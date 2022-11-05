MEXICO CITY — The Venezuelan government and political opposition are preparing to resume talks stalled for more than a year, people familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Friday.
News
Without Irving or Simmons, Nets crush Wizards in 42-point blowout
It’s like a water weight on the Nets’ shoulders magically evaporated overnight.
It was a homecoming party for superstar forward Kevin Durant, who continued his march up the NBA’s all-time leading scorer’s list with yet another night to remember: In his hometown of Washington, D.C., Durant claimed Wizards’ C Daniel Gafford’s ankles with a crossover flurry that sent Gafford into a full split.
That play resulted in one of many field goals for Durant, who powered the Nets to a dominant 128-86 victory over the Wizards on Friday. It was the largest margin of defeat at home in Wizards’ history.
It also sent the entire Capital One Arena into a frenzy, including a Nets bench that collectively leaped into the air, some running away and others mimicking Gafford’s slip-’n-slide.
With Kyrie Irving away from the team — suspended a minimum of five games for posting antisemitic material on his social media channels — and with Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) back in Brooklyn rehabbing, the Nets played freely.
The ball hopped. The defense swarmed. The intensity was high, and the smiles were wide.
The victory was a breath of fresh for a Nets team that, entering the night, had lost five of their last six games.
And entering the night, the Nets were embroiled in one too many controversies for a franchise that touted its once-vaunted culture to attract the stars to Brooklyn in the first place.
Irving’s antisemitic controversy aside, the Nets also have a Simmons problem — he is clearly not fully rehabbed from offseason back surgery, but the best version of this team plays him heavy minutes at both ends of the floor. They are in-between head coaches with Jacque Vaughn serving as interim for the recently dismissed Steve Nash.
Plus there’s more controversy looming with Ime Udoka, the ex-Nets assistant turned front-runner to replace Nash who led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals last season — only for the Celtics to suspend him an entire season for violating team policies with an intimate relationship with a team staffer.
What the Nets needed most was a break — a break from all the non-basketball drama that plagued this team. It became clear, as Irving shot 2-of-12 from the field for just four points in Brooklyn’s last loss to the Chicago Bulls, that the off-court issues seeped into the locker room, even though Durant said it hadn’t.
And a break the Nets got in the form of their most convincing victory of the early season, a victory that could shift momentum in Brooklyn’s favor as they travel to Charlotte against a shorthanded Hornets team for the second game of a back-to-back on Saturday.
Friday night was the night the Nets showed they are capable of playing basketball the way it has been expected.
Durant finished with 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, one shy of his first triple-double of the 2022-23 season. His night was jump-started by an unusual suspect who once wore blue and orange for the Knicks.
Durant and Wizards forward Kristaps Porzingis jawed back and forth with one another in the first quarter, with Durant silencing Porzingis after the two argued at the foul line. The Nets went on a 21-10 run to create separation with the Wizards after the confrontation.
They never looked back. Brooklyn’s lead ballooned as large as 41 in the fourth quarter.
Nic Claxton added 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, and Royce O’Neale pitched in with 13 points and a career-high eight assists of his own.
Edmond Sumner started in place of the suspended Irving and put pressure on the rim to create openings that allowed the Nets to swing the ball to an open shooter. The Nets as a team tallied 32 assists and shot 14-of-28 (50%) from downtown.
Plus the Nets got their most impactful contribution from second-year guard Cam Thomas, the likely suspect to erupt for a quality game as the scorer buried in the depth chart at Irving’s position.
Thomas finished with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field and two-of-four shooting from downtown. He dished six assists and registered zero turnovers. He played the game of cat-and-mouse with Durant perfectly. In the minutes they shared, Thomas was ready to either shoot or make a play when the Wizards sent the double at Durant on the dribble.
The Nets outscored the Wizards by 36 in Thomas’ minutes on the floor. He had only appeared in three of their first eight games of the season entering the night: In two of those games, he tallied one minute. In the other, he played extended garbage time.
Now, the challenge for the Nets lies in bottling Friday’s effort and translating it to Saturday’s matchup against a young, energetic Charlotte Hornets team. For at least one night, however, this team can enjoy a hard-earned victory. They haven’t come easily, and this team needed one.
()
News
Venezuela, opposition says it is preparing to resume talks
They said the talks are expected to focus on a possible humanitarian aid package for cash-strapped Venezuela as well as conditions for the country’s 2024 presidential election. There is also the question of an American extension of the oil company Chevron to operate in the South American nation.
However, Mexican President Nicolas Maduro’s government has yet to name any representatives for the talks.
The latest round of talks took place in Mexico City under the leadership of Norwegian diplomats last year. But the Maduro administration rescinded them in October 2021 following Cape Verde’s extradition to the United States of Maduro ally Alex Saab.
There have been tensions between Washington and Caracas for years and they escalated after Maduro’s re-election in 2018. The United States and other nations accused the vote of being tainted by fraud and recognized Guaidó , then head of the National Assembly, as the legitimate leader of Venezuela.
Years of economic crisis in Venezuela have contributed to the exodus of around 7 million Venezuelans from the once prosperous oil-exporting country.
A possible $3 billion humanitarian aid fund administered by the UN would not be enough to reverse the decline in the country’s oil revenues or the effects of US sanctions, experts say. But it could alleviate the crushing poverty and shortages that many Venezuelans currently suffer.
When Maduro suspended talks, he conditioned a resumption on the release of Saab.
US authorities believe Saab has details of how Venezuela is selling gold and tankers full of crude oil despite US sanctions. They also say he holds secrets about the corruption of Maduro, the president’s family and his top aides.
Federal prosecutors in Miami charged Saab in 2019 with money laundering related to an alleged corruption scheme that allegedly diverted more than $350 million from a low-income housing project by the Venezuelan government.
washingtonpost
News
United Airlines joins Audi and General Mills in suspending Twitter ads
United Airlines Holdings Inc has joined the list of companies suspending ad spending on Twitter, a United spokeswoman confirmed Friday.
Major brands such as General Mills Inc and luxury automaker Audi of America announced Thursday that they have suspended advertising on Twitter, days after billionaire Elon Musk acquired the social media platform for $44 billion.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Punjab right wing leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest outside temple
ndtv
News
GOP leads wildcard ballot by 5 points
Republicans lead Rasmussen Reports’ latest generic congressional ballot by five points before next week’s midterm elections.
Four days before the election, Republicans lead by five points on the wildcard poll, the same wildcard poll a GOP candidate has led all year. Of the 2,500 likely voters who responded to the poll, 48% said they would vote for the GOP nominee, while only 43% said the Democratic nominee.
Only three percent said they would vote for another candidate, while six percent said they were still unsure.
Just days away from the election, Republicans leading the wildcard poll are a good sign for the party to win at least five seats in the election to regain a majority in the House of Representatives, which would eventually end Rep. Nancy . Pelosi’s speech.
As Rasmussen has noted in the past, the week leading up to the 2018 midterm elections, the margins on the generic ballot remained extremely close, with Republicans actually holding a one-point advantage nationally, 46% to 45%.
That poll found the Republican Party also showing a whopping 13-point lead with independents over Democrats. Among voters unaffiliated with either major party, 46% said they would vote for the Republican nominee. By comparison, only 33% said they would vote for the Democratic nominee, with 13% still undecided.
Additionally, 33% of black voters and 44% of other minority groups said they would vote for the Republican nominee if the election were held today. A Democratic candidate would garner the support of 56% of black voters and 40% of other minority groups.
In addition, there is a difference in electoral intensity between parties, with 88% of Republican voters saying they would vote for their own party’s congressional candidate and 84% of Democrats saying the same.
The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted from October 30 to November 3 and interviewed 2,500 likely US voters. The survey had a 2% margin of error and a 95% confidence level.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Breitbart News
News
Republicans plan to investigate FBI and DOJ if they control House : NPR
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
In a preview of what’s to come, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee have warned the FBI and Justice Department that they plan to investigate both agencies if their party regains the House of Representatives. And on Friday, they released a 1,000-page report on denunciations of “an endemic culture of irresponsibility, manipulation and abuse at the highest level.”
Republicans will more than likely take over the House, and possibly the Senate, with the party heavily favored to win midterm elections in several congressional districts.
Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who heads the DOJ, and another to FBI Director Christopher Wray, requesting documents relating to the committee’s investigations that lurking in the not too distant future. The report, titled FBI whistleblowers: What their revelations say about the politicization of the FBI and the Justice Department, alleges political corruption at the highest levels of the FBI, according to a press release from the House Judiciary Republicans. Republicans say in the report that whistleblowers have brought to their attention “allegations of political bias by FBI senior management and abuse of the agency’s federal law enforcement powers.” “. The report, while primarily focused on the FBI, also targets the Department of Justice.
In response to a request for comment on the letter and report, the FBI told NPR that it had testified before Congress and responded to letters from lawmakers numerous times to ensure there was an account. precise about their work. He went on to say that its members are dedicated to protecting Americans from terrorism, violent crime and other dangers, all without a political agenda.
“Put simply: we follow the facts without regard to politics,” the FBI said in a written statement. “While outside opinions and criticism often accompany the work, we will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead, do things by the rules and speak through our work.”
The DOJ told NPR it declined to comment on the case.
Both letters and the report come just days before the close of the 2022 midterm elections, addressing a handful of burning Republican issues, including, but not limited to: domestic violent extremism; the allegations against President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden; and the FBI raid on former President Trump’s home where agents seized classified documents, which are the subject of an ongoing legal battle.
Jordan and the committee’s Republicans accuse the FBI of “artificially inflating and manipulating domestic violent extremism statistics for political purposes,” in their report, saying the bureau “fuels the Biden administration’s narrative that domestic violent extremism is the greatest threat to our nation.”
The FBI and Department of Homeland Security released a report in October on Assessing Strategic Intelligence and Domestic Terrorism Data, which says domestic violent extremists pose one of the most persistent threats to the country. The report listed more than 30 incidents from 2020 and 2021 which it classified as significant cases of domestic terrorism incidents.
“These individuals are often radicalized online and seek to carry out attacks with easily accessible weapons,” the report said. “Many of these violent extremists are motivated and inspired by a mixture of ideological, socio-political and personal grievances against their targets.”
According to the report, anti-government or anti-authority and racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism accounted for 77% of FBI domestic terrorism investigations in 2020 and 57% in 2021. And, a significant portion of 2021 investigations were directly related to the January 2021 Capitol siege, the report notes.
In his letters to both agencies, Jordan set Nov. 16 as the deadline for handing over documents requested by House judicial Republicans.
NPR News
News
Tell us where you keep your savings
Do you have savings in a bank account or have you moved money this year to high yield accounts, savings bonds or other investments?
wsj
News
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving amid posting antisemitic film
First, Kyrie Irving was suspended by the Nets and now by his sneaker company. Nike announced that they will be suspending their relationship with Irving after he posted a link to a film that is widely recognized as antisemitic and struggled to issue a timely, sound apology.
“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the company said in their statement. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8 [Irving’s next signature sneaker]. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.”
Irving is currently serving a five-game suspension from the Nets due to his handling of the situation with the press and did not “acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.”
Nike is the first major domino to fall in terms of suspending their partnership with Irving and there may be more to come.
()
Without Irving or Simmons, Nets crush Wizards in 42-point blowout
Venezuela, opposition says it is preparing to resume talks
United Airlines joins Audi and General Mills in suspending Twitter ads
GOP leads wildcard ballot by 5 points
Republicans plan to investigate FBI and DOJ if they control House : NPR
Tell us where you keep your savings
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving amid posting antisemitic film
Trump’s top adviser with immunity testifies in Mar-a-Lago papers case | donald trump
Class 2A boys soccer championship: DeLaSalle 3, Hill-Murray 2 (PK)
Christine Quinn strives to look like “a variant of a Barbie”: “She just has this impeccable aesthetic”
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News3 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?