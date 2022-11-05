News
Secretary of State Candidates Denying Elections in Arizona, Nevada, Michigan: NPR
Marco Bello/Reuters; Scott Olson/Getty Images; Mario Tama/Getty Images
Voters in a number of states this midterm cycle face a stark choice: Do they want someone who denies the legitimacy of the 2020 election to oversee voting in their state?
In a different political universe, it might seem odd, given manual audits of paper ballots and legal challenges, the 2020 election was one of the most accurate and accessible in American history.
But in 2022, confidence in the election has eroded significantly among conservative-leaning voters, sending Republican candidates to follow their lead.
It’s a trend that has many election officials – and democracy experts – sounding the alarm.
“The fate of democracy really depends on whether or not the losers accept defeat and whether they recognize losses as losses,” said Amel Ahmed, professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. “If you have a worldview where every loss equals the other side cheating…that generally presents a challenge to the viability of democracy.”
Election deniers have used the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen as justification to remove voting access measures like ballot boxes and other forms of early voting, and to question some voting tools. electoral security such as the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC.
In addition to practical voting changes an election-denying poll official could implement, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, said she’s worried about the possibility of disruption. of the 2024 election certification process and the misinformation issues it could present if a Holocaust denier is in a position of authority and able to make the lies about the vote more believable.
“We are truly in the midst of a national effort to discredit our elections,” Benson said during a Thursday press briefing. “There will be people who choose to be politicians first and election administrators second or not at all.”
In his reelection campaign this fall, Benson will face Kristina Karamo, a community college professor who rose to prominence after falsely claiming to have seen voter fraud in Detroit during the last presidential race.
Their clash is one of the bear races to watch this week when it comes to democracy and the scrutiny of the American vote.
Michigan
In a state that opted for Joe Biden in 2020 by more than 150,000 votes, Republicans in Michigan still decided to double down with their grassroots voters to choose candidates for secretary of state and attorney general.
Karamo, who previously filed a lawsuit this year based on mail-in voting conspiracy theories, and Matthew DePerno, the GOP attorney general’s nominee, were endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
DePerno is being investigated for an alleged conspiracy to seize and tamper with voting machines, and Karamo has come under scrutiny for his ties to the QAnon movement and past comments, including opposition to the teaching of evolution in schools.
“Evolution is one of the biggest frauds ever perpetrated on us,” she said in a July 2019 video, according to CNN.
While both candidates garnered majority support from party loyalists at a nominating convention in the spring, even then more mainstream Republicans worried about the candidates’ viability in a general election in a purple state.
“Each announcement of [now] until November is going to say ‘QAnon Karamo is too crazy for us’,” said State Rep. Beau LaFave, a Republican who ran for secretary of state against Karamo at the time.
DePerno faces current Attorney General Dana Nessel, who was first elected in 2018 and made headlines for refusing to enforce Michigan’s anti-abortion law. Nessel was the first LGBTQ person elected to statewide office in Michigan, and Republicans, including DePerno, have sought to attack him using culture warfare tropes. They seized on a joke she made at a press conference over the summer that there should be a “drag queen for every school.”
Benson was also first elected in 2018, after losing her initial bid for the position in 2010. She is the former dean of law school at Wayne State University and the author of a book about the role of Secretaries of State in American democracy.
Benson has come under scrutiny around the 2020 election, largely due to unfounded accusations Trump made about Michigan’s electoral system, but she is highly respected in the electoral community and has long prided herself on working closely with Republican (and Trump-endorsed) Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
Arizona
In many ways, Arizona has been the epicenter of election denial since 2020.
Shortly after voting ended in this election, one of the most notorious counting conspiracies, dubbed “SharpieGate”, blossomed in Maricopa County, Arizona.
Six months later, the Cyber Ninjas began their widely discredited “audit” of the vote in Maricopa (which also confirmed that Biden had won).
And now Republicans who deny the 2020 election results are running for every state office that has a role in administering the election.
This has many worried about the future of voting in the state, should they win.
Former President Barack Obama rallied on behalf of state Democrats Wednesday night in Phoenix, warning that “democracy as we know it may not survive” if Republicans sweep those offices.
The race for Secretary of State pits a former election administrator, Adrian Fontes, against a far-right candidate, Mark Finchem, who is a self-proclaimed member of the far-right Oath Keepers and who was in the US Capitol on January 6 when rioters cut off certification of Biden’s victory.
In an interview with NPR earlier this year, Finchem said he didn’t enter the Capitol that day, but also continued to claim the 2020 election was stolen.
Trump endorsed Finchem last September and also endorsed the other candidates declining election in Arizona’s contests for governor and Senate.
In the race for governor, Holocaust denier Kari Lake, who previously filed a dismissed lawsuit based on election misinformation, faces current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Nevada
The Silver State may be the most underrated state when it comes to election denial, but a move in rural counties toward manual ballot counting shows voting misinformation is taking hold here, too. .
Polls also show the race for returning leader is neck and neck, despite a substantial fundraising lead for unelected candidate, Democrat Cisco Aguilar.
Aguilar is an attorney who spent several years on the state athletic commission, and he says his first priority in his tenure would be to pressure the Nevada Legislature to make it a crime to harass or intimidate workers. electoral.
His opponent, Republican Jim Marchant, is a former state assemblyman who blames his 2020 defeat on voter fraud, though he has produced no evidence.
Marchant has Trump’s endorsement, and at a recent rally in Minden, Nevada, he noted their similar views.
“We have something in common: President Trump and I lost an election in 2020 because of a rigged election,” Marchant said. “I have been working since November 4, 2020 to expose what happened, and what I have discovered is horrific.”
Marchant, Karamo and Finchem all say they want to drastically reduce early voting, and Marchant has been a leading proponent of the grassroots movement toward manual ballot counting, even though that style of counting has proven to be time and time again less accurate and more resource-intensive.
NPR News
News
Ravens’ Justin Madubuike helping Pathfinders For Autism launch donation drive at National Aquarium event
A 6-foot-3, 293-pound Ravens defensive tackle and a 10-year-old boy from Alabama will meet Saturday at the National Aquarium and, in doing so, will launch a donation drive for children with autism in Baltimore.
Landon Smith, a boy from Alabama, and his family began a donation drive two years ago. Dubbed “Landon’s Puzzle Pieces,” the project’s mission was to collect and give out helpful items to children who, like Landon, have autism.
The drive expanded to Maryland last year, as Landon’s grandfather, who lives in Hagerstown, connected with Pathfinders For Autism, Maryland’s largest autism organization. Sensory items were collected last year in Hagerstown and this year, the drive will grow to Baltimore. Starting now and for the next two months, Pathfinders will collect items and distribute them to classrooms in Baltimore City in January.
Textured and stretchy toys, decompression balls and trampolines — all of which are especially beneficial for people with autism — are among the dozens of items on an Amazon wish list, which individuals can send to Pathfinders.
Justin Madubuike, a third-year Raven, is helping launch the drive. Madubuike and Landon will meet Saturday ahead of Pathfinders’ “Night Out at the National Aquarium” event, an annual gathering which is free (but ticketed and at capacity) for people with autism and their families.
Madubuike, who is tied for second on the team in sacks entering Week 9, decided earlier this year he wanted to partner with an autism organization, and he and his girlfriend reached out to Pathfinders. Rather than contributing behind-the-scenes, Madubuike wanted to interact with people; he and the organization decided the aquarium gathering would be an ideal match. It’s Pathfinders’ largest event of the year, bringing in 1,500 people who spend the evening freely exploring the aquarium.
“For me, it’s important because those kids sometimes can struggle growing up and finding an identity, stuff like that, and I just want to empower them,” Madubuike said.
The aquarium event welcomes people with autism in a controlled environment. Those with autism can experience sensory overload in some settings, and that can make it a challenge to visit lively places like the aquarium, said Rebecca Rienzi, the executive director of Pathfinders.
“It’s just to create that typical family outing without the stress, the stress of people looking at you if your child is melting down or maybe vocalizing or acting differently than is expected,” she said.
Pathfinders, whose president is former Oriole B.J. Surhoff, hosts about six such outings a year, including minor league baseball games, sailing excursions and trips to the Maryland Science Center. The Hunt Valley-based organization services the entire state and also leads trainings for social workers, teachers, first responders, etc.
Madubuike took a class in high school in which he worked with students with autism, he said, and he’d hoped to help in a similar way as a pro, but the coronavirus pandemic made that difficult; he was drafted by the Ravens in 2020. But he said he’s looking forward to the event, where he’ll sign autographs and interact with the attendees.
“It’s definitely something that’s near and dear to my heart, just to advocate for people who can’t advocate for themselves,” he said.
()
News
Wolves appoint Julen Lopetegui as new manager | Wanderers of Wolverhampton
Wolves have announced the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as the club’s new manager.
Former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla manager Lopetegui will take over on November 14, subject to obtaining a work permit, with Steve Davis remaining in charge on an interim basis ahead of the home game on Saturday against Brighton.
Wolves chairman Jeff Shi told the club’s website: “Julen is a top manager, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, and we are very pleased to have agreed a deal for him. to bring to Wolves.
“From the very start, Julen has been our number 1 choice to manage Wolves, and we look forward to welcoming him and his team when they join us in the coming weeks.”
Bruno Lage was sacked in early October following poor form.
theguardian
News
Taking ‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Smears Republican Women Voters Like Cockroaches
The hosts of ‘The View’ argued about voter issues, affirmative action and abortion during the ABC show this week as co-host Sunny Hostin suggested that all female Republican voters are like insects.
During Thursday’s episode of “The View,” the hosts went back and forth on voting issues days before the midterm elections.
Hostin compared white Republican suburban women supporting the GOP to cockroaches voting for Raid.
“What also surprises me is the abortion issue. I read a poll yesterday that said white suburban Republican women are now going to vote Republican,” Hostin said, appearing to refer to surveys showing white women supporting Republicans in 2022. “It’s almost like cockroaches voting for Raid [roach spray]right?” Hostin said Thursday.
SUNNY HOSTIN’S AMAZING REMARKS ON NIKKI HALEY HIS LATEST PERSONAL ATTACK ON CONSERVATIVES
Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pushed back against Hostin and accused her of trying to control “everyone else’s vote”.
“Do we like democracy or not because just saying that is insulting to the voter,” said Farah Griffin. “People make decisions about what’s good for their family. And the idea that you should have a say in how everyone votes…”
Co-host Joy Behar claimed that voting for a Republican was like voting for a “cult”.
Behar, who has always dismissed concerns about crime ahead of the midterm elections, said Tuesday that crime was “not going up” and was “in fact going down under Joe Biden.”
‘THE VIEW’ HOST JOY BEHAR SAYS GOP ‘CAN’T WIN’ BECAUSE ‘DEMOGRAPHICS CHANGE’: ‘THEY HAVE TO CHEATE’
Actress Anne Hathaway also joined the hosts of “The View” this week as a guest and said during her Tuesday appearance that “abortion can be another word for mercy.”
“We know that no two pregnancies are the same, and it follows that there are no two identical lives, it follows that there are no two identical conceptions. So, how can we have a law, how can we have a view on that that says we should treat everything the same?” she says.
On Wednesday, the hosts engaged in a debate on the two affirmative action cases before the Supreme Court regarding race-based admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.
While discussing the cases and Judge Clarence Thomas’ remarks during closing arguments, Hostin said Edward Blum, the president of Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), the organization that filed one of the lawsuits, is an activist. conservative.
‘THE VIEW’ HOSTS SUNNY HOSTIN AND SARA HAINES SPAR ON AFFIRMATIVE ACTION CASES: ‘RIGHT WING ATTACK’
“He claims that affirmative action hurts Asian Americans. That’s not true. He started with white women first. It didn’t work. Now he’s trying with Asian Americans. Asian background, I think it’s going to work,” Hostin said Wednesday. episode. “The next attack is on LGBTQ+ rights and the next attack on voting rights and they’re all before the Supreme Court. So I think what we need to do is recognize that for what it is. C This is a right-wing attack on our rights. And it’s a concerted effort.
Co-host Sara Haines argued that Asian Americans made up a large portion of those cases.
“And it can be thrown around by a guy like that, but it doesn’t mess with the fact that there’s a personality note that Asian Americans struggle with when it comes to a cultural difference. That’s , I wouldn’t even call it discriminatory, it’s downright racist,” Haines explained.
“They judge them on a personality score and if you win on test scores alone, which the way people think, high school grades first, then standardized test scores, 43% elite institutions would be Asian. The problem with the civil rights movement was to say don’t discriminate against race because discrimination hurts one race. Fixing it with the same discrimination will hurt another race.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
On Monday’s Halloween episode of “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg dressed up as June Osborne from “The Handmaids Tale.”
Goldberg’s red cape included the words “my body, my morals, my life, my choice, not yours”, on the back.
Fox News Digital’s Nikolas Lanum and Gabriel Hayes contributed to this report.
Fox
News
With Twitter in chaos, Mastodon is on fire
CNN Business
—
In the week since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the number of people signing up to a small social network called Mastodon has increased.
You may not have heard of Mastodon, which has been around since 2016, but now it’s growing rapidly. Some are fleeing Twitter for this or at least looking for a second place publish their thoughts online as the much better-known social network is facing layoffs, controversial product changes, an expected shift in its approach to content moderation and a leap into hateful rhetoric.
There may not be a clear alternative to Twitter, a particularly influential, fast-paced, text-heavy, conversational and news-driven platform. But Mastdon scratches some itch. The service resembles Twitter, with a timeline of short updates sorted chronologically rather than algorithmically. It allows users to join a multitude of different servers run by various groups and individuals, rather than a central platform controlled by a single company like Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.
Unlike major social networks, Mastodon is both free and ad-free. It is operated by a non-profit organization run by Mastodon creator Eugen Rochko and is supported by crowdfunding.
Rochko said in an interview Thursday that Mastodon had gained 230,000 users since October 27, when Musk took over Twitter. It now has 655,000 monthly active users, he said. Twitter reported in July that it had nearly 238 million daily active monetizable users.
“It’s not as big as Twitter, obviously, but it’s the biggest this network has ever been,” said Rochko, who originally created Mastodon more as a project than a consumer product (and, yes, his name was inspired by the heavy metal band Mastodon).
Mastodon’s new listings include some Twitter users with large followings, such as actor and comedian Kathy Griffinwho joined in early November, and journalist Molly Jong Fastwho joined at the end of October.
Sarah T. Roberts, a UCLA associate professor and faculty director at UCLA’s Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, started using Mastodon in earnest on October 30, just after Musk took over Twitter. (She had created another account years ago, she said, but only really got into it recently due to Twitter’s popularity among academics.)
Roberts, who worked at Twitter as a staff researcher earlier this year while taking a leave of absence from UCLA, said she was inspired to start using Mastodon due to concerns about how moderation content on Twitter could change under Musk’s control. She suspects some newcomers are simply fed up with social media companies that capture lots of user data and are driven by advertising.
And she pointed out that Twitter users could migrate to Mastodon especially because its user experience is quite similar to Twitter’s. Many of Mastodon’s features and layouts (especially in its iOS app) will sound familiar to current Twitter users, but with slightly different verbiage; you can follow others, make short posts (there’s a 500 character limit and you can upload images and videos), bookmark or repost other users’ posts, and more.
“It’s about as close as you can get,” she said.
I’ve been a Twitter user since 2007, but as more people I follow on the social network have started posting their Mastodon usernames in recent weeks, I’ve been curious. This week, I decided to check out Mastodon for myself.
There are key differences, especially in network configuration. Since Mastodon user accounts are hosted on a multitude of different servers, user hosting costs are spread among many different people and groups. But it also means users are scattered all over the place, and people you know can be hard to find. Rochko compared this setup to having different email providers, such as Gmail and Hotmail.
This means that the entire network is not under the control of any one person or company, but it also introduces new complications for those of us who are used to Twitter – a product that has also been criticized over the years. years to be less intuitive than more popular. services like Facebook and Instagram.
On Mastodon, for example, you have to join a specific server to register, some of which are open to everyone, some of which require an invite (you can also run your own server). There is a server operated by the nonprofit behind Mastodon, Mastodon.social, but it doesn’t accept more users; I currently use one called Mstdn.social, which is also where I can log in to access Mastodon on the web.
And while you can follow any other Mastodon user, regardless of what server they signed up on, you can only see lists of those who follow your Mastodon friends, or those your Mastodon friends follow, if the subscribers belong to the same server you signed up with (I found this out when trying to track down more people I know who recently signed up).
At first, I felt like I was starting over, sort of, as a complete newcomer to social media. As Roberts said, it’s quite similar to Twitter in looks and functionality, and the iOS app is easy to use.
But unlike Twitter, where I can easily interact with a large audience, my Mastodon network has less than 100 followers. Suddenly I had no idea what to post – a feeling that never nags me on Twitter, perhaps because the size of this network makes any message less important. However, I got over it quickly and realized Mastodon’s smaller scale could be soothing compared to Twitter’s endless stream of stimulation.
I’m not quite ready to close my Twitter account, however; to me, Mastodon is kind of a social media escape hatch in case Twitter gets unbearable.
Roberts, too, has yet to decide if she’ll close her Twitter account, but she’s been surprised at how quickly her followers have grown on Mastodon. Within a week of signing up and alerting her nearly 23,000 Twitter followers, she amassed over 1,000 Mastodon followers.
“People may not want to be caught on Twitter very soon,” she said.
In some ways, starting over can also be fun.
“I was like, ‘How’s it going to be to do it again?’ she asked. “It’s quite interesting: Oh that person is there! Here is so and so! I’m so glad they’re here so we can be here together.
Cnn
News
Tommy Fury vs Paul Bamba date: UK start time, undercard, live stream and how to follow
Tommy Fury is set to return to the ring next weekend against Paul Bamba after seeing his proposed fight against Jake Paul fall apart.
Tyson Fury’s half-brother was due to face ‘the problem kid’ earlier this year, but issues with his VISA sabotaged the matchup.
But ‘TNT’ is now ready to try and extend his unbeaten professional record by taking on Bamba.
The ex-Marine boasts a 5-2-0 record but has yet to fight anyone with true pedigree.
Former Love Island star Fury is expected to win, then potentially set up a long-awaited meeting with Paul next year.
Fury vs. Bamba: Start date and time
This matchup will take place on Floyd Mayweather’s undercard against Deji on Sunday, November 13.
The number of rounds and the variable weight have yet to be confirmed.
It will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, with ringside walks scheduled for 9pm UK time.
Fury vs Bamba: TV Channel and Live Stream
The fight will be streamed live on DAZN PPV and will cost £16.99.
It can be streamed through the DAZN app and can be viewed on smart TVs, game consoles, connected devices, mobiles, tablets and computers.
talkSPORT will have updates throughout the evening and talkSPORT.com will have all the reaction.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream.
You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
chaos
John Fury held up by security and facing Tommy Fury’s former adversary
U-turn
Hearn clarifies comments saying Fury vs Usyk wouldn’t be good to watch
invisible
New footage shows Jake Paul’s bodyguard was bombarded with beer during fight with Nate Diaz
Disappointing
Jake Paul describes fight PPV buys with Anderson Silva as ‘shattering’
VERDICT
Anthony Joshua reacts to Tyson Fury hurling insults at True Geordie in interview
FORGET
Jordan responds to Hearn suggesting they should fight over Benn criticism
Fury vs. Bamba: Undercard
MORE SOON
- MAIN EVENT: Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji
- Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba
- Delfine Persoon vs. Ikram Kerwat
- Bobby Fish vs. Eliasu Sulley
- Jadier Herrera vs. Franklin Manzanilla
- Harley Benn vs. Faizan Anwar
- Jack Fincham vs. Anthony Taylor
Jack Fincham is another former Love Island competitor and will face former MMA fighter Anthony Taylor.
Taylor is also Paul’s former training partner.
Fury vs Bamba: What was said?
Tommy Fury wants to fight KSI and Paul in one night after his fight against Bamba: “I always said that I would fight them both on the same night.
“Like KSI did with the two people the other day, the rapper and whatever, I’ll do the same with Jake Paul and him on the same night.
“When they finally get in the ring with me, I can’t wait to show everyone that what I’ve been saying all along is true, this is not a fight for me.
“If you’re going to ask me to fight a YouTuber, KSI, who plays Fifa on the internet for a living and Jake Paul who does whatever he does, sign me up, no problem.
“It is very lucky that the fights have not happened yet. I don’t know why the other KSI mentions my name because he’s even worse than Jake Paul, so I don’t really know what’s going on.
“Two fools who need to shut up, so let me mind my real business first against real fighters, then I’ll happily take them out of boxing.”
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
LaLiga releases video outlining new European Super League plans and slams ‘closed, selfish and elitist’ model in message to Real Madrid and Barcelona
La Liga have ended plans for another attempt by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus to revive the European Super League.
The ill-fated competition, which included 12 elite European outfits, was put on the table in April 2021.
However, the proposed separatist league collapsed after 48 hours, following widespread public backlash.
A22 Sports Management’s new CEO Bernd Reichart, part of the company promoting the revamped plan, said the project was “very much alive”, with a relaunch planned for 2025.
LaLiga have since responded with a video posted on social media, exposing the plans and how they will ‘destroy’ the domestic leagues.
The video states: “Super League promoters are now preparing a model similar to the one put forward in 2019, which is still closed or mostly closed, which will destroy the national leagues and which has already been rejected by clubs and leagues in Europe.
“Super League promoters are trying to conceal its format, saying they still don’t have a set model, although it will be inclusive and open.
“We know that is wrong and that they want to present a semi-closed format similar to 2019, which has already been rejected by clubs and [the] European leagues [group].
“This model is based on promotion and relegation between European divisions where the national leagues do not give direct access to the top level. On the contrary, they perpetuate the participation of a privileged few, even if they perform poorly in their national championships. .
WRONG
‘Angry’ Liverpool boss Klopp hits out at media in heated rant on Qatar World Cup
Reichart says the new Super League will provide more “sporting merit”, which was one of the initial criticisms.
The competition would not be played on weekends and therefore would not affect domestic competitions.
Reichart is due to meet UEFA officials in Nyon, Switzerland in due course to discuss the new plans.
“We offered UEFA a means of dialogue and this invitation was accepted,” he said. MARK.
“I will be in Nyon next week to talk to UEFA about the issue. This is also what I mean by dialogue, that the other is heard and that we can compare ideas.
“Certainly, we cannot agree on everything. But it’s a good sign for clubs who may still be hesitant at the moment or even fear sanctions if they engage in dialogue.
“UEFA’s commitment to open dialogue on the future of football is a positive sign.”
DEALS OF THE DAY
BetVictor: Get 5/1 for a goal to be scored in Spurs v Liverpool* – CLAIM HERE
Betting: 30/1 for both teams to score at Chelsea v Arsenal* – CLAIM HERE
BetVictor: 18+ New customers only. Sign up and bet up to £5 on: Over 0.5 Aggregate Goals – Over/Under 0.5 90 mins – Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool; No collection. Improved odds paid out in free bets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10.00am UK time on 03.11.22 until 4.30pm UK time on 06.11.22. Card payments only. Terms and conditions apply, see below. BeGambleAware.org | Please play responsibly
Parimatch: 18+ new customers only. Sign up, bet max £1 on Chelsea v Arsenal – both teams to score – 90 mins. No collection. Improved odds paid out in free bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10.00am UK time on 02.11.22 until 11.00am UK time on 06.11.22. Card payments only. Terms and conditions apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please play responsibly
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
Secretary of State Candidates Denying Elections in Arizona, Nevada, Michigan: NPR
Ravens’ Justin Madubuike helping Pathfinders For Autism launch donation drive at National Aquarium event
Wolves appoint Julen Lopetegui as new manager | Wanderers of Wolverhampton
Taking ‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Smears Republican Women Voters Like Cockroaches
With Twitter in chaos, Mastodon is on fire
Tommy Fury vs Paul Bamba date: UK start time, undercard, live stream and how to follow
LaLiga releases video outlining new European Super League plans and slams ‘closed, selfish and elitist’ model in message to Real Madrid and Barcelona
US airline blocks seats as passengers get heavier – report – RT World News
US senator demands details of ‘Fat Leonard’ house arrest and escape
Combating hiring discrimination the honest way
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News3 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Ripple (XRP) Price Keeps Rallying, Eyes for $1 Mark