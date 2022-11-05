Ruth’s Chris Steak House stabbing in NYC leaves boss injured, NYPD seeks attacker

IRVINE — Crean Lutheran football coach Rick Curtis was concerned about Aliso Niguel’s running game ahead of Friday’s CIF-SS playoff game, but the Saints were surprised by Jarett Sabol once the game started.

The Wolverines sophomore, primarily a backup player this season, rushed for 333 yards on 27 carries with four touchdowns.

But Crean Lutheran managed to earn a 35-34 victory in the first round of the Division 8 playoffs, thanks in large part to wide receiver Ty Benefield’s performance in the second half.

Benefield, who didn’t have a reception in the first half, caught six passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns over the past two quarters.

Crean Lutheran (10-1) will host Vista del Lago in the quarterfinals on Friday, November 11.

“We didn’t know the number 24 (Sabol) at all. He’s a hell of a ball carrier,” Benefield said. “He’s a tough ball carrier. We didn’t know it, but it was a question of mentality. We ended up locking ourselves in.

The Saints got the first two scores of the game thanks to field goals from 23 and 33 yards from Connor Stephans.

Crean Lutheran scored another goal on a 26-yard touchdown by Andrew Duberow.

After doing nothing in the first quarter, Sabol picked up the pace with 63 yards rushing on Aliso Niguel’s first scored drive, which culminated in an 11-yard touchdown run.

Sabol led Wolverines in another first-half practice but ran out of time with the ball inside Aliso Niguel’s 10-yard line.

The Wolverines (5-6) trailed 13-7 at halftime.

The Wolverines took their first lead of the game after some big runs from Sabol, which led to an 11-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Najm to Dylan Kissen.

The Saints fought back with Duberow’s second touchdown, this time from 10 yards out.

Sabol tied the game with his second touchdown, but the Saints came right back with Benefield’s first touchdown of the night, a 68-yard pass from Gavin Rogers.

Post-game interview with Crean Lutheran coach Rick Curtis as the Saints hang on to this instant classic! @ocvarsity @CLHS_Athletics @CreanFootball @creanlutheranhs pic.twitter.com/m1TJ8eOJUT — Manny Alvarez (@MAlvarez02) November 5, 2022

Sabol responded with a pair of 59-yard touchdown passes to give Aliso Niguel a 34-28 lead.

Wolverines fell short on a 2-point conversion, and it haunted them towards the end of the game.

“I trust my defence,” said Aliso Niguel’s coach Michael Calahan. “We played well the whole game and if we go up seven points we just have to stop. Obviously, we didn’t get that stop. They kicked up one, but we had the ball with time to win. We wanted to have a chance to win in the end, but we just didn’t make the games.

The Saints tied the game on the ensuing practice with a 19-yard touchdown catch from Benefield and took the lead with the point kick after.

As time ticked away, Aliso Niguel raced up the field with short passes, but Najm’s pass was intercepted by Ben Byszewski inside the 20-yard line to seal the Saints victory.

“We had a really hard time stopping the race,” Curtis said. “Tonight was offensive. My offensive coordinator called big plays to try and get the ball to Benefield with people covering him in doubles. He did a great job of making the calls on the go. We got the break when they missed the point after.

Rogers completed 9 of 20 passes for 245 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Justin Dominguez rushed for 117 yards on 10 carries.

Carter Jones led all tackles with 21 while Mason McCullough had 15 tackles for Crean Lutheran.