Tommy Fury vs Paul Bamba date: UK start time, undercard, live stream and how to follow

Tommy Fury is set to return to the ring next weekend against Paul Bamba after seeing his proposed fight against Jake Paul fall apart.

Tyson Fury’s half-brother was due to face ‘the problem kid’ earlier this year, but issues with his VISA sabotaged the matchup.

Getty Tommy is ready for his return to the ring and maintains his record of 8-0-0

But ‘TNT’ is now ready to try and extend his unbeaten professional record by taking on Bamba.

The ex-Marine boasts a 5-2-0 record but has yet to fight anyone with true pedigree.

Former Love Island star Fury is expected to win, then potentially set up a long-awaited meeting with Paul next year.

Fury vs. Bamba: Start date and time

This matchup will take place on Floyd Mayweather’s undercard against Deji on Sunday, November 13.

The number of rounds and the variable weight have yet to be confirmed.

It will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, with ringside walks scheduled for 9pm UK time.

Fury vs Bamba: TV Channel and Live Stream

The fight will be streamed live on DAZN PPV and will cost £16.99.

It can be streamed through the DAZN app and can be viewed on smart TVs, game consoles, connected devices, mobiles, tablets and computers.

talkSPORT will have updates throughout the evening and talkSPORT.com will have all the reaction.

To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream.

You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Tapology Paul Bamba is relatively unknown and has never appeared in a TV event

chaos John Fury held up by security and facing Tommy Fury’s former adversary

U-turn Hearn clarifies comments saying Fury vs Usyk wouldn’t be good to watch

invisible New footage shows Jake Paul’s bodyguard was bombarded with beer during fight with Nate Diaz

Disappointing Jake Paul describes fight PPV buys with Anderson Silva as ‘shattering’

VERDICT Anthony Joshua reacts to Tyson Fury hurling insults at True Geordie in interview

FORGET Jordan responds to Hearn suggesting they should fight over Benn criticism







Fury vs. Bamba: Undercard

MORE SOON

MAIN EVENT: Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji

Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba

Delfine Persoon vs. Ikram Kerwat

Bobby Fish vs. Eliasu Sulley

Jadier Herrera vs. Franklin Manzanilla

Harley Benn vs. Faizan Anwar

Jack Fincham vs. Anthony Taylor

Jack Fincham is another former Love Island competitor and will face former MMA fighter Anthony Taylor.

Taylor is also Paul’s former training partner.

Fury vs Bamba: What was said?

Tommy Fury wants to fight KSI and Paul in one night after his fight against Bamba: “I always said that I would fight them both on the same night.

“Like KSI did with the two people the other day, the rapper and whatever, I’ll do the same with Jake Paul and him on the same night.

“When they finally get in the ring with me, I can’t wait to show everyone that what I’ve been saying all along is true, this is not a fight for me.

“If you’re going to ask me to fight a YouTuber, KSI, who plays Fifa on the internet for a living and Jake Paul who does whatever he does, sign me up, no problem.

“It is very lucky that the fights have not happened yet. I don’t know why the other KSI mentions my name because he’s even worse than Jake Paul, so I don’t really know what’s going on.

“Two fools who need to shut up, so let me mind my real business first against real fighters, then I’ll happily take them out of boxing.”