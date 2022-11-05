News
Overseas Congress Leader Himanshu Vyas Quits Party Ahead of Gujarat Assembly Elections
Himanshu Vyas. Twitter/ @vyashimanshu
In a major setback in Congress ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat, Himanshu Vyas quit the party on Saturday. The Chief of Gujarat was the Secretary and Head of the Overseas Congress.
Himanshu Vyas resigned from his post and party membership on Saturday.
In a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, he wrote, “I hereby resign from my duties as All India Congress Committee Secretary and Overseas Congress Manager. I am also resigning from the list of senior party members.
Congress on Friday announced its first slate of 43 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections, fielding MP Rajya Sabha Amee Yagnik from Ghatlodia constituency, currently held by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
With contributions from agencies
North Korea fires missiles at sea amid US-S. Exercises in Korea
Seoul, South Korea — South Korea’s military said North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, adding to its barrage of weapons demonstrations this week that have heightened tensions in the region.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Saturday the missiles flew about 130 kilometers (80 miles) toward the North Western Sea.
North Korea launched dozens of missiles into the sea this week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings in northern Japan, and flew fighter jets inside its territory . North Korea described its military actions as an appropriate response to combined air exercises between the United States and South Korea, which it called “military confrontation hysteria” by the United States.
The United States flew two B-1B supersonic bombers on Saturday over South Korea in the final days of joint exercises, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea as it intensifies its activities. of testing.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The previous AP story is below:
The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over allied South Korea in a massive combined air exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea at during its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week which has heightened tensions in the region.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry said at least one B-1B bomber will take part on the final day of a joint U.S.-South Korean air force exercise that ends on Saturday. South Korean and US military officials did not immediately provide further details.
The “Vigilant Storm” exercise, which involved around 240 fighter jets, including advanced F-35 fighter jets from both countries, sparked an angry reaction from North Korea. The North launched dozens of missiles into the sea this week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings in northern Japan, and flew its own fighter jets inside its territory.
On Friday night, North Korea’s foreign ministry described the military actions as an appropriate response to Vigilant Storm, which it called a display of US “military confrontation hysteria”. He said North Korea would respond with the “toughest reaction” to any attempt by “hostile forces” to encroach on its sovereignty or security interests.
B-1B flyovers had been a familiar show of force during past periods of tensions with North Korea. The planes last appeared in the region in 2017, in another provocative run at North Korean weapons demonstrations. But overflights had been halted in recent years as the United States and South Korea halted large-scale exercises to support the Trump administration’s diplomatic efforts with North Korea and because of COVID-19.
Allies resumed large-scale training this year as North Korea ramped up its weapons testing at a record pace, exploiting a split in the UN Security Council left open by Russia’s war on Ukraine. as a window to accelerate the development of armaments.
North Korea hates such point-blank displays of US military power. The North continued to describe the B-1B as a “nuclear strategic bomber” although the aircraft switched to conventional armament in the mid-1990s.
Vigilant Storm was originally scheduled to end on Friday, but the allies decided to extend the training until Saturday in response to a series of North Korean ballistic launches on Thursday, including an ICBM that triggered evacuation alerts and stopped trains in northern Japan.
Thursday’s launches came after the North fired more than 20 missiles on Wednesday, the most it had launched in a single day. The launches came after senior North Korean military official Pak Jong Chon issued a veiled threat of nuclear conflict with the United States and South Korea over their joint exercises, which the North says are rehearsals for a possible invasion.
South Korea also dispatched around 80 military aircraft on Friday after tracking around 180 flights of North Korean warplanes inside North Korean territory. The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korean warplanes had been detected in various areas inland and along the country’s east and west coasts, but did not come particularly close. from the Korean border. The South Korean military spotted about 180 flight tracks from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., but it was not immediately clear how many North Korean planes were involved and whether any may have flown more than once.
In Friday’s statement attributed to an unidentified spokesperson, North Korea’s foreign ministry said the United States and South Korea had created an “unstable atmosphere” in the region with their military exercises. He accused the United States of mobilizing its allies in a campaign using sanctions and military threats to pressure North Korea to disarm unilaterally.
“Sustained provocation will necessarily be followed by sustained counter-action,” the statement said.
North Korea has launched dozens of ballistic missiles this year, including several ICBMs and an intermediate-range missile flown over Japan. South Korean officials say there are indications North Korea could detonate its first nuclear test device since 2017. Experts say North Korea is trying to force the United States to agree to it as a nuclear power and seeks to negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House stabbing in NYC leaves boss injured, NYPD seeks attacker
A woman dining at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan stabbed a male customer after becoming enraged after her argument with an employee on Friday night, police said.
The 24-year-old began bickering with an employee at the upscale Midtown steakhouse just after 10 p.m. – and made such a scene that he disturbed diners at nearby tables, including two women having a meal together who told him to calm down, according to cops and sources.
When he didn’t, one of the ladies grabbed a steak knife and stabbed him in the back, police sources said.
She and her friend then fled on foot – without paying their bill, sources said. They were last seen heading east on West 51st Street.
The man was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell in stable condition and is expected to survive.
Police were looking for the alleged attacker, who was described as black with a fair complexion and wearing a black jumpsuit.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House did not respond to calls from the Post Friday night.
Phillies fan evacuation plan fails as security ends its field run
A Phillies jumped onto the field in Game 5 of the World Series, but his escape plan left much to be desired as he easily fell into the hands of security.
The fan wearing a Chase Utley jersey pranced into the outfield for a few seconds at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia before security began approaching multiple vectors.
The sixth-inning hiatus, however, did not last long. As security closed in, the fan attempted a desperate lunge toward the backfield wall, seemingly hoping to drive the fence back into the stands.
But it was a vain hope as he fell back onto the pitch and into the hands of security.
Might be harsh, but if the streaker at the Phillies game messed up Alvarado’s groove and the Astros scored less than the chair wouldn’t have been enough
pic.twitter.com/dvq2E38aNo
— Kyle (@kylepaganCB) November 4, 2022
World Series Streaker pic.twitter.com/buoHRoiJbn
— Gavin McHugh (@gavinmchughh) November 4, 2022
According to reports, fans began chanting that the runner was an “A**hole” for interrupting the Phillies’ roll. The home team lost by one point, 3-2, for Game 5, giving the Houston Astros a 3-2 advantage going into Game 6.
Game 6 of the 2022 World Series will be played in Houston on Saturday, where the Astros could win it all. Otherwise, it will be in game 7.
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston
Imran Khan’s party holds nationwide protests after assassination attempt
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), staged protests across the country on Friday, blocking roads and clashing with police in some areas.
khan was shot in the leg on Thursday in an apparent assassination attempt after he reached halfway through his “long march” by truck to the national capital of Islamabad, in a bid to force a snap election so he could return to power.
Khan aides said on Friday that the protests have spread far beyond Khan’s ‘long march’ route and will continue until his ‘demand is met’ for his successor Shehbaz Sharif to step down. .
Sharif became prime minister after ousting Khan with a vote of no confidence in parliament, continuing the uninterrupted 75 years of tradition Pakistani Prime Ministers are being fired from office in various ways before the end of their term.
Khan was later charged with terrorism for threatening revenge against various officials, including a judge, once he regained power. In October, he was banned from holding public office for five years because he failed to properly report expensive gifts he received from strangers, a decision that was later overturned to leave him continue to run for office pending appeals.
Khan runs for all office, all at once – his strategy to win back the prime minister’s office is to run as the sole PTI candidate in every legislative race. Since this week, he has personally accumulated seven seats in Parliament. Under Pakistani law, it is legal for a single person to run for and win multiple seats in the Legislative Assembly, but they must choose one to retain and relinquish the others before Parliament convenes.
Reuters reported Khan’s supporters began protesting near the Wazirabad site where Khan was shot on Thursday and near Lahore hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries. Street actions radiated to other cities from there, some of them featuring violence and vandalism.
Road blockages were reported in many places in Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi, some of them featuring burning tires. The Punjab governor’s office was pelted with rocks, “destroying security cameras and barriers”.
#Pakistan #AttackonImrankhan #Demonstration PTI workers against attack on Imran Khan in Faizabad, police shelling#LongMarchConspiracyExposed pic.twitter.com/FqnBdqE3iz
— Sumit Chaudhary (@SumitDefence) November 4, 2022
“It can’t stop. People are very angry, it will get more intense,” a Khan supporter told Reuters while waving a PTI flag.
Other Pakistanis who spoke to Reuters decried the protests and questioned why Khan, who is believed to be recovering well from his gunshot wounds, did not issue a statement asking his supporters to calm down. Wazirabad in particular appears very nervous, especially as the truck Khan was driving on his march to Islamabad is still parked at the scene of the attack while police complete their investigation, turning the site into a magnet for supporters. angry at PTI.
Khan did make a statement through his party officials, but far from being conciliatory or appeasing, he accused Prime Minister Sharif, his Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and intelligence officer Major General Faisal Naseer of conspiring to assassinate him.
Khan demanded the immediate resignation of all three, threatening protests to continue if his demands are not met. As of Friday afternoon, he had produced no evidence to support his claims.
“The federal government has hatched a plot to kill Imran Khan. Hired assassin Rana Sanaullah and the federal government have brought the country to the brink of civil war,” said Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, former interior minister and close associate of Khan.
“You’ve crossed our red line…now face the music,” PTI Senior Member Pervez Khattak said Friday.
Sanaullah replied blaming the PTI for choosing a “path of destruction” and accusing the party’s combative rhetoric of inspiring violence. He said the Shiraz administration planned to “counter those forces that fuel intolerance”.
Khan gave a brief video address on Friday in which he said he was hit by four bullets. Earlier reports said he was hit twice, in the leg and thigh. He also claimed that two shooters were involved in the attack and one person was killed.
#LOOK | Former Prime Minister of Pakistan #Imran Khan said he was hit by four bullets, during his first address to the nation after the shooting at his rally in Wazirabad, Pakistan, yesterday.
(Video source: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) pic.twitter.com/TWaa6ipLLy
— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022
Khan said during his video address that he would suspend his protest “march” across the country until he recovers.
“I will give a call to march on Islamabad once I get better,” he said.
Russian-Ukrainian War Live: Moscow struggles to train conscripts as officers and trainers have already been killed, says UK | Ukraine
Russia scrambles to train 300,000 conscripts as experienced officers and trainers have already been killed, UK says
The 300,000 troops Putin has drafted into the mobilization campaign provide “little additional offensive combat capability” as the Russian military struggles to train them, British intelligence has reported.
In its daily briefing, the UK Ministry of Defense said troops were deployed with “little or no training”.
This is partly due to a shortage of ammunition and facilities and partly because many experienced officers and trainers have already died, the Defense Ministry added.
It said:
The Russian armed forces had already been asked to train the 300,000 soldiers necessary for its “partial mobilization”, announced on September 21, 2022.
These problems will be compounded by the regular additional fall annual conscription cycle, announced September 30, 2022 and beginning November 1, 2022, which is expected to typically attract an additional 120,000 people.
Newly mobilized conscripts probably have minimal training or no training at all. Experienced officers and trainers were deployed to fight in Ukraine and some were likely killed in the conflict.
Russian forces are conducting training in Belarus due to a shortage of training personnel, ammunition and facilities in Russia. Deploying forces with little or no training provides little additional offensive combat capability.
Key events
Ukrainian forces using captured weapons fired on Russian targets near the key eastern town of Bakhmut on Friday as fighting dragged on in an area Moscow is scrambling to capture.
Reuters reported that Russian forces have repeatedly launched attacks on nearby Bakhmut and Avdiivka in the Donetsk region to the east, but are repelled with what Kyiv says are heavy casualties.
“Last week there was some very intense fighting… there’s a lot of it. [Russians]both people and equipment,” said a soldier who gave his name only as Moriak, the Ukrainian word for sailor.
Reuters reporters saw a captured Russian T-80 tank and a 2S23 Nona SVK self-propelled mortar, now controlled by Ukrainian crews, fire at targets outside Bakhmut.
The Ukrainian military says the two were seized in March and took months to refit. The eight-wheeled Nona – commanded by Moriak – has a 120mm mortar capable of firing a maximum of 10 rounds per minute.
They left us this gift, and it went high, very high [precision]and it’s now working against them, it’s helping us push them back.
Bakhmut has been a major target for Russian armed forces in a slow advance through the Donetsk region since Russia captured the industrial towns of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in June and July.
Washington accuses Moscow of trying to ‘freeze’ Ukraine into submission
The United States has accused Russia of wanting to “freeze” Ukraine into submission because it failed to win on the battlefield.
Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukrainian energy infrastructure with explosive missiles and drones while Kyiv forces advanced against Moscow troops in the east and south of the country.
Agence France-Presse also reported that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Thursday that Russia’s campaign against Ukraine’s energy grid had left about 4.5 million people without power.
US Secretary of State, Antoine Blinkensaid on Friday after the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Germany:
President Putin seems to have decided that if he cannot take over Ukraine by force, he will try to freeze and subjugate it.
Senior diplomats from the world’s wealthiest countries have agreed on a structure to channel aid to Ukraine to replace infrastructure targeted by Russia after holding two days of talks in the German city of Muenster .
The United States is also examining options to remedy the damage.
President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met with Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday to reaffirm US support for Ukraine.
Sullivan told a press conference in Kyiv that Ukraine had “an acute need for air defense at this critical time”.
The Pentagon has announced it will fund the refurbishment of T-72 tanks and Hawk surface-to-air missiles as part of a $400 million security assistance program for Ukraine, helping total to more than $18.2 billion since the February invasion.
Summary
Hello and welcome to the Guardian’s ongoing live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Here’s a look at the latest developments as it barely passes 9 a.m. in the capital, Kyiv.
-
Vladimir Putin says civilians still living in Russia’s annexed Kherson province must be ‘evacuated’ of the conflict zone, amid suggestions that Russian forces may be preparing to abandon the western bank of the Dnipro River. The Russian president’s comments came amid growing speculation that Moscow is trying to hold the city of Kherson itself – the largest urban area under Russian occupation – at all costs.
-
A 24-hour curfew has been imposed in the city of Khersonwhich is part of the Ukrainian province that Russia annexed in September.
-
NATO released footage of its latest nuclear exercise in northwest Europethe majority of its exercises taking place at least 1,000 km from the Russian borders, over Belgium, the North Sea and the United Kingdom.
-
Russia wants West to ease restrictions on state agricultural lender Rosselkhozbank to facilitate Russian grain exports, according to four sources familiar with the request.
-
Xi Jinping and Olaf Scholz condemned Russian threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, with both leaders expressing their desire to see the conflict end. The Chinese president stressed the need for greater cooperation between China and Germany in “times of change and turmoil”, while the German chancellor said that Moscow risked “crossing a line” if it used atomic weapons, during his first meeting with Xi.
-
The United States announced $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine, including refurbishing the Czech Republic’s T-72 tanks and missiles for Hawk air defenses that could be used against Russian drones and cruise missiles. The package brought US military aid to Kyiv to more than $18.2 billion since the Russian invasion in February.
-
American talk show host David Letterman traveled to Kyiv to interview Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Netflix made the announcement on Twitter, saying the Ukrainian president will appear in an upcoming episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.
-
The National Postal Service of Ukraine issued a commemorative message war stamp dedicated to the strike on the Crimean bridge last month that sparked celebrations across the country.
-
Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister, and his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, discussed the situation in Belarus and agreed on the need to continue sending a strong message to Russia that bullying would not work, according to a statement from Sunak’s office.
-
Indian IT services company Infosyswhose wife of the British Prime Minister receives £11.5 million in annual dividends, is still operating from Moscow eight months after the company announced it was pulling out. The company maintains a staffed office and pays contractors in the Russian capital to perform IT services for a global client, although a spokesperson said they were seeking to end the deal.
Bulletproof equipment for schools built by Missouri company
Executive Wood Products founder Paul Alexander showed 5 On Your Side a steel-reinforced, bulletproof whiteboard.
SULLIVAN, Mo. — The new reality in schools: How are administrators protecting students and staff from active shooters?
A Sullivan, Missouri company is on a mission to equip school districts with protective tools that double as classroom furniture or equipment.
Paul Alexander is the founder and CEO of Executive Wood Products. He showed 5 On Your Side what is known in educational circles as a whiteboard. The four-by-six-foot model is functional — half is covered in a plush material you can push thumbtacks into. But below the surface is the Level III steel of the National Institute of Justice.
“We shot it,” Alexander said. “You can see every caliber weapon we fired it with – 40 caliber, 9mm, AK-47, AR-15, Colt M16 – it’s a machine gun.”
He twirled the whiteboard. There’s no trace of bullet holes on the other side.
“Nothing came,” said Alexander. “When the projectile enters, it absorbs the projectile. So he goes in and hits the steel. The steel stops the projectile or bullet. It’s completely safe. If a teacher goes behind the sign, a school shooter continues to shoot through, thinking they are going to shoot that person. Well, he can’t shoot through the panel because it’s completely anti-ballistic. He empties his magazine. And now he is no longer an active shooter.
Alexander said his company does business all over the United States and 45 other countries.
“I’m not going to give you the names of the schools that buy our products because I don’t want anyone to know where they are,” he said. “I want them to be as innocuous as possible. I want the active shooter to think they can shoot through them, because that’s what saves lives.
This gives the advantage to the schools.
Alexander also showed 5 On Your Side a scale model of a ballistic-reinforced grandstand or lectern.
“This is designed to go in the entrance of a building,” he said. “It provides a workstation for a school resource officer or a marshal in a courthouse.”
In another part of his factory, Alexander showed us a life-size bulletproof version of what appears to be a wooden desk. There are several bullet holes.
“It’s the first product we started making as anti-ballistic,” he said. “In one test, we shot it 47 times with an AK-47.”
He paused, referring to the bullet holes in the wooden facade.
“He never penetrated,” he said.
