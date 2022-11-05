Top Trending Coins in the Crypto Community

Dogecoin (DOGE) gained more than 98% in the previous month.

Polygon becomes Meta’s first partner for its new NFT feature.

After six months of a downtrend, currently, the global crypto market recapturing its value and signaling a bullish momentum with new developments. At the time of writing, the overall cryptocurrency market cap is $1.1 trillion, up by 3.4% in the last 24 hours.

Let’s look at the top 3 cryptocurrencies that are trending in the crypto community.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk completed the Twitter deal, Dogecoin (DOGE) being the most talkative meme coin in the crypto community. Elon Musk is a longtime fan of DOGE and his actions would appear to boost it. Even DOGE has flipped Cardano recently to rank as the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

In the last week, Elon has dropped hints that #Dogecoin will be the monetary base layer for Twitter And Twitter is going to be the “everything app” The world will run on $DOGE — 💸💸💸 (@itsALLrisky) November 3, 2022

However, Dogecoin soars up by 98% in the preceding month and traded at $0.127776 with a market cap of $17 billion. Also, according to Coingecko, DOGE has increased by over 115% in the last 14 days, and around 52% in a week.

Polygon (MATIC)

Result of several strategic alliances and integrations, Polygon (MATIC) rallied by more than 43% in the last 14 days. Most recently, Meta announced that it let users mint and sell non-fungible tokens (NFT) or digital collectibles by Polygon blockchain. Polygon is trending following Meta’s framework release announcement and becoming the first partner of Meta’s new feature.

Polygon partnerships this year: Starbucks, Meta, Reddit, DraftKings, Disney, Adidas, NFL, Adobe and now JPMC. It’s unreal! But when you look under the hood. All of it makes sense 🧵 (1/9) pic.twitter.com/Vs6z608zuM — nimishg.eth (@nimish_gahlot) November 4, 2022

Further, earlier in the morning, MATIC traded at $1.27, the highest price in six months. Also, the Polygon gained over 40% in the previous month and around 30% in the past 7 days. Currently, MATIC traded at $1.20 with a market cap of $410 billion.

Gala (GALA)

A blockchain gaming ecosystem Gala is trending following the false statement of a multibillion-dollar hack or rug pull on November 3. Late on Thursday, the GALA token briefly fell by around 25% due to an unfounded scam. Later the blockchain company claimed that the GALA bridge was safe.

However, according to Coingecko, Gala (GALA) traded at $0.04282151 with an increase of approximately 23% in the last 24 hours. In addition, GALA surged by 30% in the previous 14 days and 21% in the preceding 7 days.