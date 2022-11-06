$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot sparks ticket-buying frenzy

Respiratory syncytial virus cases are rising rapidly in Arizona, with five times the number of infections reported now compared to the previous five-year average.
RSV, as it is commonly known, causes mostly cold-like symptoms, but can be serious and even fatal for infants, children under 4, the elderly, and people with chronic medical problems.
The Arizona Health Alert Network – which notified medical professionals of the increase in RSV cases on Wednesday, November 2 – reports that this is the second year in a row that RSV has not followed a typical pattern, which should begin late in the fall and peak in February. This season, cases started in late summer and early fall.
RSV is one of the most common respiratory conditions people get every year and can infect the lungs, throat and nose. Before the pandemic, almost all young children had an RSV infection by age 2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, the pandemic has delayed the timeline with many viruses, said Dr. Chan Lowe, chief of pediatric hospital medicine at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson, referring to masking, social distancing and school closures limiting the exhibitions. RSV also tends to cycle every two to three years, he said, and it would have been a bad year regardless of the pandemic.
“This year, instead of just one year of children who have never been exposed to it, there are now three years of children who have never seen it,” he said. -he declares.
So while hospitals tend to see infants and some toddlers under the age of 2 with severe cases, he said, they are now also seeing preschoolers.
The same is happening at Tucson Medical Center, said Dr. Sean Elliott, who specializes in pediatric infectious diseases.
“We are seeing the same increase in RSV disease burden as reported nationally,” he said, “and disease is occurring both earlier than normal and in children older than usually”.
‘It was horrible’
Tucson resident Justyna Gozdz was a first-time mother when her 4-month-old son suddenly fell ill with RSV. At the local emergency room in January 2017, they were reassured and told “not to worry too much”.
But when the high fevers continued and he fell asleep during a bath, they took him back to the hospital. This time he was rushed for oxygen treatments and admitted.
“He was in the hospital for days and his condition was not improving,” she said. “He had very high fevers and he was not eating. He didn’t open his eyes at all for over a week.
The worst, however, were the coughing fits.
“It was like he couldn’t breathe,” she said. “It was horrible.”
Gozdz said his alarm was met with assurances that everything would be fine. Then, about five days into their stay, a nurse came in during one of the coughing spells and became very alarmed. An X-ray showed that his illness had progressed to pneumonia.
“I’m a scientist and I knew about RSV, but I didn’t know what it could do to an infant,” Gozdz said. She said in hindsight that she wished she had pushed the doctors to take her cough more seriously and get an X-ray done sooner. “If you feel something is wrong, plead very strongly.”
Her son is now 5, she said, and is a “very happy and energetic kindergartener”.
3 viruses at the same time “worrying”
The current RSV outbreak is associated with what is proving to be a severe flu season, with CDC data showing cases are arriving about six weeks earlier than usual and some people are getting very sick.
The CDC estimates that, so far this season, there have been at least 1.6 million cases, 13,000 hospitalizations and 730 deaths from influenza nationwide, the cumulative hospitalization rate over the 43rd week of the year being higher than every previous season since 2010-2011.
There’s also COVID-19: As of Nov. 3, hospitalizations for COVID had risen 27% over the previous two weeks, The New York Times reported for Arizona, using state data and data. US Department of Health and Human Services data. The use of intensive care has increased by 17%.
The simultaneous rise of three viruses is “really concerning,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county’s director of public health.
“We don’t hear that hospitals are struggling, although they are intermittently full,” she said. “We worry about whether there will be enough hospital beds and we worry about access to care.”
Often people aren’t tested for the flu or RSV, Cullen said, so it’s difficult to gauge how many cases there are.
One thing she wants to point out: Although there is no RSV vaccine yet, there are vaccines available at county and local pharmacies, to help control serious illnesses from influenza and COVID. -19.
Arizona tends to lag East Coast trends by about four weeks, Banner-Tucson’s Lowe said, so Tucson isn’t yet seeing numbers reported elsewhere, such as in Connecticut and Arizona. Indiana where cases have exploded.
“Most kids who get it do very well and don’t need to go to the hospital,” he said of RSV. And for those who come, a few days on oxygen while they heal tends to be key. The death rate, he said, is “exceedingly low”.
“Usually children who die (from RSV) also have other problems,” he said, referring to pre-existing conditions and other medical issues.
Banner hasn’t seen many flu cases yet, but Lowe said he and his colleagues are “preparing for a harsh winter.”
