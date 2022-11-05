Student beaten, burned with tin can by college mates in Andhra

The director and the direction of the college are questioned.

–>

Hyderabad:

Four students from a private engineering college in Bhimavaram, West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh have been arrested after a video went viral showing them mercilessly beating another student in a bedroom hostel as he begged to be spared.

Video of the incident shows the victim pleading and apologizing as the attackers continue to beat him with sticks. His shirt looks torn and he is asked to take it off.

The victim and all of the defendants are studying computer science at SRKR Engineering College, and the incident allegedly took place a few days ago.

The student victim, Ankit, was admitted to hospital with injuries all over his body. There are also marks on his chest and hands.

It is suspected that the four attackers used an iron box to mark Ankit and also beat him with sticks and PVC pipes, although the reason is unclear.

The principal and management of the college are interrogated, although the boys are said to have stayed in a private hostel.