US military hits al-Shabab extremists in Somalia
MOGADISHU, Somalia – The US military said it carried out an airstrike in support of Somali government operations against the extremist group al-Shabab that killed some of its fighters.
A U.S. Africa Command statement on Saturday described the airstrike as being carried out on Thursday in “collective self-defense” and at the request of the Somali national army near the town of Cadale in the Middle Shabelle region.
Pickleball options expand in Roseville, Mendota Heights
Picklers, perk up. Pickleball is the nation’s fastest-growing sport according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, and businesses are working to match rising interest in the community. The Twin Cities will house multiple new pickleball courts in the next year, both located in the east metro.
The first, Drop Shot LLC, recently received approval for a conditional use permit to open a nine-court facility, Twin Cities Racquet & Social Club, in Mendota Heights. In addition to pickleball courts, the 24,000-square-foot space will offer space for squash and padel courts. The club will operate on a pay-to-play basis, according to Glenn Baron, a partner at Drop Shot.
“It’s the kind of sport that you can have fun playing 10 minutes after you start, yet it’s also a sport that is not that easy to master. So I think it also retains interest for people and for better athletes,” Baron said.
According to Baron, there is a strong demand in the area for spaces to play the sport. He says that the new facility, in vacant warehouse space at 1415 Mendota Heights Road, could be operational in around five months.
Additionally, Smash Park — an Iowa-based entertainment venue combining pickleball with entertainment and craft food and drinks — is set to open their first Twin Cities location in Roseville. Construction is set to begin in the spring with an anticipated opening in fall 2023. Smash Park’s original location opened in 2018 in West Des Moines. Their second opened this year in Pella and future locations include Omaha and the Twin Cities.
“Enthusiasm for pickleball and ‘eatertainment’ seems to grow by the day. We plan to delight area residents with fun recreation and entertainment options for every age with top-notch scratch food and drinks,” Smash Park CEO Monty Lockyear said in a statement.
The 50,000-square-foot venue will offer an indoor/outdoor space for entertainment with the capacity to host private events of up to 500 people. Amenities will include a pickleball court, duckpin bowling, ax-throwing, a private karaoke suite, live events and a 21-plus “Paddle Club,” complete with a rooftop bar. Visitors will find over 100 TVs, available for sports watch parties and pay-per-view events, both indoors and outdoors. Smash will be located in Twin Lakes Station, 1743 County Road C West, about one mile north of Rosedale Center.
Rishi Sunak speaks of pride at being Britain’s first Hindu Prime Minister
London:
According to an interview published on Saturday, Britain’s first Indian-born prime minister, who is also a practicing Hindu, believes the monument reveals something important about the state of diversity in Britain.
Sunak, 42, also revealed he refused to step down from ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in last month’s leadership battle, believing his track record as finance minister meant that “He was the right person to lead the country through its cost-of-living crisis.
Sunak won the race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party on October 24, the same day India celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights.
The new Prime Minister’s first official event in Downing Street was a Diwali reception.
“It was obviously wonderful. It meant a lot to a lot of people,” said Sunak, who as Johnson’s finance minister would have traditional Diwali decorations on the doorstep of his official residence at 11 Downing Street. .
Sunak’s grandparents were from Punjab and emigrated to Britain from East Africa in the 1960s.
“As Chancellor I was able to light my Diwali diyas (lamps) on the steps of Downing Street. It said something wonderful about our country that it was possible, but also that it didn’t matter.
“It was in a way my goodness it’s great, but it’s also just Britain,” he told The Times newspaper in his first major interview since taking office.
“I hope it’s a source of collective pride across the country,” he added.
“Best person” for the job
Sunak said he never considered dropping out of the leadership race to make way for Johnson or a “joint ticket” with his former boss.
Johnson had considered a comeback attempt but dropped the offer after failing to persuade Sunak to share power.
“I was very clear with him that I had strong support from my colleagues in parliament and I thought I was the best person to do the job,” he said.
Sunak avoided direct criticism of his short-lived predecessor Truss, whose disastrous economic policies he described as “mistakes”, it was his job to “fix”.
Truss’ botched October tax cut budget rattled markets, pushed up borrowing costs and sent the pound plummeting.
As Britons face a winter of rising food, energy and housing prices, Sunak tried to calm markets by hinting at tax hikes in a new budget on November 17.
But he warned of “difficult decisions ahead”, while promising measures to bring inflation down “with compassion and fairness”.
‘I didn’t expect a massive layoff in the Indian team’: ex-Twitter India chief
Fetterman references Steelers legend in redone ad
PITTSBURGH — A hurt-looking John Fetterman collapses along a wall. A young boy wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey asks if he needs help.
“I’m running for US Senate, kid. I need all the help I can get,” says Mr. Fetterman. Skeptically, the boy asks, “Where are your suit, pin and hair? He offers a soda, which Mr. Fetterman initially refuses. Afterwards, Mr. Fetterman drinks the bottle and gratefully throws a T-shirt at the child.
The 90-second digital ad bounced around Twitter on Friday, with some Republicans reacting as if the Fetterman campaign, days before the election, had lost its mind.
“WHAT is that Fetterman ad…” Kyle Martinsen, researcher for the Republican National Committee, posted on Twitter, accumulating more than 2 million views.
The Steelers tribute and advertising overhaul after six years in the ahistorical vacuum of social media led to thousands of Twitter users roasting conservatives who failed to understand the references.
Rachel Tripp, Dr. Oz’s senior communications advisor, tweeted an imaginary dialogue: “Team Fetterman: People will get the reference, right? Yes, they will definitely get it! Narrator: People did not understand.
This led Mr. Fetterman’s communications team to mock Ms. Tripp as being out of touch with Pennsylvania.
“I had assumed it was just Oz who didn’t know anything about PA, but I guess it’s his whole team,” he added. Rebecca Katz, one of Fetterman’s top advisers, wrote on Twitter.
Ms. Katz, whose company made the 2016 low-budget ad, said a staffer conceived the idea when the Steelers appeared headed for the Super Bowl. (They lost in the AFC Championship game.)
“We didn’t have any money at the time,” she said, “but we thought it might be fun.”
Kristian Winfield’s NBA Weekend Wrap-up: The Bucks are the team to beat
The Milwaukee Bucks are the team to beat, and the Cavs are who we thought they were.
In this edition of the Weekend Wrap-up, we catch you up on the week’s top NBA storylines. This week, two Eastern Conference teams firmly separated themselves from the pack, and one ex-Net finds himself in the spotlight — and not for a good reason.
Let’s dig in.
THE BUCKS ARE THE RUNAWAY CHAMPIONSHIP FAVORITES
Is anyone surprised the Bucks are off to a strong start? You shouldn’t be.
They should be the reigning NBA champions.
I’m of the belief that Milwaukee wins last season’s NBA title if Khris Middleton was healthy, that the three-time All-Star would have turned the second-round series against the Boston Celtics before the Bucks went on to steamroll the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors for back-to-back championships.
Through the first three weeks of the NBA season, the proof is in the pudding: The Bucks are the NBA’s only undefeated team — and Middleton still hasn’t rejoined the lineup.
The All-Star forward also underwent wrist surgery during the offseason and was expected to miss the opening chunk of the season rehabbing. It remains unclear when he’ll return and unclear when ex-Jazz F Joe Ingles will make his debut in a Bucks jersey, plus starting guard Pat Connaughton has been sidelined with a calf strain.
And yet Milwaukee (8-0) is dominating the league as if its fully healthy, which makes it even scarier to think about how good the Bucks will be when those missing pieces are actually in uniform.
This is where that buzzword “continuity” comes into play; so many seek it, while the Bucks live and breathe it. Ten of the 11 players who suited up in Friday’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves played minutes during their playoff run last season. The other one was rookie MarJon Beauchamp, who had 14 points and five rebounds and adds to the depth of a loaded Bucks squad.
The real reason the Bucks are unstoppable, of course, is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will be the runaway favorite for league Most Valuable Player if his team continues to win at a high rate.
Antetokounmpo and his Bucks are poised for another NBA title run, and three weeks into the regular season, no team looks remotely capable of stopping them.
EXCEPT MAYBE THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS
Which makes Nov. 16 and 25 two dates the NBA needs to investigate — because it would be a crime for both early-season showdowns between the league’s two best teams to be buried on NBA League Pass or NBA TV.
The Cavaliers (7-1) are the real deal, proving the Donovan Mitchell trade was well worth it (as expected). They have the NBA’s second-best record and have brought excitement to the city of Cleveland that has been missing since LeBron James left for the Los Angeles Lakers.
This is why you pay the premium. It’s why you forfeit five years worth of draft assets — plus two capable rotation players (as we’ll get to in Utah’s surprisingly hot start) — for a superstar-caliber talent.
The Cavs had the infrastructure with Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. They needed a captain, and Mitchell has emerged as just that, averaging 31 points and seven assists to power Cleveland to heights the city hasn’t seen in years.
THE WARRIORS ARE 3-7, THE JAZZ ARE 7-3
Not sure what kind of alternate universe we’re living in, but here we are: The Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz have traded places.
The Jazz notably blew it up during the offseason by trading Mitchell to the Cavs, Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves and Royce O’Neale to the Nets in deals that stockpiled the organization’s draft capital. They were expected to be among the pack of teams tanking for Victor Wembanyama.
They were never supposed to be the West’s hottest team.
Yet here they are, a testament that effort and selflessness can compensate where star power lacks. Utah’s star? Lauri Markkanen — the same first-round pick ousted from Chicago and moved by the Cavaliers who is emerging as the captain for the Jazz this season.
Meanwhile, the Warriors are a shell of themselves.
A team once heralded as the best defensive team in all of basketball has the worst defense in the league through the first leg of the season. This is the first time in league history sitting NBA champs have started the season 0-6 on the road.
I can’t tell you that Draymond Green cold-cocking Jordan Poole in training camp is the reason this team is so bad, so early —– but I can tell you this: There’s no way that helped the situation, at all.
So what do we make of two Western Conference teams on as opposite of trajectories as anyone could have expected?
Let’s give it 20 games and see how the dust settles.
OH, D-LO
The Timberwolves have a D’Angelo Russell problem: If he doesn’t play better, they won’t have the deep playoff run they went all-in for this offseason.
Remember: Minnesota gave up four first-round picks, a first-round pick swap, and five rotation-caliber players to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. They didn’t do that to peak as a first-round playoff team.
But if Russell doesn’t play better, a first-round exit — at best — is where the Wolves are headed. Russell was an eyesore in Minnesota’s loss to the Bucks on Saturday, shooting just 3-of-15 from the field and two-of-eight from downtown. He is averaging 14 points per game but is shooting below 40% on the season.
POOR DANIEL GAFFORD
Kevin Durant turned Wizards center Daniel Gafford into a meme, doing his best Allen Iverson impression with a four-piece crossover that sent Gafford into a full split like a game of Twister gone terribly wrong.
Durant said after the game the ankle-breaker was more so a byproduct of the slippery floor than anything, but it’s gonna take a while for Gafford to shake that one off.
RUSS’ REVENGE
Russell Westbrook is finally turning a corner.
Ever since embracing a sixth-man role, he has had full command of the Laker offense in his minutes on the floor. The Lakers lost to a surprisingly good Jazz team, but Westbrook scored 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field to go with six assists off the bench.
He looks happy, which is more than one can say for most of his tenure in Los Angeles.
Now, the Lakers (2-6) just need to find ways to win games.
Former Bulls star arrested after security guard punched at Chicago McDonald’s – NBC Chicago
Former NBA guard and Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon has been arrested after a Chicago McDonald’s security guard was punched in the face, police said.
Gordon, 39, was charged with misdemeanor assault causing bodily harm and bodily assault, the Chicago Tribune reported Saturday.
Gordon, who played for four teams during his NBA career, was arrested around 3:30 a.m. Friday when police responded to a report of a disturbance by a man who was being escorted out of McDonald’s.
A 29-year-old man was punched in the face and knocked to the ground. A 21-year-old man was pushed and also thrown to the ground. Both men refused medical help.
Police said Gordon was arrested at the scene.
Gordon was charged last month with assault, resisting arrest, contempt and endangering children in New York for allegedly punching his young son at LaGuardia Airport.
According to the Queens District Attorney’s Office, witnesses, including an American Airlines employee, saw Gordon yell at his son and punch him several times in the face after the boy dropped a book on the floor.
Gordon later confirmed to police that it was his son. Gordon also allegedly assaulted officers as they tried to handcuff him and put him in a patrol car.
Joshua Kirshner, a lawyer representing Gordon, said the son was 10 or 11 years old.
Gordon, who played college at the University of Connecticut, was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2004 and played 11 NBA seasons with Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte and Orlando, most recently in the 2014-15 season with the Magic. .
His best season was 2006-07 when he averaged 21.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulls.
A message was left by the AP seeking comment from Kirshner on Saturday.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards unlikely to play vs. Saints after missing week of practice
The Ravens will likely be without tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards in Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints after both missed their third straight day of practice Saturday.
Neither Andrews (knee/shoulder) nor Edwards (hamstring) has practiced since leaving the Ravens’ win last week over the Buccaneers with injuries. Players who don’t practice during a game week typically don’t play, although Andrews was activated against Tampa Bay despite not participating.
Andrews leads the Ravens in receiving yards (488) and receiving touchdowns (five) and has helped carry their passing offense in the absence of wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who’ll miss the rest of the season with a Lisfranc (foot) injury. Edwards is averaging 4.9 yards per carry and is the team’s highest-graded running back, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Ravens could also be without wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (groin), who was missing at Saturday’s practice after being limited Friday. Robinson had his best game of the season against Tampa Bay, making six catches for 64 yards.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul were also absent Saturday. Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters Saturday afternoon, and an injury report will be released later.
This story will be updated.
