Substitute teacher charged with beating boy at Waukegan school

CHICAGO (SCS) — A Waukegan substitute teacher has been accused of leaving a 14-year-old boy with a black eye and a broken finger after physically being with the student last month at Jack Benny Middle School.

Lamont Bankston, 49, is charged with one count of grievous bodily harm causing grievous bodily harm and four counts of aggravated bodily harm in a public place, according to the Lake County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. A warrant has been issued for Bankston’s arrest.

Waukegan Community Unit School District No. 60 is calling what happened at Jack Benny Middle School a breach of trust.

The Boy Who Was Injured, Brandon Cole, 14 spoke with CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar last week – straight from the hospital where he was treated for injuries to his face and hand.

“I’m really scared right now, because my teacher punched me in the face,” Brandon said, “broken my finger, bruised my face.”

Provided to CBS 2



Brandon said he was arguing with another student in a science classroom at Jack Benny Middle School on Tuesday morning when a teacher identified by the district as a substitute intervened and became physical.

“I don’t know what to say about it,” said Brandon’s mother, Natasha Cade. “I just know my son is hurt.”

Cade provided photos of his son from the hospital. She said that with a bruised face and a black eye, Brandon ended up with a bloody fractured finger.

“Not only are they not protecting the students, but now they’re mistreating and abusing them,” said attorney Kevin O’Connor, who represents the family.

With her son standing beside her, Cade addressed the incident at an Oct. 25 school board meeting.

“Look at his face and tell me how you act – how should I feel?” she told the council.

SCS2



Some board members also expressed anger over what happened to Brandon.

“I’m going to make a hydrogen bomb,” said school board member Anita Hanna.

“Either we’re going to have a zero-tolerance policy or we won’t,” said school board chairman Brandon Ewing. “Either it’s OK to get your hands on the kids or it’s not.”

School District Superintendent Theresa Plascencia spoke directly to the 14-year-old during the meet.

“Brandon, whatever we can do to support you, we’ll be there for you,” Plascencia said. “Whatever happened today – regardless of anything – no one ever has the right to lay their hands on you.”

The district said last month that the teacher would not return to any of its schools.