Solana Yield Manager ‘Texture’ Secures $5 Million, Enters Private Beta

Texture, a DeFi yield platform, is now live in private beta testing after raising $5 million in a round-headed by P2P Capital and Sino Global. Wintermute, Semantic Ventures, and Jane Street Capital also participated in this round of funding. The stablecoin USDC was used to raise the money, and the valuation was not made public.
Texture operates on the Solana blockchain and is a DeFi platform. Higher returns for staking SOL tokens are provided by its initial product. To do this, it employs a leveraged staking method, much like Ethereum tokens such as icETH (Interest Compounding ETH Index) and ETH Max Yield (ETH Max) (ETHMAXY).
Texture Co-founder Oleg Ravnushkin stated:
“We are excited to bring automated leveraged staking to Solana through a one-click solution. This is a fundamentally DeFi-native product that appeals to users who value higher real yield as much as transparent on-chain execution and risk management.”
When using the platform to stake SOL, users may expect a return of up to 15%. Texture utilizes multiple platforms to do this. The fundamental liquid staking mechanism is powered by Lido Finance. Orca is used to double the benefits while Solend, which was hacked for $1.26 million on November 2, is used for lending and borrowing. After an audit is concluded, which might happen by the end of the year, Texture will open to the public.
DOGE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards.
DOGE’s price continues to trend above key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
DOGE’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).
The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) showed some good price action to the upside as the price has continued to hold above its key support zones, with upside potential more likely. The crypto market has enjoyed a bit of relief across all assets, with Bitcoin (BTC) showing great traction, rallying and dragging the market. Dogecoin (DOGE) has remained relatively slow in recent days as buy orders have become slow due to the price facing resistance to breaking higher. (Data from Binance)
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The past week has seen many altcoins continue to produce over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope could be settling into the crypto space once more.
The new week has looked a bit skeptical, but things are beginning to shape up and looking more promising for some altcoins, like BAND, rallying over 100% in less than 24 hours, showing the price action and volume for buy orders. The price of DOGE has shown little sign of volatility as the price continues to stall in its price movement as the price aims to break out of its shell with a rally imminent.
After dropping from its high of $0.15, rallying from a weekly low of $0.055, the price of DOGE has struggled recently to pull off a rally that has left many in euphoria.
The price of DOGE saw its trade at a low of $0.05 on the weekly chart; the price swiftly bounced from this region as the price rebounded to a region of $0.077 as the price found itself trading in a range before breaking out with strong volume to a high of $0.15 as it faces resistance to trend to $0.2.
Weekly resistance for the price of DOGE – $0.15.
Weekly support for the price of DOGE – $0.12.
Price Analysis Of DOGE On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of DOGE continues to look strong as the price broke out of its long-range price movement to a high of $0.15, recapturing the key support of $0.12 before facing resistance to breaking higher after pulling gains of over 150% in 7 days.
The price of DOGE trades at $0.13 above the 50 and 200 EMA, which indicates a good relief sign for DOGE’s price on the daily timeframe could be imminent after facing rejection to trend higher.
Daily resistance for the DOGE price – $0.15.
Daily support for the DOGE price – $0.0112.
Polygon (MATIC) price surged by over 9% in the last 24 hours to $1.21.
Today, MATIC attained six months high of $1.27.
Polygon’s native cryptocurrency $MATIC has grown more quickly and signaling bullish patterns. According to Coingecko, Today, $MATIC has surged by around 30% in the last 7 days to reach a six-month high of $1.27. Due to the price increase, Polygon has gained over 250% since the end of the second quarter.
At the time of writing, Polygon ($MATIC) traded at $1.21, a rise of 9% in the last 24 hours. Also, $MATIC soars up by approximately 46% in the preceding 14 days and about 42% in the previous month. Further, Polygon’s market cap climbed by 8% to $10 billion and has a 24 hours trading volume of $2 billion, which is grown by over 41%.
Reasons Behind the Price Surge
The significant price growth for Polygon can be due to several tactical partnerships and integrations. On Wednesday, web2 giant Meta announced the release of a framework that allows Instagram users to mint and sell non-fungible tokens (NFT) or digital collectibles backed by Polygon. Polygon is the first partner for Meta’s new feature.
Also, every traditional business intended to participate in the web3 trend. As the world’s largest investment bank, JPMorgan completed its first decentralized finance (DeFi) trade (cross-border transaction) via Polygon on the same day as the Meta announcement. This could be the reason for the most recent upward surge in $MATIC.
In addition, Coca-Cola launched its brand-new NFT collection on the Polygon Network in August. Moreover, Adidas, Reddit, LFC, and Disney all got their NFT integrations with Polygon Network.
The US President says that Musk has purchased a platform that spreads misinformation everywhere.
Elon Musk recently claims that Twitter’s staff reduction is unavoidable.
Joe Biden, the US President has recently slammed Elon Musk for purchasing Twitter Inc. On Friday, Biden said that Musk has purchased a social media platform that spreads misinformation around the world.
Biden stated:
And now what are we all worried about: Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends – that spews lies all across the world… There’s no editors anymore in America. There’s no editors. How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?
The President made remarks during a fundraiser in Chicago. Earlier, Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary expressed that Biden had been clear on the importance of reducing hate speech and misinformation.
Karine said:
That belief extends to Twitter, it extends to Facebook and any other social media platforms where users can spread misinformation.
Musk’s Clarification
At the same time, Elon Musk, the new head of Twitter Inc, has shared a new update regarding the employee reduction of the social media platform, revealing that “unfortunately there is no choice.” According to the billionaire, Twitter’s staff reduction is unavoidable when the company is losing over $4 million each day. He further added that all terminated employees were offered a three months severance pay, “which is 50% more than legally required.”
Following the completion of the $44 billion Twitter takeover deal, reports were spread that Musk had intended to fire at least half the Twitter employees to reduce expenses and save money.
Reports say that Musk has removed roughly half the company’s 7,500 employees, including Twitter’s topmost executives such as Parag Agrawal (CEO), Ned Segal (CFO), Vijaya Gadde (head of legal policy, trust & safety), and Sean Edgett (general counsel).
While the crypto market faced a pullback, BNB coin has added substantial gain in the last 7 days. The native token of the world’s largest crypto exchange registered over 20% profit, joining the top gainers for the week besides Dogecoin.
The token has also enjoyed a 24-hour trading volume uptick. Specifically, over $1.1 million worth of BNB tokens have changed hands in the last day, representing a 9.45% increase. As of writing, BNB trades at $349, a 4.74% gain on the day.
There’s no major catalyst for the BNB token’s surge. However, its most likely caused by Binance’s participation in Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition. Recall that Binance also launched a ‘blue bird’ index containing BNB, Doge, and Mask. Some analysts took it as the crypto exchange hinting at tokens that would be supported on Twitter as payment methods.
After Twitter Acquisition, Binance Eyes Bank Purchase
While the BNB token started an uptrend thanks to the Twitter deal, its parent company seems to eye other ventures. According to a recent Bloomberg article, Binance may add a bank to its list of potential acquisitions. A deal of this nature has the potential to ease tensions between the Bitcoin sector and traditional banking. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao recently stated that the company was willing to spend more than $1 billion on acquisitions.
Despite the severe market downturn, Binance still sees a lot of potential and has invested in 67 projects this year alone. Zhao said the company is looking to invest in gaming, e-commerce, and other markets. It has broadened its scope to potentially include financial institutions in its purchase prospects. Zhao has yet to reveal which bank the crypto exchange is considering. However, he mentioned the possibility of Binance purchasing a minority share instead of a full takeover.
The cryptocurrency mogul believes Binance might help banks grow their user base and valuation. Back in July, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried mentioned the possibility of buying out Goldman Sachs. In light of the latest crypto meltdown, however, it is evident that cryptocurrency elites will never catch such massive fish. Regarding purchases, Bankman-Fried adopted a new tack, investing heavily in foreclosed properties and other troubled assets.
BNB Also Leads In the GameFi Sector
Binance Smart Chain has reportedly created more blockchain games than any other platform in GameFi. BNB now has a 36.6% advantage and is working to solidify its position as GameFi’s premier blockchain games supplier.
There has been a tremendous expansion in the present GameFi scene since its launch. As opposed to when it originally began, many Blockchain networks now annually contribute new games. BNB Chain, Ethereum, WAX, Solana, and Polygon are just some companies that have produced several unique blockchain games. These games include CryptoKitties, Axie Infinity, Alien Worlds, and many more.
A recent Binance analysis showed that it had contributed the most blockchain games to GameFI out of all these networks. In fact, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Polygon are the three most important blockchain networks in the GameFi ecosystem. Currently, these three make up over 70% of all games available on Web3.
SOL’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards.
SOL’s price continues to trend below key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price down.
SOL’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades below the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
The price of Solana (SOL) has yet to show some good price action to the upside as the price has continued to stall in its price movement as the crypto market continues its course for relief bounces. The crypto market has enjoyed a bit of relief across all assets, with Bitcoin (BTC) showing great traction, rallying and dragging the market. Solana (SOL) has remained relatively slow in buy orders as there is little or no volatility propelling the price of Solana (SOL). (Data from Binance)
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The past week has seen many altcoins continue to produce over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope could be settling into the crypto space once more.
The new week has looked a bit skeptical, but things are beginning to shape up and looking more promising for some altcoins, like BAND, rallying over 100% in less than 24 hours, showing the price action and volume for buy orders. The price of SOL has shown little sign of volatility as the price continues to stall in its price movement as the price aims to break out of its shell with a rally imminent.
After dropping from its high of $65 some months back, the price of SOL has had a great struggle to pull off a rally that has left many in euphoria.
The price of SOL saw its trade at a low of $24 on the weekly chart; the price swiftly bounced from this region as the price rebounded to a region of $45, where it was rejected to a region of $30. Still, the price bounced from here after forming a range as the price was locked into its range movement for weeks.
Weekly resistance for the price of SOL – $35-$45.
Weekly support for the price of SOL – $30.
Price Analysis Of SOL On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of SOL continues to look strong as the price broke out of its long-range price movement to a high of $33, recapturing the key support of $30 the price lost a few days back as the price aims for a rally to a daily high of $35-$45, where the price could face a major resistance to break higher.
SOL’s price needs to reclaim $45 for more bullish recovery bounces, as this has proven to be a tough region for SOL; if the price fails, we could retest $30.
The price of SOL trades at $33.5 above the 50 EMA, which indicates a good relief sign for SOL’s price on the daily timeframe. The price of $30 corresponds to the 50 EMA supporting SOL values.
Daily resistance for the SOL price – $45.
Daily support for the SOL price – $30.
The price of Dogecoin has been rallying in tandem with the bullish news of Elon Musk purchasing Twitter. It continues to maintain such high values even in a bear market due to the expectations that Musk, who has publicly expressed support for the meme coin in the past, would incorporate the crypto into the social media platform. However, Musk has not shown any indication of doing this so far, so what happens if crypto is not implemented into Twitter?
Twitter Dropping Its Crypto Plans
Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter has come with a lot of expectations, especially among crypto investors. At first, it did look like the billionaire planned to move forward with its plans for implementing and making crypto a prominent part of the platform. But this has changed with news coming out of the market on Friday.
Twitter has reportedly officially stopped its plans to develop its crypto wallet feature. This product would have allowed users to send, receive, and store cryptocurrency on the social media platform, but it has now been shelved following massive layoffs by the company.
On Thursday, the social media platform reduced its workforce by 50% and is reportedly focusing its manpower on other products including the $8 verification fee proposed by Musk. The platform apparently wants to get this feature launched in November, alongside a product previously called “Super Follows.” The latter would be relaunched as “subscriptions” allowing creators to put their content behind a paywall.
DOGE down 25% from Tuesday highs | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com
Naturally, the products that Twitter has chosen to move forward with, (or not move forward with), will have an impact on the price of Dogecoin, which is already apparent given the meme coin’s performance early Friday.
Dogecoin Now Follows Twitter
Elon Musk’s standing in the Dogecoin community and his ownership of Twitter has now effectively made it so the performance of the meme coin is now closely tied to that of Twitter. It was proven following the acquisition and now following Twitter’s announcements.
On Friday, the price of Dogecoin dropped 10% after it was reported that Twitter would be pausing its crypto wallet development. So while the majority of the market was seeing green, DOGE had plunged in tandem with the Twitter stock price which sits at $53.85 ahead of the start of the trading day.
DOGE would likely see more decline in its price if there are no definitive crypto plans for Twitter made public in the coming weeks. This also extends to the addition of DOGE as a payment method in the “Tip Jar” feature. The meme coin has already shed more than 25% of its Tuesday highs and could see more downside as the market enters the weekend.
