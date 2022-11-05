News
Tom Thibodeau leans on Obi Toppin, Julius Randle in Knicks’ win over shorthanded Sixers
PHILADELPHIA — Desperation finally got Tom Thibodeau to try it.
The starting center, Mitchell Robinson, was out since the second quarter with a sore knee. The deficit reached 12 points with about 11 minutes remaining and the offense was sputtering.
Thibodeau required offense and the Sixers were undersized because Joel Embiid sat with the flu.
So for the first time in his Knicks tenure, Thibodeau gave the Julius Randle-Obi Toppin frontcourt a legitimate chance. It was a smashing success and spurred the Knicks to a 106-104 victory Friday night in Philadelphia, snapping a three-game losing streak.
“That’s one of the first times [I saw the Toppin-Randle frontcourt],” said point guard Jalen Brunson. “I found it worked.”
Toppin was the catalyst with 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead trey with about 90 seconds remaining. Thibodeau prefers a traditional center, whether it’s Robinson or Isaiah Hartenstein, but the circumstances of the deficit and the Sixers playing small forced the coach out of his comfort zone.
If it’s a lineup Thibodeau embraces, it clears a hurdle toward one of the biggest conundrums of his tenure: finding more playing time for Toppin, the exciting fan favorite whose minutes have been limited as strictly Randle’s backup.
“We talked about getting the opportunity to do it,” Thibodeau said. “If it presents itself, we’ll do it.”
“We had the need. They were small, so the speed of the game and we were behind — I thought that was a way we could speed the game up a bit.”
Brunson, who scored eight of his team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, was a fan of the configuration. Removing the center unclogged the paint and opened the driving lanes.
“We scored points and we won the game. I think that’s pretty special,” Brunson said. “Different dynamic, different look and we were able to flow through it and came out with a win.”
Thibodeau, coming off three blowout defeats, mixed it up beyond the fourth-quarter frontcourt. He tried a new starting lineup with Quentin Grimes replacing Evan Fournier. Then he tried an 11-man rotation.
But the adjustments were largely duds until the fourth quarter, when the Knicks (4-4) outscored the Sixers (4-6), 32-18, over the final 10 ½ minutes.
“We got in a hole. I liked the competitive spirit of the team, the fight,” Thibodeau said. “They put a lot of pressure on us with dribble penetration. I thought our closeouts were better. We got down the floor, got them spread out and we got some good looks.”
The Sixers (4-6) are considered pseudo-contenders when healthy, but they were ripe for picking off Friday without James Harden (out for a month with a foot injury) and Embiid (flu).
Thibodeau countered with Grimes at small forward.
The Knicks starters with Fournier had struggled in the three previous contests, all lopsided defeats. Thibodeau was hesitant to make lineup changes in his first two seasons with the Knicks, preferring consistency even during downtrends and baffling play at point guard.
But a backcourt of Fournier and Jalen Brunson was always problematic given their defensive deficiencies. Thibodeau labeled Grimes’ chance as an evaluation.
“Each season’s different, each situation’s different. So you just take it by — you’re looking at everything,” Thibodeau said. “You’re studying your team. You want to take a look at something. We didn’t have an opportunity to get a look at Quentin in the starting lineup in the preseason. We were going to evaluate it then. So this gives us an opportunity to do it now.”
The ‘evaluation’ didn’t last long in the first half. Grimes was subbed out after two quick fouls and didn’t return until the third quarter. He finished with just two points in 20 ineffective minutes.
“There’s nothing set in stone,” Thibodeau said about the lineup. “It’ll be game by game, get a look at different guys.”
The big adjustment was unleashing Toppin.
MITCH INJURED
Robinson limped to the locker room in the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder with a “sore knee,” according to the Knicks. Robinson, who missed 51 games the last two seasons (most of them because of a fractured foot), was scoreless in 12 minutes Friday with three fouls.
‘It’s not just about childcare’: Focus on early childhood education sets Estonia apart | early childhood education
A7am, in the dim light of an autumnal Estonian morning, parents begin to arrive to drop off their children at the kindergarten in Viimsi, a 20-minute drive from the capital, Tallinn, before heading off to work in the city.
The day officially starts at 9 a.m., but the Laanelinnu kindergarten, one of eight in the MLA Viimsi crèche family, opens two hours earlier and does not close until 7 p.m., to provide maximum flexibility for parents and to the demands of their work.
The kindergarten, built in 2012, is bright, airy and modern. Classrooms, with expansive windows that overlook the surrounding forest, fan out around a whitewashed central hall, and outside, a large playground surrounds the entire building.
Some of the children who attend Laanelinnu are only two years old, but when we enter the building hardly a sound is heard. In each of the spacious and well-equipped classrooms, there are up to 20 children – attentive and concentrated – supervised by a qualified educator and two assistant educators.
In Estonia, early years teachers must have at least a first degree, while teachers usually have a master’s degree, which means that education staff are more highly qualified than in England. Assistant teachers, on the other hand, are offered training and development to improve their skills. There is no equivalent of Ofsted, no school inspectors and teachers have autonomy over the education they provide.
Despite the visitors, the children of Laanelinnu remain engaged in their lessons. In a dark classroom, they lie on their backs in a quiet corner as they and their teacher prepare for the day ahead. In another class, there is music and dancing. In another group, children carry out a project on the human body, while next door takes place a cooking class, with a tasting followed by the manufacture of rye bread.
Kindergarten is for children between the ages of two and seven, when it becomes compulsory to attend school. There is a specialist music teacher, a physical education teacher and, while children in England can wait months for expert support, here there are in-house psychologists and speech therapists always on hand to help children. in trouble.
The Early Years curriculum includes everything from letters and language skills to art, music, and robotics. “Although it is not called school, it is the first stage of their education,” says Pille Veisserik, head of the kindergarten project. “Here we teach children. It’s not just about child care. By the time they leave, most children will have learned to read and write, but in a relaxed, play-oriented environment.
Parents in this Baltic country of 1.3 million people also enjoy some of the best public support in the world. New mothers can take 140 days of fully paid leave, after which they can either take another 435 days – again fully paid – or share them with a family member.
While parents in England face crippling childcare costs and unequal benefits, in many cases forcing them to stop working, in Estonia a guaranteed place in kindergarten is available for all aged children. from 18 months to 7 years – at minimal cost.
At Laanelinnu, families pay just €58 (£50) a month, plus a supplement for three hot meals a day. In England, full-time childcare for children under two can cost two-thirds of a parent’s weekly net salary or more.
The kindergarten system is an integral part of Estonian education – there is very little private provision – and at the end of their time there children receive a school readiness card which they take it with them to the next stage of their education, to a school like Tallinna Südalinna in the heart of the Estonian capital.
Südalinna is a põhikool or basic school, teaching children aged 7 to 15. It also offers a long school day, with children able to stay on site until 5 p.m. to enjoy ‘leisure school’ – one of more than 20 after-school ‘leisure groups’ on offer that are almost all free. Not only does it help parents, but it supports children’s learning and development. Porridge and early lunch are free, but you have to pay a small fee if you want a second lunch later in the day.
When shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson visited on Tuesday night, there was a basketball club, a Halloween movie night with popcorn, and a robotics club, where the students were playing with the sort of sophisticated equipment you would find in a university, including British-made equipment. VR headsets are unlikely to be found in most UK classrooms.
Robotics is important in Estonia, as is digital learning. The government made it a priority and when the coronavirus pandemic hit, Estonian schools seamlessly switched to homeschooling because children – and parents – were already used to learning online. Südalinna teachers have their own digital mentors to ensure they are kept up to date with the latest innovations.
“Our society needs more and more people who can use these things,” said Kerttu Mölder-Jevdokimov, the primary school principal. “We’re such a small country that we can’t make an impact any other way, but in IT we can.”
Estonian schools are grappling with the same teacher recruitment crisis as English schools, and a difficult transition is underway to get Russian-speaking schools to adopt the Estonian language, as Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine continues to wreak havoc. rage. But Estonia’s approach to education has a positive effect on outcomes.
It is now one of the top performing countries on the OECD’s Program for International Student Assessment (Pisa) tests in mathematics, science and reading. By equal measure it is top of the class in Europe and has been dubbed the ‘new Finland’ after overtaking its neighbour, while the UK – despite signs of improvement in the test series of 2018 – is still lagging in the middle of the table.
The Pisa tests are just one measure, but as Labor realizes, there are lessons to be learned from this tiny Baltic state.
Class A girls soccer championship: St. Anthony holds off St. Paul Academy
St. Paul Academy and Summit School showed a knack for making a comeback in the girls Class A state tournament. Friday’s attempt came up short for the Spartans in the state championship.
St. Anthony Village scored first and twice took two-goal leads before holding on for a 3-2 win over SPA. Both schools were looking for their first state titles in girls soccer, and the Huskies (14-3-1) came through on goals from Laney Cardona, Anna Abel and Meghan Pryzbilla.
The Spartans (11-6-3) got goals from Sawyer Bollinger-Danielson and Maryeva Gonzalez in the loss.
“Honestly, it was really awesome, an amazing experience,” said Gonzalez.
St. Anthony Village, which played in the state tournament last season, had a 7-5 advantage in shots. St. Paul Academy goaltender Lindsay Browne made four saves.
Cardona scored for the Huskies just one minute 45 seconds into the game on a penalty kick.
“The momentum right away, to score within the first two or three minutes, it changed the entire game,” St. Anthony’s Sierra Halverson said. “We knew we had to come out and score first so that we could change how the game was. Honestly, it changed pretty much the whole game.”
The Spartans had also trailed in the semifinals and came back to beat No. 2 seed Breck. Another deficit proved tricky for St. Paul Academy.
“That first early goal definitely, it’s hard to get the momentum back, especially when it’s a PK,” Spartans coach Aileen Guiney said. “And then they adjusted and played very defensive after that to sort of protect the lead/ So that really changed the game going forward.
A 1-0 game at halftime again went St. Anthony Village’s way right after halftime with a goal 1:11 into the second.
Bollinger-Danielson had St. Paul Academy’s first goal about 15 minutes later, capitalizing on a pass from Lucia Gonzalez that sent Bollinger-Danielson deep in the zone. She went right to draw the defense before her shot crossed and found its way to the net.
“To finally get the goal and to make it seem a little more in reach was good,” Browne said. “It kind of made it more painful at the end, but it was nice to know we went out fighting.”
With 10:39 left, Maryeva Gonzalez scored, but the comeback fell short.
“I think with the history of our soccer team just getting here is so amazing and so different,” Spartans senior Ivy Raya said. “I think after today, I’ll be able to gain perspective. My senior year I was able to go to the state finals.”
St. Paul Academy’s coach agreed.
“It’ll hurt tonight, but it will be magical for more nights,” Guiney said.
University of Minnesota-Minneapolis steps up police presence after violent fireworks attacks
The University of Minnesota is stepping up weekend public safety measures at its Minneapolis campus after students were attacked with fireworks over Halloween weekend.
A total of four separate incidents were reported to Minneapolis police between Saturday night and Sunday morning, Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) spokesman Garrett Parten told Fox News Digital.
At least three teenage girls between the ages of 18 and 19 were injured in a firecracker incident on the 1600 block of University Avenue SE, Parten said.
The school sent out a public safety alert when the incidents occurred, according to Crime Watch, but it has not shared any public statements about the attacks. UMN told Fox News Digital that the attacks took place off-campus and that MPD was investigating the incidents.
STANFORD SQUATTER: MAN CLAIMING TO BE UNIVERSITY STUDENT STAYED IN DORMITORY FOR 10 MONTHS
The MPD also continues to investigate the number of suspects involved. Parten said police received various reports of “anywhere between” eight and 20 perpetrators.
2 WOMEN NEAR RUTGERS UNIVERSITY REPORT BEING SEXUALLY ASSAULT FOR CONSECUTIVE DAYS WHILE SLEEPING
Apparent video pictures of the incident posted on Twitter shows a large group of people launching fireworks into a building.
Witnesses told CBS Minneapolis that a group of masked suspects lit and launched fireworks in the fraternity yards and pizzeria near Dinkytown. One student, Kyle Garrigan, described the attack at Frank & Andrea’s Pizza on 4th Street as “sort of sensory overload”.
JOHNS HOPKINS WARNS OF ‘DANGEROUS INCREASE IN SERIOUS VIOLENT CRIMES’ AROUND BALTIMORE CAMPUSES
“You have these loud noises and then you see these lights through the blinds. You’re kind of freaked out, you don’t know what’s going on,” he told the outlet.
Photos of an alleged victim submitted to Crime Watch Minneapolis show severe burns and injuries from the fireworks.
UMN’s Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations, Myron Frans, announced in a Nov. 2 message to the school community that in partnership with MPD, the school is launching “Operation Gopher Guardian, a targeted police presence in Dinkytown and the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.”
Frans said the new public safety initiative in Dinkytown will run Nov. 4-12 on Friday and Saturday nights until the early hours. The initiative will recruit 10 additional officers from the university’s police department and the Minneapolis bureau.
“These officers will provide greater public safety protection to the residents of Minneapolis and our University of Minnesota community,” he said. “Operation Gopher Guardian will consist of overtime for MPD officers, paid for by the University, and increased overtime for UMPD officers on top of the normal complement of serving officers on the campus every Friday or Saturday evening.”
Dinkytown temporarily closed over the summer due to an increase in violence in the area near the UMN campus.
Vikings tight end Johnny Mundt thrilled to be ‘favorite player’ of Fox analyst Mark Schlereth
The Johnny Mundt lovefest just might continue Sunday on Fox.
During last Sunday’s game between the Vikings and Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, Fox analyst Mark Schlereth called Mundt, a Minnesota tight end, his “best friend” and “favorite player.” Whenever Mundt made a good block, he didn’t hesitate to call him “my guy.”
Well, Schlereth will be back in the booth for Minnesota’s game Sunday at Washington along with play-by-play announcer Chris Myers. And Mundt has alerted family members back home in Modesto, Calif.
“I gave him them the heads up that he’s going to be doing it again, and they’re excited,’’ Mundt said.
Now, it would be no big deal if quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Justin Jefferson or running back Dalvin Cook were getting this kind of treatment on a television broadcast, but Mundt has been a reserve tight end throughout his career. He caught 10 passes in his first five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, but at least has eclipsed his previous career total already in his first Vikings season with 12 in seven games.
Schlereth likes Mundt so much because he does the dirty work for the 6-1 Vikings. Schlereth, a rugged NFL guard with Washington and Denver from 1989-2000, considered himself that type of player.
“I just appreciate guys who do the work that he does,’’ Schlereth said. “He had some really great blocks on the edge that sprung big runs. You can become my guy if you’re a player who doesn’t get a lot of love but is doing great things. Justin Jefferson is always going to get a lot of love, and he’s a great player and he deserves it. But if I can find one of those fullback types or backup tight ends who dispenses justice, that excites me.”
Schlereth got plenty excited when Mundt made some big blocks in Minnesota’s 34-26 win over Arizona. But when Mundt scored his first career touchdown in the second quarter on a 1-yard pass from Cousins, the analyst nearly lost it.
“Every now and again, a guy becomes my best friend,’’ Schlereth said then on the air. “He becomes my favorite player.’’
Schlereth loved how Mundt blocked a defensive end, was patient, and then slipped into the end zone and was wide open for Cousins. Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips also liked the play, although he quipped that Mundt’s spike “left something to be desired.”
Mundt said the clip of the score was shown in the tight ends meeting room leading up to the game against the Commanders. He said tight ends coach Brian Angelichio was a “really stoked” to hear such praise from Scherleth.
Mundt thought it was “pretty cool” himself.
“It’s an honor to get that kind of praise from a player like that who has done so much in the league,’’ Mundt said of Schlereth, who won a Super Bowl with Washington and two with Denver. “A lot of friends and family members were pretty fired up about it back home. … The Johnny Mundt bandwagon is welcoming everybody and anybody.’’
Myers, a longtime broadcaster, said Schlereth often “gets more excited about players who block than score,” and it was an extra treat when Mundt scored. About the only drawback on the play for Mundt was that he didn’t save the ball from his first touchdown following his spike.
“It’s lost in the mix, but I’ve got the memory,’’ said Mundt, who had just that one catch against the Cardinals.
Since that game, the Vikings have placed Irv Smith Jr., who was their previous primary tight end, on injured reserve with an ankle injury and acquired T.J. Hockenson from Detroit to replace Smith. But Mundt is expected to continue to have a similar role for the Vikings of being inserted into games for blocking and to catch some timely passes.
And Schlereth no doubt will be ready Sunday to again single out Mundt.
“I just appreciate guys who are willing to sacrifice and guys who are willing to do the dirty work who usually don’t get acknowledged on a broadcast,’’ Schlereth said.
Twitter laid off more than 950 California employees after Elon Musk took office, WARN notice says
Twitter profile page belonging to Elon Musk seen on an Apple iPhone mobile phone.
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
After Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter last week, the social media giant embarked on a steep downsizing. The cuts affected a total of 983 employees in California, its home state, according to three notice letters the company sent to regional authorities, which were obtained by CNBC.
The company’s new owner, CEO and sole director, Musk, wrote in a tweet on Friday afternoon: “When it comes to reducing the strength of Twitter, unfortunately there is no other choice when the company is losing more than $4 million a day. , which is 50% more than what is legally required.
Twitter’s downsizing has extended beyond California, and CNBC could not immediately confirm whether Musk’s description is accurate. A loss of $4 million per day for the company would represent an annual loss of approximately $1.5 billion.
The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act (WARN) requires employers to provide notice, usually within 60 days, of mass layoffs or plant closures in California.
According to letters from Twitter, shared by the California Employment Development Department, Twitter notified affected employees on November 4. Many of these workers described losing access to email and other internal Twitter systems on the night of Nov. 3 in public social media posts, including on Twitter itself.
This type of arrangement may serve as “payment in lieu of notice”, in California, depending on specific terms of employment. Permanent layoffs are expected to begin in January 2023, according to WARN notices.
In three different California WARN notification letters, signed by Twitter’s human resources department but no individual executives, the company wrote, “Affected employees will receive all wages and other benefits to which they are entitled up to the date of their dismissal”.
According to the WARN notice, Twitter cut about 784 workers in San Francisco, including nine executives or senior executives or managers, 147 mid-level employees who typically reported directly to senior executives, 592 other professionals, and 36 sales and administrative support staff combined. .
At the company’s satellite locations in Santa Monica, Twitter cut about 93 employees, including 17 mid-level civil servants and managers, 66 professionals and 10 combined sales and administrative support employees, according to the WARN notice.
At a San Jose office, Twitter laid off about 106 employees, including an executive or senior executive or manager, 18 mid-level civil servants and managers, 85 professionals and two administrative support staff, according to the WARN notice.
Twitter was sued Thursday by former employees in a proposed class action lawsuit filed by workers’ rights attorney Shannon Liss Riordan and others who feared employees weren’t given proper notice, in under federal and California law, that they would be terminated in the mass terminations.
Shannon Liss-Riordan, a labor rights attorney representing laid off Twitter employees, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Magic look like different team when supporting cast kicks in
The Orlando Magic’s bench showed something special at Amway Center in Thursday’s upset of the Golden State Warriors.
Hustle.
It’s been part of an identity that coach Jamahl Mosley has been trying to build on since he took over last season. But now the Magic need to see results to match that effort and show real progress.
It started early with the reserves. It paid off late, and the starters were in better position to close.
“We’re not in the first quarter if Chuma [Okeke] doesn’t come in there and knock down some big shots,” Mosley said of his reserve forward making all 4 of his field-goal attempts to keep the score even at 30 entering the second quarter. “It’s a testament to those guys staying ready and stepping into the big moment and not being afraid.”
After starting the season 1-7, being close in multiple games down the stretch only to see victory escape, the Magic achieved it with a 130-129 victory.
Trailing by 16 in the third quarter, the Magic made their move. They cut the deficit to 6 after Okeke missed a 3 and rookie Kevon Harris put it back and drew a foul.
Harris missed the and-1 opportunity but Okeke returned the favor by rebounding his miss. He kicked the ball out to Jalen Suggs, who dished it to R.J. Hampton for a 3-pointer that made it a one-possession score at 96-94.
It electrified the arena. The Magic’s confidence grew with it.
It’s one thing for No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner to make a big shot. The offense runs through them with the starting unit and there’s a certain level of expectation that comes with that responsibility.
What made that sequence of hustle plays and ball movement significant was that it came from the Magic’s bench, a unit that had been underachieving and having difficulty holding leads and reducing deficits.
In a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, the bench combined for 30 points but Harris didn’t score. Suggs, who came off the bench after a five-game absence because of an injury, shot 3-for-14 in that game. Caleb Houstan made only 1 of 5 shots.
Their efficiency was improved Thursday in contributing 45 points. Okeke (16 points), Hampton (15 points) and Harris (12 points) combined to shoot 12-for-19 (63.1%).
Still, it was the hustle that made the difference. With two minutes left in the third quarter, Hampton dribbled into the corner and threw an errant pass that was stolen by Warriors center James Wiseman.
Hampton didn’t hang his head over the mistake. He ran back on defense to force a steal from behind to make up for it.
“I really believe it is part of it for our guys to understand that we must stay the course no matter happens in a 48-minute game,” Mosley said. “We saw what happened the other night and they learned from that. Understanding that they have to play it down the stretch and you have to dominate the simple plays, and we did that.”
While the Magic were creating their own luck with hustle plays, it was Golden State, winner of four NBA titles since 2015, that faltered late.
Suggs, now back in the starting lineup, picked up where the bench had left off. He’d already missed all of his attempts from 3, but he caught the wave.
Suggs knocked down his only makes from 3 when they counted most, the first coming against a busted coverage to put Orlando up 122-120 with 1:48 left.
“They messed up the switch,” he said. “Draymond [Green] was all the way back. Really wasn’t guarding anybody. He was all the way back in the paint. Out towards our screener. Nobody around.”
With 37.7 seconds remaining, Suggs broke a 126-all tie with another 3 and the Magic never looked back.
“Be the goldfish,” Suggs said, repeating advice he has received from his coaches, namely assistant Nate Tibbetts, even though he’s shooting less than 30% from 3 for the season. “Goldfish have short-term memory. He tells me that a lot in terms of whether it’s a turnover, missed shot, whatever, be the goldfish. … Trust your work.”
If they can repeat this effort Saturday vs. the Sacramento Kings, the Magic will have their first winning streak of the season.
