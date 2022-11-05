News
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards miss 2nd straight day of practice; WR Demarcus Robinson limited
With tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards missing their second straight day of practice Friday, the Ravens could be without two of their top weapons in Monday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.
Andrews (knee/shoulder) and Edwards (hamstring) both left the Ravens’ win last week over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with injuries and haven’t practiced this week. The team will practice again Saturday before leaving for New Orleans.
Andrews leads the team in receiving yards (488) and receiving touchdowns (five), while Edwards is averaging 4.9 yards per carry and is the team’s highest-graded running back, according to Pro Football Focus. If neither can play Monday, the Ravens would turn to Josh Oliver and rookie Isaiah Likely at tight end and Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake at running back, all of whom have had solid years.
Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (groin), who had his best game of the season against Tampa Bay (six catches for 64 yards), was limited in practice Friday. The Ravens are thin at the position, having already lost top option Rashod Bateman to a season-ending Lisfranc (foot) injury.
Cornerback Marcus Peters, who was limited Thursday with quadriceps and knee injuries, missed practice Friday with a rest day. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest) was limited in his return to action.
Saints starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), who hasn’t played since Week 5, remained absent at practice, along with former Ravens running back Mark Ingram (knee) and reserve linebacker Chase Hansen (knee). Starting wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), starting center Erik McCoy (shoulder), starting defensive tackle David Onyemata (thigh) and reserve tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) were limited.
Most candidates who run on crime don’t have much power to solve it
With that solution on the table, the Criminal Justice Council earlier this year published a report on concrete actions that could reduce violence now, all aimed at local authorities. A central tactic is to identify the small subset of residents and locations that generate the bulk of the violence, a pattern that occurs in all cities. Officials can then target these areas with police resources, outreach workers, city programs and community partnerships.
“The strongest evidence is for concentration focus,” Stephens said, including crimes that victimize a small concentration of people. “What you’re trying to do is tailor your response to your understanding of what’s contributing to the problem.”
This may mean changing traffic patterns on specific streets or offering behavioral therapy programs to particular residents. This level of specificity is not something one would expect a senator or governor to know much about: this intersection, this family, this apartment with unsecured doors.
Local officials, meanwhile, oversee many levers that voters may not think of as part of crime policy — whether it’s street lights, public schools, programs summer jobs, recreational services or housing programs. And they wield the most influence over other types of clutter, like uncleaned trash, graffiti and vacant properties, which can shape the sense of unease that voters associate with their fears of crime.
These other tools are “extremely important,” said Art Acevedo, former chief of police in Houston, Austin and Miami. He gave pre-K education as an example, citing the greater likelihood that students who eventually drop out of school will go to jail.
Acevedo lamented national politicians who parachute into communities after mass shootings, offer prayers and no legislation, while local police and elected officials deal with these families and deal with the daily violence.
“When it comes to being closest to it and focusing on good politics – rather than good politics – it’s those local leaders,” he said.
As Ravens zero in on offensive identity, mobile linemen will be key to fulfilling their potential
John Harbaugh said it was their plan all along.
The Ravens had thrown 30 passes, one for each minute of the first half, as they headed for the visiting locker room, down 10-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They knew the next 30 minutes of game time would say a lot about where their season was headed, and as Harbaugh explained it, they believed the Tampa Bay defense was set up to take a thumping.
What unfolded from there was something like an ideal version of Ravens offense, with Greg Roman conducting from the booth above and Lamar Jackson executing on the field. They ran every which way — zone concepts, run-pass option, draws, jet sweeps — stretching the Buccaneers from sideline to sideline and then punching them in the gut. Out ahead of Jackson and his backfield mates, clearing space for their ground-bound mayhem, were 6-foot-6, 315-pound left tackle Ronnie Stanley and 6-6, 320-pound right tackle Morgan Moses, not to mention relatively diminutive center Tyler Linderbaum, who seemed to move as quickly as the linebackers he mauled in open space.
They ended up with 204 rushing yards, and more importantly, three long touchdown drives, in that crucial second half. Was this a preview of the offense we’re going to see from now on as the Ravens try to build on their 5-3 start and extend their lead in the AFC North? Or just another data point as they cast about for the best version of their 2022 team?
“Anytime you can be successful at multiple schemes, it makes it really hard on a defense,” Linderbaum said. “If you’re able to mix it up with inside zone, outside zone, a bunch of the QB-driven stuff with Lamar, then we add in our power schemes, it makes it difficult to prepare for. The ball’s rolling in the right direction; we just need to keep moving forward with it.”
As ever in the Roman era, the Ravens’ offense presents a Rorschach test for the close observer.
Critics were ready to send the offensive coordinator packing at halftime of the Buccaneers game, when the Ravens seemed on track to score 20 points or fewer for the fourth time in five games. Jackson’s passing numbers had plummeted in that stretch, and injuries to his top targets, Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman, made the situation more dire.
Even cursory statistical analysis, however, paints a starkly different picture of where the Ravens stand offensively. They rank fifth in scoring and 10th in total yardage — pretty good. Then we look at offensive DVOA, the Football Outsiders statistic that accounts for quality of opposition and the context of every play, and they’re all the way up at No. 2, ahead of the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles among other top contenders.
The Ravens rank so high in part because of their balance: third in rush DVOA, fourth in pass DVOA. But is this an accurate picture of where they’re headed?
Jackson’s extraordinary early performance against the blitz and in the red zone staked them to a fast start through the air. Now, he’s working without his top deep threat in Bateman, who opted for season-ending surgery after he aggravated a foot injury against the Buccaneers, and with a banged-up Andrews, who left the Tampa Bay game early because of a shoulder injury. No. 3 wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and rookie tight end Isaiah Likely stepped up against the Buccaneers, but it’s fair to ask how much production Jackson can squeeze out given his depleted set of targets. The Ravens did not add another pass catcher before the trade deadline, and we’re still waiting to see when and how much veteran speed burner DeSean Jackson might contribute.
So the onus is back on Roman’s ever-evolving ground attack. The Ravens use “heavy” sets, with fewer than three wide receivers, far more than any other team in the league. Can they get where they want to go treating these fleet weapons, the most glamorous players in the modern NFL behind quarterbacks, as accessories?
Longtime NFL cornerback and “Thursday Night Football” analyst Richard Sherman believes: “Yes, I think they can make it to the championship, just because I think Greg Roman will start to evolve as he showed in the last game against Tampa Bay. … Everybody’s complaining about running, running, running and predictable, predictable predictable, so he throws the ball 30 times in the first half just to prove a point and then goes back to the bread and butter in the second half and wins the game. I literally played in a division with him, played on the Stanford football team that went to an Orange Bowl with him, and he’s a great play caller and he can work with what he’s got.”
The Ravens’ running statistics this season tell the story of Roman’s continuing adaptability. According to TruMedia, they’re averaging 0.14 expected points added per rush in 2022 compared to 0.05 in their record-setting 2019 season. They’re converting on 58.3% of third-down runs compared to 53.3% in 2019. They’re doing it while relying far less on Jackson’s scrambles and with a supporting cast that has featured five different running backs (not to mention wide receiver Devin Duvernay) thanks to injuries.
“All of our coaches do a good job of developing that run game, but it’s always a moving target, because it has to be,” Harbaugh said. “I just appreciate the creativity of our coaches. We’re really challenging people the full width of the field with the run game. Then, you add in the RPOs and the play-action passes, that brings depth into play. So, we have some really good stuff going with the run game, scheme-wise.”
The mobility of the Ravens’ offensive line facilitates that creativity. “Just how fast our linemen [are], how smooth they are on their feet,” Jackson said. “A lot of big guys can’t move like that.”
“It’s huge,” Roman said. “Some teams, you’re going to want to run right down the middle at, but there are some teams, if you try to do that, you’re really going to be going nowhere. So in order to win week in and week out, run the ball effectively week in and week out, that flexibility, where you can move people and attack different parts of the field, different gaps, different players, is paramount. It’s not a cookie-cutter running game. It’s a running game that changes week to week according to the opponent. In order to do that — it sounds great, a pie-in-the-sky theory right there — you have to have the players to do it.”
Because their towering tackles are light-footed enough to pull effectively, they can send their backs outside to search for lanes behind a wall of moving beef. They were known as a gap-blocking team coming into this season but have explored more zone concepts — asking their linemen to move in tandem to block an area rather than a man — in recent weeks. Guards Kevin Zeitler and Ben Powers have also played well, but Linderbaum seems to be the real feast for connoisseurs of line play, who love watching him burst past his initial block to eliminate linebackers.
“Linderbaum probably has been the best rookie OL this season, which isn’t too surprising considering he was probably the best college lineman last season as well,” gushed Brandon Thorn, who analyzes offensive line play for his Trench Warfare newsletter, as he watched the rookie manhandle Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.
Skeptics wondered if Linderbaum’s 6-2, 305-pound frame would leave him at a disadvantage against massive interior linemen such as Tampa Bay’s Vita Vea, while his biggest fans always believed his technique and athleticism would transcend such concerns.
“Coming from Iowa, that was kind of all we did,” Linderbaum said. “Kind of that wide-zone, outside-zone scheme, so anytime we call that here, I’m chomping at the bit.”
“Absolutely,” Harbaugh said when asked if Linderbaum is opening new dimensions for the team’s running game. “He’s also reaching guys; he’s reaching shades, he’s reaching three-technique sometimes, which is pretty incredible. So, it’s the stuff that you saw in college, and you always ask yourself, ‘Is this going to transfer to the NFL?’ That’s really the game of the draft, so to speak, and the evaluation part of it. I would say, so far, so good.”
Week 9
Ravens at Saints
Monday, 8:15 p.m.
TV: Ch. 13, ESPN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 2 1/2
Homeless ‘rapist’, 29, who attacked 43-year-old jogger in West Village appears in court
A homeless man accused of raping and robbing a woman while she jogged in New York’s West Village has been held without bond as the victim recovers in intensive care with broken bones.
Carl Phanor, 28, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after a brief hearing on charges of rape, predatory sexual assault and robbery.
Further details have also emerged of two similarly despicable sexual assaults Phanor allegedly committed this year.
The victim of Thursday’s incident, a 43-year-old woman, remains in intensive care after the Hudson River Park morning attack on Pier 45.
Carl Phanor appeared in court on Friday charged with the rape of a woman in New York
Details have emerged of two other vile sexual attacks that Phanor also allegedly carried out earlier this year
Thursday morning’s victim was running along the Hudson River at Pier 45 around 5.45am when Phanor grabbed her from behind and reportedly knocked her to the ground.
He climbed on top of her, placed both hands around her neck, then squeezed her “hard”, “choking her to the point that she was losing and regaining consciousness”.
He allegedly took off her running shoes, pants and underwear and then raped her.
The woman passed out during the attack and when she regained consciousness her attacker had fled with her mobile phone, debit card, hotel key card and ID card.
Detectives discovered the woman’s card had been used in an attempt to buy a bus ticket several hours later, at 8.55am, at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
CCTV footage reportedly showed Phanor using the card at a Greyhound kiosk, wearing a green and yellow knit ski cap and a brown hoodie with white letters spelling out “UNH” across the chest.
Phanor was arrested later that day in the same outfit – carrying the woman’s stolen belongings, police say.
A map shows where the woman was attacked before Phanor ‘attempted to use her credit card’
Phanor was arrested for the rape a few hours later, then purp walked by cops on Thursday night
Friday’s hearing was told the victim remained in a hospital intensive care unit with broken bones after the attack.
Phanor pleaded not guilty and Judge Jonathan Svetkey ordered that he be held without bond and given a mental health assessment before the next court appearance on November 9.
Phanor is also accused of two other attacks.
On March 27 at around 6 a.m., he allegedly attacked another woman near Pier 46 in the West Street and Charles Lane area of Manhattan.
He tackled the woman to the ground, “wrapped his hands around her neck and squeezed her hard” while pinning her to the ground, according to police.
Phanor then allegedly forced her to perform oral sex.
Thursday’s attack on a 43-year-old woman happened near Pier 45 in Manhattan’s West Village
Outrage over the rape grew after it emerged suspect Carl Phanor has a long criminal history
DNA recovered from the victim matched Phanor’s.
On October 6 at around 5 a.m., Phanor attacked another woman who was walking in the East 37th Street and FDR neighborhood of Manhattan.
As with his other victims, he would have grabbed her from behind and placed her in a chokehold.
The woman broke free, but Phanor chased her again and “as she struggled her jeans were ripped”.
She screamed and Phanor fled with the woman’s mobile phone and credit card, it is claimed.
Prosecutors said Phanor uses multiple aliases and demonstrated a “clear predatory pattern.”
He is charged with first-degree rape, two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of strangulation, two counts of robbery and a single count of first-degree criminal sexual act.
Zeldin was accused of profiting from the rape but her rival Hochul was criticized for her silence
Zeldin’s rival, current governor Kathy Hochul, has been criticized for her silence on the rape
Outrage over Thursday’s attack grew after the suspect, homeless Carl Phanor, who had already been arrested 25 times and was also wanted for at least two other sex crimes in the city, emerged.
On Friday, New York Governor hopeful Lee Zeldin held a campaign event at the scene.
Woke campaigners accused Zeldin of using rape to ‘promote his campaign’ today after he gave a speech at the scene.
Screaming protesters waved signs smeared with messages that branded Zeldin ‘as dangerous as Trump’ as they disrupted the campaign event.
Quavo’s PA, Joshua ‘Wash’ Washington, Was One Of The 2 Persons Injured In The Shooting That Killed Takeoff
The earlier reports say the shooting incident that saw the tragic death of 28-year-old Takeoff also injured two other victims. A 24-year-old yet-to-be-identified woman and a 23-year-old man. However, the 23-year-old has been identified as Quavo‘s personal assistant Joshua ‘Wash’ Washington. Reports say both of these victims have been treated and have recovered with no… Read More »Quavo’s PA, Joshua ‘Wash’ Washington, Was One Of The 2 Persons Injured In The Shooting That Killed Takeoff
The post Quavo’s PA, Joshua ‘Wash’ Washington, Was One Of The 2 Persons Injured In The Shooting That Killed Takeoff appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Dolphins newly acquired running back Jeff Wilson Jr. could make big impact on the offense
Edge rusher Bradley Chubb is the big name the Dolphins acquired from Denver at Tuesday’s trade deadline, but don’t forget about running back Jeff Wilson Jr., acquired from San Francisco, and what he could do for the offense.
“I’m downhill,” Wilson said when describing his running style. “I don’t like to play too many games. I like to get to where I’m going and get there as fast as I can.”
Coach Mike McDaniel said Chubb and Wilson will play Sunday at Chicago, although McDaniel isn’t sure how much either will play.
“It will be somewhere between zero snaps and what they’ll normally get in a given week, just somewhere in that range,” McDaniel quipped. “But it’ll be more than zero snaps.”
The Dolphins are 28th in rushing at 88.1 yards per game, 27th in yards per carry (3.9), and 25th in attempts at 179.
Wilson, the fifth-year player who has 468 yards rushing on 92 carries (5.1 yards per carry) with two touchdowns, could help in all of those areas, and he provides the physical presence to complement the speedy presence of starter Raheem Mostert.
The prospect of an effective running game added to an offense that’s struggling to consistently score touchdowns despite having quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle is a scary thing.
The run game doesn’t just add another threat to the offense, it adds a threat to the passing game because it raises the effectiveness of play action.
And an effective run game forces the defense to make the difficult choice between dropping a safety into the box to stop the run, or keeping the safety deep as an added tool to defend against Hill’s blazing speed.
Wilson, of course, played for McDaniel in San Francisco. McDaniel even went to the University of North Texas in 2018 to give Wilson a predraft workout. Wilson rushed for 1,265 yards on 298 carries (4.2 ypc) in four years with McDaniel in San Francisco and recorded 35 receptions for 296 yards and four touchdowns.
The two, along with Mostert, who took Wilson out to lunch and explained how the NFL works when Wilson was a rookie, are happy to be reunited.
“When I first came in the league, those were the guys I knew,” Wilson said.
Chubb faced Wilson, who also has 10 receptions for 91 yards, earlier this season.
“He’s just one of those guys that when we game-planned against them, we said it’s going to take the whole group, the whole defense to bring 22 down,” Chubb said, referring to Wilson by his jersey number in San Francisco.
“So he’s what, (No.) 23 now? It’s going to take the whole defense to take 23 down. So I’m excited to see what he does.”
Jaelan Phillips (quad) questionable for Bears game
Linebacker Jaelan Phillips is questionable for Sunday’s game at Chicago due to a quadriceps injury, according to Friday’s injury report. Friday is the first day Phillips appeared on the injury report. Phillips is expected to combine with Chubb on Sunday to give the Dolphins a glimpse of their future pass rush.
Elsewhere, wide receiver River Cracraft, who hasn’t practiced all week due to an illness, is out, and right tackle Austin Jackson, who was limited Friday, his only practice of the week, as he battles ankle and calf injuries, is listed as doubtful.
Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/Achilles), safety Eric Rowe (hip), and tight end Tanner Conner (knee) are also questionable.
Armstead appeared on the injury report with an Achilles ailment Thursday, the first time he’s been listed with that problem. Armstead has been battling a toe injury most of the season, which required him to stay overnight in New York after the Jets game to see a specialist.
The Achilles injury is just another issue for a team that’s been hit hard by injury issues the last few weeks. But McDaniel said he’s not concerned because Armstead knows how to handle himself.
“It’s something he’s always managed,” McDaniel said of the Achilles problem. “It’s the wear and tear of the football season.”
Armstead was asked Thursday whether the toe injury is something he’ll be dealing with all season.
“I hope not,” he said. “I hope it continues to improve. It’s tricky, man. It’s a tricky injury, especially for a bigger guy. It’s been tough. It’s been challenging to deal with, but as long as it’s functional, I’m rolling.”
A wise guy, eh?
McDaniel said he scouted Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields at a camp when Fields was 17 years old. He said he also scouted Fields when Fields was coming out of Ohio State. McDaniel, who routinely unloads humorous one-liners during his press conferences, was asked how much Fields has grown since then.
“I think he’s two inches taller,” McDaniel said.
Keeping up with the Joneses
Now it’s Robert Jones’ turn. With safety Brandon Jones (knee) out for the season and cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles) still out for an undetermined amount of time, a new Jones steps into the spotlight.
Robert Jones, a Chicago native, will start at left guard in Liam Eichenberg’s place against the Bears. Eichenberg sustained a knee injury against Detroit and has been placed on injured reserve.
Robert Jones, who substituted for Eichenberg in the fourth quarter last week, got a full week of practice as a starter this week and it should make a difference.
“It’s definitely beneficial,” McDaniel said. “It’s not to the degree like when you’re talking about a quarterback working through a week calling plays and doping all those things.
“But, of course it’s advantageous.”
The Chicago game will mark the fifth offensive line starting combination — Armstead at left tackle, Jones at left guard, Connor Williams at center, Robert Hunt at right guard, Brandon Shell at right tackle — the Dolphins have used this season.
Practice players of the week
Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, defensive lineman Ben Stille and linebacker Sam Eguavoen were wearing camouflage jerseys Friday, which are symbolic of players who have had the best week of practice.
Long snapper Blake Ferguson honored
Long snapper Blake Ferguson was announced as the Dolphins’ nominee for the 12th annual “Salute to Service Award presented by USAA,” which honors the league member who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.
Fetterman recreated the “Mean” Joe Greene Coke ad in the Odd Ad
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman recreated the classic 1979 Coca-Cola ad featuring football legend “Mean” Joe Greene in a bizarre video during his failed U.S. Senate campaign in 2016.
The original Coca-Cola commercial began with Greene, a Pittsburgh Steelers legend, hobbling through the tunnel after a game when a child approaches him to offer him a Coke. Greene accepts it and throws his jersey at that kid saying “thanks, kid”.
In an attempt to use the classic ad and the popularity of the Steelers to woo voters in western Pennsylvania, the Democrat recreated the ad in 2016 in a shoddy video titled “‘Mean John’ Fetterman.”
Fetterman stumbles down a hallway, clinging to the wall for support as a boy wearing a Steelers jersey asks if he needs help.
“I’m running for US Senate, kid. I need all the help I can get,” Fetterman replies.
Perplexed, the child asks: “Where is your costume, your flag and your hair?”
The child then offers Fetterman a soda in a glass bottle, which the contestant accepts and swallows while the “Have a Coke and Smile” jingle from the Greene ad plays.
“Hey, kid, grab it,” the Democrat says and tosses the kid a t-shirt that reads “Trump is a Jagoff.”
“What is a jagoff?” The boy asks.
“I will tell you when you are older,” replies the candidate.
The original ad can be seen below:
Fetterman’s newly discovered video made the rounds on Twitter on Friday morning, where many users mocked her.
“You have to be either a Steelers fan (or a Browns fan who knows that schtick) to get it,” radio host Hugh Hewitt wrote. “But I know all about Mean Joe Greene. I watched Mean Joe Greene. John Fetterman is not bad Joe Greene.
You have to be either a Steelers fan (or a Browns fan who knows this schtick) to get it. But I know all about Mean Joe Greene. I watched Mean Joe Greene. John Fetterman is not bad Joe Greene.
— Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) November 4, 2022
WHAT ON EARTH is this Fetterman ad… pic.twitter.com/xNdMP8gm0P
— Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) November 4, 2022
“This Fetterman commercial sounds like a fever dream,” Ashley St. Clair tweeted.
This Fetterman ad looks like a fever dream pic.twitter.com/uxU9gt6J0m
— Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) November 4, 2022
“Honestly, I thought it was a parody, but no, it’s actually a John Fetterman commercial,” said journalist Jack Posobiec.
Honestly, I thought it was a parody, but no, it’s actually a John Fetterman commercial pic.twitter.com/kg78vytS4T
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 4, 2022
