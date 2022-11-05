When should Premier League teams release players for the 2022 World Cup and when will they return?

“Privatizers and politicians with extreme agendas have tried to divide our communities, instill fear and introduce political culture wars into schools,” CTA spokeswoman Claudia Briggs said in a statement on Friday. released in response to questions about his political spending. “Together with parents, we will continue to fight for our democracy and against flawed initiatives and politicians who put their agenda before what is best for students and our communities.”

This broad orientation – influenced in part by the left-leaning politics of local union leaders – has proven invaluable in tough political fights, bolstering campaigns with the stamp of approval of a trusted profession. It also serves to strengthen the union’s relationship with like-minded groups closely tied to the Democratic Party.

Unsurprisingly, the CTA’s influence and party ties are a source of deep resentment for many conservatives in California politics. Lance Christensen, a candidate for state superintendent of the GOP and longtime budget analyst, calls the union a “bully” that he “abhors.”

The Democratic Party and the union, he said in an interview, are “one and the same”.

The union has money to burn this year. A measure of artistic and musical education is moving towards the passage without organized opposition. The choice of association for state superintendent, Democratic incumbent Tony Thurmond is a strong frontrunner in a state that has barred the GOP from elected offices statewide for more than a decade.

CTA contributed $250,000 to Prop 1, a ballot initiative that would enshrine abortion and contraceptive rights in the state constitution. He contributed another quarter of a million towards Proposition 31, which would allow a state ban on flavored tobacco sales – suspended by a challenge from tobacco companies – to take effect.

The union has invested an additional $5 million in its opposition to Prop 30, a measure that would tax the ultra-rich to raise money for electric vehicle incentives and wildfire prevention — but not for education. The CTA has a long history of fighting policies that could circumvent California’s minimum funding guarantee for schools.

CTA's policies are set by its more than 700 members, the State Council of Education, Briggs said.





The state’s second-largest school workers union, the CFT, also donated a quarter of a million dollars to support the abortion rights measure, the same amount to fight Prop 30 and 10 $000 to end sales of flavored tobacco. The president of this union, Jeffery Freitas, said that these contributions are directed by his elected officials representatives, who have long voted to support public positions on immigration reform and racial and social justice.

Freitas also pointed to the connection between schools and issues such as Propositions 1 and 31. School workers and students seek abortions, and flavored tobacco has been a health hazard to students, he said. declared.

The CTA spending follows an ideological shift within education work which organizers say began shortly after the mortgage crisis and the Great Recession, in which millions of families lost out. their home and schools have suffered deep budget cuts. During this period, a more “progressive” CTA has emerged, said Jane McAlevey, an organizer and negotiator who has worked for local teachers’ unions for the past twelve years.

California teachers’ unions are now “more willing to look at the intersection of crises, to move away from a traditional narrower look at wages and benefits,” she said.

Take the 35,000 members United Teachers Los Angeles, a union rivaled only by the Chicago Teachers Union and the United Federation of Teachers of New York. Nearly a decade ago, progressive candidates swept its internal elections, and the UTLA has since expanded the scope of contract negotiations to demand such policies. as district support for undocumented students.

Unions from Oakland to Sacramento followed suit, as did the CTA, their statewide umbrella organization, under pressure from rank-and-file members, said Bradley Marianno, a professor of education policy at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, which studies the influence of teachers’ unions in California. .

“We’ve seen a growing progressive caucus in local and state unions that are beginning to tackle more social justice-focused issues that are associated with education, but not essential to education delivery. “, said Marianno in an interview.

Teachers’ union endorsements are valuable because “most voters don’t see a distinction between the teachers’ union organization and their local teacher,” Marianno said. Thus, voters may see the support of a teachers’ union as a signal of support for teachers in their own communities.

CTA and CFT have already diversified. In 2008, they fought the Prop 8 ban on same-sex marriage, which passed only to be struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court as unconstitutional. But that was “more of an exception than a rule,” said McAlevey, a senior fellow at the University of California, Berkeley Labor Center.

The potential benefits of supporting broader Democratic Party priorities are clear. Democrats hold a supermajority in the state legislature, which, along with the governor, sets education budgets. And the State Party has backed campaigns supported by the CTA, such as when the government at the time. Jerry Brown and other prominent Democrats opposed a successful millionaire tax that sent millions to public schools and universities after the Great Recession.

And “if you try to play in power politics,” McAlevey said, “you’ll end up playing more with the ruling party.”