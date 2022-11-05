‘THIS IS MURDER’: Georgia voters, tired of rising costs, say which party is best at tackling inflation

The first one college football The playoff standings (CFP) were released this week.

Cue all the outrage!

Don’t believe us? Just hop on Twitter and you’ll see the fans in their feelings screaming about how their team should, could, would have ranked this, that, or the other. “These rankings are so subjective!” And our favorite, “SEC BIAS!”

Guys, these are the cards we were dealt. We are just here to play the game.

Before you make your choice to try your luck at this week’s 25,000, let’s dive into our predictions for Week 10 of the college football season!

Texas technology at No. 7 TOS (Noon ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

The Texas Tech Red Raiders come into this game with their disappointing 4-4 ​​record and likely with a “let’s finish this year already” attitude. Their opponent in the state had a different kind of season. And by different, we mean perfect. The Horned Frogs 8-0 had an incredibly impressive streak where they defeated the top 20 teams in four consecutive weeks.

Frogs are so good, in fact, that our own RJ Young insist that if TCU had more brand recognition that would be higher than No. 7. But seven is still good, and the Horned Amphibians have more than enough firepower to take control of this game against TTU.

TCU is the only college football program to average at least 300 passing yards per game, 200 rushing, and at least 20 passing and 20 rushing touchdowns. The Frogs rank second in the nation in yards per play and third in offense. An offensive juggernaut, to be honest.

So maybe the committee did err by not ranking frogs higher. Either way, they’ll get away with this one.

Prediction:

16 to 20 point TCU

No. 20 Syracuse at Pittsburgh (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)

Oh, what could have been, Syracuse. Orange punters sailed that silver Cuse line for six straight weeks, but then gave up two games to Clemson and our Lady in a row. This week, however, Bushel is back on track with a win at Pitt.

Now Pitt won’t be a pushover. The Panthers lead the ACC in time of possession, and on offense they have a not-so-secret weapon in the running back Israel Abanikanda . Israel leads the nation in all-around yards and ranks fifth in rushing.

But Syracuse still has the advantage. The Orange allows just 164.5 passing yards per game, which ranks third in the nation. And they’ve scored on 31 of their 33 trips to the red zone this season. Syracuse also dominates the first quarters of games, outscoring their opponents 82-30.

This game will be too close for Syracuse’s comfort in the first half, but once the Orange get their groove back, expect a rebound from W.

Prediction:

Syracuse 9 to 11 points

No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

This game is more than just a battle between SEC rivals. It’s an SEC game East enemies — both undefeated and controlling their own destinies on the way to December’s coveted SEC Championship game in Atlanta. At stake is bragging rights and, more importantly, a spot in the college football playoffs. But only one team can win.

And that team will be the national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

This game will have you biting your nails so hard you might as well kiss your cuticles goodbye.

The Dawgs are 8 point favorites at FOX Bet, but this battle will be closer than that. The Vols will give the Dawgs everything they can handle on Saturday.

UT’s offense ranks first in the nation in scoring and total offense. The Vols are allowing an average of 92.9 rushing yards per game, ranking ninth in the FBS. Heisman-favorite QB Hendon Hooker has thrown a TD pass in 20 straight games. It’s the longest streak in the country.

So where do the Dawgs have the edge? Georgia is averaging 41.8 points per game, which ranks sixth in the nation. UGA also leads the nation in the red zone, going 46 out of 47. And the Georgian defense has nothing to play for. This unit has held opponents scoreless in 18 quarters this season.

Georgia will be energized playing between the hurdles in front of their home crowd at Sanford Stadium. Sometimes you need a little help from 92,000 of your closest friends to get you closer to a throwback.

Prediction:

Georgia 5 to 6 points

Number 6 Alabama at No. 10 USL (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

What parallel universe do we live in where Bama isn’t at the forefront of all CFP conversations? Welcome to the world of college football from Bama to a defeat.

Ever since The Tide dropped this game in Week 7 Vols, fans haven’t been pushing the “we want Bama” talk too much. How quickly do we forget, however, that Bama is still first in SEC West, and they are in a prime position to represent that side of the conference in the SEC Championship game.

Alabama’s defense was a big part of its strong season. The Tide maintains its opponents at a conversion rate of 26.4% – a percentage that ranks fifth among FBS. Alabama is averaging 6.02 yards per carry, which is tied with the Army for best in the nation.

Moreover, Bama have won 49 of their last 50 games by scoring a TD on the game’s first offensive possession. So if the Tide scores on their first offensive possession this weekend, the Tigers can charge the buses.

We are only half joking. After all, the 6-2 season that LSU put together — a season where the team averaged 35.1 points per game — is one the Tigers should be proud of.

But we like that the tide is getting closer.

Prediction:

Alabama 7 to 8 points

No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Texas was supposed to be back. The Longhorns lost a heartbreaker 20-19 to Alabama in Week 2. Texas fans were pleased with how close the Horns played against Tide. Bettors were happy with the coverage. Then Texas lost to Texas Tech, but that 37-34 loss was also close.

But then they lost Again at Oklahoma State – a 41-34 loss that by all accounts the Longhorns should have won.

This weekend, Burnt Orange has another chance to prove its program is evolving to elite status. But Kansas State is hot and rolling, so Week 10 will be all about the Wildcats.

We could really play K-State’s game movie wiping out Oklahoma State last week and call it a day. who wants to face this team the week after this screening?

Well, the Longhorns get that honor, and that’s what they expect: A Wildcat team that’s racked up 11 steals this season, is giving opponents an average of just 17.3 points per game, and outplaying teams. 164-60 in the first half.

Expect the state to go wild.

Prediction:

Kansas State by 9 to 11 points

Number 4 Clemson at our Lady (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

Let’s say the quiet part out loud. It will be a cupcake game for Clemson. And that just shouldn’t be the case, but that’s what we expect based on the lack of inspiration from the Fighting Irish this year.

Notre Dame is 5-3 and has lost games to Ohio State, Stanford and marshal ! No shade at Marshall but Marshall? After all the hype surrounding the hiring of new head coach Marcus Freeman, the season has been an ultimate disappointment at South Bend.

Although the Tigers are the better team, they themselves have had a few near-death experiences. It took two overtime for the Tigers to defeat WakeForest , and they beat Syracuse 27-21 in a game the Orange led most of the time. But even if it was just the skin of their teeth, they managed a perfect 8-0 record. And the Tigers did it with their offense and defense both ranking in the top 20 in the nation.

The Leprechauns won’t be so lucky this week.

Prediction:

Clemson 5 to 6 points

