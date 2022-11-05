News
Rocket Lab tries to catch an electron booster with a helicopter
Space company rocket lab canceled its last attempt to catch one of its Electron thrusters with a helicopter, as the company continues to reuse its rockets.
The company launched the “Catch Me If You Can” mission from its private facility in New Zealand on Friday.
The main purpose of Rocket Lab’s mission, its ninth Electron launch this year, is to orbit a research satellite for the Swedish National Space Agency.
But the company had a secondary goal: to retrieve the propellant, the largest segment of the Electron rocket, using a helicopter that would catch it mid-air as it returned to Earth over the ocean. Peaceful.
It was the company’s second attempt to pull off the feat on a mission, following the first in May. Rocket Lab said on its webcast that the helicopter pilots canceled the hold.
“We have the option of saving an ocean splash. We will bring you updates on this ocean splash in the hours to come,” said Rocket Lab spokesperson Murille Baker.
The helicopter the company uses to recover its thrusters.
News
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi mocks Joe Biden’s desire to “liberate Iran” – RT in French
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has joked about comments made by US President Joe Biden who said he wanted to “liberate” Iran. For several weeks, the country has been undergoing demonstrations with a challenge to power.
After US President Joe Biden promised to “liberate” Iran, where the power has been facing protests for seven weeks, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi mocked this position on November 4.
“The United States say they want to liberate Iran but I must tell you that Iran was liberated 43 years ago and will no longer submit to you”, launched Ebrahim Raïssi in front of thousands of people gathered in the capital on the occasion of the commemoration of the hostage taking of the American embassy in Tehran on November 4, 1979 by supporters of the Islamic Revolution.
They demanded at the time the extradition of the ex-shah, treated in the United States: 52 diplomats and employees were held hostage for 444 days. Five months later, Washington severed diplomatic relations with Tehran and imposed an embargo on the country. “Death to America, death to Israel, death to Great Britain!” chanted the crowd on November 4. “Iran is strong”, “we obey the supreme guide” Ali Khamenei, can we read according to AFP on placards brandished by demonstrators in Tehran.
Two months of protest
Several demonstrations commemorating the seizure of the American embassy were organized in other cities, notably in Mashhad (northeast), Isfahan (center) and Shiraz (south).
On November 3, US President Joe Biden declared that his country would “liberate” Iran. “Don’t worry, we will liberate Iran. [Les Iraniens] will liberate themselves very soon,” he said during an election speech in California, referring to the protesters.
Iran has been rocked for nearly two months by protests sparked by the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurd arrested three days earlier by morality police who accused her of breaking the strict dress code, imposing including the wearing of the veil in public. Dozens of people, mainly protesters but also members of the security forces, have been killed since the start of the protest, according to the authorities. Hundreds more, including women, have been arrested.
“Our men and our women are determined, we will never allow you to realize your satanic desires,” said Ebrahim Raïssi to the address of the United States, the sworn enemy of Iran.
The United States and Iran, in deep disagreement
“The enemy wants to target our unity, our security, our peace and our determination,” he added, praising the diversity of Iranian society, listing the Kurdish, Baloch, Turkmen and Arab communities.
Mr Biden, stop this hypocritical behavior
For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on November 4 denounced the “hypocrisy” of the United States, which according to him “encourages violence and terror” in Iran, while seeking to “conclude a nuclear agreement. “Mr. Biden, stop this hypocritical behavior,” he wrote on Twitter.
Iran and the major powers launched talks in April 2021 in Vienna aimed at resuscitating a 2015 international agreement, which guarantees the civilian character of Iran’s nuclear program, accused despite its denials of seeking to acquire the atomic weapon. These negotiations have been at an impasse since the beginning of September.
Under Donald Trump, the United States withdrew from the 2015 agreement in 2018. In late October, US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken said he had little hope of reviving the 2015 agreement, citing preconditions demanded by Tehran.
RT All Fr Trans
News
Sadie Robertson is pregnant and expecting her second baby with Christian Huff
Before welcoming their first little one, Sadie revealed the special meaning behind their daughter’s name.
“Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body,” she wrote on Instagram in April 2021, referencing the biblical passage Proverbs 16:24.
“I’ve always loved that verse,” Sadie said at the time. “It made me love the idea of everything honey is. It’s a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component.”
The Dancing with the stars alum went on to discuss how the Bible verse impacted her relationship with Christian.
Entertainment
News
FBI identifies ‘source of threat’ against New Jersey synagogues
NEW JERSEY (WABC) — The FBI said on Friday it had identified the “source of the threat” made against “an unspecified synagogue in the New Jersey area.”
The person “no longer represents a danger to the community,” the FBI said.
No other details were provided about the individual or the motive.
“Upon receiving information of a threat to an unspecified synagogue in the New Jersey area, the FBI notified community leaders and our law enforcement partners,” the FBI statement said. “We have identified the source of the threat which no longer poses a danger to the community. As always, we would like to remind the public to remain vigilant and if they observe suspicious activity to report it immediately to law enforcement.”
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy thanked the FBI and state law enforcement for their quick investigative work. The governor also said the state will remain vigilant and ensure that threats against any place of worship are thoroughly investigated.
“This threat has violated one of our nation’s most fundamental tenets – the right to worship according to the dictates of our conscience and our sacred and holy traditions,” Murphy said. “We will always strive to ensure that every New Jerseyman, regardless of faith, can continue to live, learn and worship without fear for their safety.”
The FBI office at Newark Field said Thursday it had received “credible information about a broad threat to New Jersey synagogues.”
A tweet from the office said: “We are currently asking you to take all safety precautions to protect your community and facilities. We will share more information as soon as possible. Stay alert. In an emergency, call the police. “
The nature of the threat was not immediately clear, but law enforcement sources told ABC News it was not a bomb threat.
A source told ABC News on Friday that the young adult being questioned in connection with the threat told the FBI he didn’t like Jews, was angry but had no intention of to do anything harmful.
The man, who has not been identified, did not apologize for the actions that prompted police to add patrols outside synagogues, the sources said.
The young man posted on a social media site which is already being monitored by law enforcement as a site frequently used for anti-Semitic discussions.
According to ABC News, the message was written as if an attack had already taken place and in a style used by previous mass shooters, which raised the level of concern and triggered the FBI’s tweet out of caution.
Once he was located, officers realized there was no threat although they continued to investigate his background.
In New York City, Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell are meeting virtually Friday with Jewish leaders to discuss recent threats and outline the precautions New York City is taking to keep the Jewish community safe.
“We continue to monitor threats against New Jersey synagogues and stand ready to help our neighbors in any way we can,” Adams tweeted.
———-
News
Wild using some rest days to get healthy ahead of West Coast road trip
In the immediate aftermath of Thursday’s letdown at Xcel Energy Center — the Wild suffered a 4-0 shutout loss to the Seattle Kraken — defenseman Jonas Brodin wasn’t thinking about rest. Heck, if he had his way, the Wild would have suited up that very moment for a rematch with the Kraken.
“You want to play right now,” Brodin said before pausing to look at the bigger picture. “Maybe it’s good for us to rest a little bit.”
Indeed. While the Wild have slowly started to rediscover their game, they’ve simultaneously been bitten by the injury bug. In the past couple of weeks alone, wingers Jordan Greenway (upper body injury), Marcus Foligno (upper body), Ryan Hartman (upper body), and Brandon Duhaime (upper body) have missed time.
In that sense, the Wild taking a couple of days off this weekend will be good for everyone. The only time players will hit the ice in the next few days will be for Saturday’s outdoor practice at the ROC (Recreation Outdoor Center) in St. Louis Park. That time away from the rink should give Greenway, Foligno, Hartman and Duhaime some time to heal up.
“I’m not going to make a bunch of excuses,” coach Dean Evason said after Thursday’s loss. “We just didn’t have our energy level to a man, and for whatever reason. You can guess why. We’ve got a bunch of days off here now, so we’ll hopefully collect some bodies.”
Regardless of how healthy the Wild are moving forward, they also understand they have to play a certain way to have success. Too many times this season they’ve gotten “too cute” in the offensive zone, and it’s cost them.
“Our skill comes from when we play hard,” winger Matt Boldy said. “It starts with us getting in on forechecks and being hard to play against and breaking teams down. That’s when the skill comes out. I think we got a little bit ahead of ourselves (in the loss to the Kraken) and didn’t get into that grittier game.”
It sounds as if Greenway will travel with the Wild on the upcoming West Coast road trip. He has skated with his teammates that past few days and appears to be close to making his return. As for Foligno, Hartman and Duhaime, it’s still unclear if any of them will be available.
“Would we like some guys back that are regular NHL hockey players? Sure,” Evason said. “If they are, then that’s wonderful. If they aren’t, then we need people to step up and provide us with game within our lineup.”
The next week won’t be easy for the Wild, a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks before an actual rematch with the Kraken.
“We have a big road trip coming up,” defenseman Matt Dumba said. “It’s going to be a battle, and I think guys are up for it though. That’s what we’ve got to do, just take these next couple of days, get the minds right, get the bodies healed up, then be better on the road.”
News
Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli ‘run the club’ as Arsenal legend Martin Keown insists Gabriel Jesus shouldn’t be worried despite recent goal drought
Martin Keown has backed Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus to bounce back from his dry spell in front of goal, insisting he is still contributing to the team.
The Brazilian striker arrived at the club from Manchester City and enjoyed a wonderful individual start after scoring three goals and collecting three assists in his first five Premier League games.
While managing five goals and seven assists in all competitions, it’s been eight appearances since he last found the net himself.
Arsenal are doing very well in the table and sit atop the Premier League ahead of the clash with Chelsea this weekend – a clash which is exclusively live on talkSPORT, but while Jesus will want to put his scoring boots back on, ex -Gunner Keown thinks the striker is definitely still contributing.
Speaking on White and Jordan, Keown said: “No goals in eight games but he’s done so much for the team, you can’t argue with that.
“He is tenacious, he offers himself all around the field. Maybe he needs to be a little more selfish and more centered, but that’s not him, that’s not his personality.
However, with Jesus battling for goals, Keown says Arsenal see Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli emerging as leaders.
Why?
Ten Hag quizzed on ‘laughable’ Maguire tactics as Man United come second in group
shock
Only one Chelsea player would break into Arsenal’s squad right now, says Jamie O’Hara
Ha!
‘It’s going to be a hit on YouTube’ – The goalkeeper who took the penalty spot for the ball
dying tradition
TalkSPORT study highlights demise of matchday schedule in football
POOR
“Why did you do this? – Fernandes slammed for ‘digging up’ Garnacho for his attitude
Fairy tale
Watch Garnacho ask Ronaldo if he can use his celebration after the idol creates a goal
“Martinelli and Saka are now two wonderful players,” he added. “They run the club.
“At the start of the season, it was Zinchenko and Jesus who raised the bar. Zinchenko has been injured for a while and Jesus has lost his goals, but these two young individuals really lead them to the top of the table.
“They are quite magnificent and if you give these two the ball as much as possible in wide areas they could really punish Chelsea at the weekend.”
Sports
News
Vikings DE Dalvin Tomlinson won’t play Sunday at Washington due to calf injury
The Vikings on Friday ruled out defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson for Sunday’s game at Washington due to a right calf injury.
Tomlinson, who was hurt in the third quarter of last Sunday’s 34-26 win over Arizona, did not practice all week. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Tomlinson is “doing a great job with his rehab” but the Vikings want to make sure that he’s at his “full capacity” when he returns.
Tomlinson has been one of the Vikings’ top defensive players during their 6-1 start. O’Connell said Khyiris Tonga will see increased playing time with Tomlinson out but was not sure yet if he will start.
“Tonga last week did some good things in the game, played strong,” O’Connell said. “His play strength showed up. … So he’ll be part of the rotation.”
Other players who could get increased snaps with Tomlinson out are Jonathan Bullard, who has started three games this season at the other defensive end spot, James Lynch and Ross Blacklock.
It will be the first game in his six-year career that Tomlinson misses due to injury. He sat out one game last season while on the COVID-19 reserve list but otherwise has played in all 87 possible regular-season games entering Sunday.
Also Friday, O’Connell said tight end Irv Smith Jr., who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Cardinals, likely won’t have surgery. O’Connell speculated Smith could be out for four to eight weeks but said that timetable is unofficial. He must sit out at least four games due to being on injured reserve.
