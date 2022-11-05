Top Trending Coins in the Crypto Community

- Each category has its own set of goals.
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, released an updated Ethereum roadmap on Saturday. After the Merge, the following phases are Surge, Scourge, Verge, Purge, and Splurge. The Ethereum roadmap now includes a new phase named “The Scourge,” which focuses on assuring trustworthy and credible transaction inclusion. It also aims to address the issues of centralization and censorship that arose during the Merge by switching to proof-of-stake.
The Scourge Phase to Fix MEV Issues
The Verge will introduce verkle trees, which contain a bigger amount of data in a smaller proof, allowing for smaller node size. The phase now includes verification to make confirming blocks using SNARKs even easier. Each category has its own set of goals. The involvement of quantum proofs will be more evident as a required feature of the endgame protocol.
Vitalik Buterin‘s The Scourge phase seeks to address MEV concerns. Buterin has even proposed “partial block auctions” to minimize Ethereum censorship. He believes that “partial block auctions” can decentralize block manufacturing, limiting the power of builders. Furthermore, using a non-censoring MEV-Boost relay ensures Ethereum’s neutrality.
