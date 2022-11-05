News
This is the fight the superstarless Knicks need to show
PHILADELPHIA — Even though mediocre teams are never meant to win on the road against superior opponents, the Knicks had absolutely no choice but to win on Friday. They weren’t exactly facing the Julius Erving-Moses Malone 76ers.
In fact, they weren’t even facing the Joel Embiid-James Harden 76ers. With both Philadelphia franchise players out and with the deep and choppy Eastern Conference not offering free passes, the Knicks had to prove to themselves – and everyone else – that they could. at least sink a five-foot uphill putt after it had been practically conceded.
They didn’t hit that dead spot putt. No, he circled 360 around the cup before finally falling, leaving visitors to the Wells Fargo Center more relieved than joyful at the final horn on Friday night.
No surprise there. As a general rule, nothing will come easily to this middle group. They’re the Knicks after all, and after seven games, the best thing that can be said about them is that they’re not the Nets, and maybe that’s not such a horrible thing at the end that they failed to sign Kyrie Irving (along with Kevin Durant) in the summer of 2019.
(The Knicks issued an apology to their fan base after that failure. Yes, that can be retracted now.)
But Game 8, a 106-104 win over Philly, could have done a lot more than bring the Knicks down to .500. They were down 12 points early in the fourth quarter and they didn’t know how to cover Tyrese Maxey, the emerging star who scored 27 points in the first 36 minutes. Watching Immanuel Quickley’s college teammate repeatedly huff through a parade of outclassed defensemen, it was hard not to think the Knicks ended up with Kentucky’s bad guard in the 2020 draft.
What else new, right? It felt like another night to whine about the Knicks’ lack of a true superstar, their inability to trade for Donovan Mitchell or Dejounte Murray, and the fact that Mitchell, Murray, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant – the four most responsible men of the four first losses for the Knicks – had combined for 138 points and 39 assists in those games, delivering performances you won’t see in Tom Thibodeau’s scoring side.
Only it didn’t turn out that way. Thibodeau’s decision to pitch Quentin Grimes proved to be a non-factor as Grimes scored two runs and was minus-20 in 15 minutes. The Knicks committed 13 turnovers before 14 minutes of basketball was played, they squandered a five-point halftime lead with an abysmal third quarter after Mitchell Robinson left the game with a bum knee , but they overcame everything.
“We fought,” said RJ Barrett. “It was beautiful to see.”
Yes, an ugly game can indeed be a beautiful thing. Obi Toppin was making games all over the floor – and making a compelling case for the Toppin-Julius Randle couple who keep Thibs awake at night – while Jalen Brunson reminded some crowd dwellers of what he had done for Villanova, cutting down the lane for a field goal, a foul shot and a three-point play with 1:05 to go which was one of the biggest streaks of the night.
Asked beforehand what Brunson brought to his new team, Sixers coach Doc Rivers said: “Leadership. Hardness. Maker of big shots. Winner. Other than that… [laughter]. No, really, I think he’s good at all of those things. I don’t think you look at him and see one thing that stands out, other than all the intangibles that make him a really good player.
Brunson led the Knicks with 23 points and seven assists against just one turnover. He’s not much to look at athletically, but he’s too smart and efficient with the ball to count.
“We were very resilient,” Brunson said. “We had a lot of chances in other games. We’ve been up and we’ve been down and we missed the last two. But we finally did enough to win.
It was the best part of the whole thing. Even with the addition of Brunson, the Knicks don’t have much talent. They have a number of good players, but not great ones. If they’re going to have any chance of making the real playoffs and staying out of the play-in tournament, they need to show consistent competitive hearts from now until spring.
“To me, you need it in everything in life,” said Barrett, who scored 22 points. “You have to compete in everything to try to do your best. We will definitely need it throughout the season.
The Knicks have no anchor. They don’t have a face of the franchise, and their hope that Barrett will become one is a 50-50 proposition at best.
They have to do all the little things to make up for the shortage of big names who can do the big things.
Thibodeau put it this way: “We’re asking everyone to sacrifice themselves and put the team first. If we do, we have a chance.
The Knicks fought for their chance to win Friday night. They better keep their boxing gloves laced tightly for the next five months.
Sainted & Tainted: What a friendly, happy and welcoming atmosphere! Mostly …
Sainted and Tainted
A huge sainted to all the homes in the Summit area that welcomed trick-or-treaters. What a friendly, happy and welcoming atmosphere!
We live downtown and have always used the governor’s mansion as a trick or treat go to. Thanks to the fabulous weather, it was a huge block party with the decorations and music.
A tainted to the one man who felt the need to yell at my son who is on the autism spectrum when I was standing right next to him.
Yes, I should have foreseen that Lego hands on his Ninjago costume were designed for scooping instead of taking one piece. Whoops! However, I corrected his behavior immediately.
Yelling at a child and then snapping at him about his “behavior issues” on Halloween is really more of a big humbug but a tainted will do.
Robin Feickert, St. Paul
Sainted and Tainted
Sainted: To all of the wonderful restaurants that struggled through and survived the Pandemic. I know that the last two-and-a-half years have been impossibly difficult for the hospitality industry. I am so grateful to be able to go out again and enjoy the social aspect of dining out, not to mention the outstanding service and cuisine. Thank you to restaurant owners and employees throughout the Twin Cities.
Tainted: Recently some of my favorite restaurants have begun to tack a 3%-3.9% surcharge onto my check for the use of a credit card. At some establishments they openly state that they will add on the credit card fee, while others discreetly print it on the menu.
I realize that, between Covid and inflation (food costs, labor costs etc.), restaurants are struggling to make a profit, and I truly appreciate their plight. I personally, however, would prefer that restaurants raise their menu prices rather than to “punish me” for using my credit card. Who wants to walk around with a wad of cash in their pockets these days?
I also fear that people will cut back on the amount they will tip their server to cover the 3.5% surcharge. Please, restaurant owners, don’t announce or sneak in a surcharge for the use of credit cards.
Laurie Platt, St. Paul
Sainted
Wanted to write in to Saint an individual. He is the owner of The Pizza Shop in West Saint Paul.
This gentleman is one of the nicest owners you will meet. Always has good conversations when you stop in and is actually interested in your life. Over the last sixth months, this place has turned in to one of our favorites. Have chatted with the owner every time we go in as he asks about life and what’s been going on.
Over the last sixth months, my fiancé and I have been trying to find our first home. Recently we found one, and that came up last visit. Went in last week, go to pick up and he asks about the house. He then proceeds to say, this is on me tonight for a house-warming gift.
Jordan Sprandel, St. Paul
Sainted
After spending an enjoyable couple hours at the Cracked Barrel Winery in Hudson with friends and relatives, when we got home my wife realized she had lost her wedding ring.
Sainted to the staff at the Cracked Barrel Winery. When my called they went through the trash, etc., and could not find it. Said they would keep looking. Couple of hours later they called and said they found it on the ground near where we were sitting.
Again, “Sainted” to them for the extra effort.
Mike O”Connell, Hudson
Sainted
On Oct. 30, Reformation Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stillwater, our morning service was absolutely wonderful.
Our pastors Glen Bickford and Laurel Bernard spoke encouraging words to guide us spiritually.
A trio sang “Amazing Grace” and the chancel choir sang “Beautiful Savior” which were both beautiful.
Then our organist and musical director Andy Peterson gave an awe-inspiring, emotional organ interpretation of the 3rd verse of “A Mighty Fortress is Our God”.
The verse is: “Though hordes of devils fill the land, all threat’ning to devour us,
“We tremble not, unmoved we stand: they cannot over pow’r us.
“Let this world’s tyrant rage; in battle we’ll engage!
“His might is doomed to fail; God’s judgment must prevail!
“One little word subdues him.”
During Andy’s recital you could actually feel and picture the words of the verse.
It really gave me goose bumps.
We are so blessed to have such talented staff and are so thankful for them all.
I am so happy to be a member of St. Paul Lutheran.
Karen Celski, Oak Park Heights
“I don’t think we’re not going to win”
President Joe Biden expressed optimism Friday about Democrats’ chances in the midterm election, despite polls showing support shifting toward Republicans.
“I feel really good about our chances,” he told reporters, speaking briefly about the upcoming election before boarding Air Force One.
Biden expressed his confidence for the midterms after leaving a campaign event in California on Friday night for a trip to Chicago for another event.
The president predicted that Democrats would win a Senate seat and retain a majority in the House.
“I don’t think we’re not going to win – keeping the house,” he said. “So I’m optimistic. Really.”
Biden has complained to reporters about their coverage of crowds at his events.
“I know you don’t think so, but I think we have good crowds,” he said. “Pretty enthusiastic. You don’t write it that way, but they are.
The president had a short campaign this week in New Mexico and California, but avoided states where the races are much tighter.
Biden plans to campaign Saturday with former President Barack Obama on behalf of Democratic Senate nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is in a close race with Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz.
ASK IRA: Do the Heat have to wean Tyler Herro off hero ball?
Q: The most amateur last play call for an obvious Tyler Herro dribble-the-clock-out prayer to win. Where’s the back screens and cuts to the basket? They still get paid for overtime games. Disappointing. – Marc, Arlington, Texas.
A: This is where I ran into trouble after Friday’s game, first when I asked Erik Spoelstra, then when I again in the locker room mentioned the lack of something to the basket at the close. The answer I basically got was along the lines of. “That’s Tyler.” And, yes, Tyler Herro’ courage and confidence should be applauded. But a three wasn’t required in that situation. It’s one thing to do it in a tie at the end, as with his winning 3-pointer against the Kings. There, the penalty would have been no worse than overtime. But here you had to have points, and Tyler had just gone to the line and converted a pair of free throws with 8.4 seconds to play. I agree that with 7.6 seconds left on that final play there was opportunity for more. Then again, as someone mentioned in the locker room, if Jimmy Butler had been on the court, he likely would have gone for the 3-pointer, as well.
Q: Three games in a row, three iso plays at the end. No ball movement. But I guess the Heat did win two of the three. – Stuart.
A: I wouldn’t necessarily call Jimmy Butler’s key plays down the stretch isos against the Warriors on Tuesday. The Heat worked to get him the ball in those positions. The other two were more like getting Dwyane Wade the ball in space. And the reality is Dwyane also often settled for the jumper instead of the attack play. So it’s not as if Tyler Herro’s plays were Heat outliers.
Q: I figure it will take at least 46 wins to have home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. I know it’s early, but the Heat would have to go 42-30 the rest of the way to make it to that number. That’s asking a lot from this offensively challenged group. – Ray, Deerfield Beach.
A: It is early. And too early for that. I think more troubling is when you look at the standings at the end of the season and then get a read on the toll exacted by the losses to the Kings and the Pacers. But the Heat had bad losses last season and still finished with the best regular-season record in the East.
Secretary of State Candidates Denying Elections in Arizona, Nevada, Michigan: NPR
Marco Bello/Reuters; Scott Olson/Getty Images; Mario Tama/Getty Images
Voters in a number of states this midterm cycle face a stark choice: Do they want someone who denies the legitimacy of the 2020 election to oversee voting in their state?
In a different political universe, it might seem odd, given manual audits of paper ballots and legal challenges, the 2020 election was one of the most accurate and accessible in American history.
But in 2022, confidence in the election has eroded significantly among conservative-leaning voters, sending Republican candidates to follow their lead.
It’s a trend that has many election officials – and democracy experts – sounding the alarm.
“The fate of democracy really depends on whether or not the losers accept defeat and whether they recognize losses as losses,” said Amel Ahmed, professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. “If you have a worldview where every loss equals the other side cheating…that generally presents a challenge to the viability of democracy.”
Election deniers have used the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen as justification to remove voting access measures like ballot boxes and other forms of early voting, and to question some voting tools. electoral security such as the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC.
In addition to practical voting changes an election-denying poll official could implement, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, said she’s worried about the possibility of disruption. of the 2024 election certification process and the misinformation issues it could present if a Holocaust denier is in a position of authority and able to make the lies about the vote more believable.
“We are truly in the midst of a national effort to discredit our elections,” Benson said during a Thursday press briefing. “There will be people who choose to be politicians first and election administrators second or not at all.”
In his reelection campaign this fall, Benson will face Kristina Karamo, a community college professor who rose to prominence after falsely claiming to have seen voter fraud in Detroit during the last presidential race.
Their clash is one of the bear races to watch this week when it comes to democracy and the scrutiny of the American vote.
Michigan
In a state that opted for Joe Biden in 2020 by more than 150,000 votes, Republicans in Michigan still decided to double down with their grassroots voters to choose candidates for secretary of state and attorney general.
Karamo, who previously filed a lawsuit this year based on mail-in voting conspiracy theories, and Matthew DePerno, the GOP attorney general’s nominee, were endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
DePerno is being investigated for an alleged conspiracy to seize and tamper with voting machines, and Karamo has come under scrutiny for his ties to the QAnon movement and past comments, including opposition to the teaching of evolution in schools.
“Evolution is one of the biggest frauds ever perpetrated on us,” she said in a July 2019 video, according to CNN.
While both candidates garnered majority support from party loyalists at a nominating convention in the spring, even then more mainstream Republicans worried about the candidates’ viability in a general election in a purple state.
“Each announcement of [now] until November is going to say ‘QAnon Karamo is too crazy for us’,” said State Rep. Beau LaFave, a Republican who ran for secretary of state against Karamo at the time.
DePerno faces current Attorney General Dana Nessel, who was first elected in 2018 and made headlines for refusing to enforce Michigan’s anti-abortion law. Nessel was the first LGBTQ person elected to statewide office in Michigan, and Republicans, including DePerno, have sought to attack him using culture warfare tropes. They seized on a joke she made at a press conference over the summer that there should be a “drag queen for every school.”
Benson was also first elected in 2018, after losing her initial bid for the position in 2010. She is the former dean of law school at Wayne State University and the author of a book about the role of Secretaries of State in American democracy.
Benson has come under scrutiny around the 2020 election, largely due to unfounded accusations Trump made about Michigan’s electoral system, but she is highly respected in the electoral community and has long prided herself on working closely with Republican (and Trump-endorsed) Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
Arizona
In many ways, Arizona has been the epicenter of election denial since 2020.
Shortly after voting ended in this election, one of the most notorious counting conspiracies, dubbed “SharpieGate”, blossomed in Maricopa County, Arizona.
Six months later, the Cyber Ninjas began their widely discredited “audit” of the vote in Maricopa (which also confirmed that Biden had won).
And now Republicans who deny the 2020 election results are running for every state office that has a role in administering the election.
This has many worried about the future of voting in the state, should they win.
Former President Barack Obama rallied on behalf of state Democrats Wednesday night in Phoenix, warning that “democracy as we know it may not survive” if Republicans sweep those offices.
The race for Secretary of State pits a former election administrator, Adrian Fontes, against a far-right candidate, Mark Finchem, who is a self-proclaimed member of the far-right Oath Keepers and who was in the US Capitol on January 6 when rioters cut off certification of Biden’s victory.
In an interview with NPR earlier this year, Finchem said he didn’t enter the Capitol that day, but also continued to claim the 2020 election was stolen.
Trump endorsed Finchem last September and also endorsed the other candidates declining election in Arizona’s contests for governor and Senate.
In the race for governor, Holocaust denier Kari Lake, who previously filed a dismissed lawsuit based on election misinformation, faces current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Nevada
The Silver State may be the most underrated state when it comes to election denial, but a move in rural counties toward manual ballot counting shows voting misinformation is taking hold here, too. .
Polls also show the race for returning leader is neck and neck, despite a substantial fundraising lead for unelected candidate, Democrat Cisco Aguilar.
Aguilar is an attorney who spent several years on the state athletic commission, and he says his first priority in his tenure would be to pressure the Nevada Legislature to make it a crime to harass or intimidate workers. electoral.
His opponent, Republican Jim Marchant, is a former state assemblyman who blames his 2020 defeat on voter fraud, though he has produced no evidence.
Marchant has Trump’s endorsement, and at a recent rally in Minden, Nevada, he noted their similar views.
“We have something in common: President Trump and I lost an election in 2020 because of a rigged election,” Marchant said. “I have been working since November 4, 2020 to expose what happened, and what I have discovered is horrific.”
Marchant, Karamo and Finchem all say they want to drastically reduce early voting, and Marchant has been a leading proponent of the grassroots movement toward manual ballot counting, even though that style of counting has proven to be time and time again less accurate and more resource-intensive.
Ravens’ Justin Madubuike helping Pathfinders For Autism launch donation drive at National Aquarium event
A 6-foot-3, 293-pound Ravens defensive tackle and a 10-year-old boy from Alabama will meet Saturday at the National Aquarium and, in doing so, will launch a donation drive for children with autism in Baltimore.
Landon Smith, a boy from Alabama, and his family began a donation drive two years ago. Dubbed “Landon’s Puzzle Pieces,” the project’s mission was to collect and give out helpful items to children who, like Landon, have autism.
The drive expanded to Maryland last year, as Landon’s grandfather, who lives in Hagerstown, connected with Pathfinders For Autism, Maryland’s largest autism organization. Sensory items were collected last year in Hagerstown and this year, the drive will grow to Baltimore. Starting now and for the next two months, Pathfinders will collect items and distribute them to classrooms in Baltimore City in January.
Textured and stretchy toys, decompression balls and trampolines — all of which are especially beneficial for people with autism — are among the dozens of items on an Amazon wish list, which individuals can send to Pathfinders.
Justin Madubuike, a third-year Raven, is helping launch the drive. Madubuike and Landon will meet Saturday ahead of Pathfinders’ “Night Out at the National Aquarium” event, an annual gathering which is free (but ticketed and at capacity) for people with autism and their families.
Madubuike, who is tied for second on the team in sacks entering Week 9, decided earlier this year he wanted to partner with an autism organization, and he and his girlfriend reached out to Pathfinders. Rather than contributing behind-the-scenes, Madubuike wanted to interact with people; he and the organization decided the aquarium gathering would be an ideal match. It’s Pathfinders’ largest event of the year, bringing in 1,500 people who spend the evening freely exploring the aquarium.
“For me, it’s important because those kids sometimes can struggle growing up and finding an identity, stuff like that, and I just want to empower them,” Madubuike said.
The aquarium event welcomes people with autism in a controlled environment. Those with autism can experience sensory overload in some settings, and that can make it a challenge to visit lively places like the aquarium, said Rebecca Rienzi, the executive director of Pathfinders.
“It’s just to create that typical family outing without the stress, the stress of people looking at you if your child is melting down or maybe vocalizing or acting differently than is expected,” she said.
Pathfinders, whose president is former Oriole B.J. Surhoff, hosts about six such outings a year, including minor league baseball games, sailing excursions and trips to the Maryland Science Center. The Hunt Valley-based organization services the entire state and also leads trainings for social workers, teachers, first responders, etc.
Madubuike took a class in high school in which he worked with students with autism, he said, and he’d hoped to help in a similar way as a pro, but the coronavirus pandemic made that difficult; he was drafted by the Ravens in 2020. But he said he’s looking forward to the event, where he’ll sign autographs and interact with the attendees.
“It’s definitely something that’s near and dear to my heart, just to advocate for people who can’t advocate for themselves,” he said.
Wolves appoint Julen Lopetegui as new manager | Wanderers of Wolverhampton
Wolves have announced the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as the club’s new manager.
Former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla manager Lopetegui will take over on November 14, subject to obtaining a work permit, with Steve Davis remaining in charge on an interim basis ahead of the home game on Saturday against Brighton.
Wolves chairman Jeff Shi told the club’s website: “Julen is a top manager, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, and we are very pleased to have agreed a deal for him. to bring to Wolves.
“From the very start, Julen has been our number 1 choice to manage Wolves, and we look forward to welcoming him and his team when they join us in the coming weeks.”
Bruno Lage was sacked in early October following poor form.
