University of Minnesota-Minneapolis steps up police presence after violent fireworks attacks
The University of Minnesota is stepping up weekend public safety measures at its Minneapolis campus after students were attacked with fireworks over Halloween weekend.
A total of four separate incidents were reported to Minneapolis police between Saturday night and Sunday morning, Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) spokesman Garrett Parten told Fox News Digital.
At least three teenage girls between the ages of 18 and 19 were injured in a firecracker incident on the 1600 block of University Avenue SE, Parten said.
The school sent out a public safety alert when the incidents occurred, according to Crime Watch, but it has not shared any public statements about the attacks. UMN told Fox News Digital that the attacks took place off-campus and that MPD was investigating the incidents.
STANFORD SQUATTER: MAN CLAIMING TO BE UNIVERSITY STUDENT STAYED IN DORMITORY FOR 10 MONTHS
The MPD also continues to investigate the number of suspects involved. Parten said police received various reports of “anywhere between” eight and 20 perpetrators.
2 WOMEN NEAR RUTGERS UNIVERSITY REPORT BEING SEXUALLY ASSAULT FOR CONSECUTIVE DAYS WHILE SLEEPING
Apparent video pictures of the incident posted on Twitter shows a large group of people launching fireworks into a building.
Witnesses told CBS Minneapolis that a group of masked suspects lit and launched fireworks in the fraternity yards and pizzeria near Dinkytown. One student, Kyle Garrigan, described the attack at Frank & Andrea’s Pizza on 4th Street as “sort of sensory overload”.
JOHNS HOPKINS WARNS OF ‘DANGEROUS INCREASE IN SERIOUS VIOLENT CRIMES’ AROUND BALTIMORE CAMPUSES
“You have these loud noises and then you see these lights through the blinds. You’re kind of freaked out, you don’t know what’s going on,” he told the outlet.
Photos of an alleged victim submitted to Crime Watch Minneapolis show severe burns and injuries from the fireworks.
UMN’s Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations, Myron Frans, announced in a Nov. 2 message to the school community that in partnership with MPD, the school is launching “Operation Gopher Guardian, a targeted police presence in Dinkytown and the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.”
Frans said the new public safety initiative in Dinkytown will run Nov. 4-12 on Friday and Saturday nights until the early hours. The initiative will recruit 10 additional officers from the university’s police department and the Minneapolis bureau.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“These officers will provide greater public safety protection to the residents of Minneapolis and our University of Minnesota community,” he said. “Operation Gopher Guardian will consist of overtime for MPD officers, paid for by the University, and increased overtime for UMPD officers on top of the normal complement of serving officers on the campus every Friday or Saturday evening.”
Dinkytown temporarily closed over the summer due to an increase in violence in the area near the UMN campus.
Vikings tight end Johnny Mundt thrilled to be ‘favorite player’ of Fox analyst Mark Schlereth
The Johnny Mundt lovefest just might continue Sunday on Fox.
During last Sunday’s game between the Vikings and Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, Fox analyst Mark Schlereth called Mundt, a Minnesota tight end, his “best friend” and “favorite player.” Whenever Mundt made a good block, he didn’t hesitate to call him “my guy.”
Well, Schlereth will be back in the booth for Minnesota’s game Sunday at Washington along with play-by-play announcer Chris Myers. And Mundt has alerted family members back home in Modesto, Calif.
“I gave him them the heads up that he’s going to be doing it again, and they’re excited,’’ Mundt said.
Now, it would be no big deal if quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Justin Jefferson or running back Dalvin Cook were getting this kind of treatment on a television broadcast, but Mundt has been a reserve tight end throughout his career. He caught 10 passes in his first five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, but at least has eclipsed his previous career total already in his first Vikings season with 12 in seven games.
Schlereth likes Mundt so much because he does the dirty work for the 6-1 Vikings. Schlereth, a rugged NFL guard with Washington and Denver from 1989-2000, considered himself that type of player.
“I just appreciate guys who do the work that he does,’’ Schlereth said. “He had some really great blocks on the edge that sprung big runs. You can become my guy if you’re a player who doesn’t get a lot of love but is doing great things. Justin Jefferson is always going to get a lot of love, and he’s a great player and he deserves it. But if I can find one of those fullback types or backup tight ends who dispenses justice, that excites me.”
Schlereth got plenty excited when Mundt made some big blocks in Minnesota’s 34-26 win over Arizona. But when Mundt scored his first career touchdown in the second quarter on a 1-yard pass from Cousins, the analyst nearly lost it.
“Every now and again, a guy becomes my best friend,’’ Schlereth said then on the air. “He becomes my favorite player.’’
Schlereth loved how Mundt blocked a defensive end, was patient, and then slipped into the end zone and was wide open for Cousins. Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips also liked the play, although he quipped that Mundt’s spike “left something to be desired.”
Mundt said the clip of the score was shown in the tight ends meeting room leading up to the game against the Commanders. He said tight ends coach Brian Angelichio was a “really stoked” to hear such praise from Scherleth.
Mundt thought it was “pretty cool” himself.
“It’s an honor to get that kind of praise from a player like that who has done so much in the league,’’ Mundt said of Schlereth, who won a Super Bowl with Washington and two with Denver. “A lot of friends and family members were pretty fired up about it back home. … The Johnny Mundt bandwagon is welcoming everybody and anybody.’’
Myers, a longtime broadcaster, said Schlereth often “gets more excited about players who block than score,” and it was an extra treat when Mundt scored. About the only drawback on the play for Mundt was that he didn’t save the ball from his first touchdown following his spike.
“It’s lost in the mix, but I’ve got the memory,’’ said Mundt, who had just that one catch against the Cardinals.
Since that game, the Vikings have placed Irv Smith Jr., who was their previous primary tight end, on injured reserve with an ankle injury and acquired T.J. Hockenson from Detroit to replace Smith. But Mundt is expected to continue to have a similar role for the Vikings of being inserted into games for blocking and to catch some timely passes.
And Schlereth no doubt will be ready Sunday to again single out Mundt.
“I just appreciate guys who are willing to sacrifice and guys who are willing to do the dirty work who usually don’t get acknowledged on a broadcast,’’ Schlereth said.
Twitter laid off more than 950 California employees after Elon Musk took office, WARN notice says
Twitter profile page belonging to Elon Musk seen on an Apple iPhone mobile phone.
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
After Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter last week, the social media giant embarked on a steep downsizing. The cuts affected a total of 983 employees in California, its home state, according to three notice letters the company sent to regional authorities, which were obtained by CNBC.
The company’s new owner, CEO and sole director, Musk, wrote in a tweet on Friday afternoon: “When it comes to reducing the strength of Twitter, unfortunately there is no other choice when the company is losing more than $4 million a day. , which is 50% more than what is legally required.
Twitter’s downsizing has extended beyond California, and CNBC could not immediately confirm whether Musk’s description is accurate. A loss of $4 million per day for the company would represent an annual loss of approximately $1.5 billion.
The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act (WARN) requires employers to provide notice, usually within 60 days, of mass layoffs or plant closures in California.
According to letters from Twitter, shared by the California Employment Development Department, Twitter notified affected employees on November 4. Many of these workers described losing access to email and other internal Twitter systems on the night of Nov. 3 in public social media posts, including on Twitter itself.
This type of arrangement may serve as “payment in lieu of notice”, in California, depending on specific terms of employment. Permanent layoffs are expected to begin in January 2023, according to WARN notices.
In three different California WARN notification letters, signed by Twitter’s human resources department but no individual executives, the company wrote, “Affected employees will receive all wages and other benefits to which they are entitled up to the date of their dismissal”.
According to the WARN notice, Twitter cut about 784 workers in San Francisco, including nine executives or senior executives or managers, 147 mid-level employees who typically reported directly to senior executives, 592 other professionals, and 36 sales and administrative support staff combined. .
At the company’s satellite locations in Santa Monica, Twitter cut about 93 employees, including 17 mid-level civil servants and managers, 66 professionals and 10 combined sales and administrative support employees, according to the WARN notice.
At a San Jose office, Twitter laid off about 106 employees, including an executive or senior executive or manager, 18 mid-level civil servants and managers, 85 professionals and two administrative support staff, according to the WARN notice.
Twitter was sued Thursday by former employees in a proposed class action lawsuit filed by workers’ rights attorney Shannon Liss Riordan and others who feared employees weren’t given proper notice, in under federal and California law, that they would be terminated in the mass terminations.
Shannon Liss-Riordan, a labor rights attorney representing laid off Twitter employees, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Magic look like different team when supporting cast kicks in
The Orlando Magic’s bench showed something special at Amway Center in Thursday’s upset of the Golden State Warriors.
Hustle.
It’s been part of an identity that coach Jamahl Mosley has been trying to build on since he took over last season. But now the Magic need to see results to match that effort and show real progress.
It started early with the reserves. It paid off late, and the starters were in better position to close.
“We’re not in the first quarter if Chuma [Okeke] doesn’t come in there and knock down some big shots,” Mosley said of his reserve forward making all 4 of his field-goal attempts to keep the score even at 30 entering the second quarter. “It’s a testament to those guys staying ready and stepping into the big moment and not being afraid.”
After starting the season 1-7, being close in multiple games down the stretch only to see victory escape, the Magic achieved it with a 130-129 victory.
Trailing by 16 in the third quarter, the Magic made their move. They cut the deficit to 6 after Okeke missed a 3 and rookie Kevon Harris put it back and drew a foul.
Harris missed the and-1 opportunity but Okeke returned the favor by rebounding his miss. He kicked the ball out to Jalen Suggs, who dished it to R.J. Hampton for a 3-pointer that made it a one-possession score at 96-94.
It electrified the arena. The Magic’s confidence grew with it.
It’s one thing for No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner to make a big shot. The offense runs through them with the starting unit and there’s a certain level of expectation that comes with that responsibility.
What made that sequence of hustle plays and ball movement significant was that it came from the Magic’s bench, a unit that had been underachieving and having difficulty holding leads and reducing deficits.
In a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, the bench combined for 30 points but Harris didn’t score. Suggs, who came off the bench after a five-game absence because of an injury, shot 3-for-14 in that game. Caleb Houstan made only 1 of 5 shots.
Their efficiency was improved Thursday in contributing 45 points. Okeke (16 points), Hampton (15 points) and Harris (12 points) combined to shoot 12-for-19 (63.1%).
Still, it was the hustle that made the difference. With two minutes left in the third quarter, Hampton dribbled into the corner and threw an errant pass that was stolen by Warriors center James Wiseman.
Hampton didn’t hang his head over the mistake. He ran back on defense to force a steal from behind to make up for it.
“I really believe it is part of it for our guys to understand that we must stay the course no matter happens in a 48-minute game,” Mosley said. “We saw what happened the other night and they learned from that. Understanding that they have to play it down the stretch and you have to dominate the simple plays, and we did that.”
While the Magic were creating their own luck with hustle plays, it was Golden State, winner of four NBA titles since 2015, that faltered late.
Suggs, now back in the starting lineup, picked up where the bench had left off. He’d already missed all of his attempts from 3, but he caught the wave.
Suggs knocked down his only makes from 3 when they counted most, the first coming against a busted coverage to put Orlando up 122-120 with 1:48 left.
“They messed up the switch,” he said. “Draymond [Green] was all the way back. Really wasn’t guarding anybody. He was all the way back in the paint. Out towards our screener. Nobody around.”
With 37.7 seconds remaining, Suggs broke a 126-all tie with another 3 and the Magic never looked back.
“Be the goldfish,” Suggs said, repeating advice he has received from his coaches, namely assistant Nate Tibbetts, even though he’s shooting less than 30% from 3 for the season. “Goldfish have short-term memory. He tells me that a lot in terms of whether it’s a turnover, missed shot, whatever, be the goldfish. … Trust your work.”
If they can repeat this effort Saturday vs. the Sacramento Kings, the Magic will have their first winning streak of the season.
Proof that Kendall Jenner was cool as a cucumber on her 27th birthday
Someone put cucumber slices on it Kendall Jennerthe eyes.
After all, the model was in deep relaxation as she spent her 27th birthday lounging around the house in a flowing dress. As seen in photos shared to Instagram on Nov. 4, Kendall wore a silk lace dress as she lay on a sofa under a set of balloons reading, “Happy Birthday Kenny.”
The snapshots also showed The Kardashians star doing yoga on a green lawn, while enjoying the sunset by the backyard pool. And — because no birthday is complete without him — Kendall celebrated her birthday with not one, but two white cakes adorned with golden candles.
Alongside an emoji of a red heart, she wrote in the caption of her post, “Thank you for all the birthday love.”
The 818 Tequila founder has certainly been inundated with well wishes on social media this year. His sister Khloe Kardashian wrote a lengthy tribute to mark the special occasion, calling Kendall her “first baby” who “stole my heart and you made me fall in love in more ways than I thought possible.”
Class 6A football: Lakeville South 30, White Bear Lake 0
With nearly 1,450 yards on the ground this season, Carson Hansen’s combination of speed and power makes him one of the top running backs in the state.
Sure, he gained another 113 yards mostly in the opening half Friday, but he didn’t find the end zone like he’s used to.
Yet, he had three first-half receptions that totaled 102 yards and 18 points, as Lakeville South took advantage of White Bear Lake’s generosity and beat the turnover-prone Bears 30-0 Friday in a Class 6A playoff in Lakeville.
The defending champion Cougars (8-2) next get Stillwater (9-1) in a state quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Nov. 11. That neutral-site game is at Eden Prairie.
Entering the game, Hansen had nine catches for 87 yards and a score this season.
His final touchdown — a 38-yarder — came on the final play of the first half. Quarterback Jacob Royse rolled right, received excellent offensive line play, stepped up and heaved the ball toward the end zone. Battling a pair of defenders, Hansen grabbed the football just inside the pylon to complete a 68-yard drive in under a minute.
That wasn’t his best catch.
Three minutes earlier, a one-handed, highlight-reel grab around a defender in ideal position covered 35 yards down the left side for a 14-0 Cougars lead.
Both drives came after White Bear Lake turnovers. The Bears had four first-half miscues, three more in the second half, and failed to cover the opening kickoff of the second half.
Owen McCloud had two interceptions and a fumble recovery for Lakeville South. Reece Volk scored on a 35-yard pick-6 in the fourth quarter.
Lakeville South had two lengthy possessions the first two times with the ball; however, White Bear Lake (7-3) forced a turnover on downs and the Cougars missed a long field goal.
Hansen’s first receiving touchdown was a leaping grab midway through the second quarter that covered 31 yards.
When should Premier League teams release players for the 2022 World Cup and when will they return?
Premier League clubs prepare for their mid-season break as the World Cup in Qatar takes over this winter.
England’s top flight find themselves in unprecedented circumstances where each team will be in action just a week before the tournament begins.
When should Premier League teams release players?
FIFA rules state that each club must allow its players to leave for international service on Monday, November 14.
It’s just a day after Brighton hosts Aston Villa and Manchester United faced Fulham with everyone playing on Saturday.
Premier League clubs have the option to release their stars earlier if they wish.
However, a number of teams have already rejected a request from the Argentine Football Association not to use their players in the final round of fixtures, so exceptions for anyone else will be highly unlikely.
When will they come back?
Whether Premier League players return to their clubs will of course depend on how far their country has come in the World Cup.
The English Premier League doesn’t restart until Boxing Day, which means stars knocked out after the group stages will get some time off, but can then take part in warm weather camps or friendlies at the start. december.
However, those playing in the round of 16 can miss those matches at club level and be back in training in the days before the Premier League restarts.
Some stars will have just eight days to recover in time for the league to resume if they reach the World Cup final on December 18.
In this scenario, it would be up to their respective teams to decide when exactly they will be needed in training.
What was said?
“Cancel the last round of Premier League games, give them some breathing room,” Jamie O’Hara told talkSPORT.
“The Premier League should do it, or the players should get involved.
“That’s the Premier League’s problem. It’s all about the money, it’s all about the income. The players are not protected.
“It’s as simple as that. There are too many games and too many injuries and England are going to suffer.
Watch the World Cup with talkSPORT
At talkSPORT, we’re powered by fans, so come join us for the ultimate World Cup fan experience this winter – at the talkSPORT fan zone.
In a huge covered room under the arches of Waterloo in London, we will bring you live screenings of every World Cup match.
There will be Q&A with talkSPORT talent, you’ll be part of our live shows and plenty of food and drink will be on offer too.
Come and have the best World Cup fan experience in London – and enjoy a free pint – with tickets for the England and Wales group stage matches on sale now HERE!
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
