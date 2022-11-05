Vikings tight end Johnny Mundt thrilled to be ‘favorite player’ of Fox analyst Mark Schlereth

The Johnny Mundt lovefest just might continue Sunday on Fox.

During last Sunday’s game between the Vikings and Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, Fox analyst Mark Schlereth called Mundt, a Minnesota tight end, his “best friend” and “favorite player.” Whenever Mundt made a good block, he didn’t hesitate to call him “my guy.”

Well, Schlereth will be back in the booth for Minnesota’s game Sunday at Washington along with play-by-play announcer Chris Myers. And Mundt has alerted family members back home in Modesto, Calif.

“I gave him them the heads up that he’s going to be doing it again, and they’re excited,’’ Mundt said.

Now, it would be no big deal if quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Justin Jefferson or running back Dalvin Cook were getting this kind of treatment on a television broadcast, but Mundt has been a reserve tight end throughout his career. He caught 10 passes in his first five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, but at least has eclipsed his previous career total already in his first Vikings season with 12 in seven games.

Schlereth likes Mundt so much because he does the dirty work for the 6-1 Vikings. Schlereth, a rugged NFL guard with Washington and Denver from 1989-2000, considered himself that type of player.

“I just appreciate guys who do the work that he does,’’ Schlereth said. “He had some really great blocks on the edge that sprung big runs. You can become my guy if you’re a player who doesn’t get a lot of love but is doing great things. Justin Jefferson is always going to get a lot of love, and he’s a great player and he deserves it. But if I can find one of those fullback types or backup tight ends who dispenses justice, that excites me.”

Schlereth got plenty excited when Mundt made some big blocks in Minnesota’s 34-26 win over Arizona. But when Mundt scored his first career touchdown in the second quarter on a 1-yard pass from Cousins, the analyst nearly lost it.

“Every now and again, a guy becomes my best friend,’’ Schlereth said then on the air. “He becomes my favorite player.’’

Schlereth loved how Mundt blocked a defensive end, was patient, and then slipped into the end zone and was wide open for Cousins. Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips also liked the play, although he quipped that Mundt’s spike “left something to be desired.”

Mundt said the clip of the score was shown in the tight ends meeting room leading up to the game against the Commanders. He said tight ends coach Brian Angelichio was a “really stoked” to hear such praise from Scherleth.

Mundt thought it was “pretty cool” himself.

“It’s an honor to get that kind of praise from a player like that who has done so much in the league,’’ Mundt said of Schlereth, who won a Super Bowl with Washington and two with Denver. “A lot of friends and family members were pretty fired up about it back home. … The Johnny Mundt bandwagon is welcoming everybody and anybody.’’

Myers, a longtime broadcaster, said Schlereth often “gets more excited about players who block than score,” and it was an extra treat when Mundt scored. About the only drawback on the play for Mundt was that he didn’t save the ball from his first touchdown following his spike.

“It’s lost in the mix, but I’ve got the memory,’’ said Mundt, who had just that one catch against the Cardinals.

Since that game, the Vikings have placed Irv Smith Jr., who was their previous primary tight end, on injured reserve with an ankle injury and acquired T.J. Hockenson from Detroit to replace Smith. But Mundt is expected to continue to have a similar role for the Vikings of being inserted into games for blocking and to catch some timely passes.

And Schlereth no doubt will be ready Sunday to again single out Mundt.

“I just appreciate guys who are willing to sacrifice and guys who are willing to do the dirty work who usually don’t get acknowledged on a broadcast,’’ Schlereth said.