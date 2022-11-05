The country’s cartoonists on the week in politics

Comment this story Comment

ROME — Hours after Giorgia Meloni’s party won an election victory in September, US conservative strategist Greg Price shared a clip on Twitter of the future Italian Prime Minister issuing a bugle call. In the video, she warned of an ongoing global attack on gender, family and religion, led by anonymous forces seeking a world where forms of identity cease to exist.

“I cannot define myself as Italian, as a Christian, as a mother, as a woman — no! Meloni says in the clip, from a 2019 speech, “I have to be citizen x, gender x, parent 1, parent 2.”

The clip, liked more than 200,000 times, has gone viral among Trump-aligned Republicans. And the critics were there.

“So beautifully said,” said Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

“A model for the November 8 candidates here,” said Steve Cortesa former Trump campaign adviser.

In becoming the first far-right head of government in post-war Western Europe, Meloni became a famous reference for MAGA Republicans, who interpreted his rise as an affirmation of their own values ​​and goals. In their narrative – which is prevalent on social media and in right-wing media – Meloni is a truth-teller who speaks her beliefs clearly, has not compromised in the face of the woke left and has overcome a hysterical media treating her of fascist. , a racist and worse.

“He’s someone I can relate to because they do the same to me,” said Kari Lake, a Trump-aligned Arizona gubernatorial candidate who argues the 2020 election has been stolen, on Fox News.

There is no doubt that Meloni’s rise to power is remarkable – and if she succeeds in governing Italy, she could pave the way to power for other once marginal figures in Europe.

She has come to the fore in the United States because, in some ways, her rhetoric mirrors that of Donald Trump. She relied heavily on the idea of ​​a forgotten middle class, despised by the elites, while presenting herself as the defender of the oppressed.

“The narrative of the people against power,” said Maurizio Molinari, editor-in-chief of La Repubblica. “She mimics, and sort of translates to the Italian public, some of the messages that helped Trump.”

Molinari, who reviewed examples of right-wing American media coverage of Meloni at the request of The Washington Post, concluded: “She wins; we win. This is their story.

But there are also American misconceptions about what propelled Meloni’s rise.

While social media chatter among Republicans tends to focus on his incendiary culture war speeches, assuming those views underpin his popularity, Meloni says his stances on these issues likely cost him votes. . This summer, when a collapse of the Italian government triggered an election and opened a clear path to power, she cut her most controversial and extreme talking points. She no longer denounced the “LGBT lobby”, for example, nor described migration as “ethnic substitution”. She also tried to explicitly assure the establishment in Brussels and Washington that she would govern Italy with a conventional foreign policy: pro-Atlantic, anti-Kremlin. In short, she managed to do what Republicans had once hoped for and never got from Trump: she moderated.

Still, some right-wing Americans presumed his victory demonstrated popular anti-system revolt.

Following the Italian elections, Fox News host Tucker Carlson devoted much of the one-night show to Meloni, portraying Italy as a landscape “destroyed” by neoliberalism and its open politics. borders, with parts of the country becoming “absolutely dangerous” because of migrant crime. Meloni, he said, was one of the “very few politicians…who was willing to speak the obvious – the truth – out loud.”

“It’s a revolution,” Carlson said.

The reality is more complicated. Italy had a revolt, but in 2018 when it ceded power to populist parties who then fought each other and wasted their popularity. These failures, coupled with long-standing problems – intermittent recession, high public debt, limited job opportunities for young people – have fueled a sense of political apathy and skepticism about the success of any political solution. Voter turnout in September was the lowest on record.

Meloni benefited from years in opposition, when she was able to siphon off support from her right-wing rivals. But that doesn’t mean she got people’s loyalty. Some voters say they’re not sure they’ll support her even a year from now.

Daniele Albertazzi, an Italian-born politics professor at the University of Surrey, noted that for three decades between 42% and 48% of Italians voted for right-wing parties.

Meloni’s party has a hard line on social issues that makes its coalition different, and more right-wing, than any other post-war government. But Meloni has also held key cabinet posts with figures familiar from Silvio Berlusconi’s previous governments, a nod to the many centrists who gave him their vote.

“It’s not really a revolution,” Albertazzi said.

For American viewers, one of the main talking points concerns the roots of Meloni’s party, the Brothers of Italy. His party, created ten years ago, grew out of an earlier group founded by Mussolini sympathizers after the war. The Brethren of Italy’s policies are not fascist, and Meloni herself said she had “never felt sympathy” for such beliefs. But his party included a group of members who publicly gave fascist salutes or celebrated Mussolini’s rise. His government also did nothing when several thousand Italians recently marched with fascist symbols in Predappio, Mussolini’s hometown.

In Republican eyes, international media accounts of Meloni have been alarmist, unfairly linking her to fascism. Several TV segments on Trump-aligned media channels have featured a preview of breathy headlines or MSNBC clips.

“[It’s] the left-leaning media are doing what they do best, calling conservatives far-right savvy,” a Newsmax presenter said, before interviewing Rep. Ralph Norman (RS.C.). “We saw the same thing happen at home, with the MAGA supporters.”

“Giorgia Meloni is a breath of fresh air,” Norman said afterwards. “It’s a preview of upcoming attractions” in the United States midway through November.

Filippo Trevisan, an Italian-born associate professor at American University who specializes in political communication and who reviewed several US media clips at the Post’s request, said neither the left nor the right in America have was able to “really represent the turning point”. that Italian politics has taken.

Meloni, for his part, has worked for years to bond with Republicans and spoke in February at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando. In an August interview with The Post, she deflected a question about whether she felt more aligned with the Trump wing of the party or with those who oppose his ideological takeover.

“I’m not interested in getting into the debate within the Republican Party,” she said, “because that would be too complex an issue for me.”

Notably, at a time when the notion of voter fraud had crept so deeply into the Republican Party, Meloni never suggested — before or after the vote — that Italy’s legislative elections might be in question. When the result gave her a chance to be named prime minister by the Italian president, Meloni showed deference to her predecessor, the centrist Mario Draghi. And when she spoke to parliament last week, she celebrated the smooth transition of power.

“So that should be the case in major democracies,” she said.