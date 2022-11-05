The country’s cartoonists on the week in politics

ROME — Hours after Giorgia Meloni’s party won an election victory in September, US conservative strategist Greg Price shared a clip on Twitter of the future Italian Prime Minister issuing a bugle call. In the video, she warned of an ongoing global attack on gender, family and religion, led by anonymous forces seeking a world where forms of identity cease to exist.
Italy plans to spend billions to ease energy crisis – Reuters – RT Business News
Italy plans to earmark at least 15 billion euros ($14.6 billion) in next year’s budget to mitigate the impact of soaring energy costs on businesses and households, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing government sources.
Part of the funds will be raised by taking a share of the 9 billion euros planned in 2023 for a program to fight against poverty, adds Reuters.
According to the agency, recently elected Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has already said she will postpone measures, such as pension increases and tax cuts, that she had promised during her campaign, and that she would redirect funds to deal with the effects of the ongoing energy crisis.
The bulk of the funding, however, will come from funds freed up by raising next year’s budget deficit to 4.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), from 3.4% the government had projected in September.
EU-wide regulations that limit eurozone countries’ government deficits to 3% of GDP have been suspended during the pandemic. The European Commission has postponed the restoration of fiscal discipline policy until 2024 due to the conflict in Ukraine.
Inflation in Italy jumped to 11.9% in October over one year, the highest rate since March 1984, according to provisional figures from the national statistics office Istat.
The new budget estimates are expected to be officially released on Friday and will later be included in the 2023 budget law.
After months of searching, the remains of Alexis Gabe have been discovered in a remote part of California
PLYMOUTH — The months-long search for Alexis Gabe has come to a tragic end.
A Plymouth resident found the skull of the 24-year-old Oakley woman on Thursday while using his metal detector in a remote part of Amador County, police said. An odontologist confirmed it was Gabe’s body on Friday, authorities said.
Gabe’s ex-boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones III, 27, was shot and killed by police in Washington last June as they attempted to arrest him in connection with his disappearance. Contra Costa prosecutors declined to file ancillary charges against Jones’ mother.
Gabe’s disappearance prompted a massive statewide search, speculation about who was responsible and why, and a full-scale police investigation led by detectives from Antioch and Oakley.
Police now believe Gabe’s body was dismembered and dumped in multiple locations. His skull was found in an area near Jackson Road in Plymouth. Police investigation showed Jones had been to the area within hours of her disappearance, authorities said.
Gabe disappeared last January 26 when she visited Jones at his home in Antioch. The city had offered a reward for information leading to his return that reached $100,000. Antioch police obtained a warrant in late April for a wiretap on Jones’ cellphone. “Telephone intercept records, surveillance footage, cellular data and DNA evidence” were all part of a police referral in the case, seeking the murder charge, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Editor Judith Prieve contributed reporting
California Daily Newspapers
Giorgia Meloni’s victory in Italy is a model for Trump’s midterm Republicans
“I cannot define myself as Italian, as a Christian, as a mother, as a woman — no! Meloni says in the clip, from a 2019 speech, “I have to be citizen x, gender x, parent 1, parent 2.”
The clip, liked more than 200,000 times, has gone viral among Trump-aligned Republicans. And the critics were there.
“So beautifully said,” said Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).
“Spectacular,” said Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tex.).
“A model for the November 8 candidates here,” said Steve Cortesa former Trump campaign adviser.
In becoming the first far-right head of government in post-war Western Europe, Meloni became a famous reference for MAGA Republicans, who interpreted his rise as an affirmation of their own values and goals. In their narrative – which is prevalent on social media and in right-wing media – Meloni is a truth-teller who speaks her beliefs clearly, has not compromised in the face of the woke left and has overcome a hysterical media treating her of fascist. , a racist and worse.
The far-right leader who is changing the tone of Italy
“He’s someone I can relate to because they do the same to me,” said Kari Lake, a Trump-aligned Arizona gubernatorial candidate who argues the 2020 election has been stolen, on Fox News.
There is no doubt that Meloni’s rise to power is remarkable – and if she succeeds in governing Italy, she could pave the way to power for other once marginal figures in Europe.
She has come to the fore in the United States because, in some ways, her rhetoric mirrors that of Donald Trump. She relied heavily on the idea of a forgotten middle class, despised by the elites, while presenting herself as the defender of the oppressed.
“The narrative of the people against power,” said Maurizio Molinari, editor-in-chief of La Repubblica. “She mimics, and sort of translates to the Italian public, some of the messages that helped Trump.”
Molinari, who reviewed examples of right-wing American media coverage of Meloni at the request of The Washington Post, concluded: “She wins; we win. This is their story.
But there are also American misconceptions about what propelled Meloni’s rise.
Italian Giorgia Meloni sets the agenda and says she has no sympathy for fascism
While social media chatter among Republicans tends to focus on his incendiary culture war speeches, assuming those views underpin his popularity, Meloni says his stances on these issues likely cost him votes. . This summer, when a collapse of the Italian government triggered an election and opened a clear path to power, she cut her most controversial and extreme talking points. She no longer denounced the “LGBT lobby”, for example, nor described migration as “ethnic substitution”. She also tried to explicitly assure the establishment in Brussels and Washington that she would govern Italy with a conventional foreign policy: pro-Atlantic, anti-Kremlin. In short, she managed to do what Republicans had once hoped for and never got from Trump: she moderated.
Still, some right-wing Americans presumed his victory demonstrated popular anti-system revolt.
Following the Italian elections, Fox News host Tucker Carlson devoted much of the one-night show to Meloni, portraying Italy as a landscape “destroyed” by neoliberalism and its open politics. borders, with parts of the country becoming “absolutely dangerous” because of migrant crime. Meloni, he said, was one of the “very few politicians…who was willing to speak the obvious – the truth – out loud.”
“It’s a revolution,” Carlson said.
Interview of Giorgia Meloni with the Washington Post
The reality is more complicated. Italy had a revolt, but in 2018 when it ceded power to populist parties who then fought each other and wasted their popularity. These failures, coupled with long-standing problems – intermittent recession, high public debt, limited job opportunities for young people – have fueled a sense of political apathy and skepticism about the success of any political solution. Voter turnout in September was the lowest on record.
Meloni benefited from years in opposition, when she was able to siphon off support from her right-wing rivals. But that doesn’t mean she got people’s loyalty. Some voters say they’re not sure they’ll support her even a year from now.
Daniele Albertazzi, an Italian-born politics professor at the University of Surrey, noted that for three decades between 42% and 48% of Italians voted for right-wing parties.
Meloni’s party has a hard line on social issues that makes its coalition different, and more right-wing, than any other post-war government. But Meloni has also held key cabinet posts with figures familiar from Silvio Berlusconi’s previous governments, a nod to the many centrists who gave him their vote.
“It’s not really a revolution,” Albertazzi said.
The reasons for the success of the extreme right in Italy
For American viewers, one of the main talking points concerns the roots of Meloni’s party, the Brothers of Italy. His party, created ten years ago, grew out of an earlier group founded by Mussolini sympathizers after the war. The Brethren of Italy’s policies are not fascist, and Meloni herself said she had “never felt sympathy” for such beliefs. But his party included a group of members who publicly gave fascist salutes or celebrated Mussolini’s rise. His government also did nothing when several thousand Italians recently marched with fascist symbols in Predappio, Mussolini’s hometown.
In Republican eyes, international media accounts of Meloni have been alarmist, unfairly linking her to fascism. Several TV segments on Trump-aligned media channels have featured a preview of breathy headlines or MSNBC clips.
“[It’s] the left-leaning media are doing what they do best, calling conservatives far-right savvy,” a Newsmax presenter said, before interviewing Rep. Ralph Norman (RS.C.). “We saw the same thing happen at home, with the MAGA supporters.”
“Giorgia Meloni is a breath of fresh air,” Norman said afterwards. “It’s a preview of upcoming attractions” in the United States midway through November.
Filippo Trevisan, an Italian-born associate professor at American University who specializes in political communication and who reviewed several US media clips at the Post’s request, said neither the left nor the right in America have was able to “really represent the turning point”. that Italian politics has taken.
The integration of the Western far right is complete
Meloni, for his part, has worked for years to bond with Republicans and spoke in February at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando. In an August interview with The Post, she deflected a question about whether she felt more aligned with the Trump wing of the party or with those who oppose his ideological takeover.
“I’m not interested in getting into the debate within the Republican Party,” she said, “because that would be too complex an issue for me.”
Notably, at a time when the notion of voter fraud had crept so deeply into the Republican Party, Meloni never suggested — before or after the vote — that Italy’s legislative elections might be in question. When the result gave her a chance to be named prime minister by the Italian president, Meloni showed deference to her predecessor, the centrist Mario Draghi. And when she spoke to parliament last week, she celebrated the smooth transition of power.
“So that should be the case in major democracies,” she said.
Stefano Pitrelli contributed to this report.
This state will start MBBS in Hindi from 2023, 2nd state to do so in weeks
Dehradun:
Medical courses in Uttarakhand will be conducted in Hindi (as well as English) from the next academic session, State Medical Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat has said.
Once implemented, Uttarakhand will be the second state to do so after Madhya Pradesh. Mr Rawat said on Friday that the decision was taken in view of the special importance given by the Center to Hindi.
The state department of medical education has assembled a four-member expert committee in this regard. The group is led by Dr CMS Rawat, head of Government Medical College, Srinagar in Pauri district, the minister said.
According to the minister, the committee will prepare a draft of the new curriculum for the colleges after studying the Hindi MBBS curriculum in the government colleges of Madhya Pradesh.
The Hindi MBBS course will start in the next academic session after receiving the draft from the panel and completing the formalities, the minister said.
On October 16, Union Home Minister Amit Shah released three-subject Hindi textbooks for MBBS students as part of an ambitious plan by the Madhya Pradesh government to provide education medicine in hindi.
Biden will campaign for Governor Hochul in New York on Sunday
President Biden will campaign with Governor Kathy Hochul of New York on Sunday, making a last-minute midterm swing to try to save his party’s nominee amid a late push by his Republican opponent in one of the most liberal states in the country.
Mr. Biden will attend a rally in Yonkers in Westchester County with Ms. Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer and other Democrats to try to boost lackluster enthusiasm among the party base in the early vote.
Ms. Hochul’s campaign confirmed the event, which was first reported by Capitol Pressroom.
The intervention of Mr. Biden and other top Democratic surrogates at the 11th hour is more typical of a swing state than New York, but it underscores how tight the race has become in its final days.
Ms. Hochul appears to be maintaining a modest lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin, a four-term Republican from Long Island. Still, Mr. Zeldin has made significant inroads across the state in the final weeks of the race, and pollsters say there are signs Republican enthusiasm is growing across the country, making it one of the closest contests for governor New York has seen in two decades.
Mr. Biden, whose approval rating in recent polls appears to be roughly even at slightly above water in New York, will be the centerpiece of a concerted all-star push by Ms. Hochul to transform his base. The governor is scheduled to campaign Saturday with former President Bill Clinton in Brooklyn, home to the state’s largest Democratic voting bloc.
On Thursday, she appeared with Hillary Clinton, the former New York senator and Democratic presidential hopeful, and Vice President Kamala Harris, at an event in Manhattan. Former President Barack Obama also cut a radio ad for Ms. Hochul, but is not expected to appear on the campaign trail in New York.
Mr. Zeldin has brought in his own high-profile Republican surrogates in recent days, including Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia. On Saturday, he was scheduled to appear with Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii who recently quit her party.
One prominent supporter of Mr. Zeldin has been conspicuously absent: former President Donald J. Trump. Mr. Trump helped the Republican candidate raise funds earlier this fall, but he has not appeared on the campaign trail in his home state, where he remains deeply unpopular.
nytimes
