Russia: 15 dead in the fire of a cafe after the unloading of a flare
MOSCOW — A fire at a cafe in the Russian town of Kostroma killed 15 people and injured five on Saturday, local authorities said.
The fire erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare during a dispute, authorities said.
Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people. Kostroma region governor Sergei Sitnikov said five people were lightly injured and received medical assistance.
The roof of the cafe collapsed during the fire.
A criminal investigation has been opened and the police are looking for the person who used the flare gun.
Kostroma, a riverside city of 270,000 people, is located about 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow.
It was not the first time that pyrotechnics caused a deadly fire in a Russian recreation area. In 2009, more than 150 people were killed in a fire at the Lame Horse nightclub in the city of Perm that broke out after someone set off fireworks.
Twitter job cuts ahead of US midterm polls raise misinformation concerns
Washington:
Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has promised the platform won’t turn into a ‘free-for-all hellscape’, but experts warn Friday’s mass layoffs could profoundly damage the network’s capacity society to fight misinformation.
Twitter has laid off around half of its 7,500 employees, just days before next week’s midterm elections in the United States, as a spike in fake content is expected on social media.
The cuts, which come after Musk bought the company for $44 million, hit multiple divisions, including trust and safety teams that handle content moderation as well as engineering and machine learning, according to US reports.
“I’ll be very careful on this platform in the days ahead…about what you retweet, who you follow, and even your own sense of what’s going on,” said Kate Starbird, disinformation researcher and assistant professor at the University of Washington.
Starbird warned in its own Twitter post of an increased risk of attempted “spoofing”, “coordinated misinformation by manipulators” and “hoaxes that attempt to trick you into spreading lies”.
Jessica Gonzalez, co-chief executive of the nonpartisan group Free Press, said she fears Twitter could potentially relax its content moderation efforts ahead of the election, “when we know social media is going off the rails to misinform, intimidate and hurt voters of color.”
“Twitter was already hell before Musk took over, and his actions…will only make it worse,” Gonzalez said.
“Deeply disturbing”
Free Press is part of a coalition of more than 60 civil society groups that on Friday called on advertisers to boycott the platform until it pledges to be a “safe place”.
Coalition members met with Musk earlier this week after academic studies showed a dramatic increase in hate speech, Nazi memes and racial slurs following his acquisition of the company.
A Montclair State University study found that Musk’s purchase had “created the perception among extremist users that content restrictions would be eased.”
“We sat down with Elon Musk earlier this week to express our deep concerns about some of his projects and the surge in toxic content following his acquisition,” said the coalition, which uses the hashtag “Stop Toxic Twitter.”
“Since that time, hate and misinformation have steadily proliferated, and Musk has taken steps that make us fear the worst is yet to come,” the group said in a statement.
But Musk dismissed that assessment, tweeting that “we’ve actually seen hate speech at times this week drop *below* our past standards,” although he didn’t provide any data to back up that claim.
“To be clear, Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged,” Musk wrote on Friday.
Separately, Yoel Roth, Twitter’s chief security and integrity officer, said tackling harmful midstream misinformation was a “top priority” for the company.
Musk, a self-proclaimed free-speech absolutist, had promised to reduce Twitter’s content restrictions and, since the acquisition, has announced plans to create a “content moderation board” that will review Twitter’s policies. company.
“While Musk has publicly committed to transparency, his decision to fire staffers dedicated to this work is deeply troubling,” said Zeve Sanderson, executive director of the University’s Center for Social Media and Politics. from New York.
Musk insisted the layoffs were necessary because the company was losing more than $4 million a day.
Twitter has long struggled to generate profits and failed to keep pace with Facebook, Instagram and TikTok in gaining new users.
Imran Khan says he knew about the attack the day before: ‘I was hit by 4 bullets’
Ivan Toney will destroy Nottingham Forest’s hopes of opting out of relegation
Nottingham Forest host Brentford at the City Ground hoping to secure back-to-back Premier League wins at home for the first time this season.
Despite struggling so far this season; winning two, losing eight and bottom of the league, Forest gave themselves a major boost with a surprising 1-0 win at home to Liverpool a fortnight ago.
Steve Cooper will do all he can to restart the process of dragging his side out of the danger zone, but it won’t be an easy task with Brentford’s opponents desperate to get back to winning ways.
Despite not winning in their last three matches, the Bees have won five of their last seven away league games against Forest, with both defeats coming in 2019.
On top of that, if Cooper’s side thought it would be easy to beat the west London club, then they clearly hadn’t considered Ivan Toney.
The 26-year-old prolific striker has scored four goals in his last four Premier League games against promoted sides, all coming from home.
Toney has also scored in his two league games against Forest, these coming into the 2019-20 league campaign.
Can Nottingham Forest avoid defeat and finally start to walk away from the prospect of relegation?
talkSPORT EDGE have a look…
- This is the first ever top-flight encounter between Nottingham Forest and Brentford. Forest have won three of their last five against them, but were winless in the two games the sides last met in the 2020-21 league campaign (D1 L1)
- Nottingham Forest have conceded 28 goals in their first 13 Premier League games this season, their highest at this stage of a league season since the 1960-61 campaign, when they dispatched 31.
- Brentford kept a clean sheet in two of their first three Premier League away games but have since kept only one in their last 22 on the road, scoring 49 goals.
- Nottingham Forest have the worst goal difference in the Premier League this season, scoring eight goals but conceding 28 with a GD of minus 20. Five of the six clubs to have had a goal difference of -20 or worse after 13 games were relegated , with Southampton in 1998-99 the exception
- Only Wolves (6) have scored fewer Premier League goals than Nottingham Forest this season (8), although 87.5% of Forest’s goals so far have come at the City Ground (7/8)
- Nottingham Forest have conceded 11 outside the box goals in the Premier League this season, three more than any other side. 15% of the shots they faced from outside the box were scored (11/71), also the highest percentage
- No team has scored more Premier League goals after a high turnover this season than Brentford (4), while Nottingham Forest have conceded more such goals than any other team so far (6)
- No team has managed fewer shots on target than Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this season (36). Between them, Taiwo Awoniyi and Brennan Johnson have been responsible for 33% of those (6 each), with the pair also scoring 63% of Forest’s eight league goals this season (Awoniyi 3, Johnson 2)
Biden launches assault weapons ban at Dem fundraiser: ‘I don’t know a lot of deer wearing Kevlar vests’
At a Friday night fundraiser, President Joe Biden predicted Democrats would retain their majority in Congress and speculated what that might mean for his next two years in office, including tackling gun control fire and other initiatives.
“I think we’re going to win, really,” Biden said, describing an upbeat election campaign where crowds were big and cheering.
He also talked about banning assault weapons and passing gun control legislation.
“I don’t know a lot of deer wearing Kevlar vests,” Biden said, noting that Democrats might consider banning assault weapons.
BIDEN EXPECTS DEMOCRATS TO TAKE SENATE AND HAVE CHANCE TO KEEP HOUSE MIDTERM
The fundraiser was organized for two Democrats in tough re-election races, Illinois Representatives Lauren Underwood, IL-14, and Sean Casten, IL-06.
The candidates could win, Biden said, if Democrats could more effectively convey the administration’s victories to the people.
“We’ve been through so many good things,” Biden said. “They’ve been so good that people haven’t realized how good they are yet.”
His administration’s achievements, including infrastructure and capping insulin costs, which he said were “for the people.”
Biden described the infrastructure legislation as a significant investment and said it would take years for people to see the completion of his long-term plans.
“You’re talking about hundreds of billions of dollars for infrastructure – well, it’s just getting started,” he said.
BIDEN TO VISIT DEEP-BLUE CHICAGO 4 DAYS BEFORE MIDTERM ELECTIONS
Biden also praised Democrats for capping insulin costs, which he praised Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, who was also in the room, for helping pass.
“Dick and I have been fighting drug companies since we came to Congress. Well, we finally beat them. It’s a big deal,” he said.
“Whenever I have a problem, I call Dick,” Biden joked.
If Republicans win majorities in the House of Representatives and the US Senate, Biden predicted it would be “two horrible years.”
He also said he would relax his veto power over legislation proposed by Republicans.
“The good news is that I will have a veto pen,” he said.
On the GOP platform, Biden added, “Everything they are is against everything we’ve done.”
The president also said Republicans would only make inflation worse, including by flouting former President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.
“Everything they want to do would make inflation worse. Every thing,” he said.
In Illinois, Rep. Underwood takes on Republican Scott Gryder, while Rep. Casten runs against Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau.
The Fox Power rankings have both races leaning towards Democrats.
Joe Fraser’s medal hopes soar in world championship all-around final | Gymnastic
Joe Fraser endured a tough night as his quest for a men’s all-around medal failed at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.
Fraser, who qualified for the final in fourth place, made errors on four of his six apparatus to score 77.098 and finish a modest 22nd in the standings. In contrast, Fraser’s teammate Jake Jarman underscored his enormous potential for the Paris Olympics and beyond with a solid set of routines to score 82.865 and finish in a very creditable fifth place.
Jarman, 20, scored among the world’s best on floor and vault to continue his stellar year that had included a four-gold sweep at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August. For Fraser, however, the evening was a big disappointment as he missed the opportunity to use his home tournament to announce his arrival as one of the best all-around gymnasts in the world.
Fraser might have hoped history would repeat itself after slipping off the knob midway through his routine, making the same mistake that cost him the team final on Wednesday night.
But while his mistake two days ago sparked an extraordinary turnaround that saw him nail parallel and horizontal bars routines to lead Britain back to an unlikely podium finish, this time he didn’t. there will be no redemption.
An error landing his jump effectively ruled him out of the competition, and two errors on the parallel bars – the apparatus on which he won his first world title in 2019 – plunged him lower in the rankings .
In her final high bar routine, Fraser crashed face first onto the mat before bravely returning to the apparatus to complete her routine and receive sympathy from the home crowd.
Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto took gold with a total score of 87.198, dethroning defending Chinese champion Zhang Boheng at 86.765, with Japan’s Wataru Tanigawa taking bronze.
FOX Bet Super 6: Win a $25,000 College Football Pick 6 Jackpot in Week 10
The first one college football The playoff standings (CFP) were released this week.
Cue all the outrage!
Don’t believe us? Just hop on Twitter and you’ll see the fans in their feelings screaming about how their team should, could, would have ranked this, that, or the other. “These rankings are so subjective!” And our favorite, “SEC BIAS!”
Guys, these are the cards we were dealt. We are just here to play the game.
And speaking of playing the game, it’s time for you to play the FOX bet Super 6 College Football Pick 6 Challenge.
FOX bet Super 6 is a free contest. To participate in the game and try your luck at the prize of $25,000, download the FOX Bet Super 6 appchoose the winners and winning margins of the six college football marquee matchups and submit your picks before games start on Saturday.
And people really win. Even if the committee has ranked your team so low that it has no chance of winning the natty, you still have a chance of winning from the green.
It doesn’t matter if you ride with the Buckeyes or the bulldogsthe Horned Frogs or the LonghornsThis game is made for you.
Before you make your choice to try your luck at this week’s 25,000, let’s dive into our predictions for Week 10 of the college football season!
Texas technology at No. 7 TOS (Noon ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports App)
The Texas Tech Red Raiders come into this game with their disappointing 4-4 record and likely with a “let’s finish this year already” attitude. Their opponent in the state had a different kind of season. And by different, we mean perfect. The Horned Frogs 8-0 had an incredibly impressive streak where they defeated the top 20 teams in four consecutive weeks.
Frogs are so good, in fact, that our own RJ Young insist that if TCU had more brand recognitionthat would be higher than No. 7. But seven is still good, and the Horned Amphibians have more than enough firepower to take control of this game against TTU.
TCU is the only college football program to average at least 300 passing yards per game, 200 rushing, and at least 20 passing and 20 rushing touchdowns. The Frogs rank second in the nation in yards per play and third in offense. An offensive juggernaut, to be honest.
So maybe the committee did err by not ranking frogs higher. Either way, they’ll get away with this one.
Prediction:
16 to 20 point TCU
No. 20 Syracuse at Pittsburgh (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)
Oh, what could have been, Syracuse. Orange punters sailed that silver Cuse line for six straight weeks, but then gave up two games to Clemson and our Lady in a row. This week, however, Bushel is back on track with a win at Pitt.
Now Pitt won’t be a pushover. The Panthers lead the ACC in time of possession, and on offense they have a not-so-secret weapon in the running back Israel Abanikanda. Israel leads the nation in all-around yards and ranks fifth in rushing.
But Syracuse still has the advantage. The Orange allows just 164.5 passing yards per game, which ranks third in the nation. And they’ve scored on 31 of their 33 trips to the red zone this season. Syracuse also dominates the first quarters of games, outscoring their opponents 82-30.
This game will be too close for Syracuse’s comfort in the first half, but once the Orange get their groove back, expect a rebound from W.
Prediction:
Syracuse 9 to 11 points
No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)
This game is more than just a battle between SEC rivals. It’s an SEC game East enemies — both undefeated and controlling their own destinies on the way to December’s coveted SEC Championship game in Atlanta. At stake is bragging rights and, more importantly, a spot in the college football playoffs. But only one team can win.
And that team will be the national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
This game will have you biting your nails so hard you might as well kiss your cuticles goodbye.
The Dawgs are 8 point favorites at FOX Bet, but this battle will be closer than that. The Vols will give the Dawgs everything they can handle on Saturday.
UT’s offense ranks first in the nation in scoring and total offense. The Vols are allowing an average of 92.9 rushing yards per game, ranking ninth in the FBS. Heisman-favorite QB Hendon Hooker has thrown a TD pass in 20 straight games. It’s the longest streak in the country.
So where do the Dawgs have the edge? Georgia is averaging 41.8 points per game, which ranks sixth in the nation. UGA also leads the nation in the red zone, going 46 out of 47. And the Georgian defense has nothing to play for. This unit has held opponents scoreless in 18 quarters this season.
Georgia will be energized playing between the hurdles in front of their home crowd at Sanford Stadium. Sometimes you need a little help from 92,000 of your closest friends to get you closer to a throwback.
Prediction:
Georgia 5 to 6 points
Number 6 Alabama at No. 10 USL (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)
What parallel universe do we live in where Bama isn’t at the forefront of all CFP conversations? Welcome to the world of college football from Bama to a defeat.
Ever since The Tide dropped this game in Week 7 Vols, fans haven’t been pushing the “we want Bama” talk too much. How quickly do we forget, however, that Bama is still first in SEC West, and they are in a prime position to represent that side of the conference in the SEC Championship game.
Alabama’s defense was a big part of its strong season. The Tide maintains its opponents at a conversion rate of 26.4% – a percentage that ranks fifth among FBS. Alabama is averaging 6.02 yards per carry, which is tied with the Army for best in the nation.
Moreover, Bama have won 49 of their last 50 games by scoring a TD on the game’s first offensive possession. So if the Tide scores on their first offensive possession this weekend, the Tigers can charge the buses.
We are only half joking. After all, the 6-2 season that LSU put together — a season where the team averaged 35.1 points per game — is one the Tigers should be proud of.
But we like that the tide is getting closer.
Prediction:
Alabama 7 to 8 points
No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)
Texas was supposed to be back. The Longhorns lost a heartbreaker 20-19 to Alabama in Week 2. Texas fans were pleased with how close the Horns played against Tide. Bettors were happy with the coverage. Then Texas lost to Texas Tech, but that 37-34 loss was also close.
But then they lost Again at Oklahoma State – a 41-34 loss that by all accounts the Longhorns should have won.
This weekend, Burnt Orange has another chance to prove its program is evolving to elite status. But Kansas State is hot and rolling, so Week 10 will be all about the Wildcats.
We could really play K-State’s game movie wiping out Oklahoma State last week and call it a day. who wants to face this team the week after this screening?
Well, the Longhorns get that honor, and that’s what they expect: A Wildcat team that’s racked up 11 steals this season, is giving opponents an average of just 17.3 points per game, and outplaying teams. 164-60 in the first half.
Expect the state to go wild.
Prediction:
Kansas State by 9 to 11 points
Number 4 Clemson at our Lady (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)
Let’s say the quiet part out loud. It will be a cupcake game for Clemson. And that just shouldn’t be the case, but that’s what we expect based on the lack of inspiration from the Fighting Irish this year.
Notre Dame is 5-3 and has lost games to Ohio State, Stanford and marshal! No shade at Marshall but Marshall? After all the hype surrounding the hiring of new head coach Marcus Freeman, the season has been an ultimate disappointment at South Bend.
Although the Tigers are the better team, they themselves have had a few near-death experiences. It took two overtime for the Tigers to defeat WakeForest, and they beat Syracuse 27-21 in a game the Orange led most of the time. But even if it was just the skin of their teeth, they managed a perfect 8-0 record. And the Tigers did it with their offense and defense both ranking in the top 20 in the nation.
The Leprechauns won’t be so lucky this week.
Prediction:
Clemson 5 to 6 points
So are you ready to play to win $25,000?
Open your FOX Bet Super 6 app and make your selections before Saturday’s games start. Don’t forget to tag us on all social media platforms at @FOXSuper6 and @EricaReneeD and show us your choices using the #EricaSuper6 hastag!
Let’s earn that money!
Timberwolves’ shooting woes continue in loss to Bucks
The Timberwolves actually felt as though they took a step forward Friday in their 115-102 home loss to unbeaten Milwaukee (8-0).
The offensive ball movement was markedly improved, one day after it was the emphasis of the team’s Thursday practice. Minnesota made a point to get into actions and dish the ball within a few seconds of crossing the half court line. That movement led to move spacing and flow.
The offense was less of an eye sore.
“I think we were better,” Anthony Edwards said. “I think we were moving the ball a little better, for sure.”
That still didn’t lead to points, as Minnesota shot 42 percent from the field, including an abysmal 11 for 41 from deep. But Edwards said he liked all of the looks Minnesota (4-5) got from deep. They just didn’t fall.
The latter has been the case all season for the Wolves, who rank 28th out of 30 teams in 3-point percentage (31.8). Such a number makes winning in the NBA on a nightly basis a challenging chore. Minnesota believes shots will start to fall. Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell are both shooting significantly below their career averages from beyond the arc. Jaylen Nowell is missing a number of good looks, too.
“Just keep shooting really. Who cares about percentages? The shots are going to fall. Who cares about us being 20 whatever in the league in three point shooting?” Kyle Anderson said. “Keep shooting, keep putting in the work and keep having confidence. Even with myself, if I’m open, I’m going to shoot the ball. I put the work in. You can’t pay attention to percentages and all that dumb stuff. Just shoot the ball when you’re open and make the right play. Play basketball.”
Minnesota did more of that Friday. Anderson called the performance “a step forward” for the team. That sounds strange on a night where the Wolves never seriously contended with Milwaukee. The Bucks led by as many as 22 points, with Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo imposing their wills at various points throughout the game.
Minnesota cut the deficit to six in the second half, but it never felt as though the Wolves had enough to get over the top. Still, the Wolves lost in a more palatable fashion. They made too many mental errors, still surrendered key offensive rebounds and turned the ball over at inopportune times, but it wasn’t the same selfish brand of ball they’d been putting forth on a nightly basis.
It was better.
And that’s a start?
“Just keep believing in each other. Keep believing in our system, keep believing in what we do. Everything will work,” Towns said. “Just got to keep playing the game. It’s a long season. I saw us get a little better today as a team and we’re not here for the moral victory, but … there’s some good in this, and there’s some good tape in here we can really use.”
