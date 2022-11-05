News
The GOP taught people the word “inflation” and never used that word
MSNBC host Joy Reid said on “Deadline” Thursday that she never heard ordinary people use the word “inflation” until Republicans made it a campaign issue.
Reid said: “You know what’s also interesting is that I’ve never heard of a person who isn’t an economist or works on CNBC, I used to do a lot of CNBC as a as a guest, I used to do Larry Kludow once, twice a week, and the only people I hear using the word inflation are journalists and economists, so it’s not part of the lexicon normal the way people speak. So it’s interesting that the Republicans are doing something that they don’t normally do, which is to use the common language and not just plain English to do their campaigns as they did with crime.
She added: “But what they did was they taught people the word inflation. Most people who would never have used that word in their life use it now because they learned about it, including on television, including in newspapers. They learned this word.
Two South Korean miners rescued after surviving for days with powdered coffee | South Korea
Two South Korean miners who were trapped underground for nine days survived on coffee powder, authorities said, after the couple were brought to safety.
On Friday evening, the men freed themselves from a collapsed zinc mine in Bonghwa County, in the northeast of the country. They had been trapped in a vertical shaft about 190 meters (620 ft) underground after the mine collapsed on October 26.
Officials said the couple, 62 and 56, were in stable condition. They “had a powdered instant coffee mix with them, and I was told they had some as a meal,” said Lim Yoon-sook, a fire officer. “I was also told that they endured drinking all the water that fell inside the well.”
The two men pitched a tent inside the mine to get warm, local newspaper Yonhap News reported, citing rescuers.
The family members were delighted. “I just shouted ‘father!’,” said Park Geun-hyeong, the son of one of the survivors, beaming at the moment they were reunited. “I told him: you have become a famous character now.”
A woman named Lim, a niece of the other survivor, said her uncle kept asking her who she was because he was wearing an eye patch after almost 10 days in the dark. He laughed when he finally recognized her. “It always seems surreal,” she said.
The news came during a period of national mourning in South Korea after more than 150 people were killed in a crowd crush in Seoul last week.
President Yoon Suk-yeol said in a Facebook post on Saturday that the men’s return was “truly miraculous”.
“Thank you and thank you again for coming back safe and sound from the crossroads of life and death,” he wrote, also thanking the rescuers.
South Dakota GOP Senate hopeful charged with child abuse after allegedly grooming and raping family member
A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature has been charged with child abuse following accusations he groomed, assaulted and raped a child family member for several years.
Joel Koskan, who is running for the state Senate for the third time, was charged Thursday in Mellette County with exposing the child to “sexual grooming behaviors” after Assistant Attorney General Mandy Miller reviewed an investigation conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations. He allegedly groomed and abused the girl for at least six years from 2014 when she was 12.
The Republican allegedly began grooming the child by kissing her, giving her long hugs and having her sit on his lap, a DCI agent wrote in court documents, adding that the girl believed that this behavior were “normal things” that families were expected to do.”
The girl, who reported Koskan to authorities in May, realized the conduct was inappropriate during a religious summer camp she attended aged 14, where counselors taught her when the physical contact with adults can become inappropriate or sexual.
SD ACT FORCING BALLOT PETITION WORKERS TO DISCLOSE PERSONAL INFORMATION BLOCKED BY COURT OF APPEALS
She said that when she grew up, Koskan would “require” her to wear a nightgown with no underwear after a shower. He also made her ride him after the shower, when she was not wearing underwear.
When the victim was 17, Koskan penetrated her with his fingers for the first time. She said he later began forcing sex which happened multiple times at different family homes across the state. She didn’t realize how inappropriate their interactions were until she started making friends her own age.
Koskan reportedly controls his social media accounts to limit his interactions with others. He also tracked her using GPS, demanded nightly phone calls, and dictated the clothes she wore.
Text messages between Koskan and the victim on May 6, the day she reported him to the sheriff’s office, appeared to confirm he was tracking her location.
“You promised you would never do this,” Koskan texted her. “I’m begging you, you don’t want to do this.”
SD GOV. NOEM IS NOT CHARGED FOR HER USE OF STATE GOVERNMENT AIRCRAFT, ATTORNEY SAYS
Other text messages reviewed by a DCI agent confirmed the victim’s story, according to court documents.
Koskan was taken into custody on Thursday. He has a first hearing scheduled for Monday. He could face up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $20,000.
The state senate candidate made his campaign website private after the alleged child abuse news broke. He also deleted his Twitter account.
He has yet to withdraw his candidacy in the race against Democratic state Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, but the South Dakota Democratic Party has urged him to suspend his campaign immediately.
“These allegations regarding Joel Koskan are deeply troubling, and he should immediately end his campaign,” State Democratic Party Chairman Randy Seiler said in a statement. “While he will still be on the ballot, the choice of voters in District 26 could not be clearer. Partisan politics aside, Joel Koskan should not vote in the Legislature on issues that affect children. of South Dakota – or on matters at all.”
South Dakota GOP Chairman Dan Lederman also condemned Koskan regarding the allegations.
“The allegation against Joel Koskan is very serious and the Republican Party of South Dakota unequivocally opposes child abuse in all its forms,” Lederman said. “The South Dakota Republican Party trusts the court system to resolve the allegation.”
Carl Icahn buys shares in canning giant Crown. Here’s how it can create value
Picture | Tetra Images | Getty Images
Company: Crown Holdings (CCK)
Company: Crown assets is a world leader in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods and industrial products. They operate in three segments: beverages, which accounts for approximately 70% of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; Transit Packaging and Food, which together account for approximately 30% of EBITDA. Their consumer packaging solutions primarily support the beverage and food industries through the sale of aluminum and steel cans. Their packaging for industrial products includes steel and plastic consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment, which are sold in the metal, food and beverage industries, construction, agriculture, corrugated and general.
Market value: $8.8 billion ($73.75 per share)
Activist: Carl Icahn
Percentage of ownership: 8.5%
Average cost: $79.80
Activist Comment: Carl Icahn is the grandfather of shareholder activism and a true pioneer of strategy. Although he’s not slowing down at all, he has made a deal with his son, Brett Icahn, to join the company as an eventual successor. Brett plans to use his father’s favorite approach of pushing companies to make changes intended to boost their stock prices, though he hasn’t ruled out friendly bets either. This is no departure from the strategy Carl has been successful with for many years. It can be friendly (eg Apple, Netflix) or it can be confrontational (eg Forest Labs, Biogen), often depending on management response. Brett is an impressive activist investor in his own right, not because he is Carl’s son, but because he has demonstrated a long track record of extremely successful activist investing. The Sargon portfolio he co-managed at Icahn totaled approximately $7 billion and included hugely profitable investments in companies such as Netflix Inc. and Apple Inc. The Sargon portfolio significantly outperformed the market with an annualized return of 27 %. However, before that, Brett started in 2002 with Icahn as an analyst and later was responsible for campaigns like Hain Celestial (280.3% return vs. 46.7% for the S&P500), Take-Two Interactive (81 .5% vs. 64.5% for the S&P500) and Mentor Graphics (106.4% vs. 79.4% for the S&P500).
What is happening?
In the wings
Crown operates in a consolidated global market with only four players globally and high barriers to entry – regional monopolies due to shipping costs, long-term contracts and training and experience to operate factories. Their growth profile is accelerating, driven by sustainability trends and shifting consumer preferences: around 75% of new products are canned today, up from around 30% in 2014. They also benefit downside protection for a non-cyclical product.
Crown boosted EBITDA during the pandemic, when demand for aluminum cans increased as restaurants and bars were forced to close and consumers bought canned cocktails and beer to consume at home. The company underperformed its peers, including its main competitor Ball. Last week, they saw a sharp decline in the share price from $85.01 on Oct. 24 to $70.69 on Oct. 25, following their latest earnings release. They attributed their weaker financial outlook to inflation, high interest rates and unfavorable currency translation. This underperformance is also due to a hesitant demand for canned drinks which has exploded during the pandemic, leading to excess inventory.
The opportunity to create shareholder value here is relatively straightforward: sell non-core businesses, buy back shares, and focus on the pure-play beverage business. The company announced its acquisition of Signode, a transit packaging company, for $3.9 billion in 2017, and may be hesitant to sell it for less now. However, there is a lot of value in selling this business, not the least of which is the amount of proceeds they receive (within reason). There is more value in how they use these products (i.e. buying back shares in an undervalued and growing company). There’s also tremendous value in freeing up management to focus on the core business, and there’s value in being a pure play company and bringing a market multiple closer to its pure play counterpart, Ball. Thus, management should not focus so much on what they can get for Signode as on what a sale allows them to do in the future. Crown also runs an aerosol and food packaging business that makes boxes for household products and snacks and still has a minority stake in the European food box business. Icahn believes the company should sell off all those non-core assets and focus on the beverage can business which has secular tailwinds and is undervalued compared to its pure-play counterpart. Using cash flow to strengthen the balance sheet and repurchase shares before that would improve returns for shareholders as Crown closes that valuation gap.
Icahn isn’t the only activist to hold a position at Crown. Impactive Capital first disclosed a stake in Crown in its Q1 2020 13F filing and argued for the company to pursue the same opportunities that Icahn advocated – disposal of non-core assets and share buybacks. Shortly after Impactive’s statement, Crown announced a strategic review of its portfolio and capital allocation priorities. This resulted in the divestment of 80% of the company’s European food box business in 2021. But there is clearly more portfolio simplification that can be done here. Impactive always has an environmental, social and governance thesis in its investments and looks for situations where positive ESG improvements can generate value. This situation is no exception. Focusing on the growing market for aluminum cans as a replacement for plastic and glass is not only good for Crown, but also good for the environment. Because the inherent properties of aluminum do not change during use or recycling, the cans are 100% recyclable repeatedly.
It’s important to note that there’s a ton of value here regardless of who’s on the leadership team. I wouldn’t assume Icahn or Impactive want to see a change of direction here. But if the steering isn’t up to snuff, it’s always a possibility. On a recent conference call, Crown CEO Timothy Donahue said, “You never like to say, we’re caught off guard, but I think we really were.” When you’re a CEO who’s been caught off guard, the last thing you want to see is Carl Icahn appearing in your stock.
Ken Squire is the founder and president of 13D Monitor, an institutional research service on shareholder activism, and he is the founder and portfolio manager of the 13D Activist Fund, a mutual fund that invests in a portfolio of activist investments 13D. Squire is also the creator of the AESG™ investment category, an activist style of investing focused on improving the ESG practices of portfolio companies.
North Korea launched four short-range missiles at sea, Seoul says — RT in French
North Korea has launched four short-range missiles towards the Yellow Sea, the South Korean military said, after a record series of missile fire by Pyongyang this week. Tension is rising a notch between the two countries.
Seoul announced on November 5 that North Korea had fired four missiles towards the Yellow Sea.
South Korea’s military detected the launch “from Donglim, North Pyongan Province, to the Western Sea, between 11:32 and 11:39 a.m. [entre 2h32 et 2h39 GMT] today,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, using another name for the Yellow Sea.
Their “flight distance was detected at some 130 kilometers, at an altitude of approximately 20 kilometers and a speed of Mach 5,” the statement added.
Shortly before, the South Korean army had announced the participation this November 5 in the afternoon of the American supersonic heavy bomber B-1B in the vast air exercises in progress in South Korea jointly carried out by Seoul and Washington.
“The South Korean and US Air Forces conducted joint exercises on November 5 on the Korean Peninsula with two US Air Force B-1Bs, four South Korean F-35As and four F -16 Americans”, according to a press release from the South Korean general staff.
The B-1B is a supersonic bomber that the United States Air Force describes as the “backbone of America’s long-range bomber force.”
The “Vigilant Storm” aerial exercises, which started on October 31, are the largest ever jointly organized by South Korea and the United States. Initially scheduled until November 4, they have been extended until November 5 after the multiplication, by North Korea, of missile launches in recent days, and in particular the apparently failed launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in towards the Sea of Japan.
North Korea has always viewed U.S.-South Korean military maneuvers as dress rehearsals for an invasion of its territory or an overthrow of its rulers.
Tension at its highest between North Korea and its neighbor
The Vigilant Storm exercise [constitue] an aggressive and provocative military maneuver targeting the People’s and Democratic Republic of Korea”, denounced Pyongyang on November 2, which threatened Seoul and Washington to “pay the most horrible price in history”.
Although it was originally designed to carry nuclear weapons, the B-1B has only been used by the United States for exclusively conventional combat missions since the mid-1990s, its manufacturer Boeing said on its website. It was notably used in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya.
It can carry up to 34 tons of missiles or laser-guided bombs (BGL), according to the US Air Force. Its aerial refueling allows it to strike anywhere in the world.
On the evening of November 4, the South Korean army announced that it had deployed 80 F-35A stealth aircraft after detecting 180 fighter jets flying in North Korean airspace, a new episode in the spectacular rise in tension in the peninsula. Korean in recent weeks.
The United States denounced on November 4 the repeated firing of missiles by North Korea which “ridiculously ridicules” the UN Security Council, with the complicity according to them of Russia and China, the latter being an ally of Pyongyang.
The UN secretary-general is concerned about the current confrontation
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called, through his spokesperson, that “North Korea immediately refrain from any act of provocation and fully comply with its obligations under Security Council resolutions. “.
He said he was “deeply concerned by the tensions on the Korean peninsula and the thrust of a rhetoric of confrontation”, insisted his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.
Pyongyang fired about 30 missiles on November 1-2, including one that ended its course near South Korea’s territorial waters for the first time since the end of the Korean War in 1953. South Korean President Yoon Suk -yeol spoke of a “de facto territorial invasion”.
North Korea had already, in September, revised its nuclear doctrine to allow itself to carry out preventive strikes in the event of an existential threat.
If North Korea’s nuclear “command and control system” is “endangered by an attack by hostile forces, a nuclear strike will be launched automatically and immediately,” the new doctrine says.
Seoul and Washington have been warning for months that North Korea is about to carry out a nuclear test, which would be its seventh.
Kenya drought: Hundreds of elephants, wildebeest and zebras reportedly dead
Hundreds of elephants, wildebeest and zebras have died across Kenya amid the country’s longest drought in decades.
“Kenya Wildlife Service rangers, community scouts and research teams have counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeest, 381 common zebras, 51 buffaloes, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes over the past nine months,” a report released Friday by the country’s Ministry of Tourism said.
“The drought has had a negative impact on herbivore populations and in particular wildebeest and zebra.”
Prolonged drought in the Horn of Africa for the past four consecutive rainy seasons has left some 18 million people affected by food shortages in Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya, according to reports from the World Food Programme.
The UN’s World Meteorological Organization said the drought is the region’s longest in four decades.
In Kenya, consecutive seasons of below-average rainfall have caused river beds to dry up and destroyed grasslands in game reserves, according to the Ministry of Tourism.
“The most affected ecosystems are home to some of Kenya’s most visited national parks, reserves and reserves, including Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu regions,” its report said.
At the launch of the report, Kenya’s Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage, Peninah Malonza, said measures were being taken to save the animals’ lives, including digging boreholes and carrying water towards dry ponds and dams.
“The drought has caused wildlife mortality, mainly herbivorous species,” Malonza said.
“Deaths are due to the depletion of food resources as well as water shortages,” she added. According to the ministry, there were only 36,000 elephants left in Kenya last year.
In an interview with the BBC in July, Kenya’s former cabinet secretary for wildlife and tourism, Najib Balala, said climate change now kills 20 times more elephants than poaching.
Bob Raissman: How much will the Nets’ bottom line suffer because of Kyrie Irving?
It would be giving the Nets disorganization too much credit for timing the firing of Steve Nash to coincide with, and take the heat off, the latest Kyrie Irving controversy.
Things got so bad for Brooklyn, Jay Williams, self-proclaimed Nets fan, oft Irving supporter and confidant, said on ESPN (one of the league’s national TV partners): “They are now the most unlikeable team in the NBA.” This dubious title will stick. For the controversy isn’t going away.
“With Kyrie Irving there is always going to be something,” said ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.
This became apparent Tuesday evening, hours after Nash was fired. TNT, the NBA’s other national TV partner, opened its pregame show with courtside reporter Jared Greenberg listing — incident by incident — how the coming of Irving and Kevin Durant adversely impacted the franchise. The list included the latest episode; Irving promoting a movie containing antisemitic tropes while selling preposterous conspiracy theories.
Rather than give the NBA a soft place to land, TNT’s crew spent a half-hour, prior to Bulls-Nets, digging into the controversy. This included Charles Barkley calling for Irving to be suspended. In case it didn’t know, Barkley reminded the Free World that NBA boss Adam Silver is Jewish. “… You gonna insult me, you have the right,” Barkley said. “But I [Silver] have the right to say: ‘You can’t take my $40 million and insult my religion.’”
Even the non-apology, apology Irving and the Nets issued Wednesday night was shaky. And by the time he issued a more direct apology late Thursday evening via his Instagram account, after the Nets hit him with an indefinite suspension (at least 5 games), the only thing certain about the Nets is the uncertainty surrounding the organization.
Has the team been irreparably damaged as a TV product? No matter when, if, or how, the Irving situation is eventually resolved, it will not be forgotten. Now, when it comes to likeability, the Nets don’t register. That’s not good for TV ratings. And how will NBA stars going mum on the Irving fiasco impact the league’s image and the ratings for its national TV package?
Last week, when given a chance by ESPN reporter Nick Friedell to put the fire out, to clarify or further explain why he was promoting the movie, entitled “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” Irving said: “I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe.” The Nets first cockeyed instinct was to not make Irving available to the media messengers, shielding him from boss scribes.
Could the negative reaction to Irving’s controversy, and fear of what’s next, cause eyeballs to exit Nets games on the Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network? More importantly, could current advertisers decide they don’t want to be associated with the Nets, a team that protected and coddled, a player who endorses antisemitism?
Could advertisers abandon Nets telecasts on YES for the same reason? The Nets’ bottom line, already impacted by sluggish season ticket sales, could be adversely affected by the continued presence of Irving, who once again generated self-centered controversy, and created a huge distraction for the Nets organization and the NBA.
Will the Nets’ internal woes drive more eyeballs to Knicks telecasts on MSG? Lately, the Knickerbockers have not offered up their familiar brands of chaos and dysfunction, although Knicks prez Leon Rose still reserves his right to maintain media silence — unless he’s speaking to an MSG voice.
The MSG Network now sells Knicks’ hope while YES waits for the Nets’ next shoe to drop. Those current YES promos featuring superstars Durant and Irving are more discouraging than encouraging potential viewers to watch Nets basketball. They don’t produce the same star shine they did when the pair first arrived in Brooklyn.
And now, besides Irving’s upcoming meeting with commissioner Adam Silver, all interested parties can look forward to the coming of coach Ime Udoka, who was sitting out a one-year suspension from the Celtics for an improper relationship with a female subordinate. Another Nets mess?
At least until Irving issues another proclamation. Or Durant plots to get another coach fired.
NOT GREAT, SCOTT
Never shy about critiquing the media, Bart Scott, accused Gang Green scribes of creating turmoil inside the Jets locker room based on Elijah Moore’s reaction to not being targeted by Zach Wilson.
Scott, who famously conducted a one-man boycott of the media while playing for the Jets, introduced his theory on SNY’s Jets postgame show last Sunday, after video of Moore’s interview aired. It was the wideout’s first media gab session since he was sent home by the organization after arguing with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.
Scott was miffed over reporters repeatedly asking Moore the same questions (Why was he not being targeted?) in different ways. “It’s always where can we poke? Where can we pry?” Scott said on SNY. ”If all you can do is ask the same question, go kick rocks.”
Still, didn’t Moore’s own reaction trigger the controversy? Maybe Scott is not familiar with the old line: If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. On this occasion the scribes were doing their job They are paid to be persistent. Scott should know that. After all, he has been a media member (SNY, CBS, WFAN, ESPN) for quite a while.
THE NUMBERS LIE?
It’s so confusing?
On 1050-AM, the home of ESPN Radio’s national programming in NYC, a promo often airs saying “The Michael Kay Show” (ESPN-98.7) “is the number one rated (sports talk) show in afternoon drive” in the New York market.
But history shows, WFAN’s Craig Carton and Evan Roberts program holding an edge over the Kay show on 98.7. Nielsen Audio’s recently released Fall book shows that trend continuing. Carton/Roberts notched a 6.8 share while the Kay soiree recorded a 3.5 share.
Either ESPN suits are not monitoring 1050-AM for stale promos or they are bending the truth.
ON THE MOVE
It’s not like they have been sent to Nosebleed City to call Knicks games on MSG, but Mike Breen and Walt (Clyde) Frazier have moved.
Anyone watching can see the two veteran voices positioned at a small table near the Knicks bench. For many moons they had been stationed on the opposite side at mid-court. Turns out the Knicks took the opportunity to sell seats in the former mid-court broadcasters’ location.
While the voices can likely now hear the chatter on the Knicks bench, we’ve noticed Breen, in order to see what’s going on, being forced to peak around an official who winds up in front of him. A small price to pay for being voice of the Knicks.
AROUND THE DIAL
Congratulations to Suzyn (Ma Pinstripe) Waldman and Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo for being officially inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame Tuesday night in Chicago. In the time they had to speak, both voices emotionally captured the ups and downs of their careers. Memorable stuff. … Give 98.7′s Don La Greca credit for not only saying he was sick of talking about Kyrie Irving, but vowing to stop yapping about the Nets beleaguered star. “I’m out!” DLG proclaimed. … Pat McAfee is so steamed over the NFL charging his company $$$ to use its logos, he is vowing to shine a light on the dark side of NFL football. Wasn’t he supposed to be doing that on his show anyway — before he got into business with the NFL? … After Zach Wilson threw another interception against New England, CBS’ Ian (The Bird) Eagle said: “There’s been a sense of panic around the quarterback position for the Jets.” Will Eagle be forced to be less diplomatic, take a more direct shot at Wilson Sunday, when he works Bills-Jets with Charles Davis/Evan Washburn?
DUDE OF THE WEEK: RICHARD JEFFERSON
His ability to frame his thoughts on the latest Kyrie Irving controversy, and express them in a meaningful soundbite on Saturday night, signals he is a full-time commentator, not an ex-player hanging out for kicks.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: AUBURN UNIVERSITY
A school wants to dismiss its football coach halfway thru a season. Fine. But to omit Bryan Harsin’s name from Auburn’s official press announcement is sad, stupid and classless. And not any way to do business.
DOUBLE TALK
What Mike LaFleur said: “We’ll continue to incorporate Elijah [Moore] in some of the stuff, along with [Braxton Berrios], along with our run game, along with our tight ends. We’re trying to get all these guys involved.”
What Mike LaFleur meant to say: “At least I’ve succeeded in having all these guys ticked off at me.”
