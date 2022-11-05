VIL is ready with its plans and “engaged” with suppliers, CEO Akshaya Moondra said. (Case)

New Delhi:

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) said telecom tariffs in India remained at “unsustainable levels” and the industry needed a “tariff correction” to support continued investment.

VIL has seen average revenue per user (ARPU) growth for five consecutive quarters now. Its average revenue or achievement per user at Rs 131 in the second quarter of FY23 was 19.5% higher than in the prior year period, helped mainly by price hikes and system upgrades. subscribers.

ARPU for the September quarter was also higher sequentially, compared to Rs 128 in Q1 FY23.

“However, it is important to note that despite the price intervention carried out over the past year, tariffs in India continue to remain at unsustainable levels. And we believe the industry needs further correction tariff to support continued investment going forward,” Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra said on the company’s second-quarter FY23 earnings call Friday.

Over the past year, the company has made several pricing interventions, including for entry-level plans, he said, adding that VIL continues to focus on getting more customers on the 4G and unlimited plans.

Citing previews of digital and futuristic 5G use cases presented by the company at the recent India Mobile Congress, Akshaya Moondra said, “We are ready for the next journey of 5G technology where the world connected with Unlimited digital solutions will soon be new. standard, and we will play a vital role in it. To a specific question, Akshaya Moondra admitted that expanding 4G coverage and rolling out 5G will depend on funding and fundraising.

The company is ready with its plans and “engaged” with vendors, and once funding is in place, it will be able to deploy 5G and run it quickly.

“We think once the funding is in place we should be able to roll out fairly quickly. I understand the competition has already started to roll out, so we will be behind them…but given how the 5G handset ecosystem has now started to evolve and it will take time, we don’t think it will be a significant disadvantage if we are able to secure funding within months and roll it out on that basis.” On what is holding back the government’s proposed conversion of telecom operator dues into shares, VIL’s top executive said he was unaware of the exact reasons why things are not moving.

“We are in discussion with the government… I also don’t know exactly why this is not happening. The government is taking time. We had exercised this conversion option in January, after having had a discussion with the Ministry of Telecom (DoT), they had sent us a letter in March and we had confirmed the conversion amount,” he said.

Since then, VIL has had “no communication from the DoT regarding this.”

“So we continue to be engaged with the DoT and expect that to happen soon,” Akshaya Moondra said.

The debt-ridden telecom operator earlier this week reported a widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,595.5 crore in the second quarter ended September 2022.

The company had recorded a loss of Rs 7,132.3 crore during the same period a year ago.

VIL’s service revenue, however, increased by 12.8% to Rs 10,614.6 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year. A year ago, the same amount stood at Rs 9,406.4 crore.

Vodafone Idea recently received board approval to settle dues of Rs 1,600 crore to equipment supplier ATC Telecom Infrastructure by converting the amount due into equity.

When asked if the telecom company could use a similar agreement with other parties, the CEO of VIL said the company had offered the option to some large providers. “We’ve offered this to some big vendors. It’s also governed by regulatory requirements, and of course it also depends on the vendor’s policy and what they’re interested in,” Akshaya Moondra said.

The Telecommunications Bill – circulated by the government for industry comment – is a step in the right direction, he added.

