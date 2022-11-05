This is the fight the superstarless Knicks need to show

PHILADELPHIA — Even though mediocre teams are never meant to win on the road against superior opponents, the Knicks had absolutely no choice but to win on Friday. They weren’t exactly facing the Julius Erving-Moses Malone 76ers.

In fact, they weren’t even facing the Joel Embiid-James Harden 76ers. With both Philadelphia franchise players out and with the deep and choppy Eastern Conference not offering free passes, the Knicks had to prove to themselves – and everyone else – that they could. at least sink a five-foot uphill putt after it had been practically conceded.

They didn’t hit that dead spot putt. No, he circled 360 around the cup before finally falling, leaving visitors to the Wells Fargo Center more relieved than joyful at the final horn on Friday night.

No surprise there. As a general rule, nothing will come easily to this middle group. They’re the Knicks after all, and after seven games, the best thing that can be said about them is that they’re not the Nets, and maybe that’s not such a horrible thing at the end that they failed to sign Kyrie Irving (along with Kevin Durant) in the summer of 2019.

(The Knicks issued an apology to their fan base after that failure. Yes, that can be retracted now.)

But Game 8, a 106-104 win over Philly, could have done a lot more than bring the Knicks down to .500. They were down 12 points early in the fourth quarter and they didn’t know how to cover Tyrese Maxey, the emerging star who scored 27 points in the first 36 minutes. Watching Immanuel Quickley’s college teammate repeatedly huff through a parade of outclassed defensemen, it was hard not to think the Knicks ended up with Kentucky’s bad guard in the 2020 draft.

What else new, right? It felt like another night to whine about the Knicks’ lack of a true superstar, their inability to trade for Donovan Mitchell or Dejounte Murray, and the fact that Mitchell, Murray, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant – the four most responsible men of the four first losses for the Knicks – had combined for 138 points and 39 assists in those games, delivering performances you won’t see in Tom Thibodeau’s scoring side.

Only it didn’t turn out that way. Thibodeau’s decision to pitch Quentin Grimes proved to be a non-factor as Grimes scored two runs and was minus-20 in 15 minutes. The Knicks committed 13 turnovers before 14 minutes of basketball was played, they squandered a five-point halftime lead with an abysmal third quarter after Mitchell Robinson left the game with a bum knee , but they overcame everything.

“We fought,” said RJ Barrett. “It was beautiful to see.”

Yes, an ugly game can indeed be a beautiful thing. Obi Toppin was making games all over the floor – and making a compelling case for the Toppin-Julius Randle couple who keep Thibs awake at night – while Jalen Brunson reminded some crowd dwellers of what he had done for Villanova, cutting down the lane for a field goal, a foul shot and a three-point play with 1:05 to go which was one of the biggest streaks of the night.

Asked beforehand what Brunson brought to his new team, Sixers coach Doc Rivers said: “Leadership. Hardness. Maker of big shots. Winner. Other than that… [laughter]. No, really, I think he’s good at all of those things. I don’t think you look at him and see one thing that stands out, other than all the intangibles that make him a really good player.

Brunson led the Knicks with 23 points and seven assists against just one turnover. He’s not much to look at athletically, but he’s too smart and efficient with the ball to count.

“We were very resilient,” Brunson said. “We had a lot of chances in other games. We’ve been up and we’ve been down and we missed the last two. But we finally did enough to win.

It was the best part of the whole thing. Even with the addition of Brunson, the Knicks don’t have much talent. They have a number of good players, but not great ones. If they’re going to have any chance of making the real playoffs and staying out of the play-in tournament, they need to show consistent competitive hearts from now until spring.

“To me, you need it in everything in life,” said Barrett, who scored 22 points. “You have to compete in everything to try to do your best. We will definitely need it throughout the season.

The Knicks have no anchor. They don’t have a face of the franchise, and their hope that Barrett will become one is a 50-50 proposition at best.

They have to do all the little things to make up for the shortage of big names who can do the big things.

Thibodeau put it this way: “We’re asking everyone to sacrifice themselves and put the team first. If we do, we have a chance.

The Knicks fought for their chance to win Friday night. They better keep their boxing gloves laced tightly for the next five months.