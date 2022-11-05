Connect with us

Blockchain

Santander Sets Transaction Limits on Payments to Crypto Exchanges

Blockchain Developer Claims Finding Satoshi'S 0.1V Btc Codebase
Exchange News
  • A max of £1,000 in a single transaction and £3,000 in a rolling 30-day period has been set.
  • It will implement a block on real-time transactions to cryptocurrency exchanges from 2023.

Users of Santander will soon be unable to make cryptocurrency purchases. Customers of Santander have reportedly been sent an email statement, as reported by Reuters today. Moreover, the bank has stated that beginning 2023, it will implement a block on real-time transactions to cryptocurrency exchanges.

Santander stated:

“We intend to further protect customers by blocking all faster payments we identify to cryptocurrency exchanges from Santander accounts.”

Users Can Still Withdraw Funds

It added that the policy will be “implemented during the course of 2023.” The Faster Payments Service is widely used by British banks and their customers. Santander’s announcement does not indicate whether or not the bank intends to provide customers with alternative methods to transfer funds to cryptocurrency exchanges. The bank argues that banning transactions to exchanges is necessary to safeguard clients from cryptocurrency fraud.

Santander announced on Thursday that, starting November 15, it will limit transactions involving cryptocurrency exchanges. Customers can transfer a maximum of £1,000 in a single transaction and £3,000 in a rolling 30-day period.

Furthermore, this new regulation is restricted to deposits and does not affect withdrawals. Santander assures its customers that they can continue to receive funds from cryptocurrency exchanges.

The financial institution stated yesterday that “more changes to limit or prevent payments to crypto exchanges in the future” were forthcoming in an announcement. That’s why today’s reported limitations don’t come as a complete surprise.

Moreover, in response to a warning from the Financial Conduct Authority, Santander froze all transactions with the large cryptocurrency exchange Binance in 2021. 

UK Passes Bill Recognizing Crypto as Regulated Financial Instruments

