The alleged Taiwanese head of a major telecommunications fraud syndicate was set to be extradited from Poland to China last month – a coup for Beijing’s international policing operations and its extensive efforts to track down the fugitives.
Phillies fan evacuation plan fails as security ends its field run
A Phillies jumped onto the field in Game 5 of the World Series, but his escape plan left much to be desired as he easily fell into the hands of security.
The fan wearing a Chase Utley jersey pranced into the outfield for a few seconds at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia before security began approaching multiple vectors.
The sixth-inning hiatus, however, did not last long. As security closed in, the fan attempted a desperate lunge toward the backfield wall, seemingly hoping to drive the fence back into the stands.
But it was a vain hope as he fell back onto the pitch and into the hands of security.
According to reports, fans began chanting that the runner was an “A**hole” for interrupting the Phillies’ roll. The home team lost by one point, 3-2, for Game 5, giving the Houston Astros a 3-2 advantage going into Game 6.
Game 6 of the 2022 World Series will be played in Houston on Saturday, where the Astros could win it all. Otherwise, it will be in game 7.
Imran Khan’s party holds nationwide protests after assassination attempt
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), staged protests across the country on Friday, blocking roads and clashing with police in some areas.
khan was shot in the leg on Thursday in an apparent assassination attempt after he reached halfway through his “long march” by truck to the national capital of Islamabad, in a bid to force a snap election so he could return to power.
Khan aides said on Friday that the protests have spread far beyond Khan’s ‘long march’ route and will continue until his ‘demand is met’ for his successor Shehbaz Sharif to step down. .
Sharif became prime minister after ousting Khan with a vote of no confidence in parliament, continuing the uninterrupted 75 years of tradition Pakistani Prime Ministers are being fired from office in various ways before the end of their term.
Khan was later charged with terrorism for threatening revenge against various officials, including a judge, once he regained power. In October, he was banned from holding public office for five years because he failed to properly report expensive gifts he received from strangers, a decision that was later overturned to leave him continue to run for office pending appeals.
Khan runs for all office, all at once – his strategy to win back the prime minister’s office is to run as the sole PTI candidate in every legislative race. Since this week, he has personally accumulated seven seats in Parliament. Under Pakistani law, it is legal for a single person to run for and win multiple seats in the Legislative Assembly, but they must choose one to retain and relinquish the others before Parliament convenes.
Reuters reported Khan’s supporters began protesting near the Wazirabad site where Khan was shot on Thursday and near Lahore hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries. Street actions radiated to other cities from there, some of them featuring violence and vandalism.
Road blockages were reported in many places in Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi, some of them featuring burning tires. The Punjab governor’s office was pelted with rocks, “destroying security cameras and barriers”.
“It can’t stop. People are very angry, it will get more intense,” a Khan supporter told Reuters while waving a PTI flag.
Other Pakistanis who spoke to Reuters decried the protests and questioned why Khan, who is believed to be recovering well from his gunshot wounds, did not issue a statement asking his supporters to calm down. Wazirabad in particular appears very nervous, especially as the truck Khan was driving on his march to Islamabad is still parked at the scene of the attack while police complete their investigation, turning the site into a magnet for supporters. angry at PTI.
Khan did make a statement through his party officials, but far from being conciliatory or appeasing, he accused Prime Minister Sharif, his Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and intelligence officer Major General Faisal Naseer of conspiring to assassinate him.
Khan demanded the immediate resignation of all three, threatening protests to continue if his demands are not met. As of Friday afternoon, he had produced no evidence to support his claims.
“The federal government has hatched a plot to kill Imran Khan. Hired assassin Rana Sanaullah and the federal government have brought the country to the brink of civil war,” said Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, former interior minister and close associate of Khan.
“You’ve crossed our red line…now face the music,” PTI Senior Member Pervez Khattak said Friday.
Sanaullah replied blaming the PTI for choosing a “path of destruction” and accusing the party’s combative rhetoric of inspiring violence. He said the Shiraz administration planned to “counter those forces that fuel intolerance”.
Khan gave a brief video address on Friday in which he said he was hit by four bullets. Earlier reports said he was hit twice, in the leg and thigh. He also claimed that two shooters were involved in the attack and one person was killed.
Khan said during his video address that he would suspend his protest “march” across the country until he recovers.
“I will give a call to march on Islamabad once I get better,” he said.
Russian-Ukrainian War Live: Moscow struggles to train conscripts as officers and trainers have already been killed, says UK | Ukraine
Russia scrambles to train 300,000 conscripts as experienced officers and trainers have already been killed, UK says
The 300,000 troops Putin has drafted into the mobilization campaign provide “little additional offensive combat capability” as the Russian military struggles to train them, British intelligence has reported.
In its daily briefing, the UK Ministry of Defense said troops were deployed with “little or no training”.
This is partly due to a shortage of ammunition and facilities and partly because many experienced officers and trainers have already died, the Defense Ministry added.
It said:
The Russian armed forces had already been asked to train the 300,000 soldiers necessary for its “partial mobilization”, announced on September 21, 2022.
These problems will be compounded by the regular additional fall annual conscription cycle, announced September 30, 2022 and beginning November 1, 2022, which is expected to typically attract an additional 120,000 people.
Newly mobilized conscripts probably have minimal training or no training at all. Experienced officers and trainers were deployed to fight in Ukraine and some were likely killed in the conflict.
Russian forces are conducting training in Belarus due to a shortage of training personnel, ammunition and facilities in Russia. Deploying forces with little or no training provides little additional offensive combat capability.
Key events
Ukrainian forces using captured weapons fired on Russian targets near the key eastern town of Bakhmut on Friday as fighting dragged on in an area Moscow is scrambling to capture.
Reuters reported that Russian forces have repeatedly launched attacks on nearby Bakhmut and Avdiivka in the Donetsk region to the east, but are repelled with what Kyiv says are heavy casualties.
“Last week there was some very intense fighting… there’s a lot of it. [Russians]both people and equipment,” said a soldier who gave his name only as Moriak, the Ukrainian word for sailor.
Reuters reporters saw a captured Russian T-80 tank and a 2S23 Nona SVK self-propelled mortar, now controlled by Ukrainian crews, fire at targets outside Bakhmut.
The Ukrainian military says the two were seized in March and took months to refit. The eight-wheeled Nona – commanded by Moriak – has a 120mm mortar capable of firing a maximum of 10 rounds per minute.
They left us this gift, and it went high, very high [precision]and it’s now working against them, it’s helping us push them back.
Bakhmut has been a major target for Russian armed forces in a slow advance through the Donetsk region since Russia captured the industrial towns of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in June and July.
Washington accuses Moscow of trying to ‘freeze’ Ukraine into submission
The United States has accused Russia of wanting to “freeze” Ukraine into submission because it failed to win on the battlefield.
Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukrainian energy infrastructure with explosive missiles and drones while Kyiv forces advanced against Moscow troops in the east and south of the country.
Agence France-Presse also reported that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Thursday that Russia’s campaign against Ukraine’s energy grid had left about 4.5 million people without power.
US Secretary of State, Antoine Blinkensaid on Friday after the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Germany:
President Putin seems to have decided that if he cannot take over Ukraine by force, he will try to freeze and subjugate it.
Senior diplomats from the world’s wealthiest countries have agreed on a structure to channel aid to Ukraine to replace infrastructure targeted by Russia after holding two days of talks in the German city of Muenster .
The United States is also examining options to remedy the damage.
President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met with Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday to reaffirm US support for Ukraine.
Sullivan told a press conference in Kyiv that Ukraine had “an acute need for air defense at this critical time”.
The Pentagon has announced it will fund the refurbishment of T-72 tanks and Hawk surface-to-air missiles as part of a $400 million security assistance program for Ukraine, helping total to more than $18.2 billion since the February invasion.
Summary
Hello and welcome to the Guardian’s ongoing live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Here’s a look at the latest developments as it barely passes 9 a.m. in the capital, Kyiv.
-
Vladimir Putin says civilians still living in Russia’s annexed Kherson province must be ‘evacuated’ of the conflict zone, amid suggestions that Russian forces may be preparing to abandon the western bank of the Dnipro River. The Russian president’s comments came amid growing speculation that Moscow is trying to hold the city of Kherson itself – the largest urban area under Russian occupation – at all costs.
-
A 24-hour curfew has been imposed in the city of Khersonwhich is part of the Ukrainian province that Russia annexed in September.
-
NATO released footage of its latest nuclear exercise in northwest Europethe majority of its exercises taking place at least 1,000 km from the Russian borders, over Belgium, the North Sea and the United Kingdom.
-
Russia wants West to ease restrictions on state agricultural lender Rosselkhozbank to facilitate Russian grain exports, according to four sources familiar with the request.
-
Xi Jinping and Olaf Scholz condemned Russian threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, with both leaders expressing their desire to see the conflict end. The Chinese president stressed the need for greater cooperation between China and Germany in “times of change and turmoil”, while the German chancellor said that Moscow risked “crossing a line” if it used atomic weapons, during his first meeting with Xi.
-
The United States announced $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine, including refurbishing the Czech Republic’s T-72 tanks and missiles for Hawk air defenses that could be used against Russian drones and cruise missiles. The package brought US military aid to Kyiv to more than $18.2 billion since the Russian invasion in February.
-
American talk show host David Letterman traveled to Kyiv to interview Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Netflix made the announcement on Twitter, saying the Ukrainian president will appear in an upcoming episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.
-
The National Postal Service of Ukraine issued a commemorative message war stamp dedicated to the strike on the Crimean bridge last month that sparked celebrations across the country.
-
Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister, and his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, discussed the situation in Belarus and agreed on the need to continue sending a strong message to Russia that bullying would not work, according to a statement from Sunak’s office.
-
Indian IT services company Infosyswhose wife of the British Prime Minister receives £11.5 million in annual dividends, is still operating from Moscow eight months after the company announced it was pulling out. The company maintains a staffed office and pays contractors in the Russian capital to perform IT services for a global client, although a spokesperson said they were seeking to end the deal.
Bulletproof equipment for schools built by Missouri company
Executive Wood Products founder Paul Alexander showed 5 On Your Side a steel-reinforced, bulletproof whiteboard.
SULLIVAN, Mo. — The new reality in schools: How are administrators protecting students and staff from active shooters?
A Sullivan, Missouri company is on a mission to equip school districts with protective tools that double as classroom furniture or equipment.
Paul Alexander is the founder and CEO of Executive Wood Products. He showed 5 On Your Side what is known in educational circles as a whiteboard. The four-by-six-foot model is functional — half is covered in a plush material you can push thumbtacks into. But below the surface is the Level III steel of the National Institute of Justice.
“We shot it,” Alexander said. “You can see every caliber weapon we fired it with – 40 caliber, 9mm, AK-47, AR-15, Colt M16 – it’s a machine gun.”
He twirled the whiteboard. There’s no trace of bullet holes on the other side.
“Nothing came,” said Alexander. “When the projectile enters, it absorbs the projectile. So he goes in and hits the steel. The steel stops the projectile or bullet. It’s completely safe. If a teacher goes behind the sign, a school shooter continues to shoot through, thinking they are going to shoot that person. Well, he can’t shoot through the panel because it’s completely anti-ballistic. He empties his magazine. And now he is no longer an active shooter.
Alexander said his company does business all over the United States and 45 other countries.
“I’m not going to give you the names of the schools that buy our products because I don’t want anyone to know where they are,” he said. “I want them to be as innocuous as possible. I want the active shooter to think they can shoot through them, because that’s what saves lives.
This gives the advantage to the schools.
Alexander also showed 5 On Your Side a scale model of a ballistic-reinforced grandstand or lectern.
“This is designed to go in the entrance of a building,” he said. “It provides a workstation for a school resource officer or a marshal in a courthouse.”
In another part of his factory, Alexander showed us a life-size bulletproof version of what appears to be a wooden desk. There are several bullet holes.
“It’s the first product we started making as anti-ballistic,” he said. “In one test, we shot it 47 times with an AK-47.”
He paused, referring to the bullet holes in the wooden facade.
“He never penetrated,” he said.
News
Biden hits out at Twitter and Musk — RT World News
By acquiring Twitter last month, Elon Musk took over a social media platform that “vomits lies all over the world”, US President Joe Biden said on Friday.
The comment came shortly after reports emerged that Musk had laid off thousands of Twitter employees around the world as part of a cost-cutting strategy. Sources told Politico that those fired include members of teams working on the upcoming U.S. midterm elections, content moderation and account verification of politicians.
“Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that spews lies around the world”, Biden said at a Democratic fundraiser in Rosemont, Illinois, referring to the world’s richest man buying Twitter.
“There are no more publishers in America,” he said, as quoted by CNN.
Earlier, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that Biden had been “openly discussing the importance of social media platforms continuing to take action to reduce hate speech and misinformation.” This included Twitter, Facebook and any other platform “where users can spread misinformation”, she added.
Musk’s $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter has been followed by left-leaning politicians and activists saying there has been a spike in hate speech and racism on the platform.
The owner of Tesla and SpaceX has refuted these accusations, saying that “Nothing has changed with content moderation” since he took office just over a week ago.
On Friday, Musk revealed that Twitter was losing $4 million a day because “militant groups” has been “trying to destroy free speech in America” by pressuring advertisers to boycott its platform.
The tech entrepreneur said earlier that his goal was to turn Twitter into a “a common digital public square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy way, without resorting to violence.”
Football Crean Lutheran avoids being tripped by Aliso Niguel in Game 1 of the playoffs – Orange County Register
IRVINE — Crean Lutheran football coach Rick Curtis was concerned about Aliso Niguel’s running game ahead of Friday’s CIF-SS playoff game, but the Saints were surprised by Jarett Sabol once the game started.
The Wolverines sophomore, primarily a backup player this season, rushed for 333 yards on 27 carries with four touchdowns.
But Crean Lutheran managed to earn a 35-34 victory in the first round of the Division 8 playoffs, thanks in large part to wide receiver Ty Benefield’s performance in the second half.
Benefield, who didn’t have a reception in the first half, caught six passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns over the past two quarters.
Crean Lutheran (10-1) will host Vista del Lago in the quarterfinals on Friday, November 11.
“We didn’t know the number 24 (Sabol) at all. He’s a hell of a ball carrier,” Benefield said. “He’s a tough ball carrier. We didn’t know it, but it was a question of mentality. We ended up locking ourselves in.
The Saints got the first two scores of the game thanks to field goals from 23 and 33 yards from Connor Stephans.
Crean Lutheran scored another goal on a 26-yard touchdown by Andrew Duberow.
After doing nothing in the first quarter, Sabol picked up the pace with 63 yards rushing on Aliso Niguel’s first scored drive, which culminated in an 11-yard touchdown run.
Sabol led Wolverines in another first-half practice but ran out of time with the ball inside Aliso Niguel’s 10-yard line.
The Wolverines (5-6) trailed 13-7 at halftime.
The Wolverines took their first lead of the game after some big runs from Sabol, which led to an 11-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Najm to Dylan Kissen.
The Saints fought back with Duberow’s second touchdown, this time from 10 yards out.
Sabol tied the game with his second touchdown, but the Saints came right back with Benefield’s first touchdown of the night, a 68-yard pass from Gavin Rogers.
Sabol responded with a pair of 59-yard touchdown passes to give Aliso Niguel a 34-28 lead.
Wolverines fell short on a 2-point conversion, and it haunted them towards the end of the game.
“I trust my defence,” said Aliso Niguel’s coach Michael Calahan. “We played well the whole game and if we go up seven points we just have to stop. Obviously, we didn’t get that stop. They kicked up one, but we had the ball with time to win. We wanted to have a chance to win in the end, but we just didn’t make the games.
The Saints tied the game on the ensuing practice with a 19-yard touchdown catch from Benefield and took the lead with the point kick after.
As time ticked away, Aliso Niguel raced up the field with short passes, but Najm’s pass was intercepted by Ben Byszewski inside the 20-yard line to seal the Saints victory.
“We had a really hard time stopping the race,” Curtis said. “Tonight was offensive. My offensive coordinator called big plays to try and get the ball to Benefield with people covering him in doubles. He did a great job of making the calls on the go. We got the break when they missed the point after.
Rogers completed 9 of 20 passes for 245 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Justin Dominguez rushed for 117 yards on 10 carries.
Carter Jones led all tackles with 21 while Mason McCullough had 15 tackles for Crean Lutheran.
European court ruling makes extraditions to China more difficult
The European Court of Human Rights ruled in October that Liu should not be handed over to Chinese authorities because they had failed to provide sufficient guarantees that he would not be ill-treated upon arrival. The ruling will make extraditions from Europe to China much more difficult, if not nearly impossible, according to lawyers, human rights activists and jurists. The Madrid-based non-governmental organization Safeguard Defenders called the decision a “momentous decision” to protect human rights on the continent.
decision undermines a decade-long effort by Beijing to normalize the repatriation of suspects wanted under Chinese law. But it also signals growing distrust of Chinese security operations in Europe. Multiple governments have launched investigations in recent weeks after Chinese police ‘petrol stations’ were discovered in dozens of cities from Dublin to Milan, reigniting debates over whether China and Europe can get together. hear about basic law enforcement protocols.
The court’s decision reflects “a changing view in Europe in terms of the rule of law and the protection of rights in China’s judicial and penal system,” said Katja Drinhausen, an analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin.
This comes at a time when the European Union is rethinking its relationship with China. In recent years, ties have frayed on human rights issues, particularly in the Xinjiang region of northwest China, and in Hong Kong. Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February – which China has yet to condemn – was a stark reminder of the risks of authoritarian rule failing.
UN report: China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
Miriam Lexmann, a member of the European Parliament from Slovakia, said Europe needed to learn from the invasion and reassess how it works with China, including on legal issues. “We need to rethink extradition treaties and any kind of cooperation with China,” said Lexmann, whom China sanctioned last year in retaliation for EU restrictions imposed on Chinese officials following the mass incarceration. in Xinjiang.
The unanimous decision of the European Court on Liu’s treatment drew heavily on research by human rights groups and notes China’s refusal to allow visits by representatives of international organizations who could, for example, inspect detention centers . This opacity was cited as one of the main reasons the tribunal could not take China’s informal safeguards at face value.
The defendant’s citizenship was irrelevant to the decision because it does not touch on sovereignty issues, according to Yu-Jie Chen, an assistant research professor at the Academia Sinica Institute of Jurisprudence in Taiwan. “It’s just to discuss whether this Taiwanese, as a person like everyone else, can be extradited to China,” she said.
Unless appealed, the decision will apply to any extradition requested by China from a European country. Lawyers say it is unlikely to be overturned. Liu, who is in his early 40s, is still being held in Poland.
“This decision is actually very simple,” said Marcin Gorski, a lawyer at the University of Lodz in Poland, who represented Liu. “If you are suspected of applying torture and if you close your country to international scrutiny, that is the result, because we do not extradite people from Europe unless we are fairly sure that they will not be killed or tortured.”
Lawyers involved in the ongoing extradition hearings expect the judgment to undermine ongoing and future proceedings, in part because the court addressed concerns about mistreatment in custody in China in such broad terms.
Enrico Di Fiorino, an Italian lawyer who has worked on extradition cases, also said the decision was important because the suspect is not political or part of a religious group. “What is being asked to change is – ultimately – China’s legal and judicial system, to avoid the use of torture and other forms of ill-treatment in its detention centers and penitentiaries. “, did he declare.
China’s aggressive efforts to bring back fugitives are getting more brazen
Recently launched investigations into the existence of these Chinese police stations – believed to operate in at least 50 locations around the world, according to a recent report by Safeguard Defenders – focus on a separate legal concern. However, the two problems highlight the challenges that China’s transnational policing tactics pose to democratic countries.
“China is acting as if it can implement its own sovereignty on our soils,” said Reinhard Bütikofer, a member of the European Parliament from Germany, who has also been sanctioned by Beijing. “It really speaks to the need to step up European self-defense against the Chinese export of oppression.”
Bütikofer’s calls for EU member states to suspend extradition treaties with China have gone largely unheeded, but he believes that the harsh political repression of leader Xi Jinping and his recently extended authority at the Chinese Communist Party Congress could “resurrect this conversation”.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Wednesday denied allegations that China is running illegal police stations, saying the service centers were run by volunteers from the overseas Chinese community. to carry out processes such as the renewal of driving licenses. “They are not Chinese police. There is no need to make people nervous about it,” he told a regular press briefing in Beijing.
Neither China’s Ministry of Public Security nor its National Supervisory Commission responded to requests for comment.
A high-profile global anti-corruption campaign called Sky Net has been the driving force behind China’s international policing efforts. The operation brings together law enforcement, anti-corruption gendarmes, diplomats and judicial services to track down fugitives. Since 2017, Sky Net has been responsible for sending more than 7,000 people back to China for trial, the party’s anti-corruption watchdog said last month.
Besides extradition treaties and Interpol Red Notices, Chinese authorities also rely on informal measures to “persuade” suspects to return to China. Fox Hunt, a smaller campaign, focuses primarily on people wanted for economic crimes.
At an October 24 press conference in Washington to announce charges against Chinese intelligence officers and officials in three cases, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray said the individuals involved had “harassed without pity a naturalized U.S. citizen in an attempt to force him to return to China against his will” as part of a Fox Hunt investigation.
The backlash against Chinese methods and the Liu judgment should make extraditions to China more difficult, but it is unclear to what extent the separate governments will respect the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights, noted Eva Pils, an expert in Chinese law at King’s College London.
There are also questions about whether China will respond to the blocking of official channels by doubling down on off-the-books methods, Pils said, “where Chinese state agents are carrying out what they consider to be some kind of law enforcement activity, but without authorization.
Ellen Nakashima in Washington and Pei-Lin Wu in Taipei contributed to this report.
