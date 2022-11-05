News
Trump’s top adviser with immunity testifies in Mar-a-Lago papers case | donald trump
Kash Patel, one of Donald Trump’s top advisers, testified before a federal grand jury in Washington on Friday about the former president’s unauthorized retention of government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Federal prosecutors’ questioning centered on Patel’s claims that documents the FBI found at the property were declassified while Trump was still president, as well as why the documents were removed from the House. Blanche, the source said.
Patel testified before the grand jury after the Justice Department granted him limited immunity this week, which ensured that he would not be prosecuted in the criminal investigation for his statements or information derived from them.
The decision to vaccinate Patel reflects the importance of his alleged declassification testimony and appears to mirror a decision to drop a potential case against him in order to secure evidence against a larger target such as Trump.
The status of the documents is important because if prosecutors can prove that those seized by the FBI during its search of Mar-a-Lago this summer were not declassified, it could bolster a potential obstruction case claiming Trump has used the claims as an excuse for why he did not return the records that had been subpoenaed.
Trump and advisers like Patel have repeatedly claimed since the Mar-a-Lago raid that the documents seized had been declassified, though no such evidence has emerged and Trump’s lawyers have not repeated the claims in court records, where they could face penalties for lying.
The Justice Department did not believe Patel would offer incriminating evidence against Trump. Still, federal prosecutors considered Patel — whom Trump named as a representative to the National Archives — a witness with insight into the former president’s actions.
The Guardian first reported that the Justice Department was considering granting Patel use immunity on Wednesday morning, before it was published later that day. The Washington Post earlier reported his appearance.
The Department of Justice is generally reluctant to grant immunity, especially in high-profile investigations that may set legal precedents, as it may make it more difficult to bring charges against the person in the future.
Approval must also come from higher echelons of the Justice Department, the guidelines say, and prosecutors’ preference for obtaining testimony is to have defendants plead guilty and then offer to cooperate for a reduced sentence.
The Justice Department authorized federal prosecutors to seek an immunity order after Patel appeared earlier this month before a federal grand jury hearing evidence in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, a said a source.
But Patel asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to a series of questions during the Oct. 13 appearance, the source said, though the basis for some is unclear; even if the documents were not declassified, making false public statements would probably not be a crime.
In the obstructionist investigation surrounding Trump by former special counsel Robert Mueller, for example, prosecutors concluded that the former president’s false claims about his campaign’s ties to Russia would have been criminal only if he had made them to Congress or the FBI.
In a statement, a spokesperson stressed that Patel had no choice but to testify before the grand jury despite his reservations: “His testimony was compelled over his objection by the only legal means available to the government – granting limited immunity”.
theguardian
News
Class 2A boys soccer championship: DeLaSalle 3, Hill-Murray 2 (PK)
Hill-Murray was seconds away from an undefeated season and its first state championship in boys soccer when a penalty gave DeLaSalle one last prime opportunity.
A free kick sent in from about 30 yards away found the perfect spot in the corner of the goal to tie the game. After two overtimes, Hill-Murray’s hopes were dashed in a shootout.
The DeLaSalle Islanders (15-5-1) won their first state championship Friday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium with a 3-2 victory to claim the Class 2A state title against the Hill-Murray Pioneers. DeLaSalle earned the win with a 5-4 advantage in the shootout.
“An unfortunate way to end the season,” Hill-Murray junior Jacob Dinzeo said. “No one wants to lose, but I wouldn’t want to lose with any other people. … Going 21 games without losing a game, you’re almost destined to have a flawed season and, sadly, for us it came in the state final.”
Dinzeo and senior Jeronimo Laklia scored for the Pioneers (11-1-0). Junior Jack Erickson made five saves in goal for Hill-Murray.
Laklia scored with 2:08 remaining in regulation, sent into the zone on a pass ahead from junior Taylor Petrich.
“I’m like, ‘That’s my ball, I’m getting that,’ ” Laklia said. “‘There’s 2 minutes left, I want to score this.’ My whole goal this state tournament is to score a goal. I got the ball. I scored it, but I ran straight back. I knew the game wasn’t over and everybody else, a lot of people celebrated. Game’s not over.”
Laklia was right.
Keo Sena scored the second of his two goals with 21 seconds left to send the game to overtime. Stiven Muellner Lindor had the assist. The Islanders’ Ryan Marcatoma scored on the final shot of the shootout after Hill-Murray had missed for the first time.
That it reached the point of a penalty-kick shootout was unexpected.
The Pioneers were undefeated heading into the game and aiming for their first state title. They had allowed a total of five goals the entire season leading into Friday.
“They had probably half a dozen fouls and free kicks that were 30 yards and in,” Hill-Murray coach Jeff Zupfer said. “They were dangerous on all of them. A bounce or tap here or there goes a different way and you’re looking at a kickoff after that. It was something we talked about at halftime, work on really not fouling, just making them stand up and play backwards and not giving them fouls in dangerous areas.”
Petrich, Dinzeo, Alex Peroutka and Laklia scored in the shootout for the Pioneers. DeLaSalle’s tournament-winning shootout included goals from Muellner Lindor, Peter Scholtz, Sena, Sam Sullivan and Marcatoma.
News
Christine Quinn strives to look like “a variant of a Barbie”: “She just has this impeccable aesthetic”
Former “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn lives in a Barbie world.
Quinn recently revealed that her blonde hair and style choices are part of her larger goal of looking like the popular doll. Quinn explained that she had always been interested in skincare, makeup and hair since she was a teenager, noting that she often did her hair and makeup, but also those of her friends.
This love of creating an aesthetic has followed her into adulthood with the goal of always looking like a version of Barbie.
“It’s always some variation of a Barbie, you know, whether it’s a Golf Barbie or a Sharon Stone Barbie, whatever the Barbie was at the time,” she told Allure.
‘SELLING SUNSET’ STAR CHRISTINE QUINN ‘SAFE BUT SHAKEN’ AFTER HOME TARGET BY ARMED THIEVES
“He just has this flawless aesthetic that I always strive for.”
Part of achieving the Barbie aesthetic is platinum blonde hair, something Quinn has been able to achieve by bleaching her hair since she was 14. “, leading her to find another way to achieve the same look.
“I have such a love-hate relationship with my blonde hair. I’ve been bleaching my hair for years, since I was probably 14 or 15…and it’s been damaging,” Quinn explained. “With ‘Selling Sunset,’ when I was filming, we were doing our hair every day, if not twice a day. And so it became a lot. And then I discovered ultra-lifting color, and I ‘ve done that ever since.”
When she was younger, Quinn said she was good at bleaching and dyeing her own hair, as well as knowing how to style it and even highlighting and coloring her friends’ hair. She was always trying to follow trends, recalling the trend of putting Wet ‘n Wild eyeliner on the waterline of her eyes.
Her passion for doing her own makeup continued into her adult life. Quinn said she would sometimes create her own look for big events and red carpets, like Paris Fashion Week.
“It’s something I still do to this day. Even when I was at Fashion Week recently, I did 90% of my makeup, and I probably did my hair a few times because I still love the TO DO.” she explained. “There’s nothing like doing it yourself if you know what look you want to achieve.”
As someone whose aesthetic is so important to her, Quinn is willing to try anything to keep her look youthful. Although she “can’t do anything to” age, she “thanks God for Botox and fillers” for helping her through the process.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
“I was actually in France having dinner with Vogue’s Julia Hobbs who has the most beautiful glass skin I’ve ever seen,” Quinn said. “And I was like, ‘Tell me everything.’ And she says, “I do yellow light therapy three times a week. I was like, ‘Oh my God, on it.’ So I immediately went to Amazon. I got this light that I made sure had yellow therapy. And I’ll try to do it when I get home.
Since announcing she won’t be returning for the next season of “Selling Sunset,” Quinn has said she’s been trying to focus more on modeling and pursuing her career. She is signed to IMG Models and has deals with Marc Jacobs, Balenciaga, Amazon and Samsung.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Fashion and beauty have always been my thing. … I love anything that’s glamorous and can make your life easier.” Quinn said. “I love the beauty industry because it’s constantly evolving and people feel like the best versions of themselves. I think that’s what’s so appealing.”
Fox
News
Investor Ron Baron on investing during times of entropy
Ron Baron, founder of Baron Capital
Anjali Sundaram | CNBC
I started my career as a securities analyst in 1970. It was a tumultuous time.
The Vietnam War, Watergate, the resignation of President Richard Nixon, the Iranian hostage crisis, a recession, inflation, double-digit interest rates, gas prices that had tripled. The only crisis we haven’t had to deal with in this decade has been a pandemic. Additionally, amidst the chaos, the stock market crashed, leading to a global bear market that lasted from 1973 to 1974. It was one of the worst downturns since the Great Depression. The only comparable was the financial crisis of 2007-2008.
My experience of the 1970s was fundamental. The stocks I had recommended were small cap companies. They included disney, McDonald’s, Federal Express, Nikeand Hyatt.
After these stocks had doubled or tripled, I recommended selling. It was because I was earning brokerage commissions – not a salary. Several years later, when I looked back, virtually all of these stocks continued to grow dramatically.
I concluded that instead of trading stocks or trying to predict market movements, the best strategy was to discover and invest in great companies at attractive prices and stay invested for the long term.
I believed then, and I believe now, that you don’t make money trying to predict short-term market movements.
In my 52 years of investing, I have never seen anyone consistently and accurately predict what the economy or the stock market was going to do. So whenever foreign events happened and stocks fell evenly, I thought that represented a long-term opportunity.
Investing in “pro-entropic” companies
I also learned to invest in “pro-entropic” companies. In times of entropy – disorganized chaos – I discovered that many of the best companies didn’t just survive, but thrived. They took advantage of the opportunities that difficult times presented. They acquired weaker competitors at bargain prices or gained market share when their rivals faltered. They welcomed customers, creating loyalty and goodwill and improving lifetime value. While continuing to invest in key areas such as R&D and sales, they eliminated extra fat elsewhere in their budgets, creating long-term efficiencies. When conditions normalized, they were better placed than ever to leverage their resilience.
After the bear market of 1973-1974, I saw this pattern repeat itself again and again. The stock market crash of 1987, the dotcom bubble burst of 2000-2001, the financial crisis of 2007-2008, and now. That’s why I like to say that we invest in companies, not stocks.
We look for companies that will grow over full market cycles, at an above-average rate. We invest based on what we think a business will be worth in five or 10 years, not what it is worth today.
Our goal is to double our money approximately every five or six years. We seek to achieve this by investing for the long term in companies that we believe are competitively advantaged and led by exceptional people.
The Tesla example
You’re here is probably the best known company we currently own. But let me point out that this is not an outlier. In fact, Tesla is the perfect example of how our long-term investment process works.
We first invested in 2014. I thought Elon Musk was one of the most visionary people I’ve ever met. What he was proposing was so revolutionary, so disruptive, yet so sensible.
We’ve owned his stock for years while Tesla built his business. Sales increased, but its share price, although extremely volatile, was virtually unchanged. We have remained invested throughout this period, and when the market finally took off in 2019, Tesla’s share price increased 20 times. That’s why we try to invest in companies early , because you never know when the market will finally perceive the value we perceived, and that drives the stock price higher.
We only invest in one type of asset: growth stocks. Why? Because we believe growth stocks are the best way to make money over time.
While the simple answer to fighting inflation is to invest for the long term, the concept of compounding tells us why. … Over time, this effect snowballs…
Historically, our economy has grown at an average nominal rate of 6-7% per year, doubling every 10 or 12 years, and stock markets have closely mirrored this growth. US GDP in 1967 was $865 billion, 55 years later it is $25.7 trillion, more than 28 times more than in 1967.
The S&P 500 Index was 91 in 1967. It is now around 3,700.
We seek to invest in companies that are growing twice as fast at a time when we believe their share prices do not reflect their favorable outlook.
Stocks are also an excellent hedge against inflation. Inflation is back in the headlines, but it’s always been there. The purchasing power of the dollar has fallen by about 50% every 18 years, on average, over the past 50 years.
Although inflation causes currencies to lose value over time, it has a positive impact on tangible assets, businesses, and economic growth. This means that stocks are the best way to counter the devaluation of your money.
While the simple answer to fighting inflation is to invest for the long term, the concept of compounding tells us why. When your savings produce returns, compounding allows those returns to generate even more returns. Over time, this effect snowballs and incomes increase at an increasingly rapid rate.
So if you earn 7.2% on an investment, which is the historical annual growth rate of the stock market (excluding dividends) for the past 60 years, your investment growth will be exponential. You will have almost seven times your initial amount in 30 years, 12 times in 40 years, and more than 23 times in 50 years!
I also want to point out that the stock market is one of the most democratic investment vehicles – available to everyone, unlike real estate, private equity, hedge funds, etc. I founded Baron Capital in 1982 to give middle-class people like my parents a chance to grow their savings. Even today, 40 years later, that’s why I do what I do.
Ron Baron is Chairman and CEO of Baron Capitala company he founded in 1982. Baron has 52 years of research experience.
cnbc
News
Class 2A girls soccer championship: Holy Angels 2, Mahtomedi 1 (PK)
Academy of Holy Angels caught itself celebrating a moment too soon Friday.
The Stars took off in jubilation toward their student section after Mahtomedi’s shot went off the crossbar in the seventh round of penalty kicks of the Class 2A girls state final at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The issue was that stop didn’t end the game. The Stars still needed to score on their attempt. So, Holy Angels went back to midfield and the stage was set for Briarleigh Dahl to be the hero. Dahl was the one player who already knew she still had to make her kick. She never left her spot as her teammates swarmed one another.
“I tried yelling for them, but they were celebrating,” Dahl said.
Dahl stepped up and drilled her shot into the back of the net — but the attempt was waived off, because the ref hadn’t whistled the attempt as ready for play. So the sophomore, attempting her first penalty kick ever in competitive play, went back to her spot to boot it again, with the same result.
With the goal, Holy Angels knocked off the four-time defending state champions, 2-1, on the strength of a 6-5 advantage in penalty kicks. The Stars’ goal all season was to “slay the dragon.” Mission accomplished.
“That’s the drag,” Stars coach Dave Marshak said of Mahtomedi. “That is such an incredible program.”
The second-seeded Stars (20-2) were led by senior goalkeeper Chloe Sandness, who recorded six saves — including a couple of top-tier stops — during play before shining again in penalty kicks. It was also Sandness who scored the game’s goal in the first half on a free kick from roughly midfield.
“I just knew I needed to get the ball on frame, and trust my girls that they’d head it in,” Sandness said. “I just put a little power on it, and I was like ‘Just get there.’
“I turned around and everyone was screaming, and I was like, ‘What happened?’ Everyone started running at me and I was like, ‘Oh, I scored!’ I almost started crying there and then, because that’s a dream for me to score in the state championship game.”
Top-seeded Mahtomedi (18-3) showed its championship mettle in the second half, battling back to equalize the contest on a strike from Kaitlyn Moltzan with 20 minutes to play in regulation.
“We all want this so, so bad, especially us seniors; this is what we’ve been working towards all four years and this whole entire season,” Mahtomedi senior midfielder Anabel Hillstrom said. “So, after halftime, talking with the team, it’s a reminder that this is all we’ve got left. And that’s what motivated me personally, that we’ve just got to give it all we’ve got, because this is the last time we’re going to play together.”
The Zephyrs continued to apply pressure, even generating the better chances in the extra sessions, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
“I’m proud of my kids. I think they played a great game,” Mahtomedi coach Dave Wald said. “(After our goal) I thought we lost our poise a little bit, lost the excellence. If we’d kept with that, I think we would’ve gotten a different result. That being said, I thought we played hard, the kids left it on the field, and that’s all you can ask. They’re disappointed, but I think in the long run, they have a lot to be proud of this season.”
News
Director Ryan Coogler details last conversation with Chadwick Boseman
The Black Panther lives on in memories.
Two years later Chadwick Boseman died at age 43 of colon cancer, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler recalls their last interaction.
“My last conversation with him was to call him and ask if he wanted to read [the script] before I get any notes from the studio,” he said on the Nov. 3 episode of Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast. “That was the last time we spoke. He died maybe a few weeks after I finished.”
Over the phone, Coogler noticed how tired Boseman, who played Marvel’s titular superhero, really was.
“I could tell he was lying down while we were talking,” he added, noting Boseman’s wife Simone Ledward Boseman was there too. “He kicked Simone out because he told her he didn’t want her to hear anything that might get her in trouble with her NDA.”
And although Boseman refused to read the script for the sequel – telling the director he didn’t want to get in the way of the studio notes – Coogler shared: “I found out later that he was too tired to read anything. it would be.”
Entertainment
News
Twitter slashes its staff as Musk era takes hold on platform
By BARBARA ORTUTAY and MATT O’BRIEN
Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the company, raising grave concerns about chaos enveloping the social media platform and its ability to fight disinformation just days ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.
The speed and size of the cuts also opened Musk and Twitter to lawsuits. At least one was filed alleging Twitter violated federal law by not providing fired employees the required notice.
The San Francisco-based company told workers by email Thursday that they would learn Friday if they had been laid off. About half of the company’s staff of 7,500 was let go, Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety & integrity, confirmed in a tweet.
Musk tweeted late Friday that there was no choice but to cut the jobs “when the company is losing over $4M/day.” He did not provide details on the daily losses at the company and said employees who lost their jobs were offered three months’ pay as a severance.
No other social media platform comes close to Twitter as a place where public agencies and other vital service providers — election boards, police departments, utilities, schools and news outlets — keep people reliably informed. Many fear Musk’s layoffs will gut it and render it lawless.
Roth said the company’s front-line moderation staff was the group the least impacted by the job cuts.
He added that Twitter’s “efforts on election integrity — including harmful misinformation that can suppress the vote and combatting state-backed information operations — remain a top priority.”
Musk, meanwhile, tweeted that “Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged.”
But a Twitter employee who spoke with The Associated Press Friday said it will be a lot harder to get that work done starting next week after losing so many colleagues.
“This will impact our ability to provide support for elections, definitely,” said the employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of concerns for job security.
The employee said there’s no “concrete sense of direction” except for what Musk says publicly on Twitter.
“I follow his tweets and they affect how we prioritize our work,” said the employee. “It’s a very healthy indicator of what to prioritize.”
Several employees who tweeted about losing their jobs said Twitter eliminated their entire teams, including one focused on human rights and global conflicts, another checking Twitter’s algorithms for bias in how tweets get amplified, and an engineering team devoted to making the social platform more accessible for people with disabilities.
Eddie Perez, a Twitter civic integrity team manager who quit in September, said he fears the layoffs so close to the midterms could allow disinformation to “spread like wildfire” during the post-election vote-counting period in particular.
“I have a hard time believing that it doesn’t have a material impact on their ability to manage the amount of disinformation out there,” he said, adding that there simply may not be enough employees to beat it back.
Twitter’s employees have been expecting layoffs since Musk took the helm. He fired top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, and removed the company’s board of directors on his first day as owner.
As the emailed notices went out, many Twitter employees took to the platform to express support for each other — often simply tweeting blue heart emojis to signify its blue bird logo — and salute emojis in replies to each other.
A Twitter manager said many employees found out they had been laid off when they could no longer log into the company’s systems. The manager said the way the layoffs were conducted showed a “lack of care and thoughtfulness.” The manager, who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity out of concerns for job security, said managers were not given any notice about who would be getting laid off.
“For me as a manager, it’s been excruciating because I had to find out about what my team was going to look like through tweets and through texting and calling people,” the employee said. “That’s a really hard way to care for your people. And managers at Twitter care a lot about their people.”
A coalition of civil rights groups escalated their calls Friday for brands to pause advertising buys on the platform. The layoffs are particularly dangerous ahead of the elections, the groups warned, and for transgender users and other groups facing violence inspired by hate speech that proliferates online.
In a tweet Friday, Musk blamed activists for what he described as a “massive drop in revenue” since he took over Twitter late last week.
Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg said there is “little Musk can say to appease advertisers when he’s keeping the company in a constant state of uncertainty and turmoil, and appears indifferent to Twitter employees and the law.”
“Musk needs advertisers more than they need him,” she said. “Pulling ads from Twitter is a quick and painless decision for most brands.”
A lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in San Francisco on behalf of one employee who was laid off and three others who were locked out of their work accounts. It alleges Twitter violated the law by not providing the required notice.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification statute requires employers with at least 100 workers to disclose layoffs involving 500 or more employees, regardless of whether a company is publicly traded or privately held, as Twitter is now.
The layoffs affected Twitter’s offices around the world. In the United Kingdom, it would be required by law to give employees notice, said Emma Bartlett, a partner specializing in employment and partnership law at CM Murray LLP.
The speed of the layoffs could also open Musk and Twitter up to discrimination claims if it turns out, for instance, that they disproportionally affected women, people of color or older workers.
___
AP Business Writers Mae Anderson, Alexandra Olson and Ken Sweet in New York, James Pollard in Columbia, S.C., Frank Bajak in Boston and Danica Kirka in London contributed to this story.
