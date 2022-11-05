The former swing-state MO has turned Republican in the past decade, but Democrats are looking to turn the tide as they approach midterm

Missouri’s best race is a showdown between GOP Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for the retirement of U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, who is considered a safe Republican, from the seat.

Schmitt has widely campaigned against President Joe Biden and inflation, calling Valentine an out-of-touch heiress who would side with the Democratic president against Missourians.

Valentine’s campaign slogan was “nobody but yours,” and she criticized Schmitt for voting as a state senator to allow foreign ownership of farmland and for supporting a ban on state abortion.

Missouri was once a swing state, but has turned solidly Republican over the past decade. Still, Valentine had plenty of money to spend — she’s the daughter of the late, late Anheuser-Busch chairman, August Busch Jr.

Voters in Missouri will also elect at least two new congressional representatives to fill the seats of Republicans who both ran unsuccessfully for the Senate.

Party control of Missouri’s eight congressional seats appears unlikely to shift from the current advantage Republicans have over Democrats in six districts.

Major issues on the ballot include the legalization of recreational marijuana for adult use. Nearly two-thirds of Missouri voters in 2018 voted to endorse the use of medical marijuana.

Here’s a look at what to expect on election night:

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET).

How Missouri Votes

Most Missourians vote in person on Election Day.

Voters can apply to vote by mail only if they meet certain criteria, such as incapacity or leaving on election day.

Decision Notes

AP will compile and declare the winners of 101 contested elections in Missouri, including seven statewide races and eight US House races. In the 2020 general election, the PA first announced the results at 8:19 p.m. ET and 99.5% of the results at 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 5.

AP does not make projections or name apparent or likely winners. Only when AP is fully confident that a race has been won – defined more simply as when a trailing candidate no longer has a path to victory – will we place a call. If a candidate declares victory — or offers a concession — before the AP calls a race, we’ll cover newsworthy developments in our reporting. In doing so, we will clarify that AP has not yet declared a winner and explain why we believe the race is too soon or too close to announce.

The AP can call a statewide or U.S.-wide race in which the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5% or less, if we determine the lead is too big for us to call. a recount changes the result.

Missouri does not have a mandatory recount law. For offices filed with the Secretary of State (President, Federal, Judiciary, State Legislature), a recount may be requested if the candidate was defeated by less than 0.5% of the votes cast for the office. For offices filed with local electoral authorities, a recount may be requested if a candidate was defeated by less than 1% of the votes cast.

The AP will not call downvotes on election night if the margin between the top two candidates is less than 2%. AP will return to those races later in the week to confirm there are not enough outstanding votes left to count, which could change the outcome.

What else should I know?

Q: What have we learned from Primary?

A: Missourians were unwilling to back scandal-ridden former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, who finished third in the GOP Senate race.

Q: What has changed since the 2020 pandemic election?

A: Voter ID will be required in November, which may increase the number of provisional ballots cast.

And a recent change in state law allows in-person voting without excuse from the second Tuesday before Election Day until the day before Election Day. This could change turnout in general elections.

Q: What does participation and advance voting look like?

A: Voter turnout is expected to be around 2.6 million.

Q: How long does counting usually take?

A: Absentee ballots must be sent out by Election Day and can start processing five days before the election, which speeds things up. Nearly all absentee totals are reported in the first wave of results, which usually appear about 30 minutes after polls close.

Historically, only 0.5% of ballots are not counted on Election Day.

Q: What are the pitfalls of early returns?

A: The St. Louis area in the east of the state represents one-third of the state’s population, but is slow to report results. This means that early returns may be skewed Republican since rural areas are overwhelmingly Republican.

Q: What happens after Tuesday?

A: Although unofficial vote counts are released within hours, local election authorities have until November 22 to audit and verify election results.