United Airlines joins Audi and General Mills in suspending Twitter ads
United Airlines Holdings Inc has joined the list of companies suspending ad spending on Twitter, a United spokeswoman confirmed Friday.
Major brands such as General Mills Inc and luxury automaker Audi of America announced Thursday that they have suspended advertising on Twitter, days after billionaire Elon Musk acquired the social media platform for $44 billion.
GOP leads wildcard ballot by 5 points
Republicans lead Rasmussen Reports’ latest generic congressional ballot by five points before next week’s midterm elections.
Four days before the election, Republicans lead by five points on the wildcard poll, the same wildcard poll a GOP candidate has led all year. Of the 2,500 likely voters who responded to the poll, 48% said they would vote for the GOP nominee, while only 43% said the Democratic nominee.
Only three percent said they would vote for another candidate, while six percent said they were still unsure.
Just days away from the election, Republicans leading the wildcard poll are a good sign for the party to win at least five seats in the election to regain a majority in the House of Representatives, which would eventually end Rep. Nancy . Pelosi’s speech.
As Rasmussen has noted in the past, the week leading up to the 2018 midterm elections, the margins on the generic ballot remained extremely close, with Republicans actually holding a one-point advantage nationally, 46% to 45%.
That poll found the Republican Party also showing a whopping 13-point lead with independents over Democrats. Among voters unaffiliated with either major party, 46% said they would vote for the Republican nominee. By comparison, only 33% said they would vote for the Democratic nominee, with 13% still undecided.
Additionally, 33% of black voters and 44% of other minority groups said they would vote for the Republican nominee if the election were held today. A Democratic candidate would garner the support of 56% of black voters and 40% of other minority groups.
In addition, there is a difference in electoral intensity between parties, with 88% of Republican voters saying they would vote for their own party’s congressional candidate and 84% of Democrats saying the same.
The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted from October 30 to November 3 and interviewed 2,500 likely US voters. The survey had a 2% margin of error and a 95% confidence level.
Republicans plan to investigate FBI and DOJ if they control House : NPR
In a preview of what’s to come, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee have warned the FBI and Justice Department that they plan to investigate both agencies if their party regains the House of Representatives. And on Friday, they released a 1,000-page report on denunciations of “an endemic culture of irresponsibility, manipulation and abuse at the highest level.”
Republicans will more than likely take over the House, and possibly the Senate, with the party heavily favored to win midterm elections in several congressional districts.
Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who heads the DOJ, and another to FBI Director Christopher Wray, requesting documents relating to the committee’s investigations that lurking in the not too distant future. The report, titled FBI whistleblowers: What their revelations say about the politicization of the FBI and the Justice Department, alleges political corruption at the highest levels of the FBI, according to a press release from the House Judiciary Republicans. Republicans say in the report that whistleblowers have brought to their attention “allegations of political bias by FBI senior management and abuse of the agency’s federal law enforcement powers.” “. The report, while primarily focused on the FBI, also targets the Department of Justice.
In response to a request for comment on the letter and report, the FBI told NPR that it had testified before Congress and responded to letters from lawmakers numerous times to ensure there was an account. precise about their work. He went on to say that its members are dedicated to protecting Americans from terrorism, violent crime and other dangers, all without a political agenda.
“Put simply: we follow the facts without regard to politics,” the FBI said in a written statement. “While outside opinions and criticism often accompany the work, we will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead, do things by the rules and speak through our work.”
The DOJ told NPR it declined to comment on the case.
Both letters and the report come just days before the close of the 2022 midterm elections, addressing a handful of burning Republican issues, including, but not limited to: domestic violent extremism; the allegations against President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden; and the FBI raid on former President Trump’s home where agents seized classified documents, which are the subject of an ongoing legal battle.
Jordan and the committee’s Republicans accuse the FBI of “artificially inflating and manipulating domestic violent extremism statistics for political purposes,” in their report, saying the bureau “fuels the Biden administration’s narrative that domestic violent extremism is the greatest threat to our nation.”
The FBI and Department of Homeland Security released a report in October on Assessing Strategic Intelligence and Domestic Terrorism Data, which says domestic violent extremists pose one of the most persistent threats to the country. The report listed more than 30 incidents from 2020 and 2021 which it classified as significant cases of domestic terrorism incidents.
“These individuals are often radicalized online and seek to carry out attacks with easily accessible weapons,” the report said. “Many of these violent extremists are motivated and inspired by a mixture of ideological, socio-political and personal grievances against their targets.”
According to the report, anti-government or anti-authority and racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism accounted for 77% of FBI domestic terrorism investigations in 2020 and 57% in 2021. And, a significant portion of 2021 investigations were directly related to the January 2021 Capitol siege, the report notes.
In his letters to both agencies, Jordan set Nov. 16 as the deadline for handing over documents requested by House judicial Republicans.
Tell us where you keep your savings
Do you have savings in a bank account or have you moved money this year to high yield accounts, savings bonds or other investments?
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving amid posting antisemitic film
First, Kyrie Irving was suspended by the Nets and now by his sneaker company. Nike announced that they will be suspending their relationship with Irving after he posted a link to a film that is widely recognized as antisemitic and struggled to issue a timely, sound apology.
“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the company said in their statement. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8 [Irving’s next signature sneaker]. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.”
Irving is currently serving a five-game suspension from the Nets due to his handling of the situation with the press and did not “acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.”
Nike is the first major domino to fall in terms of suspending their partnership with Irving and there may be more to come.
Trump’s top adviser with immunity testifies in Mar-a-Lago papers case | donald trump
Kash Patel, one of Donald Trump’s top advisers, testified before a federal grand jury in Washington on Friday about the former president’s unauthorized retention of government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Federal prosecutors’ questioning centered on Patel’s claims that documents the FBI found at the property were declassified while Trump was still president, as well as why the documents were removed from the House. Blanche, the source said.
Patel testified before the grand jury after the Justice Department granted him limited immunity this week, which ensured that he would not be prosecuted in the criminal investigation for his statements or information derived from them.
The decision to vaccinate Patel reflects the importance of his alleged declassification testimony and appears to mirror a decision to drop a potential case against him in order to secure evidence against a larger target such as Trump.
The status of the documents is important because if prosecutors can prove that those seized by the FBI during its search of Mar-a-Lago this summer were not declassified, it could bolster a potential obstruction case claiming Trump has used the claims as an excuse for why he did not return the records that had been subpoenaed.
Trump and advisers like Patel have repeatedly claimed since the Mar-a-Lago raid that the documents seized had been declassified, though no such evidence has emerged and Trump’s lawyers have not repeated the claims in court records, where they could face penalties for lying.
The Justice Department did not believe Patel would offer incriminating evidence against Trump. Still, federal prosecutors considered Patel — whom Trump named as a representative to the National Archives — a witness with insight into the former president’s actions.
The Guardian first reported that the Justice Department was considering granting Patel use immunity on Wednesday morning, before it was published later that day. The Washington Post earlier reported his appearance.
The Department of Justice is generally reluctant to grant immunity, especially in high-profile investigations that may set legal precedents, as it may make it more difficult to bring charges against the person in the future.
Approval must also come from higher echelons of the Justice Department, the guidelines say, and prosecutors’ preference for obtaining testimony is to have defendants plead guilty and then offer to cooperate for a reduced sentence.
The Justice Department authorized federal prosecutors to seek an immunity order after Patel appeared earlier this month before a federal grand jury hearing evidence in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, a said a source.
But Patel asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to a series of questions during the Oct. 13 appearance, the source said, though the basis for some is unclear; even if the documents were not declassified, making false public statements would probably not be a crime.
In the obstructionist investigation surrounding Trump by former special counsel Robert Mueller, for example, prosecutors concluded that the former president’s false claims about his campaign’s ties to Russia would have been criminal only if he had made them to Congress or the FBI.
In a statement, a spokesperson stressed that Patel had no choice but to testify before the grand jury despite his reservations: “His testimony was compelled over his objection by the only legal means available to the government – granting limited immunity”.
Class 2A boys soccer championship: DeLaSalle 3, Hill-Murray 2 (PK)
Hill-Murray was seconds away from an undefeated season and its first state championship in boys soccer when a penalty gave DeLaSalle one last prime opportunity.
A free kick sent in from about 30 yards away found the perfect spot in the corner of the goal to tie the game. After two overtimes, Hill-Murray’s hopes were dashed in a shootout.
The DeLaSalle Islanders (15-5-1) won their first state championship Friday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium with a 3-2 victory to claim the Class 2A state title against the Hill-Murray Pioneers. DeLaSalle earned the win with a 5-4 advantage in the shootout.
“An unfortunate way to end the season,” Hill-Murray junior Jacob Dinzeo said. “No one wants to lose, but I wouldn’t want to lose with any other people. … Going 21 games without losing a game, you’re almost destined to have a flawed season and, sadly, for us it came in the state final.”
Dinzeo and senior Jeronimo Laklia scored for the Pioneers (11-1-0). Junior Jack Erickson made five saves in goal for Hill-Murray.
Laklia scored with 2:08 remaining in regulation, sent into the zone on a pass ahead from junior Taylor Petrich.
“I’m like, ‘That’s my ball, I’m getting that,’ ” Laklia said. “‘There’s 2 minutes left, I want to score this.’ My whole goal this state tournament is to score a goal. I got the ball. I scored it, but I ran straight back. I knew the game wasn’t over and everybody else, a lot of people celebrated. Game’s not over.”
Laklia was right.
Keo Sena scored the second of his two goals with 21 seconds left to send the game to overtime. Stiven Muellner Lindor had the assist. The Islanders’ Ryan Marcatoma scored on the final shot of the shootout after Hill-Murray had missed for the first time.
That it reached the point of a penalty-kick shootout was unexpected.
The Pioneers were undefeated heading into the game and aiming for their first state title. They had allowed a total of five goals the entire season leading into Friday.
“They had probably half a dozen fouls and free kicks that were 30 yards and in,” Hill-Murray coach Jeff Zupfer said. “They were dangerous on all of them. A bounce or tap here or there goes a different way and you’re looking at a kickoff after that. It was something we talked about at halftime, work on really not fouling, just making them stand up and play backwards and not giving them fouls in dangerous areas.”
Petrich, Dinzeo, Alex Peroutka and Laklia scored in the shootout for the Pioneers. DeLaSalle’s tournament-winning shootout included goals from Muellner Lindor, Peter Scholtz, Sena, Sam Sullivan and Marcatoma.
