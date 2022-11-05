DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday acknowledged for the first time that his country had supplied drones to Russia, insisting the transfer came before Moscow’s war on Ukraine that has saw Iranian-made drones bomb Kyiv.
US airline blocks seats as passengers get heavier – report – RT World News
United Airlines reportedly had to keep some seats vacant to comply with weight restrictions due to the obesity epidemic in the United States
United Airlines, the third-largest US carrier, is reportedly unable to sell some seats on its flights due to the increased weight of the average US passenger.
The carrier began blocking three to six middle seats on each of its Boeing 757s earlier this week, according to travel blog Live and Let’s Fly.
“The temporary change is the result of the increase in average customer weight in winter, as mandated by the FAA (The Federal Aviation Administration),” the airline said, according to the website. The FAA imposes weight limits and balance requirements on airlines.
The affected seats are apparently covered with red sleeves and a sign saying: “Seat inoperative – do not occupy.” The seat belts are zipped together.
United will have to keep the seats out of service until April 30 because the FAA requires airlines to account for higher average passenger weights during winter months when people wear heavier clothes. The agency raised the base weight averages that carriers use for their calculations in 2019, reflecting the expansion in the size of Americans.
Averages during the summer months, including carry-on baggage, increased from 145 pounds (65 kg) to 179 pounds (81 kg) for female passengers and 200 pounds (90.7 kg) from 185 pounds (83 kg) for men. Airlines add an additional 5 pounds (2.2 kg) for clothing during the winter months as they balance their loads for safety reasons.
Carriers also apparently have the option of using actual weights, either by asking passengers to self-declare or step on a scale, but this idea is not yet implemented in the United States. Reports last year suggesting airlines could start weighing their customers led to a flurry of media coverage. The FAA said carriers will likely use other methods to calculate passenger weights, which are supposed to be updated every three years.
The average adult American male weighs 199.8 pounds (90.1 kg) and has a waist circumference of 40.5 inches (102.87 cm), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This compares to 166.3 pounds (75.4 kg) in 1960. The average woman weighs 170.8 pounds (77.5 kg), up from 140.2 pounds (63.6) in 1960, and has a round height of 38.7 inches (98 cm).
These figures are based on data from 2015 to 2018 and therefore do not include the weight that many Americans have gained during the Covid-19 pandemic. A New Mexico State University study found that 48% of American adults said their weight had increased in the first year of the pandemic. A separate study by the American Psychological Association found that the average weight gain among those who reported increases was 29 pounds (13 kg).
More than 42% of American adults are obese. The obesity epidemic is so severe, in fact, that nearly 71% of Americans born after 1997 are ineligible for military service, most often because they are too fat to be eligible, Pentagon data shows. .
RT
US senator demands details of ‘Fat Leonard’ house arrest and escape
The fallout from Leonard Francis’ September escape from house arrest in San Diego continued this week, when the top Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee sent a letter to the Administrator of the Federal Courts asking information on the circumstances of his house arrest and flight. .
In a three-page letter sent on Tuesday, Iowa Senator Charles Grassley requested information about Francis’ escape as well as the conduct of the U.S. District Court in San Diego and the agency Pretrial Services charged with to monitor him. It was addressed to Judge Roslynn Mauskopf, director of the Courts Administrative Office who is also a judge in the Eastern District of New York.
Francis, the Malaysian businessman known as ‘Fat Leonard’, was awaiting sentencing for his role as the mastermind in a massive naval bribery and corruption scandal. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to conspiracy and bribery charges, admitting to providing numerous Navy uniforms and civilians with luxury gifts, travel, meals and the services of prostitutes for decades.
Federal prosecutors in San Diego said officials in turn aided Francis in his massive fraud against the government as he overcharged services to Navy ships in Asian ports. After pleading guilty, he cooperated with the government on cases involving more than 30 defendants.
Since early 2018, Francis has been allowed to live outside of prison, under house arrest on medical leave due to various health issues. It was while living in a multimillion-dollar rented house in the Torrey Highlands neighborhood that Francis cut off that GPS tracking device on the morning of September 4 and fled, first to Mexico, then in Venezuela.
It was there that Interpol agents arrested him on September 20 as he was about to board a plane for Russia. The extradition procedure to bring him back to the United States has not yet been initiated.
In his letter, Grassley said Francis’ escape “raises many concerns about the conditions under which he was kept under surveillance”. While Pretrial Services, a court agency, oversaw his release, Francis paid his own security guards, as ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Janis Sammartino. Two guards said that the security arrangements were not very strict.
Grassley wants more information on these arrangements, as well as eight other areas. They include the exact timeline of his escape, the cost of security, and how pretrial services monitored Francis.
He also wants information on how many defendants have been medically released in the past five years, how many had private security and how those arrangements have worked. Finally, Grassley said he wanted to know, in light of Francis’ escape, whether Pretrial Services were undertaking a review of how they oversee defendants. He gave the agency until Nov. 23 to respond.
The letter comes just three weeks after Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland also requesting information about the escape, calling it a “collective failure” of the courts and of the Ministry of Justice.
The answers probably won’t be available anytime soon. After the letter was sent, attorneys for four former Navy officers convicted over the summer of accepting bribes filed a motion seeking the same information.
In an Oct. 28 response, Assistant U.S. Attorney David Chu cited DOJ’s long-standing policy of not responding to requests for information or records from Congress “while business is pending.” penal”. Because of this policy, no documents were provided to Congress, he wrote. The case against the four officers is still ongoing with post-trial motions and potential sentencing, which likely won’t happen until next year.
California Daily Newspapers
Combating hiring discrimination the honest way
Did you know that until recently, every NFL player had to take a 50-question pre-employment test called the Wonderlic in order to play? A quarterback would take the same cognitive test to land his job that a bus driver or corporate job seeker still takes to land theirs.
For many years, Wonderlic results were confidential, but whenever data has been leaked to the public, the scores have provided a very clear picture of racial bias.
Just how bad is it? The average on the Wonderlic for the general population is 21. In one study, the average among Black NFL draft picks was 19.8, compared to 27.7 for whites. The only players to score below an 18 were also all Black, while the only ones to score above a 30 were all white.
According to Troy Vincent, vice president of operations for the NFL, the results of “an overall audit of all the assessments” caused the league to stop administering this test in 2022 because, “frankly, it’s been an outdated process.”
The legal term for discrimination caused by biased hiring tests is called disparate impact. It occurs when an employment practice appears neutral, but actually has negative effects on underrepresented groups, like people of color and women. Employment testing of some type has been used to sustain segregation in personnel, military and college settings for almost 100 years.
For a local example, in 2012, New York City was hit with a $128 million lawsuit because of the Fire Department’s “neutral” hiring practices. Between 1999 and 2006, FDNY used a written test that disadvantaged Black and Hispanic candidates to screen entry-level firefighters. Upon investigation, it was clear this test had little to do with a person’s fire-fighting abilities, meaning the department had likely denied jobs to thousands of qualified minority candidates. It wasn’t the first time FDNY had turned a blind eye to racial bias in hiring tools. The court described the incident as “part of a pattern, practice, and policy of intentional discrimination against black applicants.”
NYC Local Law 144, passed in December 2021, has two main requirements that get at the heart of disparate impact. First, all employers must conduct bias audits on whatever employment tests or tools they use. Second, employers must publicly disclose the audit results. For the first time in history, employers must reveal information about the disparate impact in any tests they use to screen applicants, whether they create them internally or purchase from vendors.
For decades, my research career has been dedicated to reducing the discrimination caused by biased employment tests. I try to help people see how bias in testing happens. My enthusiasm for this law stems from the fact that it will bring transparency to a very broad range of automated tools, including tests like the Wonderlic.
The Adams administration must provide official rules to clarify the law’s implementation before it goes into effect in January. This should be straightforward, especially since disparate impact is an established legal concept.
Unfortunately, the city’s business community wants to create loopholes to avoid transparency. If they can water down the definition of “automated employment decision tools” so that it only applies to sophisticated computer applications, they will be able to continue using some of the most biased paper-and-pencil cognitive tests. This implementation would be like forcing electric cars to report on carbon emissions, but not gas guzzlers. All automated tools must be audited regardless of how high-tech or low-tech they are.
Despite how bewildered some employers are acting, they are not new to bias audits. Since the civil rights era, federal regulations have required many organizations to collect the same data that NYC’s new law sheds light on. But many of these organizations are also very attached to their existing hiring methods and do not want to face pressure to give them up.
In a classic case of victim blaming, some supporters of traditional testing will even ask why test takers of color do not complain about disparate impact.
The answer is obvious: Individual test takers do not have access to relevant information. They do not know how many applicants of different racial groups applied for a given job. There is currently no public information about the extent of bias in hiring practices. You simply don’t know what you don’t know.
Certain automated hiring assessments are quite possibly creating a racial hierarchy in the workplace. The only way we’ll know for sure is by bringing these numbers into the public eye. All this new local law asks is for employers to make existing reports available to the public. Simple as that.
New York City is on the cusp of opening the door to a fair and transparent process for selecting qualified applicant pools. The business community, the creators of the city’s labor ecosystem, owe it to New Yorkers to provide diverse and qualified environments that reflect the customers, clients and audiences they serve. We need to take it, not flinch.
Helms is an Augustus Long professor emeritus in the Department of Counseling, Developmental and Educational Psychology and Director of the Institute for the Study and Promotion of Race and Culture at Boston College.
()
Iran admits sending drones to Russia for the first time
“We gave a limited number of drones to Russia months before the war in Ukraine,” Amirabdollahian told reporters after a meeting in Tehran.
Previously, Iranian officials had denied arming Russia in its war against Ukraine. Earlier this week, Iran’s ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, called the allegations “totally baseless” and reiterated Iran’s stance of neutrality in the war. The United States and its Western allies on the Security Council have called on Secretary General Antonio Guterres to investigate whether Russia used Iranian drones to attack civilians in Ukraine.
Even so, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guards have vaguely bragged about supplying drones to the world’s biggest powers. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has touted the effectiveness of drones and mocked the West by wringing his hands over their danger. During state-backed protests to mark the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy on Friday, crowds held up signs of the triangle-shaped drones as a sign of national pride.
While acknowledging the expedition, Amirabdollahian claimed on Saturday that Iran was oblivious to the use of its drones in Ukraine. He said Iran remained committed to ending the conflict.
“If (Ukraine) has documents in its possession indicating that Russia used Iranian drones in Ukraine, it should provide them to us,” he said. “If it is proven to us that Russia used Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine, we will not be indifferent to this issue.”
washingtonpost
Ravens vs. Saints staff picks: Who will win Monday’s Week 9 game in New Orleans?
Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Monday night’s Week 9 game between the Ravens (5-3) and New Orleans Saints (3-5) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 17, Saints 16: This might look like a Thursday night game. The Ravens, despite a long layoff, probably won’t have their top wide receiver, tight end or running back available. New Orleans will be down a couple of stars, too, and doesn’t match up well with the Ravens’ defense. Lamar Jackson’s jazzy skills and steady hand should be the difference in his first start in the Superdome.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 24, Saints 21: Playing the Saints in the Superdome is a tough assignment, but the Ravens seem prepared to go on a little roll. Quarterback Lamar Jackson knows he doesn’t have to play “hero ball” every week, and the Saints are having trouble finding a No. 1 quarterback after replacing Jameis Winston with Andy Dalton.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 27, Saints 20: With a solid defense, an unorthodox running game and several big-play threats, the Saints aren’t your run-of-the-mill 3-5 opponent. But the Ravens will move the ball on the ground, and their massive advantage on special teams could come into play. They will batter their way to another victory in their midseason tour of the mediocre NFC South.
Ryan McFadden, reporter
Ravens 24, Saints 21: With Rashod Bateman out for the season and Mark Andrews’ availability up in the air, the Ravens will once again rely heavily on the running game. Even if Gus Edwards doesn’t play, Baltimore should be able to move the ball effectively while continuing to dominate on special teams.
C.J. Doon, editor
Saints 28, Ravens 27: For a team with a losing record, the Saints are pretty formidable. Demario Davis might be the best inside linebacker in the NFL. Running back Alvin Kamara is coming off a three-touchdown game. Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave is averaging nearly 15 yards per catch. Defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Cameron Jordan can stop the run. Safety Tyrann Mathieu is still a playmaker. Quarterback Andy Dalton is playing better than you think. It all adds up to a dangerous road test for the Ravens, especially if they’re missing Mark Andrews and Gus Edwards.
Tim Schwartz, editor
Ravens 30, Saints 20: Maybe I’m too optimistic based on the up-and-down season the Ravens have put together thus far, but the Saints aren’t that good, and the Ravens have been fueling up to make a run down the stretch. The mini-bye will help, as they’ve been dealing with injuries to several key players, but assuming Mark Andrews is good to go, I don’t see New Orleans posing a big threat to Baltimore. The Ravens have done well against quarterbacks who can’t escape the pocket and take off (see: Joe Flacco, Tom Brady, Jacoby Brissett), and while Andy Dalton has played well since he became the starter, he is not the fleetest of foot. Running back Alvin Kamara is a stud but the defense will stand tall and Lamar Jackson will more closely resemble the quarterback we saw early in the season as a dominant dual threat.
()
Overseas Congress Leader Himanshu Vyas Quits Party Ahead of Gujarat Assembly Elections
Himanshu Vyas. Twitter/ @vyashimanshu
In a major setback in Congress ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat, Himanshu Vyas quit the party on Saturday. The Chief of Gujarat was the Secretary and Head of the Overseas Congress.
Himanshu Vyas resigned from his post and party membership on Saturday.
In a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, he wrote, “I hereby resign from my duties as All India Congress Committee Secretary and Overseas Congress Manager. I am also resigning from the list of senior party members.
Congress on Friday announced its first slate of 43 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections, fielding MP Rajya Sabha Amee Yagnik from Ghatlodia constituency, currently held by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
With contributions from agencies
firstpost
North Korea fires missiles at sea amid US-S. Exercises in Korea
Seoul, South Korea — South Korea’s military said North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, adding to its barrage of weapons demonstrations this week that have heightened tensions in the region.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Saturday the missiles flew about 130 kilometers (80 miles) toward the North Western Sea.
North Korea launched dozens of missiles into the sea this week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings in northern Japan, and flew fighter jets inside its territory . North Korea described its military actions as an appropriate response to combined air exercises between the United States and South Korea, which it called “military confrontation hysteria” by the United States.
The United States flew two B-1B supersonic bombers on Saturday over South Korea in the final days of joint exercises, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea as it intensifies its activities. of testing.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The previous AP story is below:
The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over allied South Korea in a massive combined air exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea at during its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week which has heightened tensions in the region.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry said at least one B-1B bomber will take part on the final day of a joint U.S.-South Korean air force exercise that ends on Saturday. South Korean and US military officials did not immediately provide further details.
The “Vigilant Storm” exercise, which involved around 240 fighter jets, including advanced F-35 fighter jets from both countries, sparked an angry reaction from North Korea. The North launched dozens of missiles into the sea this week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings in northern Japan, and flew its own fighter jets inside its territory.
On Friday night, North Korea’s foreign ministry described the military actions as an appropriate response to Vigilant Storm, which it called a display of US “military confrontation hysteria”. He said North Korea would respond with the “toughest reaction” to any attempt by “hostile forces” to encroach on its sovereignty or security interests.
B-1B flyovers had been a familiar show of force during past periods of tensions with North Korea. The planes last appeared in the region in 2017, in another provocative run at North Korean weapons demonstrations. But overflights had been halted in recent years as the United States and South Korea halted large-scale exercises to support the Trump administration’s diplomatic efforts with North Korea and because of COVID-19.
Allies resumed large-scale training this year as North Korea ramped up its weapons testing at a record pace, exploiting a split in the UN Security Council left open by Russia’s war on Ukraine. as a window to accelerate the development of armaments.
North Korea hates such point-blank displays of US military power. The North continued to describe the B-1B as a “nuclear strategic bomber” although the aircraft switched to conventional armament in the mid-1990s.
Vigilant Storm was originally scheduled to end on Friday, but the allies decided to extend the training until Saturday in response to a series of North Korean ballistic launches on Thursday, including an ICBM that triggered evacuation alerts and stopped trains in northern Japan.
Thursday’s launches came after the North fired more than 20 missiles on Wednesday, the most it had launched in a single day. The launches came after senior North Korean military official Pak Jong Chon issued a veiled threat of nuclear conflict with the United States and South Korea over their joint exercises, which the North says are rehearsals for a possible invasion.
South Korea also dispatched around 80 military aircraft on Friday after tracking around 180 flights of North Korean warplanes inside North Korean territory. The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korean warplanes had been detected in various areas inland and along the country’s east and west coasts, but did not come particularly close. from the Korean border. The South Korean military spotted about 180 flight tracks from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., but it was not immediately clear how many North Korean planes were involved and whether any may have flown more than once.
In Friday’s statement attributed to an unidentified spokesperson, North Korea’s foreign ministry said the United States and South Korea had created an “unstable atmosphere” in the region with their military exercises. He accused the United States of mobilizing its allies in a campaign using sanctions and military threats to pressure North Korea to disarm unilaterally.
“Sustained provocation will necessarily be followed by sustained counter-action,” the statement said.
North Korea has launched dozens of ballistic missiles this year, including several ICBMs and an intermediate-range missile flown over Japan. South Korean officials say there are indications North Korea could detonate its first nuclear test device since 2017. Experts say North Korea is trying to force the United States to agree to it as a nuclear power and seeks to negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength.
ABC News
