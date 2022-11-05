Tim Walz, Scott Jensen and other candidates head into a frenzied final weekend – with a national boost

With a boost from national party brass, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen headlined rallies Friday that will serve as kick-offs for a whirlwind weekend of campaigning before Tuesday’s election.

While Walz, the one-term Democrat, and Jensen, a physician and former state senator, sit atop every Minnesotan’s ballot, the list of offices up for election is nearly as large as possible, with every state constitutional office, all eight U.S. House seats, every seat in the state Legislature and a bevvy of county and local races and judicial seats facing voters.

And many of the top races are seen as potential nail-biters.

Why national attention?

This was evidenced by the rare appearance Friday, hours apart at the Minnesota Capitol, of both national party leaders taking the stage to urge supporters to get out the vote.

No Republican has won statewide office in Minnesota since former Gov. Tim Pawlenty was re-elected in 2006, and in recent years the national conventional wisdom has been that Minnesota was safely blue. As such, national Democrats wouldn’t see the need for their top emissary to come, while national Republicans wouldn’t see the value.

But that clearly wasn’t the view of either national party Friday, as Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison flew into the state to make brief appearances before jetting off to other battleground states.

“The fact that I’m coming back to Minnesota four days from an election means that there’s an opportunity to pick up this governorship if people come out and vote,” McDaniel told reporters.

Harrison downplayed the timing of his visit, claiming he had committed months ago to come, but only recently did it work out with his schedule. “You guys are making too much of this,” Harrison chuckled to reporters after being asked if his presence amounted to a “rescue mission” for the state’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor ticket.

Close races

Given the polarized state of the electorate, many of the same dynamics are in play for other races as well.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is running on his record of consumer protection and using his office’s limited criminal resources to address gun violence, faces a challenge from Republican Jim Schultz, an attorney in private practice who accuses Ellison of being anti-police and wants to vastly expand the office’s criminal prosecutions beyond its traditional scope defined in state law.

Secretary of State Steve Simon, who on Friday championed the state’s high-in-America voter turnout rate, is being challenged by Republican Kim Crockett, an attorney who has sought to cast doubt on the trustworthiness of state elections.

In the south metro’s 2nd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat, is in a rematch with Republican Tyler Kistner, whom she defeated in a hard-fought race in 2020. Kistner has sought to tie Craig to President Joe Biden, who suffers from low approval ratings amid an unsteady economy, touting endorsement from business groups. Craig has tried to cast herself as a moderate, touting her support from police groups, as well as her support of abortion rights.

The control of the state Legislature — currently split with a DFL-led House and a GOP-led Senate — will be determined by a relatively small — perhaps a dozen or so — hotly contest races. The implication of that, combined with the governor’s race, could impact a host of policies, from taxes to the environment.

Voters should expect TV, radio, newspapers, flyers at the front steps and social media feeds to be blanketed with ads, many disparaging opposing candidates, in the culmination of a year of breakneck fund raising and spending.

GOTV vs. persuasion

The stated purpose of Friday’s events was to rally party loyalists and foot soldiers to embark on a weekend of knocking on doors and encouraging like-minded relatives, friends and neighbors to make sure they vote: getting out the vote by rallying the base.

In any close race — and especially in a non-presidential election year when turnout is often low — such a numbers game can make the difference.

For Democrats, that will mean a special focus on Black and young voters in the Twin Cities — demographics with strong Democratic leanings who might not be as motivated to turn out for a midterm election. For Republicans, maximizing turnout means appealing to segments of white working-class voters who weren’t particularly engaged in politics until former President Donald Trump arrived on the scene.

In both cases, the message might be less important than the ground game of simply reminding people when, where and how to vote.

But there’s another source of votes: The relatively small pockets of independents, third-party supporters and centrist swing voters who, candidates hope, can be still be persuaded ho to vote.

Jensen and Walz say they’re going after those voters as well.

“It’s not an either/or proposition,” Jensen said Friday when asked about whether his focus would be on rallying the base or persuading undecided or persuadable voters. “It’s both.”

The Republicans’ core message, they believe, works for both. That message focuses on high crime and high inflation, two issues they believe they have support from many sectors. Jensen and Schultz claim support of many of the state’s largest police organizations.

For Democrats, the message has varied, with core themes including abortion rights and Democracy itself, a critique of the Trump-spawned falsehoods over the 2020 election, which he lost. On Friday, speeches highlighted a range of issues, from child care to LGBT rights.

“I haven’t lost faith in ‘One Minnesota,’” Walz said, recalling his 2018 campaign slogan premised on the idea that, despite the political climate, Minnesotans can come together.

Over the weekend, the schedules of many of the candidates, including Walz and Jensen, is heavy in the metro, and especially the suburbs, where those persuadable voters are believed to reside. Both men will start barnstorming events shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday; Walz’s day will start at first light, when he’ll briefly go deer hunting.

Saturday is first day of the state’s main season for hunting deer with guns.