal action – we’ve never seen that done,” said Virginia Canter, chief ethics adviser at CREW, an ethics watchdog organization.
The Oversight Committee’s request to the records includes material that was received by members of Trump’s family but may not have been properly reported to the State Department; items that have been documented as potentially in the Trumps’ White House executive residence, West Wing, or other locations — for example, Trump Tower or Mar-a-Lago — near the end of the administration ; and items likely offered in 2020, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The New York Times first reported that the State Department could not fully account for the gifts Trump and other White House officials received during their final year in office because the White House did not provide the agency with a list of what officials received from foreign governments before leaving. Desk. The office was in “total disarray”, according to testimony collected by the committee.
Now, Maloney’s committee is looking to report on specific donations. The sprawling request sent to the Archives also includes an antique framed signed photo of Queen Elizabeth II; a marble slab commemorating the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem; dresses from Oman; a bust of Mahatma Gandhi; an Afghan rug; a crystal ball; and various jewelry, including diamond and gold earrings, depending on who is familiar with the request.
Typically, the White House Gifts Unit records all domestic and foreign gifts received by the president and first family, along with the valuation of the gift, according to a 2012 congressional research report. If an official wishes to keep a gift, he has the option of paying the full value.
Otherwise, the donation is transferred to the Archives where it is kept for the presidential libraries. Gifts intended for the White House residence are referred to the Parks Department of the Department of the Interior, and gifts not sent to the Archives or not retained by the President are sent to the General Services Administration.
In addition, the State Department’s Office of Protocol publishes an annual list of all gifts from a foreign government to a federal employee. According to information provided by the State Department, Trump “failed to comply with the law governing the reporting of foreign gifts” during his last year in office, Maloney wrote in June in a letter requesting a review of gifts from Trump to Acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall.
“The Department of State noted that during the Trump administration, the Office of Chief Protocol did not request from the White House a list of foreign gifts received in 2020. The Department is no longer able to obtain the required documents,” Maloney wrote to the Archives.
In that letter, Maloney requested all documents and information relating to gifts received by Trump or his family members during the last year of the Trump administration – including the location and value of gifts, identity of the donor and any reports on the gifts — as well as all communications between the Archives and Trump, his family members, and White House staff regarding foreign gifts.
The failure to account for gifts is part of a pattern of record-keeping practices by the Trump administration.
Numerous items identified as “gifts” were seized by the FBI during their search of the club and Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in August. It is unclear whether the seized gifts were given to Trump by foreign governments during his tenure and improperly transferred to Mar-a-Lago.
The Washington Post previously reported that White House officials in the final days of the Trump presidency raised concerns that some of the gifts Trump received as president still remained in the White House rather than to be properly delivered to the National Archives.
Trump took a number of items with him when he left the White House, including a model of the Air Force One redesign he had proposed and a mini model of one of the black slats of the border wall that featured an engraved plaque on top, The Post previously reported. When the National Archives recovered 15 boxes of Mar-a-Lago documents in January, they recovered correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Trump had once described as “love letters.”
“This president was very keen on keeping things clean,” said a former Trump White House staffer who was involved in handling the records and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. “Memories and gifts are a big thing with him. Throughout his life, he created memories.
Former White House chief of staff John Kelly said that when he worked for Trump, the president always wanted to keep gifts from foreign leaders. Kelly said that although he instructed staff to follow the process for registering gifts from foreign leaders, when Trump was given the opportunity to purchase the gifts, he was adamantly against paying for them.
“He said, ‘They gave me this, these are my gifts,’” Kelly said, recounting her conversation with Trump. “But I would say, ‘No sir, they gave that to the President of the United States. You should consider this as an official gift from a country. He would be totally against it. He was adamant that these were his gifts and he couldn’t understand why he couldn’t keep these gifts.
“I never remember him buying anything,” Kelly added.
