Prison-like center sheds light on UK’s response to migrants – NBC Chicago
Behind wire fences in the south east of England, children wave their arms and sing ‘freedom’ to catch the attention of people on the other side. A young girl throws a bottle with a message inside. “We need your help. Please help us,” the note read.
The children are among thousands of people held in dangerously overcrowded conditions at a closed airport serving as a processing center for migrants who have recently arrived on British shores after crossing the English Channel in small boats. The situation there has reignited a heated debate over the treatment of asylum seekers by the British Conservative government.
Situated on the site of a former British Air Force base which had a short life as the civilian airport of Manston, the Kent hub was designed as a short-term processing facility housing around 1,600 new arrivals. Up to 4,000 people were staying there at one point this week, some believed to have been illegally detained for a month or more.
Independent government inspectors said they saw families sleeping on the floor in prison-like conditions that posed fire and health risks. Inspectors have warned of the risk of outbreaks after cases of scabies, diphtheria and other conditions were reported.
“Welcome to the UK,” reads the Metro newspaper, accompanied by a close-up photo of young children peering out from behind metal fences.
Faced with pressure on the situation, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman defended the government’s policy and described the growing number of migrants arriving via the English Channel as “an invasion on our southern coast”. His comment drew widespread condemnation.
Conditions in the center of the village of Manston have highlighted wider problems in the UK asylum system, which is struggling to cope with a record number of small boat crossings at a time when border authorities try to eliminating a massive backlog of refugee applications.
“We have this kind of perfect storm of more people coming – which the government has been warned about – and added to the mix we have this huge waiting list of around 100,000 people who have applied for asylum,” he said. said Jonathan Ellis, policy and public affairs officer at the UK Refugee Council. “There is a lack of political will, a lack of political direction, and therefore, (a lack of) the associated resources to really tackle this problem.”
Around 40,000 people from countries including Iran, Afghanistan, Iraq and Albania crossed one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes in dinghies and other unseaworthy boats from the north from France so far this year, hoping to start a new life in the UK.
It is the highest number on record, and represents an exponential increase from 2018, when just 299 migrants were detected arriving in England in small boats without permission, according to official data. Last year there were 28,536.
Dozens of people have lost their lives attempting the crossing, including 27 who died when a crowded smuggling boat capsized in November 2021.
Braverman, who is known for her hardline approach to immigration, blamed criminal gangs for facilitating crossings and focused on what she said were false claims by some of those seeking refuge.
She told lawmakers in parliament this week to ‘stop pretending they’re all refugees in distress’. His harsh language has drawn criticism, including from within the ruling Conservative Party. Some critics accuse Braverman of fueling anti-immigration hatred.
“Government rhetoric since my arrival has scapegoated migrants, blaming us for the problems in this country. But it got much worse,” said Hassan Akkad, a documentary filmmaker who fled Syria in 2012 to seek asylum in the UK.
“When you have a Home Secretary comparing asylum seekers to an invading enemy, you give the public the green light to attack them,” added Akkad, who works with the refugee charity. Choose Love.
Rishi Sunak took office as British Prime Minister on Tuesday, after meeting King Charles III.
Overcrowding at the Manston center reached breaking point this week after hundreds of people were moved there from another nearby migrant processing center which was hit by petrol bombs. Police say the man who carried out the October 30 attack and later killed himself was likely motivated by a “hate grievance”.
Braverman was also accused of blocking hotel reservations for asylum seekers to reduce overcrowding in Manston and ignoring legal advice about it. She denied the allegations.
Critics say the government’s incompetence in running Britain’s asylum system extends beyond Manston and predates Braverman becoming Home Secretary in September. The opposition Labor Party says only 4 per cent of asylum claims from small boats were processed last year, meaning more than 100,000 people are in limbo waiting for their protection claims be examined.
The United Kingdom is a preferred destination in Europe for migrants who speak English or have family ties in the country. Before the coronavirus pandemic, many attempted to cross from northern France by hiding in freight trucks crossing the Channel Tunnel. COVID-19 travel restrictions and tougher road safety measures have made the dangerous sea journey a more viable way to enter the UK
But despite the unprecedented increase in the number of people arriving in small boats, the UK is receiving far fewer asylum seekers than many other European countries, including France, Germany and Italy. Last year, 48,540 people applied for UK asylum, compared to 148,200 applicants in Germany and more than 103,000 in France.
A controversial deal the British government reached with Rwanda in April has added to its reputation as not being the most welcoming. The agreement provided for the deportation of some asylum seekers to the African country, where their applications would be processed and successful applicants would be allowed to stay in Rwanda. The plan was intended to deter people from entering the UK illegally, but no one to date has been deported due to legal challenges to the policy.
British authorities have also sought to work with their French counterparts to halt Channel crossings. The two sides engaged in tense feuds over the issue last year, but relations appeared to improve after Liz Truss – and her successor Rishi Sunak – became prime minister.
In a call with French President Emmanuel Macron last week, Sunak said the UK and France were “committed to deepening their partnership to deter deadly cross-Channel travel that benefits organized criminals.”
Ellis, of the Refugee Council, said authorities should ultimately focus less on hostile rhetoric and deterrence and more on safer routes for legitimate asylum seekers to seek refuge.
“We need to challenge this political rhetoric that people should only come to this country through legal channels,” he said. “Apparently that’s reasonable, but for someone fleeing the Horn of Africa, where are they supposed to go? What are these safe routes? There are not any.”
Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed to this report.
Follow AP's coverage of global migration at
Case against officers and doctors charged in Elijah McClain’s death postponed
The indictment of the police officers and paramedics named in a grand jury indictment alleging their involvement in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colorado was again postponed by a county court on Friday . A final arraignment hearing is scheduled for January 20, 2023, more than three years after the fatal encounter.
Aurora Police Department officers Randy Roedema and Nathan Woodyard, former officer Jason Rosenblatt and Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper are charged with a collective total of 32 felony counts violence, assault, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Lawyers for the five had previously disputed the charges, citing insufficient evidence. The judge rejected those arguments in July.
Cooper’s attorneys, with the agreement of the rest of the defense, requested the postponement. The prosecution did not formally oppose it.
“Your Honor, Mrs. McClain opposes any further impeachment,” prosecutors said. “The people are ready to proceed with the impeachment, but the people understand the defendant’s position and the defendant’s request.”
McClain’s mother, Sheneen McClain, told ABC News last year that the charges were a step in the right direction, but more work needs to be done to get justice for her son.
“I still pray that they are in jail. My son’s murderers and their accomplices must all be in jail for what they did to him,” she told ABC News. “They had no right to arrest him. They had no right to handcuff him, brutalize and terrorize him, or inject him with ketamine.”
In November 2021, the McClain family reached a $15 million settlement with the city of Aurora in a civil rights lawsuit filed over how 23-year-old McClain was arrested and killed. later.
Roedema, Woodyard and Rosenblatt approached McClain on Aug. 24, 2019, in response to a 911 call that reported an individual wearing a ski mask who was “acting strangely,” according to a Colorado grand jury indictment. McClain was walking home from a convenience store at the time, according to the indictment.
Rosenblatt unsuccessfully attempted a carotid hold — a choke hold that applies pressure to the throat or windpipe — before the same hold was performed by Woodyard, which knocked McClain unconscious, according to the act of ‘charge. Roedema also placed McClain in a “hammer bar”, later saying he heard McClain’s shoulder jump three times during the process, according to the indictment.
Officers continued to restrain McClain with handcuffs and by sitting on top of him, even as he lost and regained consciousness, according to the indictment. McClain’s statements that he could not breathe were dismissed by Roedema, according to the indictment.
McClain died six days later, on August 30, 2019, at Aurora University Hospital after being declared brain dead three days earlier, never having regained consciousness after being placed, still handcuffed, inside ambulance for transportation. His cause of death was listed in his original 2019 autopsy report as “undetermined”.
Rosenblatt was fired in July 2020 for failing to report photos of officers mocking McClain’s strangulation and for responding “haha” when he received the footage via text. The other officers and paramedics were suspended without pay pending trial.
In September of this year, the Adams County Coroner’s Office released an amended report which determined that McClain’s death was caused by complications from a 500mg dose of ketamine given to him without his consent by paramedics Cichuniec and Cooper once they arrived at the scene.
Responding to a report alleging numerous errors made by police officers in the death of Elijah McClain, the Aurora, Colorado police chief said in February that she had hosted an independent monitor from her department and was apologized to McClain’s family.
“At the end of the day, Elijah McClain should still be here today,” Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said at a press conference. “Nothing I can say here today or the changes I have made or the changes I will continue to make will bring it back and for that I am extremely sorry.”
Marcus Mumford tells Jimmy Fallon about his awkward encounter with Pope Francis
The pope will tell you clearly when your time is up!
Marcus Mumford has revealed his awkward encounter with Pope Francis during his recent trip to the Vatican.
The 35-year-old Mumford & Sons frontman was invited to meet the head of the Catholic Church and was excited about the rare experience as he ‘wanted to hear it’.
Mumford, along with a handful of other artists, attended the “Summit Vitae” at the Vatican this summer to start a dialogue about how to use the arts to foster a culture of hope and unity.
Towards the end of his visit, the “I Will Wait” hitmaker had the opportunity to pray with His Holiness.
Mumford approached a seated Pope Francis and knelt in reverence after standing in line. The Pope insisted that Mumford stand up, which caused Mumford to crouch uncomfortably over the Holy Father.
“The only thing he said to me was, ‘Do you want to pray for me?’ Mumford said during an interview on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” Friday, “Where I’m from, I’d love to! I clapped an arm on his shoulder and said a quick prayer for him.
After about eight seconds, Mumford recalled Pope Francis looking at his watch during prayer.
“He’s just doing a cheeky little watch check,” Mumford said, mimicking the encounter. “It was great!”
Video of the incident was captured by Mumford’s friend, which Fallon played on air for his audience, causing the set to burst into laughter at the awkwardness of the encounter.
Mumford was a good player about his strange encounter with the Pope.
“He meets so many people. It must be hard.
Ira Winderman: Of the NBA, Kyrie, hate and hope while walking in Memphis
At the time, as I entered the temporary exhibit at the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, there was little idea how the moment, by turning to the room to the left, would so tie in with the reason I was in Memphis.
Coverage of the NBA was the purpose of the trip, for the most meaningless of October exhibitions, on the second night of a back-to-back set, with all of the Miami Heat’s regulars to be held out.
Attempting to turn the early-morning flight from LaGuardia into something of substance, after, ironically, an exhibition the night before in Brooklyn where Kyrie Irving was in attendance, I decided to head to the South Main District, paid admission to the memorial on the site where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968 and took stock of an ongoing part of our culture that never can be left to history.
So, as I was guided to the left by the docent, my enlightenment over the next few hours began with an exhibit titled, “A Better Life for Their Children.”
The subject matter admittedly was unfamiliar.
But in light of Irving’s recent promotion of a film filled with dangerous, harmful, hateful, shameful anti-Semitic tropes (and then belated apology in the wake of a team suspension), it is a moment that has caused sobering reflection in recent days.
Per the Museum, the synopsis of that exhibit, which is scheduled to be in place through Jan. 2:
“In the early decades of the twentieth century, a visionary partnership between a Black educator and a white business leader launched transformational change across the segregated South. A new book of photographs and stories brings readers into the impactful, yet largely unknown, story of Rosenwald schools. A Better Life for Their Children: Julius Rosenwald, Booker T. Washington, and the 4,978 Schools that Changed America is the latest book from photographer and author Andrew Feiler. The late Congressman John Lewis, a Rosenwald school alum, contributed the book’s foreword.
“Born to Jewish immigrants, Julius Rosenwald rose to lead Sears, Roebuck & Company and turn it into the world’s largest retailer. Born into slavery, Booker T. Washington became the founding principal of the Tuskegee Institute.
“In 1912 the two men launched an ambitious program to partner with Black communities to build public schools for African American children. From 1912 to 1937, when few such schools existed, the program built 4,978 schools across fifteen southern and border states. Rosenwald schools – one of the earliest collaborations between Jews and African Americans – drove dramatic improvement in Black educational attainment and educated the generation who became leaders and foot soldiers of the civil rights movement.”
Yes, this typically is not the space for history, nor was it what was planned for this week’s NBA discourse.
But, please, allow for just a bit more from the exhibit’s synopsis.
“Julius Rosenwald created the Rosenwald Fund in 1917 to manage his growing school-building program. The fund moved to Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee in 1920. The new Rosenwald Fund employees at the Nashville office set new standards for schools. The grants now required matching funds from the communities that wanted schools. The local Black community and its white school district had to match the amount of the grant. Rosenwald asked for a match to encourage communities to work together in building the schools. Some community members contributed building materials and labor as their match. Black communities also held fish frys, bake sales, and other events to raise money. Rosenwald hoped his money would jumpstart a school and then not need his support.
“Of the original 4,978 schools, only about 500 survive. To tell this story visually, Feiler drove more than twenty-five thousand miles, photographed 105 schools, and interviewed dozens of former students, teachers, preservationists, and community leaders. Brief narratives written by Feiler accompany each photograph, telling the stories of Rosenwald schools’ connections to the Trail of Tears, Great Migration, Tuskegee Syphilis Study, embezzlement, and murder.”
This, not Irving’s bile, which he personally declined to repudiate for days, is what deserves study, reflection, the type of unified moment of those persecuted persevering in common concern.
Not the spewing. Not the promotion. Not the self importance and self indulgence of the talented All-Star who balked only when his livelihood was placed in peril.
And since this is a basketball space, tying it together from a Heat perspective is the awful anti-Semitic slur from former Heat center Meyers Leonard that went viral in March 2021 and the actions that followed.
Leonard did not know. He was ignorant. He was wrong. He was fined. He was suspended. He has not played an NBA game since.
But he also was contrite, immediately contrite, set out to make amends, immersed himself in Jewish communities, came out a better person. To emphasize . . . immediately.
To speak the word that Leonard spoke when streaming his on-line video-game play was vile. To offer immediate heartfelt remorse through ensuing words and actions was human.
With the Nets having already made their lone regular-season visit to Memphis, “A Better Life for Their Children” won’t be on Brooklyn’s schedule.
If only Irving had promoted that exhibit across his vast social-media network.
IN THE LANE
SPEAKING OF: With Irving now in the midst of at least a five-game suspension by the Nets, it again raises question of whether the Heat acted too hastily in extending Tyler Herro and effectively removing him from this season’s trade market, because of the poison-pill element of Herro’s $130 million, four-year extension. No, not in a trade for Irving, but when it inevitably dawns again on Kevin Durant about why he wanted out of Brooklyn in the first place. Granted, any Heat deal with the Nets is complicated by the presence of Ben Simmons in Brooklyn and the inability to take on another player via trade with a designated rookie-scale extension, such as Bam Adebayo. Still, if some of the maneuvering by the Heat at the start of free agency — such as declining the full mid-level exception to P.J. Tucker — was predicated on the possibility of dealing for Durant, that trade door may open yet again for the NBA.
IRVING INSTABILITY: Another element of the Irving fallout was the Nets’ parting with Steve Nash as coach. During Tuesday night’s visit to FTX Arena, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said it made him even more appreciative for the working conditions he and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra enjoy. “It’s a good reminder to me, and I think all coaches, that we are at the whim of players, front offices, ownership [and] you really need a solid situation in which to thrive as a coach in this league,” Kerr said. “Erik’s got one here, I’ve got one in Golden State. We’re really lucky. You throw either one of us in that situation, we wouldn’t have done any better than Steve. And that’s the truth. So as a really good friend of mine, I feel bad for Steve. But I also know if he ever wants to get back in this thing, he can be great. He just needs a more stable environment.”
STILL A FAN: Before he went off into the Miami night angered, correctly, by the blown traveling non-call on Herro that ended the Kings’ night with a loss Wednesday at FTX Arena, Sacramento coach Mike Brown made note of his respect for the Heat as an organization. “It doesn’t matter that particular month, that week, that day, that game, everybody’s all in. They don’t have anybody that’s trying to stray or go out on their own,” Brown said. “They’re all in and they’re all in together, no matter who starts, no matter who comes off the bench, no matter who plays. When you have that buy-in from a group with the belief — not just the buy-in, but with the belief — that it can help you succeed, knowing that the foundation of it is hard work, great things can happen for a long, long time. And that’s what that culture is about.”
AND AN ADMIRER: Brown also had praise for Heat guard Gabe Vincent, who he coached on the Nigerian national team at the Tokyo Olympics two summers ago. “First of all,” Brown said, “he’s a phenomenal, phenomenal, phenomenal person. I don’t know if you get any better than Gabe. But on top of that, his skillset is at a level that most people don’t give him credit for. He’s working his tail off to get where he is.”
NUMBER
3. Times the Heat will play the same team in consecutive games in the same venue over the next month. The Heat host the Charlotte Hornets this coming Thursday and Saturday, host the Washington Wizards before and after Thanksgiving on Nov. 23 and Nov. 25, and then play the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.
The GOP taught people the word “inflation” and never used that word
MSNBC host Joy Reid said on “Deadline” Thursday that she never heard ordinary people use the word “inflation” until Republicans made it a campaign issue.
Reid said: “You know what’s also interesting is that I’ve never heard of a person who isn’t an economist or works on CNBC, I used to do a lot of CNBC as a as a guest, I used to do Larry Kludow once, twice a week, and the only people I hear using the word inflation are journalists and economists, so it’s not part of the lexicon normal the way people speak. So it’s interesting that the Republicans are doing something that they don’t normally do, which is to use the common language and not just plain English to do their campaigns as they did with crime.
She added: “But what they did was they taught people the word inflation. Most people who would never have used that word in their life use it now because they learned about it, including on television, including in newspapers. They learned this word.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Two South Korean miners rescued after surviving for days with powdered coffee | South Korea
Two South Korean miners who were trapped underground for nine days survived on coffee powder, authorities said, after the couple were brought to safety.
On Friday evening, the men freed themselves from a collapsed zinc mine in Bonghwa County, in the northeast of the country. They had been trapped in a vertical shaft about 190 meters (620 ft) underground after the mine collapsed on October 26.
Officials said the couple, 62 and 56, were in stable condition. They “had a powdered instant coffee mix with them, and I was told they had some as a meal,” said Lim Yoon-sook, a fire officer. “I was also told that they endured drinking all the water that fell inside the well.”
The two men pitched a tent inside the mine to get warm, local newspaper Yonhap News reported, citing rescuers.
The family members were delighted. “I just shouted ‘father!’,” said Park Geun-hyeong, the son of one of the survivors, beaming at the moment they were reunited. “I told him: you have become a famous character now.”
A woman named Lim, a niece of the other survivor, said her uncle kept asking her who she was because he was wearing an eye patch after almost 10 days in the dark. He laughed when he finally recognized her. “It always seems surreal,” she said.
The news came during a period of national mourning in South Korea after more than 150 people were killed in a crowd crush in Seoul last week.
President Yoon Suk-yeol said in a Facebook post on Saturday that the men’s return was “truly miraculous”.
“Thank you and thank you again for coming back safe and sound from the crossroads of life and death,” he wrote, also thanking the rescuers.
South Dakota GOP Senate hopeful charged with child abuse after allegedly grooming and raping family member
A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature has been charged with child abuse following accusations he groomed, assaulted and raped a child family member for several years.
Joel Koskan, who is running for the state Senate for the third time, was charged Thursday in Mellette County with exposing the child to “sexual grooming behaviors” after Assistant Attorney General Mandy Miller reviewed an investigation conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations. He allegedly groomed and abused the girl for at least six years from 2014 when she was 12.
The Republican allegedly began grooming the child by kissing her, giving her long hugs and having her sit on his lap, a DCI agent wrote in court documents, adding that the girl believed that this behavior were “normal things” that families were expected to do.”
The girl, who reported Koskan to authorities in May, realized the conduct was inappropriate during a religious summer camp she attended aged 14, where counselors taught her when the physical contact with adults can become inappropriate or sexual.
SD ACT FORCING BALLOT PETITION WORKERS TO DISCLOSE PERSONAL INFORMATION BLOCKED BY COURT OF APPEALS
She said that when she grew up, Koskan would “require” her to wear a nightgown with no underwear after a shower. He also made her ride him after the shower, when she was not wearing underwear.
When the victim was 17, Koskan penetrated her with his fingers for the first time. She said he later began forcing sex which happened multiple times at different family homes across the state. She didn’t realize how inappropriate their interactions were until she started making friends her own age.
Koskan reportedly controls his social media accounts to limit his interactions with others. He also tracked her using GPS, demanded nightly phone calls, and dictated the clothes she wore.
Text messages between Koskan and the victim on May 6, the day she reported him to the sheriff’s office, appeared to confirm he was tracking her location.
“You promised you would never do this,” Koskan texted her. “I’m begging you, you don’t want to do this.”
SD GOV. NOEM IS NOT CHARGED FOR HER USE OF STATE GOVERNMENT AIRCRAFT, ATTORNEY SAYS
Other text messages reviewed by a DCI agent confirmed the victim’s story, according to court documents.
Koskan was taken into custody on Thursday. He has a first hearing scheduled for Monday. He could face up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $20,000.
The state senate candidate made his campaign website private after the alleged child abuse news broke. He also deleted his Twitter account.
He has yet to withdraw his candidacy in the race against Democratic state Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, but the South Dakota Democratic Party has urged him to suspend his campaign immediately.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“These allegations regarding Joel Koskan are deeply troubling, and he should immediately end his campaign,” State Democratic Party Chairman Randy Seiler said in a statement. “While he will still be on the ballot, the choice of voters in District 26 could not be clearer. Partisan politics aside, Joel Koskan should not vote in the Legislature on issues that affect children. of South Dakota – or on matters at all.”
South Dakota GOP Chairman Dan Lederman also condemned Koskan regarding the allegations.
“The allegation against Joel Koskan is very serious and the Republican Party of South Dakota unequivocally opposes child abuse in all its forms,” Lederman said. “The South Dakota Republican Party trusts the court system to resolve the allegation.”
