The Fed crashed the housing market. Builders and banks want help.
“Anyone who wants to do anything in a bipartisan way will have to do it in this lame session or it won’t happen,” said National Housing Conference President and CEO David Dworkin, who believes that tax legislation has a chance before 2023. “Next year is going to be chaotic.”
The housing crisis is the economy’s biggest casualty so far from a series of Federal Reserve rate hikes aimed at tackling inflation. Mortgage lenders, including Wells Fargo, have already laid off thousands of employees this year, and the cuts are expected to continue.
The emerging lobbying campaign by builders, lenders and other housing groups to gain support from the federal government is a preview of the political debates to come if other sectors begin to suffer slowdowns as rate increases continue. .
For now, housing advocates are holding their fire when it comes to the Fed. But they are growing increasingly frustrated that their pleas are not gaining ground on the Hill.
“The most bipartisan issue facing a Congress is housing,” said Jerry Howard, CEO of the National Association of Home Builders. “This congress and previous congresses should be embarrassed.”
Making a real dent in the crisis would require an increase in housing supply to help ease price pressure and spur more activity in the market – and that would require new investments from Congress, advocates say , lobbyists and government officials.
President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers had planned to spend $150 billion on housing — including building new homes in addition to expanded housing assistance — under the Climate Act and health that Biden signed in August. Spending plummeted during negotiations for a lightened Sen bill. Joe Manchin (DW.Va.) could argue.
“If during Build Back Better you had housing provisions left on the cutting floor with [Rep. Maxine] Waters and Biden, how is it going to be in the lame duck? said a lobbyist who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak candidly about his industry’s chances of success. “There’s no way.”
Administration officials said the White House has taken regulatory action to encourage more construction, but meaningful progress would require more congressional funding and zoning reforms at the state and local levels to remove some of the pressures on prices on new developments. The Biden administration is backing two bipartisan bills that would expand tax breaks for developers of affordable housing.
“At the end of the day, it takes resources,” said a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity about interactions with the housing lobby and Congress. “This is a resource issue where the solutions are plainly clear, and that’s why congressional action is certainly important.”
Critics argue that pouring more federal dollars into affordable housing often fails to deliver the people it’s supposed to help.
“These programs tend to attract a massive amount of fraud,” said Ed Pinto, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former Fannie Mae executive. “It’s just an open book on potential fraud and poor workmanship. These neighborhoods have been ripped off too many times by these types of programs.
Howard, one of the few industry lobbyists and affordable housing advocates to meet with senior White House officials in September, said his message to the Biden administration is simple: “Make it easy for us to rebuild the supply and the housing market will decline, and inflation will fall.
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge was present at the Sept. 21 meeting, along with National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice, and Federal Security Agency Director. housing finance, Sandra Thompson.
Fudge and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote an op-ed after the meeting calling on state and local governments to channel unused US bailout funds toward housing construction and rehabilitation.
Dworkin, another industry representative at the White House meeting, also tied ground for building more homes to inflation. The cost of housing is about a third of the official measure of inflation. Dworkin said building more affordable housing is “counter-inflationary” because higher rents will persist without additional units to meet demand.
“It’s painfully clear that we need more money for housing production because if we don’t address the housing shortage, we’re not going to adequately fight inflation,” he said. . “We are going to fight inflation for a long time, it is time to build housing in order to reduce housing costs.
The industry is pinning its hopes for increased supply on two bipartisan bills – the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act Art. 98 (117) and the Affordable Housing Credit Enhancement Act Art. 1136 (117) – which would expand the tax credits available to developers who build affordable housing. The Fudge-Yellen op-ed called the bills “the fastest way to increase the production and preservation of affordable rental and owner-occupied housing in communities across the country.”
Passing the legislation would lead to the creation of more than 2 million housing units over 10 years, according to housing industry groups.
The hope among advocates is that Congress will pass the bills as part of a year-end fiscal package when lawmakers return after the midterm elections.
“We are for a comprehensive approach to making housing more accessible, available and affordable,” said Shannon McGahn, advocacy manager at the National Association of Realtors. “The lack of inventory is where we think Congress, the administration, and state and local governments can act as well.”
The Improving Affordable Housing Credit Act would revise and expand the current low-income housing tax credit, a tax incentive for the construction of affordable rental housing. The Neighborhood Homes Investment Act would establish a new business tax credit to help finance the construction and rehabilitation of homes in economically disadvantaged areas.
Whether the bills are included in any year-end tax bill will likely depend on negotiations surrounding larger items like the child tax credit. Estate agents also want lawmakers to pass a bill that would give home sellers a greater reduction in capital gains taxes.
With Congress an uncertain bet, mortgage industry lobbyists are looking to federal agencies for action.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced Oct. 24 that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government-controlled companies behind about half of the nation’s residential mortgage market, will eliminate upfront fees for some first-time homebuyers and loans. – a decision that the industry applauded. .
Industry trade groups have also repeatedly called on the administration to reduce the annual premium charged on Federal Housing Administration-insured loans, which go mostly to low-income homebuyers and first-time buyers.
The annual income needed to buy the home at the median price less than three years ago was $64,400 and now exceeds $120,000, a coalition of housing lobbyists and civil rights groups noted in a letter on last month calling on HUD to reduce premiums for FHA loans.
The group of mortgage lenders is also pushing the FHA to increase lending limits for multi-family dwellings. But lobbyists recognize that the regulatory changes they seek are no panacea for housing market woes.
“These are grassroots successes,” Mortgage Bankers Association senior vice president Mike Flood said. “But after a while, a few basic hits get you a few points on the board.”
Premier League footballer charged with rape cleared to play at World Cup – Reuters
The Premier League footballer who has been out on bail since being arrested on suspicion of rape is set to be chosen to play at this month’s World Cup in Qatar after his country said it was unaware of no problem of selection within his team.
The player, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, plays for one of the 32 teams that will take part in the tournament, which begins on November 20 and is considered a certainty to be selected provided he does not get injured d here there. and November 14, the deadline for submitting World Cup squads to FIFA.
The footballer has also been regularly capped by his Premier League club since his arrest.
Athletic reported that FIFA and World Cup organizers have been contacted to determine if there may be any reasons why the player would not be allowed to play, or even if his arrest and the conditions of his bail could bar his entry into Qatar later this month. .
Neither FIFA nor Qatar World Cup officials have indicated that there would be barriers prohibiting the footballer from playing, or even being allowed to enter Qatar.
However, it is believed that due to the player’s anonymity throughout the legal process, FIFA and Qatar would have been legally powerless to impose such sanctions.
The player was first arrested in July and then arrested again after being linked to further attacks on another woman.
His bail was extended at a hearing in October pending further action in the legal process.
The situation is the latest such incident to blight the Premier League and comes after Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood was arrested on numerous charges including an attempted rape earlier this year. Greenwood was suspended by his club and not allowed to train with the team.
However, another Premier League star charged with sexual assault, Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy, continued to play for his club after his arrest but was suspended after being charged by police in August last year .
Selena Gomez reveals why she might never become a mother
American singer Selena Gomez recently revealed that she may never get pregnant due to her bipolar disorder. Ms Gomez has opened up about her experiences with her mental illness after being diagnosed in 2018. Speaking to rolling stoneshe opened up about how tired she is of making “friends” with her bipolar disorder, despite the effects it is having on her hopes of becoming a mother.
The 30-year-old recalled the time she visited a friend who was trying to get pregnant. She revealed she cried in her car after their visit when she learned that the two medications she was taking for her bipolar disorder made it unlikely she would be able to carry her own children.
“It’s a very big, big thing present in my life,” she said, according to rolling stone. “However, I’m supposed to have them, I will,” Ms. Gomez added.
Read also | A house in the UK is worth ₹3.7 crore up for grabs for just ₹280. here’s how
Moreover, the ‘Only murders in the building‘ The star detailed an “episode of psychosis” she experienced in 2018 when she started hearing loud voices. She spent several months in a treatment center, however, she said she only remembered snippets from the time.
Following her diagnosis, Ms Gomez said she was prescribed a series of medications, which left her feeling “gone”. “There was no longer any part of me that was there,” she said.
She eventually found a psychiatrist who then realized she was on too much medication and took her off all but two. “He really guided me. But I had to detox, basically, from the drugs that I was taking. I had to learn to remember certain words. I forgot where I was when we were talking. It took a lot of hard work for me to accept that I was bipolar, but learn to deal with it because it wasn’t going to go away,” Ms. Gomez told the outlet.
Read also | ‘Elon Musk is buying an outfit that…’: Biden’s first remark on Twitter layoffs
Notably, in 2020, Ms. Gomez publicly revealed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She admitted at the time to finding out she was bipolar during a visit to a hospital in Boston, US.
Bipolar disorder is a serious mental health condition characterized by mood swings, episodes of hyperactivity and depression.
Pollution toxic political blame game
JKBOSE Class 12th Revaluation Result 2022 Declared : Check Name Wise
JKBOSE Class 12th Revaluation Result 2022 Declared : Check Name Wise
JKBOSE 12th Revaluation Result 2022 – Jammu and kashmir board of school education (JKBOSE) has RELEASED the 12th Revaluation results 2022. Now, candidates must ready their roll no number to download the Class 12th results. We’ve included a link to the Revaluation Results at the bottom of this page for your convenience.
JKBOSE 12th Revaluation Result 2022:
Download Results PDF
The post JKBOSE Class 12th Revaluation Result 2022 Declared : Check Name Wise appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Working Strategies: Unintended consequences of salary transparency laws
You may have read that New York State and New York City recently joined several other states and municipalities in enacting salary transparency laws, requiring affected employers to include salaries when posting open positions.
The goal is to continue chipping away at discriminatory pay practices, by empowering workers with information. Now candidates who may have otherwise undervalued their worth will know the ballpark they’re playing in before answering salary questions or accepting offers.
The actual results of the law? At a guess, I’d say the goal will be at least partially met. Other positive consequences are also likely, including better worker mobility, and fewer interview games where everyone dances around pay issues.
Are there downsides? Yes, almost certainly. One is the likely increase of hiring outside of a posting process. Ample studies over the past 70-plus years already confirm that most available jobs aren’t posted at any given time. Some were posted earlier and are still available, although they are no longer being advertised. Some were never advertised and are being filled through other means. It’s easy to imagine that employers preferring not to announce their wages will expand their non-posting means of hiring.
In addition, most transparency laws don’t cover non-wage compensation such as bonuses, commissions, tuition reimbursement, and more. In other words, if two employees make the same salary, but one receives higher overall compensation, the company could still be in compliance.
Before getting angry with companies that skirt the issue this way, consider the conundrum known as pay compression. An employer may be compelled by the current market to offer more for a new worker than they have in the past. At the same time, they are retaining experienced workers in similar roles, whose pay is quite close to the entry-level salaries. By making this obvious in a posting, the employer risks losing the more seasoned workers, or may be forced to increase their pay as well.
Well, boo-hoo, you might be thinking. The boss should raise veteran workers’ salaries if new workers are making practically the same amount. Yes, that’s probably true, and perhaps that will happen. Unless the boss decides to lay off the seasoned workers instead, eliminating their salary expense altogether.
Of course that’s not fair; but that doesn’t mean it’s unlikely. The point is that these things are unpredictable, and laws enacted to remedy one situation sometimes create other problems. That’s not an argument against the attempt to even the playing field — it’s just an acknowledgment that these situations can be two-steps-forward, one-step-back.
Here’s something that happened early in my working life, when I was managing a law school’s off-site conference center. One day I was chasing a pencil that fell into the trash when I discovered a discarded pay stub. That’s how I learned that my office mate was making 50% more than I was, writing articles for the public relations department. No property management, staff supervision, finance or driving all over the place like I was doing. Just sitting at his desk writing. Grrr.
I’m still proud of my young self for taking the damning evidence to our supervisor for an explanation. Which I received: As a law student, my office mate was paid from the student worker budget, which was bigger. Sorry about that. And oh, no — there won’t be a raise coming for you. Sorry about that too.
These days an explanation like that could be reason to walk out the door, but context is everything. This was 1981, in the midst of what many consider to be the country’s worst post-WWII recession, the “great” recession of the past decade notwithstanding. Unemployment back then was over 10%, my federal student loan carried 9% interest, and mortgage rates were headed to 18%. Jobs weren’t growing on trees and I wasn’t about to stomp out in a huff. I couldn’t. I had reports to write before heading over to my second job serving food at a Vietnamese restaurant.
Is there a moral to this story, or advice for you to follow? Just this: Use the knowledge you gain about salaries carefully. If you are being treated inequitably, you may have to bide your time to rectify the situation. On the other hand, if you have more to bargain with than I did, you should move on if you can’t resolve things with your boss. And if you find yourself looking for work, remember that the positions you seek may be available but hiding. You’ll have to look beyond the postings if you want the full selection of opportunities.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
Upstate Democrats hold slight lead heading into Election Day: Polls
Two Democrats in the upstate battleground congressional districts held a small but noticeable lead over their Republican rivals heading into Election Day, according to two new polls.
Josh Riley, an attorney for Endicott, led his GOP rival, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, 48% to 43% in the sprawling 19th District, which spans counties from Columbia, Greene, Delaware Broome and Tioga, according to a Spectrum News 1/ Siena College poll released Friday. Although the numbers are within the poll’s margin of error, Riley’s lead widened with independent voters, where he beat Molinaro 48% to 36%.
But in a sign of hope for Molinaro, 49% of voters in the district said they wanted to see Republicans regain control of the House of Representatives, compared to just 45% who said they wanted it to stay between the hands of the Democrats.
“It’s a district that tends to lean a bit toward the Democrats, but whether that’s what happens on Election Day remains to be seen,” said Siena College pollster Steve Greenberg.
In New York’s 22nd District, which includes Democratic strongholds like Syracuse and parts of Utica, Democrat Francis Conole, commander of the Navy Reserves, led his Republican challenger, contractor Brandon Williams, 46% to 42 %, according to another Spectrum News 1/Siena College survey.
The results are a reversal of an October poll from the same organization that previously found Williams leading Conole 45% to 40%,
In another bright spot for the Dems, 35% of those polled said they had a favorable opinion of Conole while an equal number had an unfavorable opinion. Only 26% of voters in the sample said they had a favorable opinion of Williams, while his unfavorable opinions stood at 38%.
“This race is going to be based on that poll,” Greenberg said of the Conole-Williams matchup.
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
With some notable exceptions — Pat Riley is one for sure, Gregg Popovich is another — there is no more powerful management figure in all of professional sports in this country than Brian Cashman who, for all intentions, shouldn’t even be called the general manager of the Yankees any longer, not when he seems to be working on a lifetime appointment. His title really ought to be Chief Justice Cashman.
But Cash can only be this strong working for one of the weakest owners in professional sports, and that is Hal Steinbrenner. Whether he owns the most famous franchise this country has in sports or not.
But unless Steinbrenner shocks the world now that Cashman’s contract has expired and decides to move on — though Steinbrenner would have no earthly idea who would replace Cashman at that point — nothing changes with the Yankees despite the fact that they haven’t won a World Series since 2009 and have only played in one since 2003.
Cashman and Aaron Boone both met with the media on Friday in an availability that was more like a pillow fight, especially with Cashman. At one point, though, Cashman gave you these two money quotes and let you know exactly how he continues to sell himself and a program that is a winner everywhere except October and now November to Steinbrenner, and with fans of his own team.
“People don’t get let go because of results. If they have a good process, and they’re doing the job well, that’s taken into account,” Cashman said.
He also said this:
“Or ownership is living proof that people are not let go because of results.”
And there it was.
Those words should have been up in lights at an empty Yankee Stadium on the day before the Astros and Phillies would still be playing baseball at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Yankees still like to think there some sort of capital of American League baseball because of all the pennants they won in the last century; because they have averaged 93 victories a year since that last World Series in ‘09. It is the Astros, though, who really are the capital of American League baseball, and continue to prove why they are year after year, making it to four World Series in the past six years, beating the Yankees three times in American League Championship Series along the way.
Only with Hal Steinbrenner’s Yankees are people not let go because of results.
This has nothing to with the fact that Cashman is a very nice guy and has been an engaging front office presence for a quarter-century at a time when Leon Rose seems to run the Knicks from the Federal Witness Protection Program and, for the most part, has always been the most accessible New York front office guy since Ernie Accorsi, and George Young before Ernie.
I’ve only been in Hal Steinbrenner’s presence a couple of times. But there isn’t anyone I know who has spent a lot more time with him than that who doesn’t think he is a complete gentleman and somehow who has conducted his adult life in a way that’s been resistant to the bombast and even bullying that defined his father when George Steinbrenner was the one who owned the Yankees, and ran them louder than New York City traffic.
This isn’t about that. Steinbrenner and Cashman and Boone are all good guys. The problem is that the Yankees aren’t great anymore. I’ve pointed out previously that they have become the champions of pretty good. It hasn’t motivated Steinbrenner the son, at least up until now, to consider making a change. But say this about Hal: He must be a bear for that process Cashman talks about.
What the Yankees owner does not do, in any meaningful way, is listen to his own fans. He just continues to go along to get along. Even as Cashman spoke of not having a contract on Friday, he was still the most powerful front office guy around, just between deals at the moment.
And by the way?
Is everything still Boone’s fault for the way the Yankees season ended, and the way the Yankees got swept by the Astros? Really?
They sure do want to talk a lot about injuries at Yankee Stadium, and the Yankees sure did have some injuries at the end. Michael King was one of the stars of the Yankee season before he blew out his arm. But as much as I like King, as a pitcher and as a person, the Yankees didn’t lose Mo Rivera when he went down. And people need to stop treating the loss of DJ LeMahieu as if it were some kind of catastrophe, not after the way he’s declined the past couple of years.
While we’re on the subject? Josh Donaldson (on the books for a $21 million hit this past season) and Isiah Kiner-Falefa didn’t trade for themselves. And shout this again, from the highest seat in the Stadium: When it was all on the line against the Astros, when you lined up the Yankees’ starting lineup against Houston’s, the Yankees had a decided edge at one position: Aaron Judge’s. When he stopped hitting, the Yankees were finished. When Yordan Alvarez, the Astros’ big bopper, stopped hitting, you know who stepped up for them and carried them to the first weekend of November?
Practically everybody.
Through it all, so much of the Yankee media wants to blame everything except global warming for the difference in talent level between the Astros and the Yankees before they even think about blaming Cashman. They still want to litigate Boone taking Gerrit Cole out of Game 4 too early, a game in which the Yankees got good and shut out, mostly because the kid who became the ace of the Astros staff — Cristian Javier — was better than the Yankees’ $324 million ace and difference maker. Or so Hal Steinbrenner was told.
The Astros continue to produce stars like Jeremy Pena, the shortstop who replaced their previous shortstop star, Carlos Correa. The last everyday star produced by the Yankees is No. 99. And this is all the manager’s fault? It’s his process that’s at fault? It must be the manager who must have fired darts at a dartboard with all the boys and girls from the analytics department deciding which of his three shortstops to play in the postseason.
But it appears that as long as Hal Steinbrenner is in control of the Yankees that Brian Cashman will be in charge of baseball operations. It doesn’t matter what Yankee fans think. It only matters what the owner thinks, and the owner clearly likes things the way they are. His process, until further notice, is the status quo.
But off what we heard Friday, here’s the question most Yankee fans have for the Steinbrenner who now controls their baseball team:
At what point will the only result that used to matter — the World Series — matter again at Yankee Stadium?
KYRIE IS NO VICTIM HERE, DANIEL JONES NEEDS TO PROVE HIS POCKET ABILITY & MAKE SURE TO VOTE …
There is this cockeyed notion out there that Kyrie Irving is being punished for what he thinks.
Except he clearly doesn’t know what he thinks, about anti-Semitism or anything else.
He wanted to be treated like Nelson Mandela last year when he refused to get a vaccine, even knowing the laws of the city and how his decision to remain un-vaxxed was affecting the Nets.
But before he got himself suspended this week, you started to get the idea that he saw himself as a victim all over again.
He’s not.
He did this to himself.
Here’s a heads-up for him:
When the Anti-Defamation League doesn’t want your money, maybe it’s time to re-examine the way you’re conducting your life.
Irving has a lot of co-conspirators over there at the Barclays Center, from owner Joe Tsai on down.
It’s like a Christmas miracle that Sean Marks, the general manager, is still employed.
But the face of the Nets is the man wearing No. 11.
Clown face.
My friend Barry Stanton made a good point about Kyrie the other day, and how much more interesting he’d be if he were as smart as he thinks he is.
I’ve been trying to come up with a worse press conference than the one Kyrie conducted the other day before the Nets did suspend him, but for the life of me I can’t remember one in New York sports.
Everybody knows the qualifiers with Daniel Jones, from the receiving corps to the offensive line.
But when the Giants still had a chance in Seattle, when they’d driven the ball down and had a chance to make it a one-score game, he couldn’t get them into the end zone.
And still makes you wonder if, even when he does get more blocking, if he’s ever going to be comfortable as a pocket passer.
Which you still need to be, if you want to be regarded as a great quarterback someday.
But you know who looks as if he does have the ability to be regarded as a great quarterback one of these days?
Jalen Hurts, is who.
If you care about the future of this country, you can’t sit out this election.
You need to get out and vote on Tuesday.
Because guess what?
All the people telling you that it’s really democracy on the ballot this time are absolutely right.
I saw this on Twitter the other day from @Knicksmuse:
In the Knicks last 6 games, they are 3-3.
In the Knicks last 30 games, they are 15-15.
In the Knicks last 134 games, they are 67-67.
In the Knicks last 154 games, they are 77-77.
I don’t know about you, but I’m kind of spotting a trend there.
Herschel Walker’s candidacy is the Brooklyn Nets of U.S. Senate campaigns.
