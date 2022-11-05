Polygon Sees Large Volume Of Transactions In Last 24 Hours

Bullish JASMY price prediction is $0.012462 to $0.145660.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) price might also reach $0.01 soon.

Bearish JASMY price prediction for 2022 is $0.004282.

In JasmyCoin (JASMY) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about JASMY to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of JasmyCoin (JASMY) is $0.00607499 with a 24-hour trading volume of $142,597,908 at the time of writing. However, JASMY has increased by nearly 6.2% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, JasmyCoin (JASMY) has a circulating supply of 4,754,930,780 JASMY. Currently, JasmyCoin (JASMY) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, KuCoin, MEXC and Huobi Global.

What is JasmyCoin (JASMY)?

The JasmyCoin (JASMY) is the native token of the Jasmy protocol. The token is used as a payment method for network transactions. JASMY is an ERC-20 token that was built on the Ethereum network. JasmyCoin is an initiative of Jasmy Corporation, a Tokyo-based Internet of Things (IoT) provider.

Jasmy is a blockchain network that was first conceived in 2016. The Jasmy platform was created to restore and safeguard individual data sovereignty by merging IoT and blockchain technology and providing individuals with complete control over their personal information.

The project’s major purpose is to create a secure environment on the platform where users can communicate data in a non-dependable manner between IoT devices and decentralized protocols.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2022

JasmyCoin (JASMY) holds the 592th position on CoinGecko right now. JASMY price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

JASMY /USDT Rounding Bottom Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of JasmyCoin (JASMY) laid out the rounding bottom pattern. The price movements form a pattern that resembles a bow and hence is also known as the saucer bottom pattern. In general, the rounding bottom pattern indicates a long-term price reversal. This pattern also emphasizes the changes in the market sentiment as the trend seems to shift from bearish to bullish.

Investors generally have to stay cautious and time the market well. If the price breaks and moves past the resistance level, it will enter a confirmed bullish trajectory.

Currently, JasmyCoin (JASMY) is in the range of $0.005764. If the pattern continues, the price of JASMY might reach the resistance levels of $0.006868, and $0.010816. If the trend reverses, then the price of JASMY may fall to $0.005080 and $0.004179.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of JasmyCoin (JASMY).

JASMY /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for JasmyCoin (JASMY).

Resistance Level 1 $0.012462 Resistance Level 2 $0.028908 Resistance Level 3 $0.060587 Resistance Level 4 $0.145660 Support Level $0.004282 JASMY /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that JasmyCoin (JASMY) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, JASMY might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.145660.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of JasmyCoin (JASMY) might plummet to almost $0.004282, a bearish signal.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of JasmyCoin (JASMY) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of JASMY lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

JASMY /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of JasmyCoin (JASMY) is shown in the chart above. Notably, JasmyCoin (JASMY) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, JASMY has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of JASMY at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the JASMY is 55.26. This means that JasmyCoin (JASMY) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of JASMY may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of JasmyCoin (JASMY). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

JASMY /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of JasmyCoin (JASMY). Currently, the ADX of JASMY lies in the range of 33.2003 and thus, it indicates a strong trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of JasmyCoin (JASMY). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of JASMY lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of JasmyCoin (JASMY) is at 55.26 thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of JASMY with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and JasmyCoin (JASMY).

BTC Vs ETH Vs JASMY Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)



From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions of BTC, ETH and JASMY are moving in a dissimilar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of JASMY decreases. Also, when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of JASMY increases.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, JasmyCoin (JASMY) might probably attain $0.05 by 2023.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, JasmyCoin (JASMY) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, JASMY might rally to hit $0.1 by 2024.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2025

If JasmyCoin (JASMY) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, JASMY would rally to hit $0.3.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2026

If JasmyCoin (JASMY) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, JASMY would rally to hit $0.5.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2027

If JasmyCoin (JASMY) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, JASMY would rally to hit $0.7.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2028

If JasmyCoin (JASMY) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, JASMY would hit $0.9 in 2028.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on JasmyCoin (JASMY), it would witness major spikes. JASMY might hit $1.5 by 2029.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the JasmyCoin ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in JASMY for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, JasmyCoin (JASMY) might hit $3 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the JasmyCoin network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for JASMY. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of JasmyCoin (JASMY) in 2022 is $0.145660. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of JasmyCoin (JASMY) price prediction for 2022 is $0.004282.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the JasmyCoin ecosystem, the performance of JASMY would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $4.79 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.01 if the investors believe that JASMY is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is JasmyCoin (JASMY)? The JasmyCoin (JASMY) is the native token of the Jasmy protocol. The token is used as a payment method for network transactions. JASMY is an ERC-20 token that was built on the Ethereum network. 2. Where can you purchase JasmyCoin (JASMY)? JasmyCoin (JASMY) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, KuCoin, MEXC and Huobi Global. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of JasmyCoin (JASMY)? On February 16, 2021 JasmyCoin (JASMY) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $4.79.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

